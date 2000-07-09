Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cakes

Ok I have the same recipe but we do it differently, we put the chocolate in the bottom first then pour the batter on top. We also do this in a 12 inch pie plate as it is enough to fill. I also have done it in a 9 inch tall sided pie plate. Though the 9" has to be cooked for almost an hour versus 30 minutes for the 12 inch. You have to check the center before taking it out and just let it finish. I have never had a flopped one yet. It is enough for two pies but not three if you want decent size funny cakes. Just a note, the chocolate taste better if you use Hershey's cocoa even though I have used others this is the best.