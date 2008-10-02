Simple 'N' Delicious Chocolate Cake

I decided to make this recipe because I brewed a big pot of coffee for someone, but had a lot left over. I don't like coffee, so I wasn't about to drink it. You can't taste the coffee in the finished product - it just enhances the chocolate flavor. We have a divine family recipe for chocolate cake, and the secret ingredient is coffee. Just try it! If you're making cupcakes, don't put too much batter in each cup. The top flattens out over the pan if they rise above the top of the cup once you take them out of the oven. This makes it very hard to remove the cupcakes from the pan with the top intact. A cookie scooper (2 Tbsp, I believe) was the perfect amount of batter for mini cupcakes. The mini cupcakes baked in 10 minutes and this recipe yielded 42 minis. I used 2/3 cup of strong brewed coffee and 1/3 cup of french vanilla and hazelnut flavored Kahlua (coffee liqueur). It still amounts to one cup of liquid, but with a little extra kick! I frosted these with the Coffee Butter Frosting from this site. Again, trying to use that leftover coffee... This cake was indeed simple and delicious! Thank you J. Miller!