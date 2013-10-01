Never Fail Applesauce Spice Cake

You need just one bowl and one pan while preparing this quick and delicious spice cake with applesauce and pecans.

Recipe by Glenda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift flour, white sugar, soda, salt, baking powder, and spices into a large mixing bowl. Mix in 1/2 cup butter or margarine, buttermilk, and applesauce. Beat for 2 minutes with an electric mixer on medium speed. Beat in eggs. Fold in 3/4 cup chopped nuts. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes.

  • Mix confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla until smooth. Melt 1/4 cup butter over medium heat, and add 1 cup chopped pecans. Keep stirring until browned. Stir cooled pecans into cream cheese mixture. Frost the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 64g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 258.3mg. Full Nutrition
