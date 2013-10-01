Italian Love Cake
Easy to make and delicious too!
As per other Posters, after preparing this cake I put saran wrap over the cake and put the pudding topping on the cake the next day.You can also put the pudding on the cake but be sure to put it in the Fridge. The 2nd, 3rd and even 4th day was even better. However, I very rarely have any left after the 1st day! It was simply awesome. All the flavors from the cake stay moist and the taste of the ricotta cheese was not overwhelming. I think this cake is better the next day and the 3rd day after making this cake. The key is letting the cake really set before serving. My kids loved this cake but hated the taste just after preparing it. I know we were anxious to taste it. Letting it sit in the fridge for 24 hours is worth the wait! This is a great cake to make for a function the next day. I recommend not frosting the cake until the next day. I sometimes add a little heavy cream. Part Milk/Part cream to the pudding mix. Love it! I will make this again and again! I have made this 5 times and it has simply been a hit each time. I am making another one tonight for the Office tommorrow! Thank You! Thank You! Just Awesome! I have also posted a picture of the Cake too!Read More
Bland, it just lacks a lot for everything you put into it. I didn't have a problem with soggy, but it was dry. I cooked it in a metal 9x13 and where the directions say 90 min, thankfully I took it out at 70 min. I did let it set a full 24 hours before making the topping and serving it. As for the topping... not good, just bland yet again (and not remotely close to mousse), you might as well buy the chocolate flavor cool whip, save time, money, and a dish to clean.Read More
I've been making this cake for years, it's awesome!! My grandma used to make it when I was a kid. I just made this cake the other day using Lemon cake mix and lemon pudding in the frosting...AWESOME!! If u love lemon oh you gotta try this!
This is one of the BEST cakes I have ever made. I was a little leary because the reviewers either loved or hated it...no in between. I had to make dessert for the bosses birthday, and tried this. She loved it, and so did the rest of my coworkers. I did make it the day before and frost the day we served it. The frosting in of iteself is delicious and I know I will use this on other desserts. I was afraid that the ricotta mixture wouldn't sink, but it did. It had beautiful presence and everyone was wowed. Definately one of the moistest cakes to date. Thanks for the post.
This is a richly delicious and impressive cake. Even though it got rave reviews from the people who ate it, I thought the ricotta cheese part was too wet. Next time I will decrease the eggs to 3 instead of 4 and drain the excess liquid from the ricotta cheese before mixing. The pudding/whipped topping icing tasted like chocolate mousse! Yum! Yum! I will make this again.
This cake was very different and delicious ! I made it "light" by using fat-free ricotta, which worked out fine, and Lite Cool Whip and skim milk. The ricotta filling sinks to the middle of the cake as it bakes and makes a "layered" look like a devil dog. I baked the cake (in metal pan) at 350 for just under an hour and it came out perfect. I cooled it for 15 minutes, removed it from pan to a serving platter, covered it w/ Saran Wrap and refrigerated it over night to set before frosting it. (The bottom looked alittle "wet" from the filling sinking through the cake when I removed it from the pan, but, after refrigerating it it seemed to evaporate and just make the cake moister.....not soggy at all, which is what I worried about !!) The frosting is light and delicious like chocolate mousse. I decorated the cake after frosting it with chocolate chips, but I think shaved chocolate & white chocolate from a candy bar would look even better. I will mkae this again. It's easy and very quick and perfect for a special occasion without spending all day baking and preparing.
I made this recipe several times and found that the quality of the cake mix makes all the difference - some of them are just better-tasting than others (I personally liked Betty Crocker German Chocolate). At first I was concerned that the cake will not bake through, but during the baking ricotta layer sinks into the cake-mix layer and in fact the cake comes out with the chocolate layer on top. Once I made a half of the recipe in 8x8 form with about 3/4 of the ricotta and it also was good, just a bit dryer (which some might even prefer). Most of all I like the frosting idea and have even used it on other cakes and desserts. Thanks Rene!
I had it once years ago at Mike's Pastry in the North End of Boston and was never able to find it again, at Mike's or anywhere else!! I'm so grateful I found this recipe!!Made with Devils Food cake mix and pudding, half and half instead of milk and whole milk ricotta. Loved it! Definitely got better after a couple days. I might try the lemon idea next. And for those who don't know (I didn't!), 2 pints is one of the BIG containers.
