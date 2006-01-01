Almond Pound Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Elegant dessert for a Christmas buffet. Not your ordinary pound cake!

By JJOHN32

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together until well mixed with an electric mixer. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat until mixture is light and fluffy. Blend in flour and salt. Mix in almond extract. Turn batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick when inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and transfer to a wire rack to continue cooling.

  • Break off tablespoon-sized pieces of the almond paste, and shape into holly leaves. Using the tip of a knife, score the shaped holly leaf to resemble veins in the leaves. Mix green food coloring with a small amount of water and brush the holly leaves, repeating until desired color is reached. Set aside on waxed paper. Break off 2 tablespoons of almond paste, and knead in several drops of red food coloring. When color of almond paste is a bright red, break off smaller pieces. Roll into balls to resemble holly berries. Place on waxed paper.

  • In a small bowl, combine 1 cup confectioners' sugar and milk. Mix until smooth. When the cake has cooled, drizzle with the confectioners' sugar glaze. Top with blanched almonds, and garnish with the marzipan holly leaves and berries.

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 67.8g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 134.1mg; sodium 245.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Rambunc
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2006
This cake was delicious! I didn't decorate it I just made a plain almond cake and topped it with the glaze. I added a little almond and vanilla extract to the glaze. Since I read the review that said the cake was dry I added about 1/2 cup of sour cream. I cooked it in a silcone bundt pan that I got for Christmas (the first time I used it) so it seemed to cook slower. It needed the full hour but it browned nicely and was moist and delicious. My guests loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

AUDREY CAMPBELL
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Very pretty pound cake but it needed some more flavor. Probably adding a teaspoon of salt and maybe some almond flavoring would help. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
ARITHAG
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe is wonderful. The almond pound cake comes out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(25)
anp13
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2010
Pretty tasty. My sister (the taste tester) said it was more like cake not pound cake. but what does she know. It was delish. Will make again love the almond flavor! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Sarah Gensler Bell
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2004
This was the perfect end to our Christmas dinner. This cake is moist and tastes GREAT! A new Christmas tradition I have in this simple yet elegant cake. Read More
Helpful
(21)
LIZALOUISE
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This was okay. I Did not find the time required for forming marzipan leaves was justified on a simple pound cake. I will probably not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
ROBBROWNFAN
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This cake was incredible!!!! Everyone loved the marzipan holly leaves. I even took a picture of it:) I can see this being a holiday tradition for years to come. Read More
Helpful
(14)
DELISAJ
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is an exceptional cake. WOW! Read More
Helpful
(14)
JEDIE
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Delicious taste but a little dry. I am going to try again possibly add sour cream or applesauce. If the changes work I'll post them. Read More
Helpful
(14)
