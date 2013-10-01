Oreo® Cookie Cake

This was pretty good. I have been making a similar recipe for yrs. called Brownie Delight. The only diff. is that my recipe calls for cubed brownies instead of Oreos & a slightly diff. cream cheese layer (i.e. an 8 AND 3 oz. block of cream cheese is mixed w/ 2 c. confectioner's sugar/2 c. Cool-whip). I definitely prefer my stand-by recipe. For one, the cream cheese layer in this recipe is waaay too tangy. I guess I could have ommitted one of the blocks of cream cheese as other's suggested (and I wish I would have...). I am glad that I subbed choc. pudding for vanilla tho (vanilla would be too bland, both color & tastewise). I brought this to a friends house last night. My fiance & I were invited to watch the OSU/USC fball game (go Buckeyes!) on their big screen TV. After the oh so SAAAD loss, we needed sugar (and boy this is SWEEET - I even used ff, sf pudding/Cool-whip, sugar sub. & red.-fat Oreos/cream cheese to accommodate my diabetic friend!!!)!!! My friend's son liked this a LOT (he asked for 2nd's & mom had to keep him from eating 3rd's!!!). I must say, I am glad I tried this recipe (and it's INSANELY easy to prepare to boot - just plan ahead so it has time to chill), even if I wasn't crazy for it. One word of caution (I warned you...): Your kiddos will be BOUNCING OFF THE WALLS AFTER EATING THIS - hahaha! Thx. for sharing your recipe, Pam :)