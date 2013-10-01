Simply The Best Chocolate Cake

Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate! What else can you say about this recipe with chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips.

Recipe by christine

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch sheet cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare pudding mix in a 2 quart saucepan as directed on box, using 2 cups milk. Stir dry cake mix into hot pudding. Stir in nuts and chocolate chips. Spread batter into a 9 x 13 inch ungreased pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until cake springs back when touched.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 276.6mg. Full Nutrition
