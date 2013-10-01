Sauerkraut Apple Cake

A simple Amish recipe with a very moist texture everyone will love. Serve with cream cheese frosting.

By Bev Austin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices.

  • In a large bowl, combine oil, molasses, and sugar with an electric mixer. Mix in eggs. Blend in dry ingredients. Stir in sauerkraut, apples, and nuts by hand. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool on a wire rack.

297 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 434.6mg. Full Nutrition