Very good, the ricotta layer sinks and divides the chocolate cake into two layers. Its makes a great looking presentation. Next time I'll use real cream in the icing.
Cake was fabulous. Big hit at the party I took it too. I added mini chocolate chips to the top to give it a little bit of added sweetness. I cooked it in a metal pan, I think I will use a glass pan next time, as it wasn't as moist as I would have liked it to be.
I absolutely love this recipe! It is my new favorite as a fancier birthday cake or party dessert. I would recommend making it the night before you plan to eat it, though. I made it the day of and the cream/pudding topping didn't have a chance to set as well as I would have liked.
I made this cake twice in one day. If you want your cake to look like the photos, do not use a 'pudding in the mix' cake mix (Pillsbury). The cake will taste fine and is very good, but the batter is too dense to rise through the ricotta. Being a curious customer, I had to try it again with a Duncan Hines mix, and it turned out perfectly. The cake fills a WHOLE 9x13 pan, so I added the frosting to each piece as I served it rather than end up with smashed frosting from storing it. The cake itself is not very sweet, but the textures are fantastic. We ate the first cake within a couple of days and froze the second. It thawed beautifully, and we're working on it now. Thanks for the recipe!
This was amazing! It's not too sweet or rich but looks like it would be! I made this for Christmas dinner at my in-laws. I wanted something new and Since they had lived in Italy for 3 years thought this might be something they'd enjoy. They LOVED it! I took someones advice and made the cake part 24 hours before I needed it and then put it in the fridge to "rest." I then made the chocolate mousse topping the next day and had everyone add their own amount to their piece. It was perfect and moist and the chocolate mousse topping was just the perfect amount of sweetness to add! This is one I will be making again and again! I've already passed on the recipe to the in-laws!
Ok...so my friend made this and I fell in love with this recipe....although it was a little different....I just made this last night with a few changes....I used yellow cake mix...upeed the sugar to 1c. and also added about 3/4 of a bag of mini chocolate chips...dusted the cooked cake with confect. sugar instead of the pudding frosting. This is excellent....reminds me of a cannoli and cake together....will try with the chocolate cake next time....but I personally think that the mini chips really make the cheese filling. Thanks!
This cake was good but it was missing a bit of a kick. I made this cake 2 times one was the recipe and the second one I added a bit of vermute in the ricotta mixture and it came out AWSOME. I added a teaspoon just to give it an extra kick. My hubby enjoyed it so much he wants me to make it for Father's day. Thanks for the recipe...
This was a very good tasting cake. I had no problem getting the white layer to sink, just pour from a few inches higher. A+ & we're picky about chocolate cake.
Fantastic! Can't believe how good this is and so EASY! I used Grande brand Sopraffina super fine style ricotta and dark choc fudge cake mix. I took the advice of other reviewers and only used 3 eggs in the cheese mixture. The frosting is delicious but the cake is yummy without it too. FYI --- 2 pints = 4 cups.
Made the filling with 3 eggs, used 1 and 1/2 pints ricotta and 8 oz cream cheese, used almond extract in place of vanilla. Replaced the water in the cake mix with espresso. Baking time given for metal pan is 90 minutes. that's way too long, cake was overdone at 60 minutes, not burned, but very dry corners. The ricotta filling did not sink, stayed on top of the cake, but as it gets covered by the pudding/whipped topping frosting, it now looks like a beautiful 3 decker cake. Next time, divide the cake batter : half in the pan, followed with the ricotta filling, then top off with the other half of the batter. Unlike everyone else, I tasted this after it had cooled for 30 minutes and thought it was good.
I was pleasantly surprised at how good this cake was. I'm not a big fan of cakes in general; however the different layers of texture and flavor from the ricotta and the topping and the moistness of the cake won me over. The best part, it's so easy to make. I followed the recipe fairly closely. I did use whole milk ricotta instead of skim and used 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of light cream to make the pudding for the topping. I then baked it on 350 for about 30 minutes then turned it down to 325 for another 30 minutes. As other reviewers suggested, I then covered the cake and refrigerated it overnight. I added the topping the next afternoon, and refrigerated it again for about 6 hours before serving. It got rave reviews from everyone at the dinner party!
