Chocolate Applesauce Cake II

You can get a moist chocolate cake with applesauce, sweetened condensed milk, and buttermilk baking mix using this recipe.

By JJOHN32

Servings:
25
Yield:
1 - 15 x 10 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10x15 inch baking pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the applesauce, sweetened condensed milk, butter or margarine, eggs, melted chocolate, and vanilla extract. Add the baking mix and cinnamon, and mix well. Stir in nuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Frost when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 320mg. Full Nutrition
