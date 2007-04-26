Hot Fudge Frosting
This fudgy frosting will keep for two weeks in the refrigerator.
This was a good hot fudge recipe. But I do have to say that this definitely not a fluffy frosting recipe. It is more like an ice cream topping. But very good otherwise.Read More
I'm of two minds about this frosting. My husband took one bite of the cake it was on and pushed his plate away saying "too bitter!". I didn't think it was too bitter, but it definitely has a "dark chocolate" flavor to it, more so than hot fudge for ice cream. It's also very gooey, sticky, making it quite difficult to cut your cake. I put the whole recipe on an 8x8 cake and it probably would have been enough for a 9x13. I probably won't make this again.Read More
I made this in search for a fudge cake frosting my mom and grandma used to make. I would not recommend this for a cake frosting - it was too gooey and stuck to everything. I found the frosting I wanted in an old Betty Crocker cookbook - similar except only 1 tbls. corn syrup and unlike this, it hardens to a fudge-like finish. This recipe might be more suited as an ice cream topping.
Hello there, Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I made it and the frosting and put over a Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake. It kept it moist. The frosting was a little bit grainy. However after it sat, it was amazing. I will be using this recipe again. Thank you.
This frosting was definitly reminiscent of hot fudge in texture and taste. It also sealed in the moisture of the cake well, but it was somewhat hard to work with. There is a very fine line between cool enough to hold its shape and warm enough to pour over the cake, and I was too far on the "warm enough to pour" side of things. Still, everyone who tried the frosting liked it, and I would probably use this recipe again.
We found this frosting to be somewhat bitter. The Karo Syrup and only 1/2 cup sugar just didn't make it sweet enough.
I followed the recipe exactly as it was directed, but mine didn't turn out good. I can't use it bec it didn't taste good.
Do NOT overcook this recipe! I thought I could maybe make it more frosting-like rather than heavy syrup, but I ended up with a wonderful "Tootsie Roll" type candy instead. I managed to unload some of the pan on to the top of my cake, but you cannot cut through it! Interesting when trying to serve!! Great flavor and texture as a candy--not a frosting the way I made it.
I have been searching for a hot fudge tasting frosting for about 6 weeks. I found this one and tried it. The taste is somewhat a little bitter, so I added a couple tablespoons of Hersheys hot fudge to it, while still cooking. To my surprise, it became the desired taste I wanted. It is still not fluffy, the cake layers tend to slide a bit. I will try cooking it just a tad longer, hoping that will stiffen it up a bit.~~Jan
