Red Velvet Cake II

ABSOULUTELY PERFECT! 5stars! so moist! so fluffy! i live in england and have tried 2 red velevt recipes and failed in the last few days. was gonna give up and saw this-my last try AND IT WORKED! HEAVEN! as we dont use baking soda in England, i used bicab of soda same amount+1.5-2tsp vanilla extract, used cider vinegar and not distilled white vinegar. to get a bright red colour i found the best foodcolor is scarlet not red. depends how bright or deep you want it. i love it bright red so found waitrose sold 28ml little bottles by langdale and the colour is scarlet at 34p and i used 2 of them. i had tried the bottles marked red but it came out too deep a red colour for me so i prefer the scarlet colour. for the frosting- mixer high speed-300gram cream cheese pack which is 1.5 amount recipe asks. increase butter to 3/4 cup as had gone up with the cream cheese+2tsp vanilla extract, reduce sugar in frosting to 13oz icing sugar called confectioner sugar in US. we dont have it as sweet in England as do there. did toy with putting cocoa but didnt. glad i didnt. this cake came out PERFECT! did find i left it in oven 25-30mins. also if you have an electric fan oven do remember to reduce temperature by 20degrees to 160degrees. i used 2 sprinform 9in tins(base and sides greased+lined +lightly floured). Tip-used kenwood mixer beat oil+eggs+caster sugar on highest till very fluffy then add flour b.milk etc on minimum speed. DO NOT BEAT/MIX THEN ON HIGH!! only slowly blend in! XXXXX