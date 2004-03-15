Half-Hour Pudding Cake (Montreal Pudding)

My mom used to make this miracle pudding, and I still make this pudding-like cake. The batter rises to the top during baking, and a pudding-like sauce forms underneath the crust. There is also a lemon version.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 2-quart casserole
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Sift flour, white sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Add raisins and stir in milk. Spoon batter into the prepared dish.

  • Combine brown sugar, boiling water, butter, and vanilla. Gently pour over batter. Do not stir.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
