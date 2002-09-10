Angel Food Cupcakes

3.7
77 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 25
  • 3 7
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

These come out very well, and are great with strawberries on top. Pretty too.

Recipe by Gail

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 12 cup muffin tin with paper bake cups.

  • Prepare batter as directed on the box. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 34.7g; sodium 369.8mg. Full Nutrition
