Dump Cake V
This recipe for dump cake is more like a cobbler type dessert than it is a cake. I serve it in a bowl with whipped cream, ice cream, or frozen whipped topping. It is quick to prepare and it is delicious.
this is a WONDERFUL and easy dessert! Definitely more like a cobbler, so it needs to be served with vanilla ice cream! If you sprinkle the coconut and nuts under the cake mix (as one other reviewer suggested), it eliminates the burning and elminates the need of having to remember to add the coconut towards the end of baking. A good variation on this is to use apple pie filling and a spice cake mix!!!Read More
Didn't melt the butter, used the butter pats on top like suggested by others but still had dry spots where the cake mix didn't get wet. May try again and will mix the melted butter with the cake mix. It was OK for me but hubby LOVED it.Read More
this is a WONDERFUL and easy dessert! Definitely more like a cobbler, so it needs to be served with vanilla ice cream! If you sprinkle the coconut and nuts under the cake mix (as one other reviewer suggested), it eliminates the burning and elminates the need of having to remember to add the coconut towards the end of baking. A good variation on this is to use apple pie filling and a spice cake mix!!!
Delicious & easy! I used only 1/2 cup of melted butter & 1/2 cup of the drained pineapple juice so it wouldn't have so much fat from the butter. I used light cherry pie filling too. Made mine with the coconut & pecans under the cake layer so they wouldn't burn (thanks to the reviewer that added that line a while ago!). Turned out quite tasty & served warm from the oven with vanilla fat-free frozen yogurt. Reheated well too! Yum!
Great recipe! Also made it with blueberry pie filling in place of the cherries and strawberry pie filling minus the pineapple. So easy and yummy. I also make it the night before so it has time to set.
I love dump cake--but I use a can of tart pie cherries instead of the cherry pie filling. It gets rid of that artificial pre-made pie-filling taste, and cuts down on the sweetness. It's still *plenty* sweet, don't worry.
I tripled the recipe and brought it to work for a co-worker's birthday. We served it topped with vanilla ice cream. It was a big success, and I've even had a request for the recipe (I would have probably had more, except that 99% of my co-workers are men - they like to eat goodies, not make them!).
I substituted devil's food cake mix for the yellow and distributed the melted butter evenly with a spatula. I omitted nuts and coconut. The top came out like brownies. The dessert was delicious with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
There are many versions of dump cake. Other recipes call for only a 1/2 cup of butter/margarine instead of the full cup. I have made it both ways and I think that the crust is firmer and crisper with a whole cup of butter/margarine. Many recipes call for the butter/margarine to be cut up on the top of the cake mix. I have melted the butter and I have patted it on and I can't tell the difference. So now I just melt the butter because it is easier. I do make one major substitution. I switched to white cake mix. I don't know what is put in cake mix to make it yellow but to me it gives the final product a little bit of a cotton candy taste which is still amazingly good don't get me wrong. I just prefer the lighter taste of the white mix. A classic upside down cake uses white cake, and Dump Cake is like a Right Side Up / Upside Down cake as strange as that sounds. It is rich and to quote Steel Magnolia's, "I serve it with ice cream to cut the sweetness."
I had this at a barbeque this summer and loved it! I use tart cherry filling instead of pie filling (so much better) and I used PINEAPPLE cake mix instead of yellow! It gives it more flavor!!! Used pecans instead of walnuts and doubled the nuts. Awesome!!!!!
Left out the coconut and walnuts, and used butter instead of margarine. Instead of melting the butter, I just thinly slice it and cover the the top of the cake mix. I also tried someone's recommendation to reduce the butter by half and add juice as a substitute. While it may cut down on the calories, it doesn't turn out nearly as good. The topping doesn't get very crunchy. Some recipes can be reduced fat, this is not one of them.
Quick, easy, and quite a hit! I used pecans instead of walnuts. Ice cream with this cake is a MUST! Thanks for the recipe!
This is very easy and very good. I did not put the coconut and nuts in it because we do not like them. Everyone loved this! I will make this again soon.
Everyone loved this dessert. I used pecans instead of walnuts and added extra nuts and coconut as other reviews suggested. I put some pecans and coconut in between the fruit layers and then added the rest to the top the last 10 minutes of cooking so it didn't burn. EXCELLENT!!
I followed this easy recipe but just before serving added sliced bananas on top and drizzled chocolate syrup over the bananas. Made it taste like a banana split cake. Delicious!!! I continue to get requests for this version.
