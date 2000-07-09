Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cakes

These are Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cakes, baked in a pie crust with a chocolate "funny" layer that sinks to the bottom while baking.

Recipe by Sally

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 - 9 inch cakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup sugar, cocoa, water, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat to the boiling point, but do not boil. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 1/2 cup sugar and butter. Beat in eggs. Stir in milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; mix into the creamed mixture. Divide batter into the pastry shells. Pour 1/3 of the cocoa mixture on top of the cake batter in each pastry shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 35 minutes, or till cake is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 130.3mg. Full Nutrition
