Lisa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
Super moist and decadent, but easy-to-make cake! Dust with confectioner's sugar if desired.
I have made this per recipe directions, but I now make it a little different (if you see how many calories for one serving, you'll know why I changed it a little. 525 calories for 1/12th of a cake? Who cuts it into that small of pieces....LOL) I use fat free sour cream, sugar free pudding and use 1c of no-sugar added applesauce instead of oil & egg beaters in place of eggs . It still tastes GREAT and you reduce the calories to about 290 calories a serving and the fat by OVER 1/2 per serving! (my husbands male co-workers ask for me to send this in about once a week and they have no idea it is 1/3 less calories, 1/2 the fat and less sugar then original recipe I sent in before) The orginal version is 6300 calories for the whole cake and 432 grams of fat. The reduced version is 3570 calories and 180 grams of fat for the whole cake.Read More
Two stars as written, simply because having made variations of this recipe many times I was familiar with it enough to know that a full cup of oil is not only unnecessary, but excessive. Using 1/2 cup of oil ups this to 4 stars. I used this as the base for "Ho Ho Cake," also from this site. In addition to the reduction in oil, I used a devil's food cake mix and, for oomph in chocolate flavor and to disguise that "cake mix taste," I used 1/2 cup of brewed coffee for the water and added 1 tsp. of chocolate extract. Moist and tender crumb, richer and more flavorful than just using the standard cake mix directions. This was just perfect for what I was looking for.Read More
I give this recipe an excellent review BUT I learned something on the second try. When I used the recommended mini-chocolate chips they disappeared into the cake when baked. Next time I used chocolate chunks and they were obvious in the prepared cake which is what I was trying for. Extremely moist and delicious!
This just is really good. Make sure you use a devil's food cake mix. I also used dark chocolate chips and hot coffee for the water. It really intensified the chocolate taste. I also put a chocolate glaze on it but it really can do well with just a pretty dusting of powdered sugar. Why anyone would want to make this light I do not know. Live a little! Eat less, move more, and eat a variety of what you like in moderation people! Cutting corners by using light stuff or sugar free junk just isn't going to cut it. You won't be satisified and you'll eat more anyway. A little piece of this cake goes a long way.
I lightened this cake up considerably, and it was still very, very tasty! I used devil's food cake mix, sugar-free, fat-free pudding, egg-substitute and light sour cream. Instead of using 1 whole cup of oil, I used 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce and 1/4 cup canola oil. Even with all these changes, it was still moist and delicious! I made it in a 9 x 13 pan and baked for only 25-30 minutes. For a tasty frosting, I used the 'Luscious Buttercream Frosting" from this site, adding 1/2 cup melted semi-sweet chocolate chips to the mix before spreading it on the cake. Yum!
Wow!!! This is fantastic! It's flavorful, moist and dense, yet somehow light and just basically wonderful! AND i even made the recipe MUCH lighter in calories, so i'll share what i did for those of you who don't want the calorie-overload that the original provides. I used fat-free, sugar free chocolate fudge pudding mix with triple chocolate fudge cake mix (already has some chocolate chips in the mix!). I used fat-free sour cream and only 1/2 cup applesauce instead of the oil. Also, i only added 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips to the batter (because the mix already had some). with these "lightening" adjustments, i only had to bake it for about 38 minutes, but after cooling in the pan for about 15 minutes, it came out easily and perfectly done! i glazed it with a combo of 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 2 T. butter and 1 T. corn syrup, but honestly, that was the only "iffy" part of this glorious cake. believe what they say ... it really DOESN'T need icing, cuz the cake part is that good!! so i'd suggest just tossing that extra 1/2 cup chips into the batter as well. anyway, i wanted to post this review for all of you wanting to make this cake but wary of it's super high-calorie content. with these adjustments, it makes 12 (BIG) pieces at only 360 calories ... not too bad for the awesome texture and taste!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the hit of the dessert table. Everyone raved over it, with two people telling me it was the best chocolate cake they ever had! It was also the first dessert to disappear, so I know everyone loved it. I followed the recipe exactly, but after the cake cooled I melted a can of ready made chocolate fudge frosting and drizzled the top of the cake with it, then sprinkled mini chocolate chips on the glaze. It looked as good as it tasted! I think this is going to be my new standard recipe when I want to make a chocolate dessert.
