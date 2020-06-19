South African Melktert (Milk Tart)
My 'ouma' South African grandmother's legendary milk tart. It is lip-smacking. The recipe is a real winner. It is a traditional South African tart that is very easy to prepare.
I have not made this- very silly question: As it is, does that mean it inlcudes the crust or-Read More
One can also substitute the flour for cornflour (Maizena) - I make the batter first : ie: beat the flour, sugar, eggs - I do not whisk the egg whites - no need - The milk needs to be warmed prior to the batter being mixed in - this mixture needs to be "tendered" on a steady even heat - lastly adding the butter (not melted before) and vanilla essence! The pastry needs to be baked prior to adding the tart mixture. !! Sprinkle nutmegg on warm filling - let stand at room temperature before chilling prior to serving with a "dollop" of fresh cream !!Read More
Pre-bake the crust for about 10-12 minutes. Try to make the filling as follows: 1. Bring half the milk and butter to the boil 2. Cream the sugar, egg yolks maizena (half flour & half maizena), salt and vanilla with the rest of the milk. Ommit the baking powder. 3 Add some of the hot milk to the creamed mixture, then put it back into the pot and heat gently until it thickens 4. Do NOT boil 5. Fold in the egg whites and pour the filling into the pie crust. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on top and.... 6. Bake for 20-25 minutes in a 180C oven. It is much easier to make it this way.
Very good! It is hard the first time you make it as you will be confused about mixing the milk with the dough, and it will have lumps that sink to the bottom no matter how long you beat it. the lumps form the bottom crust and the whipped egg whites form the top crust. This reminds me of a recipe called "Impossible Pie". Very tasty and a great way to use up milk. (got 3 milk cows)
LEKKER JONG!!!!!This is the real deal!!!!! This comes from a full blooded South African
This tasted too much like flan to me. I don't like flan. I was looking to use up some milk that's why I used this recipe. I didn't have cake flour so I did use all purpose flour. I don't think it had much if any effect. Ingredients should be added in a different order too. Either that, or milk should be warmed before adding to mixture because I had problems with the butter (batter) clumping. In the end, if you like flan, you might like this.
I prepared this for an International Dinner held by my church. It was a sensation!
Wonderful. I received rave reviews when I made this for a few friends.
Very good. I made this as a dessert accompaniment to the Moroccan Tagine recipe on this site, and it was a nice balance to the spiciness of the Tagine.
Very very tasty milk tart and I loved that there was no crust. Sometimes the taste of the milk tart is drowned out by a heavy base. This mixture forms it's own 'crust'. Also very easy to make.
Followed the recipe closely and the milk tart ended up runny. Taste was good, but did not set properly. Too much liquid.
Lekker! Just like my ouma made it.
The only recommendation I have is to put something below the tart while it cooks, because mine spilled over the edge mid-way...and man does it suck to clean burnt milk out of a oven! Other than that...it was excellent! Was a little off set by the instructions at first, but I followed them to-the-letter!
very yum!! my husband is south african and we lived in SA for 3 years after getting married and this is as close as it gets to d real thing. my husband n kids loved it. didn't make any changes.
Made this last night for my South African family in the USA. The vote was unanimous, this was how Ouma's melktert used to taste! One note: The cooking process was puzzling and I almost tossed the batter thinking that I must surely have done something wrong. My sister convinced me to bake it. My suggestion, just ignore all the adjectives (our Oumas probably didn't use them either) and keep adding ingredients as instructed. Thank you for sharing this family recipe.
This was a great review and gobbled up in my house! We have laying ducks (muscovies) and a milk goat, and used their eggs and milk, which worked great, too. Going to try splitting the batch next time and making some with cocoa powder and some with coffee, though it is surprisingly flavourful all on its own.
Worst recipe ever! DO NOT USE THIS! The ingredients are enough for two milkterts...comes out very soup and doest set at all!
tasted list scrambled eggs gone wrong!
