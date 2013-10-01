Sauerkraut Apple Cake
A simple Amish recipe with a very moist texture everyone will love. Serve with cream cheese frosting.
I read the only other review of this recipe and decided that nothing could be all that bad if porpoerly prepared. Having baked with sauerkraut before I knew that if not thooroughly washed it would not be good. I tried this recipe and foud it to be very good and even gave some to firends who do not like sauerkraut and they found the cake to be most enjoyable.
This was horrible, don't try it.
My husband liked this and said it was carrot cake-ish. Here are my tweaks (doesn't everyone tweak?). I used 2 1/2 cups fresh ground soft wheat flour (aka pastry flour). For sugar, I used 1/2 cup agave nectar and the 2 TBSP molasses (not terribly sweet, but the frosting adds to the sweetness). I reduced the oil to 3/4 cup. The sauerkraut I rinsed, drained, and squeezed out as much water as I could. Also, I used 3 apples (they were small). Thanks for this crazy recipe - it's a great way to use up leftover sauerkraut. =) I only put 4 stars, since I tweaked the original recipe so much, but with my tweaks it's a 5 star recipe for our family.
This is an interesting recipe. I had lots of leftover sauerkraut from a barbeque and wanted to try it. The cake baked well, but took an extra 15 minutes to cook completely. The texture was excellent, and my family enjoyed it. I wouldn't say it's their all-time favorite, as you can taste the sauerkraut distinctly. They are pretty open-minded about food, but if yours is picky, this might not be good. I think it might work better with less sauerkraut, and a bit more apple.
