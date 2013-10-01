Italian Love Cake

As per other Posters, after preparing this cake I put saran wrap over the cake and put the pudding topping on the cake the next day.You can also put the pudding on the cake but be sure to put it in the Fridge. The 2nd, 3rd and even 4th day was even better. However, I very rarely have any left after the 1st day! It was simply awesome. All the flavors from the cake stay moist and the taste of the ricotta cheese was not overwhelming. I think this cake is better the next day and the 3rd day after making this cake. The key is letting the cake really set before serving. My kids loved this cake but hated the taste just after preparing it. I know we were anxious to taste it. Letting it sit in the fridge for 24 hours is worth the wait! This is a great cake to make for a function the next day. I recommend not frosting the cake until the next day. I sometimes add a little heavy cream. Part Milk/Part cream to the pudding mix. Love it! I will make this again and again! I have made this 5 times and it has simply been a hit each time. I am making another one tonight for the Office tommorrow! Thank You! Thank You! Just Awesome! I have also posted a picture of the Cake too!

Read More