Fruit Cocktail Cake III
This fruit cocktail is different than other recipes in that it has butter added. It does make a difference!
best fruit cake ever,of course I changed and added to the recipe.I used fresh bag of mixed fruit and added cinnamon and nutmeg,Took longer than 35 mins to bake .Worth a tryRead More
Sorry, but this was a BIG disappointment. It came out too sugary and dense, like a fruitcake.Read More
I like to mash the fruit cocktail just a bit with a potato masher. Less "chunky" that way. Great recipe
Tip #1: If you don't have self-rising flour, just add 1 1/4 tsp baking powder and 1/14 tsp salt for every cup of flour in a recipe. :) Tip#2: It didn't work too well to convert to a bundt pan, or I needed to increase the time from 45 min to 55. Tasted pretty good anyway! Almost like bread pudding.
Wonderful cake! I made a sauce of 1/4c butter, 1/2c sugar and 1/4c buttermilk. Boiled it for 5 minutes and added a tsp of vanilla. I poked holes in the cake with a fork while still hot and poured it over the cake. Thanks for a great recipe!
Nice, goes very nice with tea and or ice cream.
I loved it. I made half. I didn't have fruit cocktail so used mandarin oranges. I made an orange glaze for the top to use up the canned fruit juice.
I agree with Chad this came out too sugary and dense.
