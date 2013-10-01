Italian Love Cake

Easy to make and delicious too!

Recipe by Rene

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix as directed on box. Pour batter into 9 x 13 x 2 inch greased baking dish. Set aside.

  • Combine ricotta cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Blend well. Spread mixture evenly over the top of the cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 75 minutes if using a glass baking dish, 90 minutes if using a metal pan.

  • Blend pudding mix and milk until thickened. Blend in whipped topping. Spread over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 428.4mg. Full Nutrition