This is so easy and very tasty. These are the changes I made; I drained the pineapple and reserve the juice in a large bowl. I put the drained pineapple on the bottom of a 9x13 cake pan evenly then sprinkle coconut over the pineapple. In the bowl of pineapple juice I added cake mix and melted butter and stir until incorporated then I evenly put the batter into the pan. Then I evenly put the cherry pie filling over the batter, then bake it. It came out very good for something so easy. I like this method better. Even though I love nuts this is one time I left them out.
This is a GREAT dessert and the recipe is easy to follow. I'd never had the dessert before and searched for a recipe. I saw the 4.5 stars and figured I'd give it a whirl. I substituted butter and pecans instead of margerine and walnuts. It was one of the best desserts that I've had! I served it with vanilla ice cream and homemade whipped cream...so good!
Didn't melt the butter, used the butter pats on top like suggested by others but still had dry spots where the cake mix didn't get wet. May try again and will mix the melted butter with the cake mix. It was OK for me but hubby LOVED it.
I've been making dump cakes for years and enjoy them all! This is pretty much how I make them but I don't add nuts because of the hubby not liking them and I'm not a big fan of coconut, so I didn't add that. As we were eating it I had a different taste wondering what it was... Looking at the cake mix box in the trash I had mistakenly picked up a lemon cake instead of a yellow cake. It was very good! I like to melt the butter down, mix it with the cake mix and then spread it over the top of the cake.
This is just the best! I love it and it is always a hit with whoever you serve it to. I've never tried it with ice cream as some reviewers have suggested but I will have to, sounds amazing! I also only use one stick (1/2 cup) of butter and find that to be perfect. I've never made this with the coconut and walnuts but have eaten that way and it is also great (I just prefer without when I make it myself). Yummy!!
I started out and realized I had no cherry pie filling so I substituted a jar of mincemeat. I reduced the butter to 3/4 c. and covered the cake with foil the first 40 minutes to help reduce the dry lump problems I'd read about. Then I uncovered it and finished the baking. It was a hit!
My Mom always made this for large events back home in North Carolina. So I decided to make it for a church picnic this summer. I just HAD to make one for me and my family too of course. I liked heating it in the microwave for a little bit and then adding ice cream on top. DELICIOUS!
I didn't have any crushed pineapple, so I made it with two cans of cherry pie filling. Simple and excellent! This is a great last minute dessert!
Once again I was looking for a simple dessert. Something to make with ingredients I had on hand. I came across this recipe and decided to try it. It was very easy and it hit the spot. The only change I made was to use chopped pecans instead of walnuts.
Absolutely Wonderful! I used fresh pineapple and made pie filling from fresh blueberries. IT turned out AWESOME! Next time I make this I am going to put the nuts/coconut on the last 15 minutes of cooking. Mine started getting pretty dark in the beginning so I covered it with aluminum foil and it did just fine.
Found it a little too sweet.
This recipe is a quick go-to, because you can keep most of the ingredients in the pantry ahead of time. It has a nutty, toasty, chewyness that will satisfy a sweet tooth.
This was quick, easy, tasted great, and left only a spoon and cup to wash. This is my favorite recipe in the world. I made this with butter cake mix instead of yellow cake mix because I don't like yellow cake, and it turned out great!!
Super easy and tastes great! The only changes I made were no coconut and I used sliced almonds. Everybody loved it & YES, serve with ice cream - Yummalicious!
This is just what I remembered from my early days of baking. I used slivered almonds sprinkled on top, with delicious results. Thanks!
I made this for an easy weekend dessert. Only thing I did differnt was use pecans instead of walnuts and placed them under the cake mix to prevent burning as others suggested. My fiance and kids loved it.
This turned out really really yummy! It is more like a crisp or cobbler so don't expect a cake cake. I used a white sour cream cake mix not yellow, didn't drain the pineapple (turned out just fine) and put the coconut and nuts on the last ten minutes and they toated up real well. Yum, yum, yum.
I've been making this recipe for years. Very quick to prepare and delicious as is. I always top it with cool whip or other whipped topping. Enjoy!
I had a version of this cake at a graduation party and it was delicious...had no idea that this was classic "dump cake" until I did a search for some of the ingredients and once again, AllRecipes came through! This is a delicious cake, and although we're typically not cake/dessert eaters, everyone asked me to make this again just two days later. I substituted pecans for the walnuts, but it probably doesn't make much difference which nut you use...whatever you have on hand works! Thanks, Barbara.
I give this recipe 5 starts but ONLY with the following substitution-use a can of sliced peaches in syrup instead of the cherries. It goes MUCH better with the coconut and pineapple. Also, make sure you drain the pineapple well, as you'll be using the syrup from the peaches for moisture. My mother used to make this all the time when I was a kid and I loved it! Definitely a keeper in this house!
a bit too sweet for my liking, but my husband devoured it he eats almost anything though. unsweetened cherries and pineapple would be much better!