I have been making this recipe for years. It's always a huge hit and comes off as an elegant dessert that takes very little time to make even though people think you fussed. I make mine in a foil lasagna pan (the higher one, not the short sided ones) and I usually end up using a 16 oz. cool whip (doesn't affect the flavor at all) and I put the extra frosting in dessert dishes as it's alot like chocolate mousse and is a great dessert all by itself. I make mine the night before and frost it the next day, I also sprinkle the frosted cake w/chocolate jimmies for an even prettier looking cake. If you get the foil pans that come w/the clear plastic lids, I find they work best as they don't come in contact w/the frosting. Delicious is all I can say!
Everyone at the party LOVED this cake and asked for the recipe. I did as other reviewers suggested and made the cake the day before then iced it an hour before the party and put it back in the fridge. I used powdered sugar in the ricotta filling and doubled the amount as others suggested it wasn't sweet enough. I had extra large eggs so I only used 3 in the filling. The filling sunk into the cake nicely and I baked it for 60 minutes in a metal pan. Perfect! I also used 16 oz of whipped topping since I didn't want to have extra in the fridge. I will make this MANY more times. YUMMY!!
I was very disappointed with this cake. The ricotta layer is boring and flavorless. I was not expecting it to be so tasteless. The next day the cake got very moist almost to the point of soggy. No one ate any of this. The reason I gave it 2 stars is because of the frosting. I really liked that and will use it again. But this cake is not something I recommend and will be deleted from my recipe box. And that is rare for me.
Delicious! Not too sweet, which is a big part of a successful dessert to me. Used devils food cake, no changes to recipe. But I will say I was smelling burning of the cake. It bakes quite a long time, which concerned me. When I checked on it when I smelled burning, it was quite done on the sides but middle not even close. Closed oven and said a prayer. Worked out fine. Cooled and the placed in fridge. Next day, made up "frosting" put on cake and shaved chocolate curls on. Looked pretty. Brought to a friends for dinner. They all LOVED IT! I highly recommend this cake.
I made this cake 2 days ago and its gone. I however tasted it yesterday and it didn't taste the same as it did today. The cake sitting for 24 hours made a huge difference. I used choc fudge cake and choc fudge pudding mix. I wish that the ricotta layer was a bit sweeter... next time I will add more sugar.
It's okay, but there's nothing special about it. Also, my cheese didn't sink, but it ended up being fine that way--I had baked it in two round pans...so when I stacked them on top of each other, I had a beautiful marbled appearance. I also put it on a glass pedestal and decorated it with violets and cherry blossoms, so presentation was paramount for me. (See the uploaded pictures of my cake.)
I was really hoping that since this cake has gotten some great reviews that we would love it, however, my family, who are big into sweets mind you, wouldn't eat it. I personally did not think the ricotta cheese filling was sweet enough and I couldn't get past it's texture. Oh well...win some you lose some.
Well the first time I made this it was Great but that was several years ago when you could get an 18.25oz cake mix. I made this now and used the right amount of ricotta cheese but cake mix had hard time covering bottom of 13x9 inch pan because boxes now are 16.5. The result was cake was done 15 minutes faster than it should have been and it did not cover all the ricotta cheese. Now that everything is coming smaller with less in them then recipes won't come out right with mixes with less amount. Sad with today economy. I chose 5 star rating because when I first made this cake it was great it's just now measures are not right with today's packaging.
I gave this one 5 stars based on the reactions I got from everyone who tried it. The thing most people liked was that it wasn't overly sweet. I personally thought that the ricotta mix could have been sweeter, but it was still very good and everybody who tried it loved it. I used DH dark chocolate cake mix and like other reviewers suggested, upped the sugar to about 1 1/4 Cups and used about 1 1/2 teaspoons Almond extract instead of vanilla. I left the cake in the 9 X 13 pan and covered with foil and put in the fridge for about 16 hours. Cake set perfectly and came out of the pan with no problems. It should be noted that the recipe makes a ton of the icing. I didn't put on an overly thick layer and had enough left over for probably another half of a cake. I also decided to make mine soud a little more classy by calling it "Torta di Amore"
This is kinda a "hmmmmm...?" for me. I followed recipe exactly except subbed cold coffee for the water in my cake mix. I read in the reviews to pour the cheese filling from quite high above so that it would sink into the cake batter -that did not seem to work for me. Some of it sank, some stayed on top. The cheese filling that stayed on top cracked open during baking like a cheese cake so my unfrosted cake was pretty funny looking. The baking time is off, for my oven anyway, which is usually pretty spot on. I baked it in a glass dish & checked after 1 hr and it was a tad overdone with the edges starting to dry out. The mousse topping is wonderful, the cheese filling is good, but could use a little more sugar I think. Overall its a nice cake, but not sure if I'll make again.
