Chocolate Cherry Cake III

A must for chocoholics, very moist and fudgy, yet oh so simple to bake.

Recipe by Jan H

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch sheet cake
Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, cherry pie filling, almond extract, and 2 eggs by hand; stir until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until it tests done. Cool.

  • In a small saucepan, combine sugar, butter or margarine, and milk. Boil, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Immediately pour over partially cooled cake.

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 29.5mg; sodium 276.3mg. Full Nutrition
