Angel Food Cupcakes
These come out very well, and are great with strawberries on top. Pretty too.
These are very good but I had to make a few changes. First of all, I could only find a 16 oz box of angel food cake mix made by Betty Crocker and while the box amount is less than the recipe requires, the mix made 29 cupcakes....not 12! One of the reviewers had suggested to fill the cupcake holders all the way full so make a bigger cupcake. I don't recommend this. I did it with my first batch and it was too much cake mix. The tops of the cupcakes ballooned out and ran into each other. I had to use a knife to seperate them from each other and then had to chisel the cupcakes off the muffin pan to get them out. The rest I filled at 3/4 full and they turned out perfect. Bigger than the 2/3 suggested in the recipe but smaller than filling them all the way and I had no problem getting them out of the muffin pan. I do agree with the same reviewer on having the oven set at 350 degrees instead of 375 and I found I didn't have to add an extra 5 minutes. I do know that oven temps can vary from oven to oven. On my oven, 15 minutes was perfect. So in summary, this is what I did..... Used a 16 oz box cake mix which made way more cupcakes than the recipe says it will. (Plus if I had filled all of the cupcake paper wrappers 3/4 of the way full I would have gotten even more!) Fill them 3/4 of the way full and bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.Read More
I give this recipe 3 stars only because it didn't give me a lot to work with. I used betty crocker angel food mix, and the box had a cupcake recipe on the side. For starters, this recipe was very vague. The box says to beat together the mix with 1 1/4 cups COLD water. I filled the cups 3/4 full and they came out fine. My first batch was a lot smaller because i didnt want the cupcakes to overflow. The box also says to keep the batter refridgerated between baking. I baked for about 14 minutes until the tops were golden. It made about 30 good sized cup cakes for me. I frosted with coolwhip. A lot of variations can be made with this recipe - Use could add mandarin orange segments and substitute half the water for the liguid in the can. You could add many extracts and food coloring to create a tie-dye effect.Read More
I didn't have any problems with the temp but the Prepackaged 16oz Angel Food cake mix made ALOT more than 12 cupcakes. Helpful Hints: Use a REALLY big bowl because the mix expands like crazy. Give the mix some time to settle before putting it into the baking cups (otherwise you will get some with too much air and they come out looking like a deflated souffle They also tend to be rather delecate comming out of the pan. Serving Suggestion: I put whipped cream and sliced strawberrys ontop. Everyone loved them.
No other ingredients are listed because you don't need anything else but water. I also agree that the temp needs to be 350, not 375. This is a low fat, easy to prepare treat, and I never thought of it myself. Don't knock it til ya try it!!
Perfect for a sweet, but low-fat dessert. I added 2 tsp of almond extract to the batter and topped with just a little vanilla icing when cooled. Delicious!
This is truely the greatest recipe of all time.
This was so easy to make and fast. They are great with strawberries or chocolate frosting. My kids just loved them. They are also good just plain. If your dieting this is the way to go NO FAT!
the testimonial in and of itself is helpful! this was the only thing I could find in any cookbook or online confirming that angel food cupcakes would not be a huge mistake on my part. Health policies at school prohibit the "real" thing for birthday snacks and these with lite whipped topping were the best we could do. thanks for posting for those of us too scared to try!
not good.
Great inspiration when I needed it. Speedy to whip up, doesn't need a mess of ingredients, gets the job done respectably, and tastes good. Can't ask for more. Moreover, if you were to buy these, how much do you think you'd pay for them? Thanks for sharing the "recipe" when I wouldn't otherwise have been aware of it.
Angel food cupcakes are a nice surprise for everyone expecting "regular" cupcakes. My biggest difficulty and inconsistency with this recipe is that the cake always sticks to the paper, so that most of the bottom peels off half of the time. Maybe people's suggestion to lower the temperature will help with that. ?? I've also tried with foil liners (worse), no liners (flattened bottoms and also still stick), or no liners with a tiny swipe of cooking spray. The cooking spray version has worked best for me, but I'd prefer to use the liners if there's a trick.
