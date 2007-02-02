Lisa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake

Wow!!! This is fantastic! It's flavorful, moist and dense, yet somehow light and just basically wonderful! AND i even made the recipe MUCH lighter in calories, so i'll share what i did for those of you who don't want the calorie-overload that the original provides. I used fat-free, sugar free chocolate fudge pudding mix with triple chocolate fudge cake mix (already has some chocolate chips in the mix!). I used fat-free sour cream and only 1/2 cup applesauce instead of the oil. Also, i only added 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips to the batter (because the mix already had some). with these "lightening" adjustments, i only had to bake it for about 38 minutes, but after cooling in the pan for about 15 minutes, it came out easily and perfectly done! i glazed it with a combo of 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 2 T. butter and 1 T. corn syrup, but honestly, that was the only "iffy" part of this glorious cake. believe what they say ... it really DOESN'T need icing, cuz the cake part is that good!! so i'd suggest just tossing that extra 1/2 cup chips into the batter as well. anyway, i wanted to post this review for all of you wanting to make this cake but wary of it's super high-calorie content. with these adjustments, it makes 12 (BIG) pieces at only 360 calories ... not too bad for the awesome texture and taste!