Rating: 5 stars This cake was delicious! I didn't decorate it I just made a plain almond cake and topped it with the glaze. I added a little almond and vanilla extract to the glaze. Since I read the review that said the cake was dry I added about 1/2 cup of sour cream. I cooked it in a silcone bundt pan that I got for Christmas (the first time I used it) so it seemed to cook slower. It needed the full hour but it browned nicely and was moist and delicious. My guests loved it!! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful. The almond pound cake comes out perfect. Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars Very pretty pound cake but it needed some more flavor. Probably adding a teaspoon of salt and maybe some almond flavoring would help. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty tasty. My sister (the taste tester) said it was more like cake not pound cake. but what does she know. It was delish. Will make again love the almond flavor! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was the perfect end to our Christmas dinner. This cake is moist and tastes GREAT! A new Christmas tradition I have in this simple yet elegant cake. Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay. I Did not find the time required for forming marzipan leaves was justified on a simple pound cake. I will probably not make this again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This cake was incredible!!!! Everyone loved the marzipan holly leaves. I even took a picture of it:) I can see this being a holiday tradition for years to come. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is an exceptional cake. WOW! Helpful (14)