Oh, sooooo delicious. Easy,and fast. Great with vanilla ice cream.
My family LOVED this even though I didn't make it exactly right. (I didn't read the reviews first! ) I told them you'll like it even more next time. And have it with vanilla ice cream, OMG! I dumped crushed pineapple in a greased 9x13 and spread it evenly then cherry pie filling then cake mix. Patted it down and put butter squares on top. Next time more butter!
I made the cake mostly as directed. I omitted the coconut, and put the nuts between the pineapple and cake mix. After 50 minutes I took the pan out of the oven because the edges were a little dark brown and I wanted to avoid burnt spots. After letting it sit a few minutes to cool, we tasted the dessert. It was great! I love quick and easy recipes - you don't even need a mixing bowl for this. I plan to try some of the variations that others have suggested, too.
I LOVE dump cakes. I haven't tried it with the coconut, but I will next time. You can use blueberry or apple pie filling instead of the cherries too. Make sure to serve this warm with vanilla ice cream!!
Delicious! I read previous reviews before making and I'm glad I did. I, also, put the coconut and pecans (instead of walnuts) under the cake layer to prevent burning. And I used only 1/2 cup melted butter and added 1/2 cup of the drained pineapple juice. The cake still had a very "buttery" flavor. By adding the pineapple juice in place of some of the butter it cut the fat, but not the flavor. Having vanilla ice cream with this is a MUST!! I will be making this again!! This is a very good recipe and thanks for sharing!
Wowsie has this one EASY EASY EASY and did it ever taste good! My husband made this--and it was about the 3rd thing I've EVER seen him cook! We made it with pecans since that's what we had, and ate it right out of the oven with vanilla icecream. It was excellent! And I'm not really a cherry pie person OR a coconut lover. This will be a staple--especially when I need something really quick!!
Way too sweet for my taste! However, it was easy and quick. I did not make any changes.
Sooooooo Good!! I made this exactly the way the recipe calls except for no nuts, I didn't have any. Ashley, but 10 year old step daughter loved it so much she asked me to make it for her birthday cake... def a keeper!!!
This is a family favorite, but I. pour the butter over the nuts and coconut,makes it crunchy on top goeey in the middle and delicious all over.might have to cover if it starts getting to brown.Love it.
This was easy and delicious! My husband and I both loved it. I did as one reviewer suggested and added the coconut and nuts prior to topping with the cake mix and butter. Will definitely make again.
OMG OMG OMG This was soooo good. I changed a few things: I used tart cherries instead of cherry pie filling (found near canned fruit not near pie filling), I put some pineapple juice with the melted butter to cut back on the butter some, and I added the coconut at the end. OMG, so amazing. mix it around a bit with a butter knife about half way through baking.
The coconut really adds to this recipe! Quick, delicous and can be made at any time as it's easy to keep the ingredients on hand!
The cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple combo is great, but the yellow cake mix makes this intensely sweet (not surprising considering you're not having a fluffy cake, but a much more condensed form of it). I would only try this again with a homemade cobbler topping, not a packaged cake mix.
Gret recipe. After reading the reviews the only the I changed was the butter. I did not melt it instead I cut it into thin slices and put it on top. The crust turned out perfect.
I give this 25 stars....My mom used to make this all of the time and it is Soooooo...... Delicious! This recipe is so easy and delicious...You can experiment with any Pie filling and you can't go WRONG.......!!!!! Hint - Top it with Whip cream in stead of Ice Cream.... Yummy Yummy to my Tummy.....
Yummy, I used an apple I had in place of the pineapple and it was delicious! A perfect blend of flavors! Thanks!
I've been a fan of Dump Cake for years. I got the recipe from my grandmother when I inherited her recipe collection. I recommend using either a 9x13 inch pan or an 8-9 inch square pan. I think the sqaure pan works best as it makes the cake thicker. This is also good without pecans and coconut, whatever suits your taste best. It's great served warm or at room temperature.
This is incredibly easy to make for being so delicious! I took it out of the oven after about 40 minutes and it turned out perfectly. It is definitely like a cherry cobbler.
Quick and easy, but very rich!
I used fresh pineapple because I didn't have any canned. I put thin pats of butter trying to cover every inch of the cake and only needed a stick and a half. I also sprinkled cinnamon on top. Very good.
My mom used to make this all the time. The only thing different was we used Betty Crocker yellow cake mix with the pudding in the mix, and combined the cake mix with the cup of melted butter then crumbled the mixture over the cherry pineapple mix. Ive never used the coconut or nuts, but im not a fan of coconut. Delicious and easy dessert recipe :)
This was very good. Liked it alot. My family loved it!
