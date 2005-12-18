Red Velvet Cake II

This recipe makes a red cake frosted with cream cheese frosting to stand as a bright spot on your holiday table.

Recipe by Rhonda

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 inch layer cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch round pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix together sugar, oil, and eggs. Add food coloring and vinegar to buttermilk. Add baking soda to flour. Add flour mixture and buttermilk mixtures alternately to the sugar mixture. Mix well. Stir 1 teaspoon vanilla into batter. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until done. Remove from oven, and cool on wire racks.

  • Mix together cream cheese, butter or margarine, confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in nuts. Frost cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
693 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 86.4g; fat 37.1g; cholesterol 72.7mg; sodium 579.1mg. Full Nutrition