I love this recipe!! The frist time I made it was for a cake action for 4-H and my cake sold for $175. Later I made it for a potluck and before I could get any it was gone. I suggest to drizle white chcolate on top to fancy it up.
Light and moist. Excellent presentation. I served it warm from the oven with whipping cream dusted with cocoa. Everyone loved it and wanted seconds!Thanks for sharing Lisa.
This cake got RAVE reviews! I am definitely saving this recipe. It's so easy to just throw everything into a bowl and mix it like that! I used a devil's food cake mix and when the cake was finished, I poked holes all over the cake and then poured melted frosting all over it. Then dusted with powdered sugar. Good stuff!
I made this cake today and had a piece tonight. I followed the recipe as is but didn't have any mini chocolate chips - only the regular size. You could actually taste (and see) the chips in the cake. I baked at 350 for exactly 1 hour and let it cool in the Bundt pan for another hour. Then I inverted it onto a cake plate with a cover and let it cool completely before covering it. This cake was so MOIST. Right before serving I dusted it with a little powdered sugar. If you follow the directions as stated, you will have one of the most decadent chocolate cakes. Thanks for the recipe Lisa, this will definitely become my standard "chocolate cake".
HEALTHY VERSION WINS TASTE TEST! I made 2 cakes and brought them to work for a blind taste-test (they were marked only as 'A' and 'B'). I made the first as printed with the only change being 1/2C oil, coffee instead of water, and chunks of semi-sweet chocolate for the chips. The other (healthified) with with equal swaps of sugar free chocolate pudding, no sugar applesauce for oil, egg white for whole eggs, greek yogurt instead of sour cream, no chocolate chunks and coffee instead of water. Not only did 50% of tasters guess incorrectly on which was healthy, but 100%said the healthy version tasted better! It was awesome to do a true blind taste test for something like chocolate cake! Score one for the fat-cutters! :)
Delicious & easy! I also used Devil's Food cake mix, reduced oil to 1/2 cup, and 1/2 cup hot coffee instead of water. Used regular sized choc chips since that is what I had. Topped it with melted milk chocolate frosting. We ate it warm with Peanut Butter Fudge Swirl ice cream and it tasted just like Chili's Restaurant Molten Chocolate cake! Fantastic!
My guests and I enjoyed this cake - it's definitely just a "jazzed up" box mix, but since I like boxed cakes, I was okay with that. If you have an aversion to boxed mixes, you might not be totally wowed. I used devil's foox mix, only 1/2 cup oil per other reviews, and regular-sized chocolate chips (recommended if you want to see "fudge" bits in the cake). Baking for 60 minutes in my oven was a bit too long - would go for 50 next time. Drizzled with satiny chocolate glaze from this site - a nice touch that makes the cake look elegant!
This is an amazing cake recipe! It is scrumptious and moist and flavorful. This is honestly one of the best recipes I have found on allrecipes.com. I have never met anyone that doesn't like this cake. You must try it!
If you haven't made this cake yet and love chocolate you have to try it at least once. I make exactly as the directions state. Perfect! My family and friends always look when I come to see if I brought this chocolate chip cake. I bake in square, round, and rectangle pans all the time to use as birthday cakes. Everyone loves it! Thank you for the recipe!!!
This cake was very easy to make and good. I used hot coffee instead of water as suggested in other reviews. Thank you for the fast and easy recipe.
SO delicious! Next time I will cook it for about 5 minutes less, but other than that the recipe is fabulous (using devil's food cake mix as suggested). Although the cake tasted good out of the oven, it tasted simply amazing the next day. Next time I make this I will do it a day ahead of time, cover with reynolds wrap and then serve it at its perfect moistness the next day.
I have made this about six times now. My family DEVOURS it. At Christmas I made it with mint chips and that was delicious too. I don't add any frosting or glaze to it. This is the moistest, fudgiest cake. My family calls it the molten lava cake. Five thumbs up!
This cake is so good and moist. I made it for my daughter's birthday and used a 13x9 inch cake pan and cooked it for 48 minutes at 300 degrees (I have a really old gas oven that gets too hot), cut into the shape of a guitar and used cream cheese icing to decorate it. We couldn't stop eating the scrap cake pieces when I was cutting it! I used regular sized chocolate chips because that's all my dinky little grocery store had. Still so yummy! We'll see how the party guests like it tomorrow. I'm sure they'll love it, best cake I made yet! Thinking about making cupcakes out of this recipe too. Thanks Lisa!
