Eggless Chocolate Cake I
This is a wonderful eggless cake recipe, moist and absolutely delicious. Not only that, it hardly takes any time to prepare. It's something I got from my aunt, and whip up in a jiffy. I hope you love it too!
My mother (who is allergic to eggs) couldn't eat any of her first grandchild's baptism cake due to the egg content. Despite having to prepare my son for the baptism, hosting out of town in-laws, and preparing for the party, I easily put this cake together just for Mom. She loved it so much and raved about it that other guests started to eat it too! There was none left after the party!!! Everyone was surprised to hear it contained cola. I hightly recommend this moist and tasty cake!Read More
I bake cakes all the time but this is the first time I made and eggless cake. It came out very crumbly and not very chocolatey tasting. It was fairly dry even though I did not overbake it at all. It tasted "floury". I did bake it in two 8 inch round pans instead of a bunt pan though.Read More
A great cake--wonderful for any chocolate cake occasion. I'm not sure why the cola was part of it, but it blended together so easily, was not too sweet, and very simple. I would definately try it again, especially with a chocolate frosting. Choc-o-riffic!
I made this cake for my fiance, who doesnt eat eggs and he loves it. I have never in my life baked before and I found this very easy. I have since the first time made a few adjustments based on other recipes and advice. I like a bit more sweetness so I added sweet ghirardelli cocoa powder and 2 tbsp of vanilla and I use cream soda to add to sweetness. I also go overboard sometimes and add ghirardelli chocolate chips to it too (we're both choco-holics). For a little more fluff I add 1tsp of distilled white vinegar.
Texture was lovely, but the chocolate flavour was noticably absent for a recipe with so much cocoa-powder in in! I found the predominant flavour to be baking powder - ugh. Probably should have heeded my suspicion and not used self raising flour. I'll only make this again if I need a cake without eggs, and then only with "tinkering." As it stands, I'll probably have to drizzle it heavily with chocolate syrup or cut into small pieces and frost the heck out of each one.
Very strange ingredients, but it all came together vey well. Tasted like the chocolate part of a devil dog. It needs some kind of frosting, or to be topped with ice cream.
The only problem I had with this recipe was getting it out of the tin in one piece, but I managed to glue it together with frosting, making a very gooey, chocolately piece of heaven!!! I think I should have left it to cool in the tin before tipping it out!
My eldest daughter is allergic to eggs. We used this recipe last year for her 2nd Birthday and will be using it again for her 3rd. This is a beautiful cake, well worth making!!
This cake had a strong cocoa flavor, which my husband really liked. I prefer a more chocolate flavor. I also found it a bit dry, but not overly so.
Delicious. I baked in two 9.5" round pans & it was done in less than 30 minutes. Moist & rich.
I tried this recipie twice (once as a bundt cake, the other as cupcakes) and both times it was pretty dry. At first I thought maybe I just used the wrong type of frosting, but even the smaller cupcakes were pretty dry (even with tons of frosting). But I suppose if you had an egg allergy, it would be better than no cake at all
I've been alergic to eggs since I was born, and I used this recipe before I knew about egg replacer. It's also useful for places were I cant find egg replacer. Who would want to live without chocolate cake?
For a 3 yr old with an egg allergy, these were great. i made them for a July 4th celebration so my niece would have a sweet treat and she loved them. I made cupcakes instead of sheet cake. It made a lot of cupcakes. For me, its hard to get used the eggless taste. I'm so used to baked goods with eggs. Although my hubby calls eggless cakes "the lets go green cake", he ate and enjoyed one or two. I added a cup of sugar, because I found the batter bland. I frosted them with an eggless vanilla frosting...a recipe I found on another site. My niece had chocolate all over her face and hands.....thanks for the recipe.....they were a hit.
