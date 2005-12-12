Muddy Chocolate Cheese Cake

In all honesty I find it difficult to recommend this recipe. It tasted fine I suppose but a week later with three kids in the house there is still half of the cake still in the ‘fridge. The instructions say to put the batter in a 9” cake pan and then later to put the cheese on top of it. I had serious doubts about that when I saw the amount of batter for the bottom. Against my better instincts I did as I was told. Once baked, there was no way to fit the cheese top in the pan. I transferred the baked bottom to a 9” springform pan which, of course, has higher sides. It worked out ok. Make sure the pan is put together properly and use aluminum foil to wrap to outside to prevent leaks. Philadelphia Cream Cheese no longer tells you how many cups are in an eight oz. package So beware, it takes two. If you want the center to be soft when serving, timing is important. Whether for family or guests, perhaps you have other things to do rather than fuss over this timing issue.