I made this for my 4 year old daughter's Pre-K class as a way to celebrate her birthday this year. I could only find the 16oz box from Betty Crocker, filled the cupcake liners 3/4 full as others suggested, baked @ 350 until golden brown, and had exactly 30 cupcakes. It's extremely easy to make, light & fluffy, and oh so delicious! I topped it with the "Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting" recipe from this website and added sprinkles and sugar glazed strawberries. The kids and two teachers raved about it. I will definitely make this again! Thanks for the idea, if not the recipe...
I agree that this isn't really a true recipe, but I never would have thought of baking an angel food cake as cupcakes. In fact, I don't bake angel food cake because I don't have the correct pan. These turned out so good, and they come out the liners perfectly. And - they are fat free!!!!! I topped mine with seven minute frosting, also fat free, for a guilt-free treat. Thanks for posting this idea.
You know what's great about this kind of recipe? No, it isn't "from scratch" and some may complain that an "out of the box" recipe doesn't belong here. What's great about this recipe is it's quick and easy and successful for those all-too-frequent times when there just isn't enough time to do it all before company comes, before you head out to that Little League game or need something quick for that pot luck at work that you completely forgot about. No it's not haute cuisine, but it's darn good. And with helpful comments from other reviewers, it's a snap and all your creativity and imagination can be directed to the icing, as the photos will attest.
I had a box of Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake mix so I figured I could use it for this recipe. It was quick, easy and best of all, it's fat-free. I made these into little cupcakes, ending up with 36 total. All I needed was a 1 1/4 cup of water. No other ingredients were needed. I baked them at 350 degrees for 14 minutes. Fluffy and light. You could also top these with some frosting and fresh blueberries or strawberries. Thank you for sharing this recipe Gail!
This recipe is helpful if you are wondering if you can make a box of angel food cake as cupcakes. Yes, you can. But I have to give this 3 stars because the recipe makes way more than is stated and I found at 375 the cupcakes browned too fast. I tried lowering the temp and they cooked beautifully at 350 for 16min. I would recommend serving these the day you make them to make the most of the texture that is characteristic of angel food cake.
First, the recipe makes 3 dozen cupcakes, not a dozen. Second, I followed the instructions and wound up with dark, crispy cupcakes. I took the advice of other reviewers and baked at 350 instead of 375 for 15 minutes and the rest turned out okay.
I made these last year for my daughter to take to school, no icing, just put sprinkles on before baking. Her classmates LOVED them! She has even had a couple of them begging her to bring them again this year :) I just made some with green food coloring for St. Patrick's day w/friends tomorrow - nom nom nom
Genius idea, Gail. Thanks for posting this recipe as I would not have tried to make cupcakes out of angel food cake. Unfortunately, my cupcakes did not turn out as many others' did. I also used the BC 16 oz. box mix, and mine turned flat and crispy. It could have been a mistake on my part, so I will try to make them again sometime. They did taste very good, though. =]
Keeps sticking to paper liners.
Yum. Top with "Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting" and you're halfway to heaven. I say "bravo" to the submitting cook since I was hesitant to make angel food cupcakes(was concerned that it wasn't listed as an option on the box because they would stick like crazy to the paper) No sticky. No problem. Was a big, big hit with my bookclub. Thx.
I have made many an angelfood cake, but like others, searched the internet for directions or pointers for a CUPCAKE recipe as no boxed mix offers one! This was very helpful!!! I too lowered the temp and filled the papers 3/4. Perfect!
it was most certainly simple. But I think it was too simple. It was great, but with the boxes help.
Too bad, mine all stuck to the paper liners....Not Good.
Just made these using the suggestions found in some reviews. I filled the muffin cups 2/3 full, baked at 350 F for 15 minutes and they were perfect. The first batch puffed up quite a bit. But, I just separated them from the pan right away and they were fine. The second batch didn't stick to the pan at all. They rose right above the top of the paper cup and baked perfectly. Recipe made 3 dozen cupcakes easily!
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for! My sister and I are planning an 1880's Box Social picnic and we are only using foods that were available in the last 1/4 of the 19th or before. We wanted angel food, but cupcakes and we need a lot. I just baked them for a trial run, after reading all of the reviews. I did lower the oven temp to 350 and did fill cup cake papers 3/4 full. Got 30 cupcakes. Baked for 16 minutes. I used Duncan Hines cake mix; - my favorite IF i am using a mix.
