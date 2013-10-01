Chocolate Cherry Cake III

This cake is the best! It's been around forever known as "Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake" It was the first dessert to disappear at a church function and nobody believed how easy it is to make! The chocolate icing is amazing and Soo easy. I can't wait to try it on other types of cakes/cookies in the future! I added pecans to the icing just because my dad loves them :o) I'm sure it didn't change the flavor all that much. I'm also planning to try this reviewer's ideas soon... "Used a CLASSIC WHITE mix and BLUEBERRY filling. used VANILLA EXTRACT instead of almond, and added 1/2 of LEMON'S ZEST to batter, as well as a handful of huge frozen blueberries. Baked for 32 min in a bundt pan. For frosting I halved the recipe and used WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS in lieu of the chocolate and added the remaining LEMON ZEST from the lemon....absolute perfection. Due to less surface area, it was perfect to halve the frosting recipe for bundt"