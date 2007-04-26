Hot Fudge Frosting

3.3
10 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This fudgy frosting will keep for two weeks in the refrigerator.

Recipe by Wendy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan on very low heat, carefully melt the chocolate and butter, stirring constantly. Add the corn syrup, sugar, and milk. Increase heat to medium-high, bring to a boil, and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring only occasionally, until the mixture becomes a candy-like, gooey fudge. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Let chill to spreadable consistency.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 38.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022