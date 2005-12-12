Muddy Chocolate Cheese Cake

The special thing about this cheese cake is the hole in the center of it which you fill with melted chocolate . That's why it is called "Muddy Chocolate Cheese Cake." Enjoy it while its hot.

Recipe by Murooj Ibraheem

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Oil and flour a 9 inch round pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar. Beat in 3 eggs. Blend in yogurt. Combine the flour and baking powder; add to the creamed mixture. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla. Melt 6 chocolate bars; blend into the batter. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cake tests done. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan.

  • Cut a hole in the center of the cake that does not go all the way through the cake. Melt another 6 sweet chocolate bars, and pour into the hole.

  • Beat cream cheese, 3 eggs, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, and 3/4 cup sugar together until smooth. Pour over the cake. Bake for 20 minutes.

  • Sprinkle confectioners' sugar on the top of the cake. Return to oven. Bake until the sugar melts and browns. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
634 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 160.5mg; sodium 307.2mg. Full Nutrition