Made this cake for an italian homemade dinner for my in-laws yesterday. They loved it! Some helpful hints: - Use Duncan Hines Chocolate Fudge Cake mix (15 oz box) (Betty Crocker mixes have pudding mixed in and some ppl said their ricotta mixture didn't switch to the middle like it should and this could be the reason. It's sooo rich! - I increased the sugar in the ricotta mixture to 1 cup. You can even make half the ricotta mixture as 2 lbs. ricotta is a bit much. - It was done in 50 mins and I baked it in a dark metal pan. Definitely making it again :)
This is a perfect recipe for making something quick, yet elegant. I accidentally made a change to the topping..... I only used pudding mix and cool whip (accidentally skipped the milk). It turned out great...was almost like a FUDGE topping. Also, I used applesauce instead of oil for the cake mix and it turned out very moist. so good!
This was by far one of the best cakes I have ever had. I made it for my mother inlaw and my boss's birthdays this week and they were both amazed by it. (my boss is a baker!) I made the first cake with Pillsbury (we use it at work) and then read the rest of the reviews while it was in the oven and found out NOT to use it because of the pudding in the mix. I then called my husband and had him get me Duncan Hines and made the 2nd one with it and it turned out perfect. Granted, they tasted the same, but the Pillsbury didn't set the way the Duncan did. I am fortunate enough to work in a bakery and have access to cake boards and plastic collars to make "decorating" it easier. Since the cake rose real high in the pan, I couldn't really put the mousse on top of it so I put the collar around the cake and was able to do it that way. Sorry for the long review! Amazing recipe, will definitely use again and already have requests for upcoming bdays and anniversary's!
Great cake but be sure to mix the ricotta in pretty good or the edges will not be as moist as the rest of the cake. Very good cake though! I was a bit unsure about it at first, having ricotta cheese in it and having to cook it so long, but worked out very good!
Only took 60 minutes to cook, not 90.
I have served this at many functions and it is always a hit. A group of ladies came to my house recently and everyone just raved at how moist it was. I didn't think it was soggy in the least. I love the moistness of this luscious dessert.
Pretty good... something different from the norm, not too sweet. It looked quite odd coming out of the oven -- the sides raised up and over the middle, and it was crazy lumpy. Good thing the top layer covers all flaws. Anxious to see if it's better tomorrow... this was just okay.
Nothing special. Wouldn't make again.
Yum, this was very good! I used DH Devils Food mix and made sure to buy a good quality ricotta, opting for regular and not part skim. This had a nice rich flavor and I'll use definitely make this again.
So darned easy, so darned good. See in the comments the lemon cake variation. To. Die. For. Don't count on having any leftovers.
This was OK not bad, but not great. If I make this again, I will definitely use a 15 in pan I didn't really get 3 layers, there wasn't enough room in my pan for the cake to do it's thing. Mine looked more like a marble cake.
Everyone in the house loved this!!! Even my 14 yr old son whoo is very picky....Excellent recipe
I was not happy with the results. The cheese mixture which did go to the bottom was very wet. The Chocolate cake was baked completely. I will not make this again. I took it to a gathering and it was not a favorite. Sorry.
I made this for Valentines Day. It turned out great! Very glad I read the reviews to make a day ahead! I cannot stress it enough! Make it the day before!! I could agree with others that the ricotta layer could be a bit sweeter, but it was wonderful when eating "straight down" (all three layers) I won't change a thing next time I make it. Hope you enjoy as well!
I would've added more sugar to the ricotta cheese because that layer was just kind of bland.
In the words of my son "OHHHHH-EMMMMMM-GEEEEE!" This cake is my far my favorite...ever! I don't even want to look at the Nutrition Facts! Anyway....I made this with a marble cake because I am not a HUGE chocolate fan, other than that, I followed the directions exactly, and this cake is to die for! I have had it before, but it's been a while, and I had lost the recipe! So glad I found it here! Thanks!
I made this cake for a birthday. It was a BIG hit....I followed the recipe exactly as shown. The cake was moist, spongy and simply delicious. Super easy to make and I will be making this again. Thanks for the AWESOME recipe!
