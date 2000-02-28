Fudge Layer Cake
This decadent cake is creamy-smooth and buttery. It literally melts in your mouth and leaves you swooning for more! Sprinkle frosted cake with chocolate shavings.
My family loved this cake when I made it. The cake batter tastes just like a boxed version, only better homemade! It took a while for me to frost it, I think it called for too much confectioner's sugar, but it turned out great and I would definitely make this again!Read More
'Nothing special. 'Not fudgy. 'Not memorable. Next time, I'll use up buttermilk another way - like with Grandmother's buttermilk cornbread. It's crumb-y, but pretty though!Read More
You kind of have to mold the icing on with your hands. But this recipe tastes fantastic!
Very moist cake, not overly chocolately!
I followed the recipe carefully, the icing was very good but the cake was not fudgy at all, it may be enjoyed by someone with a love of dark chocolate.
THIS WAS A FANTASTIC CAKE! THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE I HAVE EVER MADE. A LITTLE DIFFICULT THAN MOST ONE BOWL CAKES BUT WORTH IT!
Kids liked it - but they like anything that starts with the name chocolate. Wasnt overly impressed myself. I didnt make frosting as we create Mousse Cakes with them - but it was far too heavy for the mousse and it was eaten as is.
This was a fairly good recipe. It was a little dry. I used it to make a father's day cake. The icing I used was Best White Icing Ever. I filled the layer with carmalized sweet and condensed milk. Next time I will try to fill the layer with wipped cream (add moisture).
This review is for the cake only. It was moist with lots of flavor, but had a hard time getting it to come out of the pan. Frosted it with "Amaretto Frosting" from this site.
This cake was amazing, didn't even need frosting it was so tasty, although I made homemade chocolate buttercream frosting instead of the frosting from recipe. The first time I made it it was time consuming, but the taste made it worth the trouble. I made a second time and seemed a bit easier. This was a winner for my daughter's birthday suprise. Will definitely make many more times.
The cake itself was pretty good. It has a smooth texture and just the right amount of chocolate in it. However, if you don't want your cake-making efforts to go to waste DO NOT make the frosting. While it does taste ok, no amount of begging, pleading or threatening would make the stuff spread or stick to the cake. I tried using a frosting knife, a butter knife and even resorted to trying to press it on with my fingers but it just would not stay on the cake. Even though it ended up looking really terrible, I was able to convince people to eat it and they admitted that it tasted good, but just looked bad.
Review is for the frosting only. I used it with a different cake. The recipe as written did not work, I think it calls for too much powdered sugar. After adding 3 T. cream I was able to get it somewhat spreadable. My husband liked it, but it was very hard to work with and not very pretty.
It was so amazing i didn't use the frosting but the cake tastes like brownies it was so amazing