I found a recipe similar to this in a cookbook titled, "Texas Celebrity Cookbook," by Russell Gardner and Chris Farkas. The recipe came from Congressman Bill Archer of Texas. The only differences in Rep. Archer's recipe are: Omit the coconut, and the last step is 2 sticks of butter, sliced into pats and dotted over the top of the cake before baking. I have made the cake several times, and it always turns out excellent!
This turned out great. I did use a few of the suggestions by using white cake mix and additional nuts and coconut. I layered nuts and coconut over the pie filling and then in the last 10 minutes of baking layered more on topo. It was a hit a work. I served it with whipped cream. NOTE- My cake only took 45 minutes in the oven.
I have been making this recipe for years now. I have only recently started adding some of the pineapple juice along with the melted butter to make sure the cake mix all gets moistened and bakes completely. We serve it hot over vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
Made this as a birthday cake for a work buddy and it was a huge hit in the office! Followed the recipe exactly, just left out the nuts... thanks for sharing!
I've made this recipe before to the letter, and it's wonderful. I use butter pats on top, not melted butter. Tonight, because one of my guests said she doesn't like overly-sweet desserts, I made it with 1.5 cans of drained tart cherries instead of pie filling. It was still really good and they LOVED it. I did find that the top of it was on the salty side, though. I served it with vanilla ice cream, which was PERFECT. Next time I am going to experiment and mix tart cherries with the sweet, gooey pie filling. Then, I think I'll alternate pats of butter, one stick unsalted, the other stick salted. I'll let you know how it goes. THANK YOU FOR THE AWESOME RECIPE! Oh, and I did leave the coconut out because I am not crazy about it.
I made this cake for a potluck and OMG! People were going back for 3rds & 4ths. It was a huge potluck & my cake was the only thing that got eaten all up. I have a friend on a paleo diet & I talked him into having just a bite, well he ended up having two helpings, I feel a little guilty about it, LOL! :) I just looked this up on the internet if anyone else was curious: Several mainstream cake-mix brands have downsized their boxes. We looked into it and found out that the new packages make pretty much the same amount of cake as they did before. The cake formulas have just changed a bit, and now the mixes weigh less. So what does this mean for HG recipes? It's simple. If the recipe calls for half of an 18.25-oz. box, just use the approximate cup amount given in parentheses -- about 1 3/4 cups (which is still about half the box!). If the recipe calls for an entire 18.25-oz. box, use any whole box with 15.25 - 18.25 ounces. We've tried both of these types of recipes with the new smaller boxes, and they came out perfectly! The only slight change? It may take a few minutes longer for your cake
So good and so easy. Doesn't get much better than that for this Texan. Altho, not for dieters!
My husband LOVES this and his co-workers are putting in requests. Did exactly as directed. Highly recommended!!!
Quick and Easy - Great tasting - I lost this recipe (actually a similar one) several years ago - It was great to find it and make it again after so long. - I did as another reviewer had suggested and added coconut for the last ten minutes so that it would not burn.
This is a delicious, simple dessert. My 13 year old twins love to eat it as well as make it.
I had to improvise and used a can of fruit cocktail and just took out the grapes...otherwise used the variety in the case and the juice. Turned out great!
I used butter instead of margarine. 1 can of cherry pie filling was not enough so I added another can of plain tart cherries which was not in heavy syrup. Everybody loved this and it was easy to make.
This was a huge hit! Thanks Barbara
This is great. I agree it's a bit on the sweet side, so tart pie cherries would be better, but I couldn't find them.
Where do I begin? Having read many of the reviews and gleaning ginormous variations of the recipe, I've made it several times now while tweaking things a bit myself. This is a "can't go wrong" recipe. No matter what I try, it turns out good, albeit with the help of Jell-o and Ice cream on hand. The Jell-o, because I sprinkle it on the fruit before topping with various flavors of cake mix. I always use Butter in lieu of margarine (never margarine), but I do decrease the amount to almost half. The most recent concoction was a Mock Strawberry cake using canned pears and yes..... Strawberry Jell-o and Strawberry cake mix. There is no end to the variety one can come up with. I'm thinking Pina Colada next, using instant Jell-o Coconut Pudding instead of Jell-o gelatin on top of Pineapple and topping with Pineapple cake mix and coconut.
It's a keeper! I cut the butter back by a half and it was still yummy.
I made this for my husbands work for a Valentines Day Treat, they went crazy it was so good. Everyone asked for the recipe. Will be making again soon.
