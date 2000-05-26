Eggless Chocolate Cake I

This is a wonderful eggless cake recipe, moist and absolutely delicious. Not only that, it hardly takes any time to prepare. It's something I got from my aunt, and whip up in a jiffy. I hope you love it too!

By JENNY AMAR

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and dust with flour a 10 inch bundt tin.

  • Cream the butter or margarine till light and fluffy. Beat in the condensed milk. Combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda; mix into the creamed mixture alternately with the cola.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, or until the cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 51.8mg; sodium 653.5mg. Full Nutrition