Made this for a family dinner and it was fabulous! I used Chocolate Cool-Whip Dips spread on top of the cake. This is a very moist and yummy cake. An update: I failed to mention the ingredient that takes this recipe from so-so to fabulous is replacing the vanilla with almond extract. It really does take this recipe over the top!
i gave it full stars even though mine didn't turn out well since it was my own rookie mistake. thought i could run cottage cheese through the food processor and substitute for ricotta like i often do with lasagna. didn't work the same in a cake recipe though! cake turned out an odd spongy consistency- it was okay, still cake afterall, but not great.
I recently made this cake for my daycare staff. We had a celebration for two year anniversary! It was a HUGE hit and my girls are fussy!! I changed absolutely nothing! However I should have changed how much I made because everyone wanted to eat some AND take some home with them! Thanks for the recipe!
This turns a regular old cake mix cake into something delicious. Very easy for large groups. Even better the next day.
This is a wonderful and easy cake. I used 2 eggs instead of 4 in the ricotta and it is wonderful. Wrapping the cooled cake in plastic wrap overnight does make a good difference. I made a cream cheese chocolate and hazelnut frosting. It is really rich and impressive, but so easy! Everyone loves this cake.
Yummy Yummy!!! I've been making this cake for years and just recently found the recipe here with the change of chocolate cake instead of using yellow cake and needless to say that no matter what we do with chocolate is always good...
I love this cake and it looks like it took a skilled baker to make it. Bu,t we all know how easy it is to prepare and so delicious!
I have made this several times, I used 1/2 cup buttermilk and 3//4 water when I made the cake mix sometimes I will use sour cream. Everyone always loves this cake !! Thank you for sharing !
The mascarpone filling needs a little something "more." Next time I'll try adding some canelloni-like ingredients to it like mini chocolate chips.
This is an awesome cake. When I look at the picture here, I wonder how you get your frosting to stay so firm. Mine kind of glops over, but it is still delicious. The ONLY thing I changed was I added pink food coloring to the ricotta mixture. That way, it looks more like love (sigh).
very good-
I served this cake to two of my friends, and both said it was a winner. I agree. It was the first cake i've made in years, and I was proud to say I baked it. It was so easy to make, and it came out so moist. The ricitta cheese really makes this cake. I baked it it a springform pan, and that way I could frost the whole cake, top and sides. I also addes one half teaspoon almond extract, I like the combination of vanilla and almond flavors. Great recipe, i'd recommend it to all, especially those who are just starting out at baking cakes. I'd love to know where you got the recipe, let us know.
For the ingredients involved, this should have been much better. Maybe it was the fact that I used fat-free ricotta, which made the center kinda dry and not as creamy as I had hoped. It seemed to lack flavor and richness. Okay, but I won't repeat this again.
Made just like the recipe said--it was a beautiful dessert, very impressive. The taste was just so-so. I used a chocolate fudge Betty Crocker mix, but it just didn't have alot of flavor. I'm going to give most of it to my daughter and son-in-law--he'll eat anything!
So-so! but the recipe makes more than 1 9X13 dish. My son didn't really care for this and niether did my hubby.
This was not my cup of tea but if you don't like your cake sweet, then you would like this. It is pretty easy to make but the cooking time listed on the recipe is too long. I used a glass baking dish and the cake came out dry. I would recommend lowering it from 75 minutes to 60.
AWESOME! This receipe went up against a receipe that has been handed down through generations of a very Italian family. This receipe won their hearts and tastebuds!
This recipe, followed to the tee, was not impressive. I was expecting a rich, flavorful cake, and what I served was a light, not that sweet, wierd textured cake. I didn't get very many compliments....I will not be serving this to my friends or family again.
I made this cake yesterday. Four adults and one child ate the cake. The adults all agreed that it was one of the most mediocre cakes that we have ever tasted. Not sure how so many delicious ingredients combine to be so boring. Three of us didn't even finish our piece of cake. For some reason, none of the flavors in the cake are strong enough to be reallly delicious. We were all trying to analyze the problem. We all uniformly agreed that the chocolate cake didn't seem chocolaty enough. We agreed that the best part of the cake was the topping and that the cake was moist enough but not flavorful enough.
This is wonderful cake.. easy to make, stays so moist .. I made one slight change to this recipe ... I added a box of raspberry jello to the cake mix.. it gave it another layer of flavor !!
