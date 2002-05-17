Banana Cake IV

2.8
7 Ratings
The only banana cake in the world!! It is easy to make, does not cost too much to buy the ingredients, and is very delicious. Everyone will like it!!

Recipe by Sarah Lee Sau-wah

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 5 inch loaf tin well.

  • Beat the egg whites until very stiff.

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat the egg yolks with the banana essence and the milk; stir into creamed mixture. Fold in bananas and walnuts. Sift the flour, and fold into the creamed mixture. Carefully fold in the egg whites. Pour batter into the prepared tin.

  • Bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack, and cool. Slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 19g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 327.2mg. Full Nutrition