I took others advice and filled the cups 3/4 full and temp at 350 for 20 minutes. ---I used the Cherry Angel Food Cake rec from this site. Turned out really good everyone finished them off the same day.
I actually used an ice cream scoop and put one scoop of mix then a couple of teaspoons of crushed pineapple ( or strawberries, or cherry pie filling) then another scoop of cake mix. Then topped with cream cheese frosting.
This recipie is exactly as the box instructs.On the side panel of betty crocker this is actaly what it says.Word to the wise though when you refridgerate the batter re stir before refilling.
Very good. After the first batch I put in the refrigerator as recommend but they weren't as fluffy as the very first batch I did. They still had great flavor and love the portion control. Will definitely be making again.
We loved the cupcakes, at first(too many) but they did not keep. The next day they were like chewing rubber and I had to throw away most of them. Love the idea but wonder how people stored the ones that were leftover.
Great- but follow the other reviewers and bake at 350. Mine took 17 minutes exactly and filling the cups 3/4 full was perfect.
Very yummy! I put homemade buttercream frosting on, this made is even better.
Everyone is totally correct when they say the temperature needs to be 350, and you need to fill the liners almost completely full. Doing it this way, my mix yielded about 33 cupcakes.
I baked these at 350 like some of the reviews suggested and you do need to be careful of overfilling the cups. Also, I added a tsp of Almond extract to the mix and put almond slices on top before baking. It turned out great, the cake is soft and delicious and the almonds are nice and crispy. I made these for an event and am having an issue keeping myself from eating them!
These are great but I had to watch them closely because the first batch got real brown. Also, I think these would be better in a jumbo muffin tin because you end up with a TON of them if you use a regular muffin tin. The batter goes a long way and we had cupcakes galore! I also topped them with strawberry frosting and added colored sprinkles for my little one.
Well, I will have to try this recipe again when I get cupcake liners. I did as the comments advised and filled muffing tins 3/4 full (the first batch was more like full and didn't work too well). I also lowered the heat to 350 and baked for 15-20 min. (18 ended up being the magic number for my oven. They were not very "cupcake-y" without the liners, more like a disappointing short-cake, but I'm going to cut them up and make a trifle with them and I'm sure it will be fine. If you don't have cupcake liners and you don't have an angel food cake pan and just need to get it cooked to get into another recipe, it works just fine, but don't expect cupcakes.
These are perfect for a low-cal, low-fat snack. Just the right portion too! I cut up strawberries and top the cupcakes with them. My daughters love them!
These were good. I was looking for a low-fat dessert, so I made these and topped them with fat free cool whip and lite cherry pie filling (3 cherries on each cupcake). They look pretty, taste good, and are still low fat.
I too filled them 3/4 full and baked at 350 for 16 min. I also refrigerated the batter between batches. I topped them with store bought frosting mixed with whipped topping. I got 30 cupcakes. They were a huge hit with the kids and I got a lot of compliments.
Ok, so the temperature and time are fine, but my 450g package (roughly 16 oz) yielded 24 cupcakes and one small angelfood cake (made in a small bundt pan). Be prepared for WAY more than 12 cupcakes.
Instead of water, use a 15 oz can of crushed pineapple. This is very good topped with Vanilla frosting or Cool Whip.
this is so so so so good! I love it! it is also so easy and quick to make. -Joji
I think I wil just stick with regular angel food cake...sigh..
I couldn't find an 18.25 ounce package of cake mix. I used a 16 ounce and it made WAY more than I ever expected. I only wanted one dozen like the recipe says but I ended up with enough batter to make 30. I wanted to make these for my son's birthday and I just wanted 1 dozen. I didn't want to waste the batter so I baked all of it and they were pretty and tasted ok. Not anything special. I had so many extra, they just went hard and stale after a week or so anyway.
I honestly never thought of making cupcakes using angel food cake mix. I needed a quickie dessert for this weekend but I don't like to bake, so this was right up my alley. I used three different frostings and topped with sprinkles. YUM Gail and thanks!
