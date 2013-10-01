Simply The Best Chocolate Cake

This is a recipe I have been using for years (minus the pecans because of a nut allergy) due to my husband's egg allergy. My husband would give it 5 stars. If you can have eggs, the cake might leave you a little unimpressed, but it's still good and it's easy to make (hence the 4 star rating). It's even better when you frost it with chocolate or caramel frosting. It's important to note that you really do have to mix the instant pudding with the milk before adding it to the cake mix and the cake comes out better if you let the instant pudding set first (5 minutes in the fridge is sufficient). You do not need to cook the pudding for this to work. I have used similar recipes with yellow cake and vanilla pudding, carrot cake with vanilla pudding (I added a couple spices to the pudding), and pineapple upside down cake (the yellow cake & vanilla with a little pineapple juice added) just to name a few. The cakes turn out well for the most part and are very dense and moist -- good for sheet cakes, but not for layer cakes. My oven always seems to take a longer time to cook than stated in recipes, so i use the toothpick test to know when the cake is ready. This is an easy cake to make with only a few ingredients if you have someone in your family with an egg allergy.