Never Fail Applesauce Spice Cake

I followed the recommendations of others and only added one cup of sugar and made my own applesauce. I even ground my own spices. But this was rather bland and could have used more spice. It tasted like a muffin or bread, not a cake. I could not even taste the amazing applesauce That was my inspiration. Also, make sure to follow the recipe exactly. This recipe is NOT ‘no-fail’!! Cream the butter and sugar before adding the eggs. I accidentally mixed them in early and ended up overbeating the batter so it was chewy. Also, if you are using a Bundt pan, double the recipe to make a full Bundt ‘cake’ as it does not rise much. And make sure to use a toothpick to test doneness in the middle because mine looked cooked and was springy to the touch but ended up underdone. I would make this again as a bread or muffins or add the full sugar for a cake. I drizzled confectioner’s glaze on mine and sprinkled chopped walnuts on top (didn’t put nuts in the cake) but they would be good in the cake. The less sweet cake would probably be perfect if you added the cream cheese icing. I am a very experienced baker and I found this cake disappointing.