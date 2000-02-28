Fudge Layer Cake

This decadent cake is creamy-smooth and buttery. It literally melts in your mouth and leaves you swooning for more! Sprinkle frosted cake with chocolate shavings.

By Lisa

12
1 9-inch layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a small mixing bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, cream 3/4 cup butter and white and brown sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla. At low speed, begin by adding a little of the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Alternate with buttermilk until all are blended together. Start and end with flour.

  • Line bottoms of 2 9-inch pans with waxed paper; grease and flour. Pour batter in.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 25-30 minutes. Test with toothpick. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before turning onto racks to cool completely.

  • To Make Frosting: Cream together 3/4 cup butter and confectioners' sugar. Slowly add melted chocolate and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Beat until light and fluffy. Frost cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 81.9g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 209.6mg. Full Nutrition
