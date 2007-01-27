Low Sugar Mocha Nut Cake
A mocha treat that is lower in sugar than most cakes. Make sure that the amount of sugar substitute you use works out to be the equivalent of 1/2 cup white sugar.
This is a great dessert for people watching their sugar intake! I made this with Splenda artificial sweetener packets as well as Splenda brown sugar blend. I didn't have any powdered milk so I added a splash of nonfat milk to the batter and it turned out well. Reminds me of mocha brownies :). Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Uhh... it was bad. *shudder* I followed this recipe to the letter but then cut it in half with a leveler, filled it with sugar free chocolate pudding, and frosted it with a mocha buttercream frosting. The only good part was the frosting (which was the sugary part that my mom couldn't eat). It was extremely dry even though it sucked up all pudding filling, and it tasted like chocolate flavored baking powder. Part of me wants to make a bunch of revisions and try it again, but I don't even think it's worth it. I spent so much time making and decorating this for my mom's birthday and it was so disappointing. Oh well, it's the thought that counts, right?Read More
The cake turned out very moist, especially if you take it out a few minutes early and let it still cook a bit on its' own. People were so anxious to get this with the wonderful smells it made alone!
Excellent low sugar cake. I used 3/4 hot coffee in place of water & coffee powder. ALSO, ADDED 2/3 C. UNSWEETENED APPLESAUCE to add moistness, and reduced splenda to 10 packets. Very strong, rich chocolate flavor, almost brownie-like. Dusted lightly with powdered sugar & sprinkled with sliced almonds. Will be making again.
i will never make this again!!! it seemed way too sweet
Bad recipe don't even try it good taste bad outcome
