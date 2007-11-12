Chocolate Applesauce Cake II
You can get a moist chocolate cake with applesauce, sweetened condensed milk, and buttermilk baking mix using this recipe.
You can get a moist chocolate cake with applesauce, sweetened condensed milk, and buttermilk baking mix using this recipe.
Excellent and super easy. I used 2 cups of home made applesauce. I used 3 tbsp cocoa powder as I didn't have any melting chocolate. 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and 1/2 cup choc. chips. I also divided the batter into two loaf pans. Oy! Very nice!Read More
I made this exactly as printed. It was easy and tasted ok, but I had a problem getting the melted chocolate to blend in. I will probably make it again, but I will definitely use cocoa powder instead of a chocolate square. Also, the cake was almost too moist. I will probably add about 1/4 c. additional oats next time.Read More
Excellent and super easy. I used 2 cups of home made applesauce. I used 3 tbsp cocoa powder as I didn't have any melting chocolate. 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and 1/2 cup choc. chips. I also divided the batter into two loaf pans. Oy! Very nice!
the cake by itself definitely didn't seem chocolatey enough, but what do you expect for using just a couple squares of chocolate? I also didn't have any condensed milk so I had to make a substitute using evaporated milk and sugar and it still turned out okay. This might explain why I had to bake 10 min longer than the recipe called for. After adding the frosting (I used the sour cream chocolate frosting on this site) it tasted great. Overall, it was easy to make. I'm subtracting a star just because the actual cake needed more chocolate, but after tweaking it a bit, I will make this again.
Good but if you like chocolate you might want to add more. One on this site complained about the oats. There are no oats in the recipe.
I made this exactly as printed. It was easy and tasted ok, but I had a problem getting the melted chocolate to blend in. I will probably make it again, but I will definitely use cocoa powder instead of a chocolate square. Also, the cake was almost too moist. I will probably add about 1/4 c. additional oats next time.
Couldn't be easier!
Well ... :D ... I tried this recipe to use up applesauce, cocoa & shortening. I subbed 2T oil & half cup cocoa for the squares. Put mine in a 9.5 x 13.5. The batter was pretty wet; no surprise, but quite applesauce looking. It filled the pan nicely then dropped to be similar to a cakelike brownie, a lowfat cakelike brownie. I'll pass. Baked Pumpkin bread from the same submitter is very good, btw. :) 'Think the thickness/thinness of the applesauce has a lot to do with this recipe being a success.
this was an easy tasty cake it was realy good even without icing a used cocoa powder instead of the choolate squares and it still turned out good
I did not care for the consistency of this cake
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections