Fruit Cocktail Cake III

This fruit cocktail is different than other recipes in that it has butter added. It does make a difference!

Recipe by Glenda

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix sugar and melted butter or margarine. Add eggs, and beat well. Mix in flour and vanilla. Stir in fruit cocktail. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 222mg. Full Nutrition