This cake is absolutely wonderful..not too overly sweet, just right. I had it at my cousins at Christmas and everyone was begging for the recipe. THE only DIFFERENCE was that she used a FUDGE MARBLE CAKE MIX instead of all chocolate. I have one cooling in my fridge right now to take to a church New Years party. I do think the marble is better and looks neater than all chocolate.
My son loved this recipe and he is picky. I think he ate the entire cake. Thanks for the recipe.
I belong to an organization that has several bake sales a year. This cake is requested everytime and the first to leave the bake sale table.
This cake was so great. I made it the night before and frosted the morning of the party. I used a little almond extract which really added pizazz. The cake was very moist. Thank you! This is being added to the family favorites.
My cake turned out just like the photo! This is so easy to make and well worth the effort. I used Duncan Hines devil's food cake mix and part skim ricotta cheese. I covered and refrigerated the unfrosted cake overnight adding the topping just before serving. The slices came out perfectly. The cake could be dressed up with chocolate curls, sliced strawberries or raspberries. This was a big hit with us.
I didn't care for this one. The ricotta cheese takes away from the sweetness of the cake, plus it gave it a strange texture.
This was a big hit with me because it was easy to make. It was a big hit with my husband and coworkers because it was so delicious. I'll be making this one again.
This was pretty good, I liked that it wasnt too sweet. I used fat free cool whip, fat free ricotta, skim milk and egg beaters for half the eggs(used 2 real eggs)I also only used about 3/4 the container of ricotta and cut down on the sugar and 1 less egg to compensate, the whole amount would have never fit in my pan. I baked mine in a glass 9x13 pan and it puffed way up, only took about 50min. I only used an 8oz cont. cool whip, 12oz would've been too much topping for my pan.
My husband had a modified version of this cake at an office party and wanted me to make it the same way. I used a marble cake mix, vanilla pudding and whipping cream instead of cool whip. Definitely wait at least 24 hours before eating to let the ricotta settle and soak into the cake. Its a very moist, decadent cake that would be great for any occasion. Next time I'll be using chocolate!
Myself and my family loved this cake. I made it for Valentines Day and it was a hit. Very big cake. We had leftovers for days, but no one minded. I made it a day ahead and iced it the day I served it. I used a dark chocolate cake mix and it was delish! The only problem I had was that the Ricotta mixture did not sink under the cake in the middle so we had a large section where the ricotta was on top. The cake was moist, but not wet at all. I'm putting this one in my recipe box and will make over and over.
Way too long to cook. Very dry. Ricotta did not sink. I even made it the day before. I was thankful that everyone had so much dinner they were too full for dessert. Would have been very embarrassing. Very bland.
THIS CAKE WAS A HUGE HIT!! SUPER MOIST, SUPER EASY TO MAKE!! I'M A SWEET FREAK AND THIS CAKE WAS THE HIT OF THE PARTY. I MADE A YELLOW CAKE AND USED CHOCOLATE PUDDING. THIS CAKE I WILL MAKE FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. TRY IT, YOU WON'T BE SORRY. THANKS FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE!!!!
This cake was okay, but I was really dissapointed with this cake, after all the other wonderful reviews. I think I was expecting the cheese layer to be more like cream cheese than ricotta cheese. The kids didn't like it much either.
I have made this 2 times so far and both times it has turned out great. When I went shopping for the ingredients the first time I didn't read my list very well and I only bought 1 15oz container of ricotta cheese and didn't have time to go back to the store so I used what I had, I made it the same way the second time and I received nothing but excellent reviews from everyone who tried it, although when some people heard that there was ricotta cheese in it they were a little leary to try it, but when they did, they really liked it.
Delicious. The cheese unexpectedly settled at the bottom of the cake, giving it a crust on the bottom, a layer of cheese, then cake, then the frosting. Beautiful cake, all my friends were raving about this one.
Easy, Easy, Easy! GREAT "make-ahead" dessert.
I too increased the sugar in the ricotta mixture (to 1 1/4 cups) and I used Dunkin Hines dark chocolate cake. It came out great. I didn't even think it needed the cool whip layer (but that was good all by itself!)
This cake was good, not great. The topping was great and I will use that again. I think the ricotta cheese could have been sweeter. I also think 75 minutes was too long in my oven, next time I will check it earlier. It just needed something.