......Coat a 9 inch deep dish pie plate........ I guess that is 9 inch diameter? or is my knowledge deficient and the "deep dish pie plate" refers to the type? Apologies if that is the case
This is Bakgat! Baaie dankie!
WOW!! This ia a great pastry!! Just baked last night and I was surprise how well it turned out. I like this baking method alot better and did not feel the need to add anything else to this pastry. It is great served both hot and cold, but I prefer it better when it is hot!! This will be my go to recipe when I make this dish again.
Light flavor, not too decadent. Good for a light dessert. Warning- the freezer dries it out so try avoid freezing this dessert.
I first found this recipe because of a project I was doing on Africa, so I decided to make three for my class to share. On the day of the presentation, everyone had a slice and it seemed that everyone loved it! Although the milk and batter do kind of separate during the process, it seems that it always works itself out during the baking process. This is a great recipe that always surprises you by how great it really is. Also, I would like to mention that adding extra cinnamon sugar makes it especially good.
Terrible recipe. Very unclear. Wasted all my stuff.
The time to bake wasn't long enough so the bottom was still raw
DO NOT ATTEMPT. This recipe is not the original South African milk tart. Rather find the recipe that uses corn starch and boils the milk and ingredients to make a custard that sets. That is a milk tart. The above recipe is very confusing and will result in a lumpy batter. Again, save yourself the trouble and DO NOT ATTEMPT.
DO NOT USE the recipe! It is very purely put together and one should never add cinnamon before baking!!
Delicious and so easy to make
Really easy and a delight to seve to guests. All to rave reviews!!
No yes we loves it
did the warming of the milk, which made mixing it easier. dont know how to fold stiff eggwhites into a wet batter. it just floats on top! :-) made it twice, or at least once. currently in the oven.
Was really good but recommend warming the milk before adding to egg butter mixture. It did separate and I freaked out but I went ahead and baked it as is. It turned out stellar! Just follow her every step and it turns out fine. I had to add more time at the end of baking because my tarts were not done yet. Kept a close eye on them until there was just a little wobble in center then pulled them out.
Wonderful! Baie Lekker! My mother and every women in our family, come to think of it, all made Melktert. Each one had a "secret ingredient" which I loved trying to find out what it was. Quite honestly, out of all the family Melkterts I consumed, they all tasted the same. Except for My Auntie Flo, I caught her sneaking in a squeeze of lemon. I can honestly say, hers had a "tiny zing or refreshing" taste, but not by much.
I had it last month at Wavecrest Hotel and Spa (3hrs drive from Kei Mouth) in the Eastern Cape. I fell in love with it and the chef was kind enough to give me the recipe (which differs to this). She used tennis biscuits as the tart crust. I prefer vanilla wafers or walkers shortbread because I can’t find tennis biscuits here in NYC. Such a delicious dessert!
I made this tonight, and my parents and grandmother were fighting over the last piece! lol. It was amazing! Also, my boyfriend is from South Africa and I've been trying to find good recipes to give him a little slice of home. He was so excited when I made this!!!
Deu mt certo, mt boa
I live in India, and have been locked in because of covid for over 70 days. I've baked so many things, but today I wanted something different and yet still familiar. I love eggs custard, and a milk solid dessert here in India called Chenna... So, I thought, why not? We had the ingredients and I had a huge mess in my hands with our sugar, because our granuals are way too big and didn't melt! meh. Into the grinder it went with the butter, and every other step seemed to go just as wonky, but after it was all mixed up, I realized we didn't have a pan that was right for this dish. I felt so stupid, but then decided to just bake it in cupcake pans. Yummers!!! All's well that ends well -- and my 14 month old loves it too!!! I'm a sucker for any recipe that came from somebody's Granny, and the one who shared this recipe knew how to make a yummy pie/tart!
Very easy to make and it reminds me of flan it also bakes like a buttermilk pie. This is delicious and everyone enjoyed it, I made it for my South African friends and they said it was perfect. The only thing is they said it's proper to add the cinnamon sugar before you serve like sprinkle across the top, I like it with or without. Thank you for sharing this recipe.