Loved it! Followed recipe to a t. Very moist and delicious>
This was so good and my family loved it. We ate it while it was still warm so the chocolate chips were melted and goey on the inside!!
Have been making this cake for over 30 years. As another reader noted, 1 cup oil is excessive. 1/2 cup is more then enough.
I made this exactly as listed. I used Pillsbury moist chocolate cake mix. It turned out perfectly! Everyone who tried it loved it. It was very rich, so I chose not to dust it with powdered sugar. Leftovers store very well in the refrigerator, and the cake retains it's awesome moistness. Cupcakes can also be made from this recipe. Just adjust the baking time to ~ 20 min. One recipe makes about 3 dozen cupcakes. This is perfect for portion and calorie control...if you can eat just one.
I love this cake!! I have made it many times and have heard nothing but great compliments!
I have had many versions of this before and have to say, it is my husband's favorite. I am very big into "homemade". Unfortunately, you just can't beat this cake!!!
This is one of the first recipes I made since visiting this website in 2006. It is easy to make and delicious. My family along with coworkers just love it! I, as with other readers, sprinkle sifted 10X sugar to dress it up. I can always count on allrecipes.com when I am looking for ideas; whether it is a new recipe or one of the many I come back to all the time - like this one!
Great recipe super easy made it a few times everyone loved it!! Thank You!
Fabulous cake! I used a triple chocolate cake mix and made it exactly as the recipe goes, cept for using a 1/2 cup coffee, in place of the 1/2 water. Yummmmm. Huge hit at the Labor Day bbq yday!
Really good, really moist, rises perfectly. Needs a tad bit more chocolate chips (I used normal size). It also needs a frosting. Maybe something more chocolaty to begin with than Devil's food cake would be good.
This cake is beautiful! Super moist and tasty! My entire family went mad over it, and my dad who doesnt have much of a sweet tooth said, verbatim, "S**t, this is good cake!" and cut himself another huge slice! Will definitely make it over and over
This gets four stars for ease. I followed the recipe to a T and I just felt it tasted 'store cake mix'y. I would make again in a pinch if I was pressed for time. It was not yucky....just.....normal.
I made this cake recently for a family gathering. Among the other 3 dessert options I prepared, this one was the hands-down favorite! This baked perfectly in my Angel Food cake pan. Very moist and delicious. After reading the reviews, I substituted the hot water for coffee. I also used Devil's Food cake mix, following the box for the amount of vegetable oil to avoid a soggy cake. I used chocolate chunks instead of chips. I had some sour cream but also mixed in some Greek yogurt I had on hand as well. Lastly, I melted a container of chocolate icing in the microwave and drizzled on even more chocolately goodness! Yum! Everyone loved it because, as well all know, chocolate lovers are everywhere!
Very moist. Very good. It doesn't take as long to bake as noted. Check after about 40 minutes to make sure not to overbake. I used a 9x13 pan.
This was easy to make and delicious. To continue the decadence, I covered it with chocolate frosting. Yum!
This cake was super moist and beautiful without any alteration to the recipe. However, to make it extra special, I made a chocolate glaze icing to pour over it. I made it with one bag of Hersheys Special Dark Chocolate lightly sweetened chocolate chips, melted with half a stick of butter and about half a cup of clear Caro corn syrup. Melt it all together over medium heat until all the chips are melted. Pour this overtop this already wonderfully moist and delicious cake and you will have a chocolate explosion! A holiday favorite at our house and suitable for any time of year.
I made this two nights ago for my boyfriends birthday. I did not change a thing as far as the ingredients are concerned and it turned out wonderfully. Everyone loved it. It was very moist. I used it in two 9" round pans and made a 4 layer cake with my own frosting. I will definitely make this a keeper! Thanks!
I used this recipe twice, once for 3 tier birthday cake, I shaped as pig with strawberry buttercream, and one for cupcakes that i topped with peanut butter frosting. It is so versatile. I tend to use Duncan hines, both the devil food and dark chocolate varieties work great. I highly recommend this recipe if you are crunched for time and have something that takes a while to decorate, this way the focus is less on the cake preparation. (but the flavor, moisture, texture is superb.)