Love this cake!!! We now call it magic cake...my kids gobble this up everytime I make...which has been about a dozen times since finding this recipe on here. This one is a WINNER!!!
I made this exactly as written except for the baking time. Mine was done by 60 minutes using a glass baking dish. 75 minutes is way too long. I didn't top mine with the pudding frosting because I thought it would be too sweet. I just added a dollop of whipped topping to each piece as I served it. I wish the sweetened ricotta layer had more flavor. I think I'll use almond extract next time and some shredded coconut to turn this into an 'Almond Joy Love Cake'. And I agree with the other reviewers, this tastes much better after it chills in the fridge overnight. I tasted it warm and it was not as good. It also becomes more moist after it's refrigerated. A fun recipe!
Excellent light, and tasty.
I made this cake for a farewell party, even though someone else was bringing dessert. It was awesome and will be one of my favorites. I have passed the recipe on to family and friends who went crazy over it. I brought the last 1/3 of the leftover cake (after 3 days) to work and it was gone in less than 45 min. I made the cake on a Friday, took the left-overs to work on Monday and was expecting it to taste "left-over" but it's true, it was even better. The icing stayed creamy and the texture of the cake remained moist but no runny or stale tasting. The only change I made was I used 2 boxes of the chocolate pudding, 2 cups of milk and added one small contained whpped topping. I cooled the cake completely (to avoid the cake falling apart) and iced the entire cake.I am going to try it with chocolate cake this weekend! I am also considering trying it will yellow cake and instead of chocolate pudding, will use lemon pudding for a "lemony cheesecake" creation. Will keep you posted! It is much easier than cheesecake and was just as good if not better! Thanks to the creator of this one!
I have yet to find someone who didn't rave about this cake. Even those that "aren't cake people" love it! (Seriously, who isn't a "cake person" though...) I use the "extreme chocolate cake recipe" (which yields a very thin batter, so it switches layers very well). I recommend using part skim ricotta, it has a more mild flavor. Please don't use cool whip... just whip your own whipping cream, and add dry pudding powder! Way easier and makes a more firm topping. Then you can make it into a beautiful layer cake! I made an enormous cross cake for my son's baptism, chocolate pudding mix for the inside between layers and frosted the outside using vanilla pudding, so it was white - beautiful and delicious!
I made this cake for a food day at my school. I was a little worried about making something that I have never tried before. The cake turned out great. The frosting is my favorite part. The only thing is that if you eat the ricotta cheese part of the cake by itself, it tastes a little different and may take some getting used to. Make sure that you eat it with both the frosting and the chocolate cake. I made the cake the night before. I also made the pudding the night before so that I could make the frosting in the morning and it would be really cold and not melt while I was transporting it. This worked out great.
Not bad, but not real exciting
This cake is absolutely beautiful in presentation! The flavor is unexpected, not sweet at all. You really can't taste the cheese. Make sure cake is completely cool before frosting w/CoolWhip and Pudding. Will make again. This is a "chick" cake. Ginny
What can I say about Italian Love Cake. I use a Devils Food cake mix and followqed recipe exactly.Very moist. I ran out of oil and used melted butter, I think that made it richer if thats possible. I followed other rewiewers and put frosting on next day. So good I can't wait until this on i gone so I can make it again.
This was a great recipe. I was looking for something different for an international potluck and didn't have much time to make something. The cake was moist because I read the reviews and some people who cooked their cake following the exact recipe said their cake was dry. I took mine out a little bit earlier. I just watched to see when the sides began pulling away from the pan, then checked it with a toothpick to make sure it came out clean. Also I liked that it was not overwhelmingly sweet. Everyone loved the cake and actually a few days later one of the girls asked for the recipe. I thought this was a great success!
I actually found this on pinterest first but I checked and the recipes are the same. I gave this a try last weekend for our wine tasting get away trip and it was a big hit! I never modify baking instructions so I followed this pretty precisely. Good balance between cheese, cake, and the whipped pudding frosting. Our crew gave it two thumbs up!
I made this for a wedding shower and everyone went crazy for it. People were eating two or three pieces and asking to take some home!
Made exactly as stated in recipe. The cake part was dry, the white cheese filling too salty, and overall lacked "depth" of flavor. It was improved after 2-3 days of chilling, but still not worth making again.
wasn't that great everyone loved the first taste and then after that it sat in the fridge for two weeks
talk about dry...
