Oreo® Cookie Cake

If you love Oreo® cookies, you'll love this smooth, creamy (but not too rich) dessert!

By Pam

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush cookies into bite size pieces. Reserve 1 cup for top. Melt butter and mix with rest of cookies. Press into 9x13 pan. Put in freezer for 5 minutes.

  • Blend 1/2 of the whipped topping, all of the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar. Spread over crust and place cake back in freezer.

  • Prepare instant pudding with the milk according to package directions then spread over top of cake. Spread the remaining whipped topping on top of the pudding then sprinkle with the remaining cookies. Keep cake refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 267.1mg. Full Nutrition