I loved this cake, I made it for my birthday, and my whole family enjoyed it. I was a little wary of the sour cream, but it added a really rich texture. I would suggest this cake for all occasions.
This is a wonderful chocolate cake recipe; the only thing I do different is use a 1/2 of hot coffee instead of water. Everyone loves this recipe. When I use it for a birthday cake I make 3 layers and use raspberry frosting. Thank you Lisa, for sharing this really yummy recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly. It was very easy. The outcome was a simple, almost brownie like cake. I had hoped that it would be a bit more moist. It had a nice taste to it, just a bit plain.
Great cake. Made it with vegetable oil and another one with canola oil. The canola oil one was much more moist. Kids and adults love it and say it tastes like oreos!
I was looking for a good cake with no frosting since the boyfriend doesn't like it, and this was excellent. I used butter cake mix, vanilla pudding, and an entire package of semi-sweet chocolate chips. The only changes I made were that I used a sheet cake pan and coated the chips in flour before mixing them in so that they wouldn't sink to the bottom. This tasted like a giant moist chocolate chip cookie! Thank you so much this was incredibly easy and everyone loved it!
Excellent- my reluctant coworker who was trying to avoid a piece said, "This chocolate cake is to die for! And i don't care if my pants cut off all the circulation in my body! I'm glad I ate it!"
This recipe is very easy and it turned our super moist. The taste is great and I have received many comments.
I continue to make this cake at least once a week I've done lemon, chocolate w/orange glaze,Chocolate almond, and spice cake with bannana pudding and applesuce for oil 1/4 oil and 1/2 c of applesauce, I also added rasins pecans, and coconut with a cream cheese icing. I love this recipe. Thank You for sharing this.
This might be the best chocolate cake I ever made. Very easy. I did also try it using a yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding and it was just as good. Both times I cut the sour cream to half a cup and cut the oil to half a cup and added half a cup of applesauce. Thanks so much for a great recipe Lisa!
I use PLAIN yogurt instead of sour cream. Make sure it is plain,unsweetened yogurt though! It tastes delicious. I bake mine for 45-50 minutes though. Just until the center springs back when gentle pressure is applied using your finger. Any longer than that and you risk drying out the edges.
Just prefect!!! This cake is so moist. I know everyone, even myself likes to change or modify recipes but I wouldn't change a thing. I did make it twice. And founnd that 60 min in my oven was to long- 50 min was prefect. i guess it just depends on the oven. other than that- don't mess with this one. LOVE IT!
I use the normal sized Ghirardelli chocolate chips and replace half of the oil with applesauce. It's my go-to chocolate cake recipe and the only one I even make anymore. Delicious!!
Very rich and very chocolately. I made it for my son's 7th birthday party as he loves chocolate cake. All the adults loved it, but the kids only took a couple small bites as it was too rich for them.
Tastes great but is soooooo oily! The "Double Chocolate Brownie Cake" is the same recipe but 1/2 the oil.
I have just baked this cake for the second time (Valentines Day present for my husband) and I've got to say, all the rave reviews are completly TRUE! I think I can safely say that I will never make a chocolate cake from a mix the rest of my days. I took one of the reviewers suggestion and used coffee in place of water the second cake and it definitely made it taste AND smell more chocolatley ... go figure! There was not one hang up. It baked exactley what the recipe said. It's firm and comes out of the pans perfectly and I used another reviewer's suggestion of cream in the icing instead of milk and it was "over the moon" good as a fully put together cake. Now ... if I can just find a perfect duplicate for a white cake and I'll be in baking heaven!!
Beautiful wonderful my favorite cake! I always buy cake mix with pudding in the mix IN ADDITION to the other pudding. It makes it extra special moist and I love love love this cake. Thank you so much for the recipe. (I wonder how much of a difference it would make if I used another flavor pudding) - like butterscotch or pistachio?
Very good, very rich. Doesn't need frosting! Of course, as most All Recipe users, I didn't follow the exact recipe! I subbed Ricotta cheese (cause we're having a blizzard and I didn't want to go out for sour cream!) for the sour cream. Chunky applesauce for half the oil. And used full sized chocolate chips. Excellent, moist, deep dark chocolate flavor.
MMMMMMM.....MMMMMMMM....MMMMMMMM. That's all I have to say. Oh, and easy :)!!!!! Thanks for sharing such a delicious treat!
