Strawberry Cream Roll
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
This was so good!! I used alot of tips from previous reviewers, thanks!! First I added some lemon zest to the jelly roll batter, then I added about 4 oz of cream cheese to the filling and I used strawberry jello instead of unflavored gelatin. The strawberry jello added a really nice color. I dusted the top of the rolled cake with powdered sugar and placed three dollops of reserved filling mixture on top of the roll then on top of each dollop I placed a fanned out strawberry. Both childern and adults loved this recipe. So yummy!!Read More
The cake roll stuck to my towel. I ended up having to put the whole diaster into a big bowl. My husband stil said it tasted good, but it looks like big mess. Need more explaniation on making jelly rolls.Read More
The first time I made this, the cake turned out very rubbery. I suspected that it was a mistake on my part, so I made it again and beat the eggs more. That time, the cake was great. I suggest beating the eggs with a mixer on the high setting for no less than 5 minutes. I added strawberry gelatin to the cream and omitted the sugar, since the gelatin was already sweetened.
I've made this roll numerous times and it is great...with a couple modifications. I whip the cream and add 8 ounces of light cream cheese. I use 1 teaspoon of strawberry gelatin instead of the unflavored gelatin (it gives the cream a beautiful pink color) and omit the 1 tablespoon of sugar. I chop 2 cups of strawberries into a small dice. You will actually have enough cream left over to top everyone's dessert as a garnish! A tip for people just making this for a first time, leave about 4 inches on one of the end of the roll when spreading the cream and leave about one inch on either side. Roll from the cream side to the non-cream side and it shouldn't "squish" out the end or the sides.
Very light! Reminds me of Spring. I didn't have unflavored gelatin so I used strawberry jello powder. Turned out to be a great substitute- Gave it a nice light pink color and wonderful added taste.
Delicious! After reading other reviews I added a little lemon zest to the jelly roll batter as I wanted the cake part flavored. I used a butter parchment paper for easier clean up. The ingredients and directions were easy to follow. However, I must warn everyone to watch your oven when baking up the cake. My cake was done in 8 minutes and on the verge of turning dark brown on the edges. Be sure to check your roll early on. I layed out my cake onto a parchment paper sprinkled with confectioner's sugar. I rolled the cake up and let it cool. I chopped up fresh strawberries before measuring and added it to the whip cream. I did not have any unflavored gelatin so I used strawberry flavored which turned out to be a better choice as it made the whipped cream a pretty pink color. I carefully rolled the cake back up and chilled it for a few hours. This is light, refreshing and very good. The cake is light colored, tender and fluffy. It is delicately flavored with lemon and blends with the powdered sugar. The roll is very pretty with the pink whipped cream and red juicy strawberries swirled inside. (see my picture) It is light, cool, creamy and very refreshing. I like the bits of juicy sweet strawberries. I found the whipped cream very tasty and not too sweet. The strawberry gelatin added more flavor. I think the challenging part to this recipe is baking up the cake and then rolling it without it cracking. We all enjoyed this!
This roll was so easy to make and it looks very pretty. I chopped up the strawberries before measuring them and stirred in 2 Tablespoons of sugar. I also added three drops of red food coloring to the filling. (See my picture) When you trim the crusty edges make sure you don't toss them they are soooo good! I like to let the roll sit outside the refrigerator for a little while before eating so that the cake is softer. It tastes just like strawberry short cake. A+
My family loved this. I added one 8 oz. cream cheese to the cream. Excellent!!!
I made this last night for a baby shower this afternoon. It was a hit. Didn't think of it until later, but some lemon zest would have been great in the cake batter. Delicious.
Just made this today and made two of them so I could give one to my day and I think he'll love it!!! I know my husband and I did. I didn't have whipping cream, so I just used a 8 oz. container of whipped cream and used an 8 oz. bar of cream cheese with the strawberry powdered jello. The filling would even be good for a graham cracker crust pie!!! VERY GOOD RECIPE!!!
this was so refreshing!! i added 1 tablespoon of rum(any) will do :) thnxx this was great on a warm day...
For some reason this didn't work for me - and I am not a novice baker. The texture was off (though it tasted good) - even though I beat the eggs well. I threw it away and made a Julia Child recipe instead and it was delicious.
I can't really rate the cake part of this recipe, because I had a angel food cake roll already made and frozen. Since I had the cake part done already, it only took minutes to put together. I highly recommend this for an elegant, simple, delicious dessert.
This was a great recipe, even though it has some finicky aspects. The first time I made it, it came out rubbery and generally bad all around, but that was probably because I tried to use an artificial sweetener and didn't mix it well enough for fear of losing the froth from the eggs. The second time, I beat in real sugar with the electric mixer on medium low, then the hot water on medium until it visibly foamed. Then I beat in the dry ingredients as well instead of folding to keep the air in the batter. The texture of the cake was absolutely heavenly, even though it was a tad heavy on the vanilla flavor, so I'd decrease the amount of extract. I think that the trick to rolling it is that you need to initially grease the pan really well and then roll the cake so that the bottom part is on the OUTSIDE, which means sliding it off of the parchment instead of overturning the pan. It probably won't stick, and (in my opinion) it looks prettier. Instead of the strawberry cream, I made half of the cream with cocoa powder and half with raspberry preserves and layered the two, and it was wonderful. I'll definitely use this cake recipe again and experiment with flavors and fillings.
I made this as it is and its for sure TOO sweet for our liking. I made another batch with half the sugar . Other then the sugar its a good recipe.
This tastes as good as it looks, and it looks incredible. I made the recipe exactly as written with the exception of adding extra strawberries, which I folded into the cream mixture. This is an elegant and delicious dessert which is perfect for company.
Very tasty, not difficult. Bonus: it's good the next day, didn't seem to suffer for sitting in the refrigerator for 24 hours. The cake stuck to the greased waxed paper.
This is a tasty and pretty dessert. I use evaporated milk instead of whipping cream to reduce the fat, and the difference in flavor is minor. I've also added a small layer of strawberry jam before the rest of the filling, and it gives it shows up well in the cut roll-- makes it a little sweeter, though.
It tasted okay but the presentation wasn't impressive. Definitely could have been my fault but I followed the directions to a tee!
Don't try to stir the fruit in with the cream or it gets mushy. Just place the fruit on top of the cream before rolling. Other than that, amazing recipe! I used nectarines, grapes and raspberries. You could use almost any fruit and it would be delicious!!
The filling is so good! I used strawberry jello instead of unflavored and added a small amount of powdered sugar (I doubled the filling and ended up using about 3/4 of it.) I will look for other ways to use it in desserts! The cake was dry and rubbery and even after adding lemon zest, it didn't have much flavor. I make alot of desserts and usually dont have any problems with baking times/temps. This cake was overcooked in 9 minutes. I used a good amount of powdered sugar on my towel to prevent sticking and didn't have a problem with that, but this is the first roll that I have ever had crack on me while rolling. I guess due to dryness/overcooked. I will look for another cake recipe but definately keep the filling. Thanks for sharing.
Very nice. Just the recipe I was looking for. I didn't have gelatin when I made this recipe, so I just omitted it. Turned out fine.
I caution everyone to beat the whipped cream only until combined after adding the gelatin and sugar. The first attempt I made, I beat the mixture too long and the milk separated from the butter making a globby mess. Also, I would suggest using powdered sugar and not granulated sugar for the filling. It comes out lighter. Great jelly roll recipe.
Whoooooa!! my first time making a homemade cake and my first time making a swizz roll!! very easy and tastes good!!
I used to think that roll cakes were very complicated and so I usually stayed away from them. But, they are actually pretty simple if you follow the instructions on rolling them immediately after baking. This one came out very nicely for me. Everyone loved it, and the kids thought it was very cool looking. I will probably make this again and try different berries - I think it would be delicious with raspberries, or a combination of blueberries and raspberries.
This one didn't work out for me either. I added cream cheese to the filling like some of the reviews said, and my filling came out lumpy and inconsistent. It didn't roll up well or keep its shape. I'd never made a jelly roll before, so I feel like perhaps I was missing a key piece of information.
I loved this recipe but doubled the cream part cause there wasn't enough for my tastes.
This is an amazing desert! Instead of using strawberries I used blueberries. The best desert I've ever had!
This tasted great, but my cake stuck to my towel, which I was expecting anyways, it was kind of sloppy because of it but it was good enough. Next time i'll line the towel with some parchment paper or something. **I used Strawberry gelatin instead of unflavored
Like most others, I had a problem with the cake sticking to the towel! Next time, I too will use parchment paper to roll it up in! I also lowered the amount of the flour to 3/4 cup. (as per most jelly roll recipes) For the filling, I used 8 oz of cream cheese, 8 oz of Cool Whip and about 1/3 box of strawberry jello granules. It wasn't very sweet, so I added powdered sugar to the mix until it reached a nice soft sweet flavor. This was a hit at the in-laws house! :)
Very good and easy to make, children love it!
Very tasty!!! I also added the cream cheese to the filling. I should have beaten the cream cheese to a smoother consistency but it was still good. I would make this again.
Absolutely wonderful...the only thing I changed was the amount of strawberries. I used approximately 1 1/2 cups and then when I spread the inside creme I added fresh cut strawberries so the consumer (me) could have a bite of full strawberry. Absolutely a favorite now. I shall thank you when I reach 275 pounds.
Made for Easter Sunday. Added lemon zest to the cake and 4 oz of room temp cream cheese to the cream mixture...also used strawberry jello in place of the unflavored gelatin...Looked pretty and tasted rather light. This was not very sweet...will sweeten my strawberries next time...good recipe...Thx!!
This Recipe was great. It was easy and very tasty. I made it 5 times in one week each time it was a big hit.
this was perfect! I followed the recipe exactly but for rolling first I used baking paper then I covered whole of the roll by towel and left it to cool.it tasted so good.thanks.
I have made this recipe 2 times and it was wonderful both times. I did add lemon zest to the cake batter, beat the eggs 5 minutes and baked it exactly 11 minutes. There were no crusty sides. Some reviews said they had trouble removing the towel,you may need more powdered sugar on the towel. I put the strawberry gelatin powder in the whipping cream the first time and did not much care for it. I used 2 cups whipping cream both times and sweetened it to my taste. I simply washed, dried and sliced the strawberries and placed in an even layer on the whipped cream layer, rolled up the cake roll and iced the entire roll with the remaining whipped cream. Absolutely delicious and very pretty. Thank you for the recipe and reviews.
This was very light and airy. After tasting the strawberries that I had (almost sour tasting), I did use 1/3 c. sugar in the whipping cream mixture BUT I was also doubling the amount of strawberries as I needed to use them up. I didn't see that anyone else had a problem with getting the turned-out jelly roll off of the tea towel. Figures, I did! It all turned out fine, just a bit difficult but am sure it was just me since no one else said anything. It was perfect though in every way but may try adding the 4 oz. cream cheese next time just because we love cream cheese. Been baking a long time but never tried a jelly roll. Thank you for a really great and new recipe!
4 stars for ease, elegance, quickness, and taste. I saved some whipped cream, added a drop of red food dye, and used it to coat the top of the roll, which added some extra color and pizzaz.
The Roll was easy to make, it turned out perfectly! i made my own filling of ricotta, lemon zest, sugar and strawberry chunks. i will be making this again and again!!!
the cream was the best part of the strawberry cream roll... I LOVE IT!
Made the recipe exactly as written. Filling is delectable--not particularly sweet, creamy and fresh. Used 1 teaspoon of strawberry flavored gelatin, and indeed, it turned out a lovely pink color. However, cake was heavy and stiff. The whole thing was gorgeous to look at but I would never make it again.
This is a keeper! It was simple to make and came out light and fluffy! I used dream whip and fresh strawberries to cut on calories, but real whipped cream wouldn't be such a sin since this recipe is fat free! Thank you for sharing!
What a great recipe! It meets all my criteria for five stars...simple to make, no fancy ingredients, delicious and husband pleasing. I did feel the cake part was too dry so next time I'll cut the baking time by a few minutes. It's probably just my oven running a little hot. I served this with a light dusting of powdered sugar. Perfect light dessert for a hot summer day!
I made this recipe today. My daughter has a wheat allergy so I substituted the a/p flour with 2/3 C brown rice flour and 1/3 C potato starch. Also added a 1/2 tsp of xanthan gum. The cake rolled well and the texture was great!
Always had trouble making a perfect spongecake, even after watching someone do it the same way. Here's the problem: I fluffed up my eggs for five minutes just as suggested, added the sugar, and then added the vanilla and the hot water! THats when it started looking like pancake batter. Needless to say, even after nervously folding in the dry ingredients, and baking the cake for 10 minutes (as suggested), the cake was dry and too sweet. Can't figure out what went wrong.
i didn't use the recipe for the filling.. so i can only comment on the cake part. It's quite sweet, so the next time i make it again, i will only use 3/4cups of sugar instead of a full cup. I sprinkled pecan bits on top of the batter before popping it into the oven and it looks great! In the end tho, I would strongly recommend checking on the cake after the first 10min, as every oven is different. *DO NOT BE TEMPTED TO OVERCOOK*
First off, I made the cake as written, was great. Second time, I modified with low fat lemon pudding with lemon zest and folded in whipped cream. It was really good. I think next time I will use chocolate pudding. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this twice. First I made it as written. It was ok but it was lacking strawberry flavor looking for as the title says. The smell of the roll to me was eggy & didn't care for it. The Second time I made this after reading several reviews. I added a lemon rind & squeeze a little of its juice. Used strawberry jello instead of unflavored gelatin elimited the 1 Tbs sugar & used an extra Tbs jello. I thought I needed more filling so I made a little more. Rolled & chilled. Served it with fresh strawberries & our favorite store brought whipped cream. It was delish. Some family members did the works on serving them selves added ice cream, stawberry, bananas, whipcream & syrup, it was a hit. Family requested I make this again.
Wonderful!! I loved this! So tasty and so light. Would be fantastic experimenting with different fruits.
This recipe is great. I made it for family dinner at my in-laws and it was a big hit. I used 1 1/2 filling and substituted berry applesauce for the egg, because my mother in-law is allergic. When I served it I used strawberry short cake toppings on the slices. I got 12 servings out of this roll. I am making it for the other side of the family tomorrow with the egg!
This is delicious and looks great!! I used frozen strawberries and would recommend sticking with the fresh ones. After sitting out a few hours the slices would fall apart when dishing up. Still tasted yummy, but harder to handle.
The filling is quite delicious, but the cake is not as moist or spongy as I expected. The cake is rather dense and chewy. Overnight refrigeration w/ filling did not soften the cake at all as I had hoped. I'll probably save this recipe just for the filling and use another recipe for the cake portion.
I'd give this 4.5 stars. I made it according to the recipe but used strawberry-rhubarb jam for filling instead. I was concerned about using buttered foil, and about it sticking to the towel, but it all came apart really nicely. As a previous reviewer said, the eggs need to be beaten quite a long time. The cake is very sweet. I like sweet but it was very, very sweet. I was impressed how well it worked overall though.
As everyone reviewed; the cake is chewy and dry. The consistency is not right. If someone could figure out how to make this cake more moist and soft, this cake would be really good. The filling is very good. I even used cool whip to make it lower in fat.
This was a big hit at my BBQ! I added 2 more tsp. of sugar to the whip cream and I used strawberry gelatin instead of plain. It was just right. The cake turned out a little rubbery...I think I over beat the eggs. I dusted the roll and the plate w/ powdered sugar and put a dollop of whip cream on top w/ a sliced strawberry.
This came out perfect! I added two tablespoons of lemon juice to the cake batter. I also made more 1/2 more of the filling. I added two tablespoons of sugar to the filling mixture instead of one. It was perfect! I am going to make a bunch of these for Christmas Gifts for the office.
great roll! it was a big hit in the family. I didnt try the strawberry cream stuff inside, instead i just used strawberry jam. It tasted amazing. Will make again
Made this for my Sunday family dinner. I couldn't believe how fast and easy it was! The cake came out of the pan perfectly, and rolled up to cool in the towel with no breaks. The filling is quick and simple. Like others, I used red jello (raspberry) as a substitute for unflavored gelatin. It is elegant looking, and fabulously delicious. My husband loved it! I would have posted a picture, but it would be a shot of an empty platter. Next time I will make two, in order to have plenty left over. This will be my go-to dessert to take to a potluck. Very impressive looking!
Three of four people liked this. I thought it was so-so. If you make it, a couple of suggestions: use parchment paper, and still spray very well. If you don't have parchment, either go buy some or don't make this. I used some strawberry gelatin as others had suggested. I would NOT next time. Beat those eggs a good five minutes. Makes a lot of difference. Fairly easy to make, especially if you use parchment instead of foil. I also covered it with more whipped cream, and next time would add more strawberries to the filling.
Love it! Instead of making it into a jelly roll, I baked it into a round pan and made a strawberry shortcake. It's delicious & tastes like heaven!
Overall, this is a great recipe for making a beautiful cake roll. I knocked off a star because I feel like it could use a touch more flavor. I saw another reviewer state that they added some lemon juice and zest to the cake, and I believe that would help out quite a bit. It's not bad tasting, just not overly exciting either. I used a raspberry cream filling in the cake instead of strawberry and it came out perfect. I will make again, with a few adjustments in the taste of the cake. Thank you!
I found the cake quite dry with a coffee cake texture. If I have another go I will look for a recipe more pound cake like. Once the dry edges were trimmed the recipe came together easily. Good flavour. Thanks for sharing.
I followed the receipe..the filling was Awesome!! As for the cake..tastes great,was barely 1/8th in. thick..no spring in it, was more like a wafer. What happened???
I made this for my husband's birthday. It is luscious and was not difficult. Put lots of confectioner's sugar on the towel, both sides and you will have no problem with it sticking.
Cake was rubbery, even when I beat the eggs well for about 5 minutes. The whole thing is a bit too sweet, and the cake cracked when I rolled it because instructions were lacking on the width of the cake. Will not bake again.
I followed the recipe but omitted gelatin since I had none and only baked for 10 minutes on middle rack. Turned out perfect. I used mashed strawberries and sugar mixed with whipped cream for the filling. I then iced the cake with whipped cream but felt it needed something so I covered the whole thing in grated chocolate, thats when I went overboard and diced chocolate cubes for the top and followed with candied chocolate eggs around the base and sprinkled candy coating all over. When serving, I drizzled the strawberry juice I got from straining the mash. Too bad I didn't take a picture, it was a hit and spectacular!
We really loved this. Tasted just like strawberry shortcake.
Easy and delicious. I added a couple of dollops of Marian's Delicious Strawberry Sauce (from this site) to the whipped cream for an even greater flavor punch and a pretty pink color. Adjust the sweetness of the filling to your taste.
Made it as is except used 3/4 cup sugar instead of a whole cup and spread the whipped cream by itself then topped with layer of strawberries. Very easy delicious recipe. No cracks in the cake.
I taught myself to bake by reading cookbooks. As a very young bride, I used to make this cake in the 1970s. The ingredients are almost identical, except the recipe I had called for “1 cup all purpose flour or 3/4 cup cake flour”. It’s an awesome jellyroll that’s very easy to make and has always been a big hit. I used to spread a thin layer of jam or jelly, then add a layer of not-so-sweet buttercream frosting, then a layer of vanilla filling. It was huge and much loved by all. I have kept this recipe, filing it under my “70s Recipes”. (Sprinkle a layer of powdered sugar onto the towel to prevent jellyroll from sticking to towel. Towel surface must have enough powdered sugar to keep jellyroll from sticking; otherwise, yes, jellyroll will stick to the towel.)
I added strawberry jello instead of unflavored gelatin and omitted the sugar. Beware of making the cake crack when unrolling it from the tea towel. Other than that, very tasty!
Please note that if you use a stand mixer: beat egg whites and sugar first on speed 6 for 5 minutes. It will become really fluffy and white. Then turn down the speed to 4 and add yolks 1 by one then everything else and mix for another 5 min. With a hand mixer you'll need to mix the egg white and sugar for 7 min then add everything else and mix for 6 more min without stopping. And trust me your arm could fall out. But hey you got another one. Lol. And don't let it sit before baking. And trust me your arm could fall out.
This did not turn out well at all. The cake was very dry and crispy. Very bubbily looking batter, and it came out the same way. Almost grainy in texture. Then when i tried to roll it, it cracked down the middle. I followed all the directions, and have made jelly rolls and pumplin rolls before, and they havent cracked like this one. I really didnt even like the flavor of the cake.
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I've been looking for a cream roll recipe, like this, and it was as simple as can be; when you do it right! On my first attempt, the "folding" method didn't produce the right texture and I ended up with a rubbery mess. However, on my next attempt, I used the "stir" setting on my Kitchen Aid and it produced the soft, delicious roll everyone raved about! I did doctor the filling with strawberry Jello, cream cheese, and fresh strawberries. This is very versatile and I will definitely try it again with different fillings and flavors.
In order for best results, beat eggs whites alone for five minutes then add yolks and sugar. You will get more volume to your cake. As written , I had a flat egg cake.
Delicious roll! I too added lemon zest to batter, which made a world of a difference highly recommend. I also added strawberry jello to whipping cream, it taste good. But next time I'll try just whipping the cream, adding powder sugar and chopped strawberries. Very refreshing. Honestly good jelly roll recipe, my roll did not crack. It was perfect. Maybe next time I'll try some almond extract and adding raspberry instead of strawberry.
This recipe was great, but instead of using gelatin I used blueberries and I cut down the powdered sugar. I thought that the cream cheese gave it a sour taste, so I substituted it with just the cream.
Made two- one for Church meeting and one for family was a hit! Changed a few things: added 4 oz of cream cheese and 1 tsp strawberry jello to cream mixture. Beat eggs at least 5 minutes. Mix whipped cream 3-4 min.until peaks form. Diced the fresh strawberries into cream mixture. Husband and daughter loved this-will make again-light summer dessert.
I've made this several times, it family favorite now! The only change I did was use cake flour (+2T). I'm a high altitude baker, and it seemed to come out better with this change.
I made this for a dinner party and followed the recommendations of beating the eggs well, using strawberry jello, and adding cream cheese to the filling. The recipe was easy to make but looks fancy. The cake was not as soft and spongy as should be for a roll. Not bad but not great.
I love this so much!! I made it and I am 10 years old!! It is so easy!! The cake is so light and airy!! I used some tips from previous reviews, they were so helpful!! I put in one teaspoon of strawberry gelatin! I also put in a pinch of lemon zest!! So good!! I would definitely make this strawberry roll again!!
Super easy to make and very tasty. I made one roll at first and had to make a second the same day for my uncle. I followed the directions exactly and they turned out perfectly. Cake was nice and light. Thanks for the recipe.
I only made the cake and did my own whipped cream. For the cake part, is not as moist. I will have to add butter or oil next time. or soak the cake in almond milk. I also use half a cup of sugar and the sweetness was perfect.
This is so simple and versatile! I didn't have a proper roll pan on hand so I used a glass 13 x 9 baking dish which worked fine but it took about 20-25 minutes to bake. You could probably use a small cookie sheet as well but I just wanted to be safe as I didn't want it to spill over the sides. The sponge had light brown edges and was lightly browned on the top and was a bit springy to the touch. I also added a tsp of strawberry jello powder to the whipped cream which was amazing! It really brought out the flavor. You could add any flavor you like I'm sure. All in all this has been a multiple bake for me and my family loves it!
I followed the recipe exactly as is and the cake turned out great until I went to transfer it to the tea towel. This is not the first time I’ve done this so I really took my time to gingerly transfer it to the tea towel. It literally cracked and feel into pieces in front of my eyes. Needless to say at that point it was impossible to even try to roll it. Even if it had stayed in one piece, I doubt rolling it would have worked. I’m really disappointed because it’s a great and easy recipe and the taste is there but sadly not worth the effort.
Turned out just like the photo. Not that difficult and very delicious. Impressive to serve as well.
This was my first time using unflavored gelatin. The directions make it sound like you add the powdered gelatin straight into the whip cream. I did that and it was a terrible mistake. The gelatin clumped together and make the cream grainy. I had to throw it out. Dissolve the gelatin in hot water first, then add a teaspoon of that to the cream. This worked much better! Otherwise, everything else worked out great.
To Canadaladybug, the trick to keeping your cake from sticking to the towel is to very generously spread powdered sugar to the surface of the towel. If you don't the cake will heat the sugar and form a glue. I prefer to let the cake cool before rolling it, but for some that can cause it to dry out. So instead, a LOT of powdered sugar on the towel is a MUST.
I made this cake, check the recipe, it states 1 Tablespoon of sugar, then in the recipe it states to add "cup of sugar". so, I added a cup. the cake worked out fine for me, but I whipped the eggs for about 10 minutes and used cake flour, rather than AP flour. make sure to mix dry ingredients before folding gently into eggs. I added strawberry gelatin to cream, and cream cheese. The consensus here is "keeper". I frosted cake, with whipped cream filling and froze it for 20 minutes before slicing. slices keep well in freezer, wrapped in Saran.
Thank you for the recipe and reviews. I added about 4 oz of cream cheese to the filling and I used strawberry jello instead of unflavored gelatin and omitted the sugar, just as the reviewers suggested. Also, I didn't have any strawberries, so omitted those too. The cake was a little too sweet for my liking, so will use less sugar next time and since my oven takes a long time to bake everything, I will use higher baking temperature next time.
Definitely need to eat this within hours of preparation as it settles quite a bit if left wrapped in the refrigerator for very long (I left it overnight, about 16 hrs total) and the whipped cream absorbs into the sponge more than I'd like after time. Tasted great though and I'll definitely make it again, just not so far in advance.
My cake was very spongy and I was hoping for lighter texture after reading some of the reviews and following alternate directions. Then the cake stuck to the towel even though I put a MASS of powdered sugar down. I then didn't re-roll it very tight, so it looked like an ugly little mess. Thankfully my husband doesn't judge by looks. I gave it a 3 because he absolutely loved the flavor. I may try it again once I've recovered (and it makes a lot so it will take a while to get through this ;)
