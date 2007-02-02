Lisa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake

Super moist and decadent, but easy-to-make cake! Dust with confectioner's sugar if desired.

Recipe by Lisa S

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, eggs, water, sour cream, and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 520.6mg. Full Nutrition