Added a few chocolate chips, and baked for 15 minutes exactly. Turned out PERFECT however my husband said they sucked, didn't like how squishy they were.
Angel Food cake is my #1 favorite! When I was a kid every year for my birthday, my mom would make an angel food cake, slice it into four layers, and frost with chocolate heavy whipped cream, by folding in Hershey's Chocolate Syrup into the whipped cream, then add sliced almonds to the sides and top of the cake. YUM! I will be making them as cupcakes for my Easter dinner.
I tried something a little different with this recipe. Instead of water, I added pink moscato. The cupcakes didn't rise as well as I would have liked, but it was my first time making angel food ever. I filled the cupcakes with a strawberry sauce and topped with a vanilla mouse icing. They turned out wonderful! This is a great basic recipe that you can improvise on and make it your own.
I added a small box of fruit punch jello mix in with the cake mix, filled the cups 3/4 full, and baked at 350 for 18 minutes. They turned out perfect and are cooling right now. I have two kids looking very forward to dessert tonight.
They were ok. They were a little too brown on the top and stuck to the bottom of the muffin cups. My grandson didn't even eat them.
These turned out perfectly, and couln't have been any easier to make. I also had a bigger box of angel food cake mix and got 24 cupcakes; but who doesn't love more cupcakes??? Frosted them with whipping cream and they were a huge hit. Thanks for the recipe!
I love angel food cake and thought the cupcakes would be a great idea, but I was mistaken. Thumbs up to anyone who got these to turn out well, but after two batches I bumped the rest of the batter. Not good, if you really need cupcakes go with a regular cake mix.
The top was crunchy and the middle was too squishy. I think I may have mixed a second too long. My mix was never *liquidy* and I beat it on low for 45 seconds. It turned really foamy... They didn't taste like any angel food cake I've had before either.
I know it is just from a box, but it helped to know the time and temp to cook them at. The turned out really good and were a hit with whip cream frosting.
Baked at 350 in plain paper cupcake liners and they were perfect! I was making dessert for 30 people at a restaurant birthday dinner for daughter who loves Angel Food cake and these were perfect solution. Topped them with Sturdy Whipped Cream icing and a fanned strawberry and they were light, delicious, beautiful and came right out of the cupcake liners with no problem. Highly recommend.
Made these today but I overbaked them and they were crispy. So watch them carefully. I made 24 cupcakes and still had enough to make a small/thin bundt cake as well. I topped the cake (which I didn't overbake) with a coolwhip/pudding icing that I found on allrecipes and then added some strawberries. It was delicious!!!!
followed it to the t and they were delicious. everyone wants "my" recipe
Perfect. I did like everyone else and cooked 17 minutes at 350. I ended up with 30 cupcakes, not 12, but it was all the better. I also used sprinkles in the mix and topped with strawberries.
These are easy and great for strawberries and whipped cream. Thanks
so delicious!!!
I tried with cupcake tins and got about 30; I then tried the muffin tins and got a dozen. I guess the only thing you'll want to do is to adjust your baking time. I love Angel Food Cake but the cupcake or muffin is a lot easier than the 'putting the cake on a bottle' thing! And they are delish!!
I made Jumbo Angel Food Rainbow Cupcakes! Separated the batter into 6 smaller bowls and colored with water based food coloring. I also substituted 1Tbsp. of the water with vanilla extract. They are amazing! Happy Pride Y’all!
I lower the temp on these to 350. I also top with seven minute frosting. I have a customer that has a dairy allergy and she loves these!! She says they taste like smore's. For a non dairy version I add a chocolate ganache made with almond or soy ingredients, making them more s'more tasting!! Huge hit!!!
Very good idea. I've tried several box angelfood cake mixes and by far the BEST box angelfood mix is Duncan Hines. After 45 years of baking...Duncan Hines ..perfect every time.
Filled 3/4 of way as recommended, cooked 7 minutes then rotated 180 (have propane gas stove) at 350 degrees, then cooked 8 minutes. Perfect!
They were burned on the bottom in ten minutes, but top was undone. What shelf do you put them on?
