Angel Food Cupcakes

These are very good but I had to make a few changes. First of all, I could only find a 16 oz box of angel food cake mix made by Betty Crocker and while the box amount is less than the recipe requires, the mix made 29 cupcakes....not 12! One of the reviewers had suggested to fill the cupcake holders all the way full so make a bigger cupcake. I don't recommend this. I did it with my first batch and it was too much cake mix. The tops of the cupcakes ballooned out and ran into each other. I had to use a knife to seperate them from each other and then had to chisel the cupcakes off the muffin pan to get them out. The rest I filled at 3/4 full and they turned out perfect. Bigger than the 2/3 suggested in the recipe but smaller than filling them all the way and I had no problem getting them out of the muffin pan. I do agree with the same reviewer on having the oven set at 350 degrees instead of 375 and I found I didn't have to add an extra 5 minutes. I do know that oven temps can vary from oven to oven. On my oven, 15 minutes was perfect. So in summary, this is what I did..... Used a 16 oz box cake mix which made way more cupcakes than the recipe says it will. (Plus if I had filled all of the cupcake paper wrappers 3/4 of the way full I would have gotten even more!) Fill them 3/4 of the way full and bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.

