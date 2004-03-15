Half-Hour Pudding Cake (Montreal Pudding)

My mom used to make this miracle pudding, and I still make this pudding-like cake. The batter rises to the top during baking, and a pudding-like sauce forms underneath the crust. There is also a lemon version.
I haven't seen this recipe in years. It's a great dessert for a family supper. I added vanilla to the batter as well as the sauce. Don't be alarmed by the look of this when you pour the sauce over top - it's very sloshy, but it does turn out nicely. Serve warm or cold, not hot, if you want the sauce to thicken up a bit.
This is a "take-off" on the Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book recipe from 1950. The original has different ingredient amounts which change the consistancy of the finished pudding cake with much better results. The original is actually easier to make as well, since you just sprinkle the brown sugar and cocoa ontop of the first layer then pour hot water over the entire mixture before you pop it in the oven.
I haven't seen this recipe in years. It's a great dessert for a family supper. I added vanilla to the batter as well as the sauce. Don't be alarmed by the look of this when you pour the sauce over top - it's very sloshy, but it does turn out nicely. Serve warm or cold, not hot, if you want the sauce to thicken up a bit.
Nothing wrong with this recipe at all. It turned out perfect and plain delicious. I noticed that most of the problems relate to the sauce being runny. YOU JUST HAVE TO WAIT AND LET IT COOL! IT WILL THICKEN. Also, when you spoon the batter into the dish, use the dish size indicated in the recipe because it should be a fairly thin layer of batter or else it will turn out rubbery.
This is a "take-off" on the Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book recipe from 1950. The original has different ingredient amounts which change the consistancy of the finished pudding cake with much better results. The original is actually easier to make as well, since you just sprinkle the brown sugar and cocoa ontop of the first layer then pour hot water over the entire mixture before you pop it in the oven.
I used to make something like this when I was a pre-teen and teenager (I was a dessert-making fiend) and I hoped that this was it as I think my mother's recipe card was destroyed..... This was NOT it. The ingredients were correct, as I recall, but the pudding turned out a much different consistency, even though I added extra baking powder after reading previous reviews. The sauce never really thickened up (even after cooling on the counter several hours!) until it was in the fridge overnight. I added walnuts and used Craisins instead of raisins, so the taste was pretty good... But I will ask my mom if she still has the recipe somewhere. I don't think I'll make this particular version again, but thanks anyway, Holly. :)
This is like the pudding my Grandmother used to make. In rual Ontario. She always added raisins. I make it to this day. Sure brings back a lot of good memories. Another fantastic Canadian memory. Keep them coming.
Very good recipe! I used soy milk instead of regular milk and it turned out very nice...especially the sauce. At first I was concerned about the watery consistency before baking...but the finished product was great!
Tried this and it was ok, but knew I had a similiar recipe that I liked better. So, I searched it out and it has 1/2 c butter added to the batter, as well as an additional tsp of baking powder and increase the sugar to 1/2 cup as well. No vanilla and no butter in the sauce. Makes a much fluffier cake. Definitely worth the extra calories!!
I was looking for something to make for breakfast with the ingredients we have in stock that would be a nice change from oatmeal/cold cereal. This was delicious and I will be making it again, soon! I didn't have white sugar, so I used brown instead. I added vanilla and as suggested, cinnamon. For the top, I used hot water, like was suggested, out of my Keurig coffee maker, but only used one cup instead of two. I added 2 tablespoons of butter to the water and brown sugar mixture. We had this hot and it was great!
This is the only dessert recipe that I have had to throw away from this site. There was far too much "syrup" and the cake topping was hard like a sweet bagel/bread roll. I am sorry to say that I shall not be making this again, I really thought that it would be better than it turned out. Perhaps the syrup needs to be halved?
this is almost identical to a recipe my mother made, and I still use to this day. My recipe calls for 1/2 cup sugar in the batter. I also usually use a bit of cinnamon and/or nutmeg in the batter. My mothers recipe also subbed in one apple diced small rather than raisins, although I have used both.. great when you need a dessert in a flash and don't have a lot of apples for a crisp. Yummy with ice-cream, whipped cream or vanilla yogurt. :D
I love this recipe from way back but a few years ago had to cut way back on my sugar intake due to a diagnosis of reactive hypoglycemia, so I used splenda in place of the sugar in the batter and replaced the full cup of brown sugar in the sauce with a half of cup of splenda and a half a cup of brown sugar instead. It turned out just great and I am so happy to still be able to enjoy this dessert!!!!
Liked the flavor of the sauce, but was disappointed with the texture of the cake. One reviewer indicated it was important to bake this in the proper size dish to avoid "rubbery" texture to the cake, so maybe the end results were my fault. I probably won't try this again unless I'm just really wanting something to satisfy my sweet tooth.
This has been in our family recipe collection for years, we always add raisens. Evan as poor as church mice we could make it..lol. Has always been a favorite and brings back memories of my Mom.
TODIEFOR2
Rating: 3 stars
01/19/2005
I was in the mood for a pudding type cake so I tried this one. I would like to say that with most types of sauces unless they have a heavy amount of a thickening agent in them ie. flour, cornstarch...they will usually thicken as they cool which is the case with this sauce. It 'did' in fact thicken with cooling. I would recommend adding a pinch of salt somewhere for flavor balance.
I was intrigued by this recipe. Who can say no to pudding cake? Since I've never heard of half-hour pudding cake, I have nothing to compare it to. I made the recipe following the directions and measurements EXACTLY. I chose to use golden raisins in the recipe for appearance. The consistency and taste of the batter was a bit off-putting at first, but I understood that the sauce provides the flavor and the cake has to be thick in order to soak up the sauce and not fall apart. The sauce thickened a little about 30 mins. after the cake was removed from the oven. I'm not a big fan of this cake. It's like a big pancake soaked in syrup. This cake is good to make if you are craving something sweet and want something easy and quick to make with ingredients that you most likely already have in your cupboard.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.