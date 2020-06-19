Hasenfeffer (Sour Rabbit Stew)

Original German rabbit stew recipe passed down from my great-grandmother who immigrated to US in 1889. This is a lot of work to make but well worth it. It is an acquired taste dish; once hooked, you can't get enough. Serve with fresh mashed potatoes and celery sticks. Use the stock as gravy for mashed potatoes. Always tastes better as leftovers. Hope you enjoy!
I have made this recipe on several occasions and its been good every time. As a tip if you don't like your rabbit too gamey, boil it in a pan of water for 10 minutes, discarding the water before you begin the recipe. The other ingredient that will vary the dish is the bacon and how strongly smoked it is.
Please review the printing of this recipe, it was my first Rabbit try and I followed the recipe to a T it was awful, to sour, and the Rabbit had no taste at all, I am considered a good cook, and this recipe shold never have left the kitchen, something is wrong, using the marinate to cook the rabbit in, maybe it should have been red wine and not red wine vinegar, I looked at the recipe again to see if I made any mistakes. this recipe should be send back to Germany, please respond thank you
[Do you remember, on TV - Laverne & Shirley? "Schlamiel, Schamazel, Hasenpeffer Incorporated"? :)]. Recently, it has become increasingly hard to find commercially grown and prepared frozen rabbit, but if you can find it, try this recipe! If you have never eaten rabbit before, it tastes like chicken. It is no more like eating the Easter Bunny than eating venison is like eating Rudolph!
I haven't tried this recipe, but I think there is a mistake in it. Hasenfeffer is usually cooked in a bottle of red wine, with a few table spoons of vinegar added, I imagine more than a pint of vinegar would make this inedible.
The directions do not include the vinegar but it is included in the marinade. May take some getting used to as we (Americans) do not cook this way as a rule. This recipe always turns out delicious and gone!
This looks very good and I would like to try it, however I am new to cooking rabbit and I don't see where to add the red wine vinegar to the recipe. I would hate to ruin a perfectly good rabbit! Please advise on when to add the vinegar...
Cooked in slow cooker! I made this in a slow cooker after I browned it. Cooked on low for about 8 hours. It was perfect! I only gave it four stars because I tried it as originally written and it wasn't as good as when I made it in the slow cooker.
