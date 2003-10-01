Dump Cake V

I made this cake for a potluck and OMG! People were going back for 3rds & 4ths. It was a huge potluck & my cake was the only thing that got eaten all up. I have a friend on a paleo diet & I talked him into having just a bite, well he ended up having two helpings, I feel a little guilty about it, LOL! :) I just looked this up on the internet if anyone else was curious: Several mainstream cake-mix brands have downsized their boxes. We looked into it and found out that the new packages make pretty much the same amount of cake as they did before. The cake formulas have just changed a bit, and now the mixes weigh less. So what does this mean for HG recipes? It's simple. If the recipe calls for half of an 18.25-oz. box, just use the approximate cup amount given in parentheses -- about 1 3/4 cups (which is still about half the box!). If the recipe calls for an entire 18.25-oz. box, use any whole box with 15.25 - 18.25 ounces. We've tried both of these types of recipes with the new smaller boxes, and they came out perfectly! The only slight change? It may take a few minutes longer for your cake