Muddy Chocolate Cheese Cake
The special thing about this cheese cake is the hole in the center of it which you fill with melted chocolate . That's why it is called "Muddy Chocolate Cheese Cake." Enjoy it while its hot.
GREAT RECIPE!!! EVERYONE LOVED IT AT THANKSGIVING!!! :)Read More
In all honesty I find it difficult to recommend this recipe. It tasted fine I suppose but a week later with three kids in the house there is still half of the cake still in the ‘fridge. The instructions say to put the batter in a 9” cake pan and then later to put the cheese on top of it. I had serious doubts about that when I saw the amount of batter for the bottom. Against my better instincts I did as I was told. Once baked, there was no way to fit the cheese top in the pan. I transferred the baked bottom to a 9” springform pan which, of course, has higher sides. It worked out ok. Make sure the pan is put together properly and use aluminum foil to wrap to outside to prevent leaks. Philadelphia Cream Cheese no longer tells you how many cups are in an eight oz. package So beware, it takes two. If you want the center to be soft when serving, timing is important. Whether for family or guests, perhaps you have other things to do rather than fuss over this timing issue.Read More
My daughter and her friend chose this recipe and proceeded to make it without reading the reviews. All I can say is: USE A BIGGER PAN! We followed the directions and tried to make it work with the 9" pan called for in the recipe. Much too small - it overflowed, there was not enough room for the cheesecake mixture, or the extra chocolate. We had to throw the mess away - waste of money! We should have read the reviews first :)
GREAT RECIPE!!! EVERYONE LOVED IT AT THANKSGIVING!!! :)
I followed the others' reviews and put it in a bigger pan; also, made several holes in the cake instead of a big one in the centre. And served it cold, because there was nobody around when it was warm... I cut it into squares and my kid's friends (they are 11) liked it a lot.
this was the best iever tasted.so so so so yummy.it is more than 5 stars.
I onitted the bottom layer of this recipie (it was to bland) and used a box brownie mix instead...much, much better
It was really good, it lookes nothing like the picture but it went well. I would add a teaspoon of salt to balance it and add a little bit of oil to moisten it up.