My grandmother has been making this recipe for years. It's easy and fantastic. I did what the recipe called for except today I didn't have and crushed pineapple so I drained some cut pineapple and diced it up instead.
Super easy recipe that's even easier to play with. I was making this for picky kids so I kept it super simple. I used the crushed pineapple, apple pie filing & the yellow cake mix. I only used 1/2 (1 stick) of butter and that was plenty. VERY yum. Look forward to the cherries/pineapple combo for next time!
I had never heard of such a thing until a friend brought one to a cook out. I thought I'd give it a try. Found this recipe and I have to say it's even better than hers. So easy and so good! Try it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream...Yum Yum! I can see me making this quite often. Thanks!
I am absolutely amazed at how delicious this came out. I had never even heard of "dump" cake before, but I decided to make one for a friend as her birthday gift. Once I had a piece I wished I had made it for myself! I didn't add the nuts in case people were allergic, and I only added 3/4 cup of melted butter. This is a great cake and I'm planning on making it again tonight!
Very good recipe! Followed to a tea except used half the butter and just sliced it in pats and put on top. We had it chilled ,think it would be great heated in the microwave with cool whip.
The best dumpcake. Period.
Everyone loved it, but I substituted pecans for walnuts.
i messed up i put my cake mix in first owell i guess i see how it turns out
This is yummmmmy! I served with ice cream. Will be great to have this Fall. Warm and delightful. So, so easy!
This recipe worked well for me and was very like a cobbler. However, I changed to chocolate cake mix, and drizzled chocolate syrup and sugar on top instead of coconut! Yummy!
I'd forgotten how good a "dump cake" was!! I'd also forgotten exactly how to make one. This recipe is excellent and oh so easy. I took it for my bingo table and they all loved it. I served it with real whipped cream. One of the ladies said she dreaded eating the last bite because it'd be gone!! I have one in the oven right now, only I'm using blueberries instead of the cherries. Hope it will be as good. Thanks for sharing!!
Excellent and easy!
This was way too sweet for us, I think it was the cherries. No one in my family was crazy about it. Too bad because it was very easy to make.
Love this easy recipe. I cut some of the sugar and use the sugar free cherry pie filling. It still taste great. I remember my mom making this when I was a little girl.
This is just like the one I remember my mom making us as kids. I asked her and she said the only difference was that she used an 11x7 pan (which would be a good idea for those of you who like thicker cake.) I think I might use only one stick of butter next time, simply to cut out some of the fat, but I'll have to see if it affects the outcome.
This is the best dump cake recipe I have ever tried--the coconut and nuts give it a great crunch. I used pecans and doubled the amount. It is sweet but really yummy.
The coconut and pecans add a lot to the plain dump cake recipe you usually see. This really tastes good the next day warmed in the microwave then served with ice cream. Will add more nuts next time.
I know the description said it was more like a cobbler than a cake, but it wasn't even like a cobbler that has a crunchy top, this was just a big pile of goo. I even baked it for ten minutes longer than it called for to see if it would set up at all and nope. The next day...still big pile of goo, had to go in the trash. Even the pile of goo tasted way too sweet and the amount of butter called for was insane. Even cutting it back by half was nuts. Sorry, not a winner for me.
Changed this a bit by not using pineapple (husband does not like), and cut down on the margarine by 1/2. It was wonderful! I also did what other reviewers suggested and added the pecans and coconut before the cake mix and then reserving some for later in baking to avoid burning. I think the idea of using the tart cherries would make this even better. Delish! I will try using apple pie filling, too!
I tried really hard to like this recipe....even tried it twice. It is delicious immediately upon removing from the oven. However, afterwards, it turns to such a mushy mixture that even my 3 year old wouldn't eat it. I'll take any advice on how to fix this so that it stays good past a few hours. Until then, because I've had to throw this out twice, I give it a low rating.
This was a little different from the dump cake I have made before, but i like the way the crust is on this one.
I almost feel guilty that this is sooooo easy to make and my family thinks I'm such a pro!!! Perfect, gooey, sweet, crunchy, yummy.
YUMMY! I made this for a family get together without trying it first. It was such a hit. Everyone loved it. Most people preferred it without whipped topping. I used Raspberry filling instead of cherry and it was excellent. Super easy, too! Thanks for a great recipe I will be sure to use again and again.
Good and easy
Instead of cherries I used applesauce and it was the perfect sweeteness. I did not have coconut on hand but it still was very tasty. Such an easy last minute dessert to make, considering all you are doing is layering each ingredient and putting it in the oven! A keeper !
Oh my gosh, the best dessert ever!!! If you like sugar, and the taste of yellow cake mix, you'll love this cake!!!