A great recipe! I used chocolate chunks instead of chips for a more textured cake.
This is a very good recipe.
So easy to make! I used 1/2 cup veg. oil + 1/2 cup applesauce instead of 1 cup veg. oil. And I also used 1/2 cup hot coffee instead of hot water. It came out great for our Thanksgiving dinner table...Thanks for the great recipe and good tips from the other reviewers!
This was an absolute hit at my Christmas party. I made a few small changes. I used full size milk chocolate chips and substituted 1/2 cup of apple sauce for a half cup of the oil. Before serving I heated some chocolate icing and poured it over the top. Fantastic recipe. Do not be afraid to try it!
Oh my, this is so incredibly decadent! When you are craving very rich delicious chocolate cake (and an easy to follow recipe) this is the one. Yes, it has a lot of calories...but I just make it and share it with friends. Thanks!
I've made this a few times now, and was told each time "this is the best chocolate cake EVER"! Have used the satiny chocolate glaze on it, as well as a raspberry chocolate glaze which was excellent too.
a little dry but overall tasty! the choc chips were delish!
My husband's grandmother makes this cake and I wanted to have this recipe for my own cookbook. I used this recipe and it was perfect. I like yellow cake better than chocolate so I used yellow cake mix with Vanilla pudding mix. It was so moist and yummy. Thanks for such a great recipe I can pass down to future generations via my cookbook.
This Cake is Amazing ! My 6 year old son said he wanted chocolate on chocolate on chocolate cake for his birthday so i made this recipe used applesauce instead of oil and used the pro ganche for the icing and it was just what he wanted !
I made this cake following the recipe to a T-well I can't say to a T because I used a whole bag of milk chocolate chips. And I also made the cake using the suggestion of using only a 1/2 of oil. The cake using 1 cup of oil was more moist then only using 1/2 c of oil. The cake with only a 1/2 c of oil was a little more dense. This is a keeper-following the recipe to a T.
Ok well i made this cake for my Birthday It was Delicious!! I did only use 3 eggs and instead of water strong brewef coffee...luv this recipe!!!
sooooo easy! baked for the hour and was concerned that a knife didn't come out clean. don't even worry about it - when it cools, it's perfect!
Absolutely delicious and super easy to make!!
This is a very moist cake that many of my co-workers raved about for several days.
Very good doctored cake mix. I added regular sized chips and used hot coffee in place of hot water as many suggested. It got lots of compliments. Light and fluffy like a cake mix, but with a richer flavor. I still like scratch cakes better.
Talk about chocolate!!! YUM, it was great exactly as written. When it comes to chocolate cake, who counts the calories???? I made the Satiny Chocolate Glaze recipe from this site and it was perfect. The ONLY reason I gave it a 4, is because although I loved it, no one else really raved about it, well, except my teenage grand daughter. Will keep this one in my file to make again
I'm sure this recipe will be great as is, but I decided to play around a bit! Instead of chocolate pudding, I used the new creamy orange Jello pudding. I also subbed Grand Marnier for 1/2 of the oil! YUM!!! I had about 1 1/2 cups of mini chips, so I just dumped them all in. 50 minutes at between 325 & 350 degrees was perfect. The flour Pam worked great - I let it cool for 15 minutes on a rack & then turned out. Put the cake cover on while cooling- then sprinkled on powdered sugar. (had to wipe out excess moisture from the cake cover) Everyone loved it at the Father's Day get-together!
My Mom & Dad actually stopped by and tried some of this, and were amazed. Understanding that my Father has not liked anything made for him since my grandmother passed away 20 years ago. The leftovers were a huge success @ work the next day as well.
This cake went over quite well at Christmas. Very moist - next time I will probably cut down on the oil by at least a quarter cup. I'm still not able to get his to quite taste like the chocolate chip cake my aunt makes, but will keep this recipe.
I have made this many times. I also switch it up and use white chocolate chips and french vanilla pudding. I use white cake too. Everything is interchangable. Thanks, and God bless!
5 stars is not enough~~~~~~ Best chocolate cake ever......i used Betty Crocker triple fudge mix...fantastic.
I took the advice of another user and made sugar free and fat free substitutions. I was going to a party where the majority of attendees are on WW. It was EXCELLENT!!!!! Very moist. Could not tell it was Reduced fat. Everyone asked for the recipe. Had to cook longer than the 38 minutes that the other user got though. More like 50 minutes.
