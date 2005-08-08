Strawberry Cream Roll

Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.

By JJOHN32

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a jelly roll pan. Line it with buttered foil or buttered parchment paper.

  • Beat the eggs until thick and lemon colored. Gradually add 1 cup white sugar, beating constantly. Stir in water and vanilla extract. Fold in flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake until cake is springy to the touch and beginning to shrink away from the sides of the pan, about 15 minutes.

  • Lay out a tea towel, and sprinkle it with confectioners' sugar. Turn the cake out on the towel. Peel off the paper or foil. Cut away crusty edges with kitchen shears or a sharp paring knife. Roll the cake up in the towel, and leave it to cool.

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water and set aside. Wash and hull the strawberries; if they're large, you may halve or chop them. Melt gelatin in microwave, checking every 15 seconds. Pour gelatin and 1 tablespoon sugar over strawberries.

  • Whip the cream to medium-stiff peaks. Fold in cooled strawberry mixture. Unroll the cake, spread with the strawberry cream, and roll up again. Chill cake for at least 1 hour.

  • Before serving, dust cake with confectioners' sugar or top with additional whipped cream.

