Half-Hour Pudding Cake (Montreal Pudding)

I was intrigued by this recipe. Who can say no to pudding cake? Since I've never heard of half-hour pudding cake, I have nothing to compare it to. I made the recipe following the directions and measurements EXACTLY. I chose to use golden raisins in the recipe for appearance. The consistency and taste of the batter was a bit off-putting at first, but I understood that the sauce provides the flavor and the cake has to be thick in order to soak up the sauce and not fall apart. The sauce thickened a little about 30 mins. after the cake was removed from the oven. I'm not a big fan of this cake. It's like a big pancake soaked in syrup. This cake is good to make if you are craving something sweet and want something easy and quick to make with ingredients that you most likely already have in your cupboard.