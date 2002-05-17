Banana Cake IV
The only banana cake in the world!! It is easy to make, does not cost too much to buy the ingredients, and is very delicious. Everyone will like it!!
The only banana cake in the world!! It is easy to make, does not cost too much to buy the ingredients, and is very delicious. Everyone will like it!!
It was a very easy recipe, and the cake was YUMMY! I didnt add the walnuts or banana essence I added vanilla instead.. it is really nice and didnt take very long at all to make. My dad and brother both loved it, and its already half gone and its only been around for a few hours!Read More
Not very sweet and too much fuss to make...Not very good at all.Read More
It was a very easy recipe, and the cake was YUMMY! I didnt add the walnuts or banana essence I added vanilla instead.. it is really nice and didnt take very long at all to make. My dad and brother both loved it, and its already half gone and its only been around for a few hours!
My family thought this was the best banana cake they had ever had. I didn't have the nuts or banana essence, I used vanilla essence instead and it still tasted terrific. A bit of fiddling around, but well worth the effort. My family liked eating it still warm from the oven with whipped cream! It only lasted one meal.
Not very sweet and too much fuss to make...Not very good at all.
This recipe has way too much butter. It was heavy and greasy.
The cake was rubbery and greasy. Took 3 seperate bowls and a big mess. Really not very good. the butter bubbled out of the loaf pan and made a smoky mess in the oven. :(
I didn't have any nuts or banana essence so i left those out added in Mixed fruit which I also upped the weight to 100g. I also dropped the amount of margarine down to 200g. I also didn't separate the eggs or sieve the flour which didn't seem to make much difference. The result was a fairly nice moist cake although was missing something a little bland.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections