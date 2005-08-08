Strawberry Cream Roll

This was a great recipe, even though it has some finicky aspects. The first time I made it, it came out rubbery and generally bad all around, but that was probably because I tried to use an artificial sweetener and didn't mix it well enough for fear of losing the froth from the eggs. The second time, I beat in real sugar with the electric mixer on medium low, then the hot water on medium until it visibly foamed. Then I beat in the dry ingredients as well instead of folding to keep the air in the batter. The texture of the cake was absolutely heavenly, even though it was a tad heavy on the vanilla flavor, so I'd decrease the amount of extract. I think that the trick to rolling it is that you need to initially grease the pan really well and then roll the cake so that the bottom part is on the OUTSIDE, which means sliding it off of the parchment instead of overturning the pan. It probably won't stick, and (in my opinion) it looks prettier. Instead of the strawberry cream, I made half of the cream with cocoa powder and half with raspberry preserves and layered the two, and it was wonderful. I'll definitely use this cake recipe again and experiment with flavors and fillings.