This cake was good but for the price of all the extra ingredients(sour cream, pudding, etc.) it still tastes like a box cake. Not as much texture or moisture as homemade. It has that airy taste, not enough chocolate, just tastes boxed.
Added a chocolate glaze and it was amazing! A keeper for gifts, desserts, or ... Very easy to make and very moist. In a bundt pan, it will take 1 hour to cook.
This was a delicious cake! The only con was that it's very oily.
Perfection! For even moister cake, use half sour cream and half yogurt when it calls for sour cream.
This cake was moist and yummy. The only change I made was to add a glaze that I made out of: 1/4 c melted choco chips, 2 T butter and 2 T corn syrup which made the cake extra delicious. I've also made this cake with yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding mix and even added coffee for the water. Great recipe. thankyou Lisa
This cake needs to sit for a few hours before eating it!!!!! When this cake came out of the oven, I was not impressed. Per some of the previous reviewers, I used applesauce and egg beaters and coffee with dark chocolate chips. It had a hard crust around it, and I thought that it had a funny aftertaste. So we had leftovers, and stuck them in an airtight container. I had a bite a few hours later. WOW!!!!!! Now this was one amazing cake!!!! All of the flavours had blended, and the crust had turned soft. It was one of the softest, moistest, most delicious cakes I have ever had. I will make this recipe again. And try slightly different flavours, and make it again. Then again. WONDERFUL!!!!!! But ONLY if it sits in an airtight container first.
I made this cake for my son's 13th birthday because he specifically requested a chocolate cake with chocolate chips in it. Needless to say, it was a big hit! I prepared it exactly as the recipe is written adding only about 2 tablespoons of cocoa for some extra chocolate umph! Delicious!!!
Everyone loves this cake. It is decadent.
Made this for my son's 8th birthday and it was a hit! I cut the oil down to 3/4 cup and it was still moist and delicious. After it cooled, I sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Very easy and love the it's made with inexpensive ingredients.
This is so rich and delicious! I soften some good chocolate frosting and drizzle on my cake. A must have recipe for chocolate lovers! Perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I've been making this for years! Only difference is it MUST BE Duncan Hines Butter in the recipe cake mix and I add 4 T. rum. I put a choc. glaze over it. don't spoil it with SUGAR FREE horrible tasting stuff. It's CAKE. Live with it!
I used low sugar devil's food cake mix and low fat sour cream. It is a great cake!
I love this Chocolate cake it is my favorite. I used a 9x15 pan instead.
This recipe was a hit with all of my family and friends. My 17 year old son loved it and ask for more which is rare. I followed the recipe to the tee except adding all of the chocolate chips and I baked it in a 9x13 pan. I sprinkled with powdered sugar and added a dab of cool whip when serving. It was great several people ask me for the recipe. This is a keeper.
Quick and easy! I used a milk chocolate cake mix and a double fudge pudding mix. Cake came out super moist! I also used 1/2 C of oil as others had suggested. This cake recipe is a keeper!
I have made cakes like this before, so I am familiar with the formula. I agree with naples34102 that a whole cup of vegetable oil was unnecessary. I did use a melted stick of butter and double-brewed coffee in place of the water called for. I didn't have mini-chips, but I did have regular semi-sweet. This cake was not easy to just pour into the bundt pan, I had to scoop it with my spatula and then even/smooth it out. This took darn near an hour and a half to bake, covered a little over halfway through to keep the top and sides from burning. This is a gift for my husband's family-I'm sure they'll love it. NOTE: HUGE HIT. This was so moist and just chocolatey. This is a keeper.
I made this cake with yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding instead, but it has gotten raves from my co-workers! Last night, I could not stay away from the scraps of the cake; I kept eating them because it was so flavorful and moist!
simply delicious!!! I sub'ed buttermilk for the water. It was marvelous. This is a keeper. Thanks for posting this great recipe.
Ilove this cake, but I used butter/yellow cake mix with vanilla pudding. I save some chocolate chips to melt and drizzle over the top, then sprinkled with powdered sugar. This recipe is a delicious, moist cake! Used Often.
This tasted like a greasy chocolate cake. If I ever made it again (which I will not) I would have to cut the oil in half.
This cake was good, but it just didn't have the moisture level I was looking for. Everyone ate it, regardless!!!
