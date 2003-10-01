Dump Cake V

283 Ratings
  • 5 215
  • 4 48
  • 3 8
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

This recipe for dump cake is more like a cobbler type dessert than it is a cake. I serve it in a bowl with whipped cream, ice cream, or frozen whipped topping. It is quick to prepare and it is delicious.

By Barbara

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In the prepared dish, layer the cherry pie filling and the drained pineapple. Sprinkle the dry cake mix over the top, covering evenly. Pour the melted margarine over the cake mix, and sprinkle the top with the coconut and chopped walnuts.

  • Bake 50 to 60 minutes in the preheated oven, until browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 323.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022