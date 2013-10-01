Oreo® Cookie Cake
If you love Oreo® cookies, you'll love this smooth, creamy (but not too rich) dessert!
With a few changes, this is perfect. First off, I also reduced the amount of cream cheese by half, so it adds body but not too much tangy flavor. Second, I hate the synthetic taste of Cool Whip, so I use real whipped cream, or at least Reddi Whip. Finally (and I know this is a matter of opinion) I prefer it after 24 hours in the fridge, when the Oreos have gotten softer and more cake-like. My kids, however, prefer them same-day crunchy. I had no trouble covering the bottom of a 9x13 pan with the cookies, but I think it helps to grind them finer than the recipe suggests.Read More
I tried this recipe for a treat for work and I was very disappointed. I don't think it was as good as some of the reviews claimed. Where I live we consider this dessert a torte but this was not as nearly has thick as a torte. I had a terrible time with the crust. It didn't want to stick to the bottom of the pan.Read More
This was a very good layered dessert. A bit time consuming as each layer is done seperatly but when done in a clear dish looks lovely. I used one box of pudding and one and a half blocks of cream cheese ( 12 oz total) and it wasn't tangy at all. I would go with the full two next time. I also would double the pudding amount ( 2 boxes and four cups of milk). I had plenty of cookies to cover the 9x13 inch pan with reserving one cup for on top. I crushed the cookies in a ziplock bag- they were piecy and gave a great texture to the dish. Mine was definitely firm enough to be cut into squares and held it's shape wonderfully, so not sure why some people said it was runny. I made it with chocolate pudding but may try vanilla with golden oreos next time. I plan to make this again and again! Thanks :)
Loved this-I have chocolate lovers in my family, so I used devil's food pudding in place of the vanilla, and it was great!
I made this and took it to my husband's office and the guys went crazy for it asking for the recipe for their wives! I used 2 small boxes of chocolate pudding mixed with 3 cups of milk and a teaspoon of vanilla for the pudding layer. For the cookie crust, I crushed the cookies fine and used the bite size pieces for the topping. Very, very yummy!!
Took other reviewers advice and cut back on the cream cheese. Thank goodness I did because even though I love cream cheese, I couldn't imagine using two packages in this recipe. I could see how some people found the filling to be extremely tangy. Don't understand why the photo (which I realize was probably not taken by the submitter) was round when the directions clearly stated using a 9X13 inch pan. Also, from the photo, there are four alternate layers of black and white. I kept reading the directions to see if I was missing something. Nonetheless, the cake was quick and easy to put together and a hit with hubby, the kids and their boyfriends. Thanks so much Pam!
Recipe needed some pizazz. To much white in the recipe. Chocolate pudding might have been better than vanilla.
Absolutely delicious! The only change I made was to use real whipped cream instead of cool whip. To make the whipped cream, use 3 cups of whipping cream (this will make about 6 cups of whipped cream, corresponding to 16 oz cool whip) with a tsp of vanilla and a few tsp of sugar mixed in. Also, I used the full amount of cream cheese listed in the recipe. I definitely recommend using the entire 2 pkgs of cream cheese. It's not tangy at all, and I think the recipe would be lacking without the cream cheese. I used vanilla pudding, but I'm sure chocolate would also taste good. Highly recommend this dessert, even though it's not healthy!
This was a good basic recipe to play off of. I made the following changes to suit our taste: Cut back cream cheese in half (only 1 pkg). Added vanilla extract to cream cheese picture. Used chocolate pudding but make the pudding as if you are using it for a pudding pie, cut back on the milk. It will hold together better. I processed the cookies a bit more, almost to crumbs. I assembled the layers in a pie pan as follows: Cookie/butter mixture on the bottom, followed by cream cheese mixture, followed by more cookie crumbs, and I added a little milk to soften the cookies. On top of that I added chocolate pudding, and finished with cool whip, chocolate cookies. It was great, it stayed together and cut perfectly.
I used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla and sprinkled hershey's cookies and cream candy bar on top which added a nice flavor. Make sure you blend the cream cheese mixture by a hand mixer, it is too thick.
This dessert is great and EASY! I'm always asked to make this for youth events.
This was very good and I will definitely be making this again. I used chocolate oreos (used my food processor to chop into bite size pieces), chocolate pudding and french vanilla whipped topping. Delicious! Thank you for sharing.
Note: this recipe doesn't not make a "cake" like the one in the photo. it's a layered dessert. My mother used to make this only on special occaisions when I was growing up. I only used one package of cream cheese and used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. "Healthy" tip: You can find fat free/sugar free versions of every ingredient in this recipe (well, except the powdered sugar). Believe it or not, the healthier ingredients do not take away from the taste of this dessert. Simply amazing. I sent each of my dinner guests home with a Tupperware full of the dessert -- they raved about it all night.
My boyfriend loves oreos, so I decided to make this cake for his 23rd birthday. He couldn't get enough! He absolutely loved it. It was very tasty and easy to make. The only things I changed in the recipe was that I put in only ONE 8 ounce package of cream cheese and used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. I recommend this Oreo Cookie Cake!
Yum! Yum! Yum! Made this on vacation. Used only one block of cream cheese and it was perfect! When I melted the butter, I just poured it over the Oreos on the bottom of the 9 x 13 and mixed it around before I pressed it into the pan. One less dirty dish! I also had some leftover toasted pecans from a salad I had served for dinner. We sprinkled those on top....divine!
I MADE THIS 2DAY FOR MY FAMILY. I DID CHANGE IT A LITTLE BY MAKING MY OWN WHIPPED CREAM JUST A PREFERENCE OVER USING THE FAKE OIL SO-CALLED WHIPPED CREAM,I ADDED A COUPLE SPLAHES OF VANILLA TO THE WHIPPED CREAM AND CREAM CHEESE MIXTURE. I DO THINK 1 BLOCK OF CREM CHEESE WOULD ALSO BEEN ENOUGH, BUT MORE IS BETTER I ALWAYS SAY.. WAS DELICIOUS AND WILL MAKE AGIAN DEFINATELY..NICE TO HAVE A EASY NO BAKE DESSERT ON HOT SUMMER DAYS..THANKS FOR THE RECIPE.
I make this for my daughter every year for her birthday the only thing I do differently is double the pudding....such an easy yummy dessert
Wish I would have used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla!
I am not a fan of cream cheese but this dessert is super. my husband is a big oreo lover and gives this one a thumbs up! I took the advice of others and used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. Give this recipe a try!
This was excellent. Every time I make this my staff at work just craves more more more! I have alternated with using vanilla pudding or chocolate pudding, each with much success. Sometimes I will freeze the entire dish so it is more like a frozen cake as opposed to a pudding. Just depends on what you like/what occasion you are using. I have also successfully halved this recipe and had the same luck. Well done recipe.
have made this quite a bit and everyone loves it! my huband requests it all the time.
easy and delicious! I have made this several times and the whole family loves it.
This was outstanding! We used chocolate fudge pudding instead of the vanilla and I think this is SO good any pudding flavor would work. My hubby- who only rates as high as a 4 (and that is generous) gave this a 5! This was easy enough to make that our 6 yr old helpled me.
This was pretty good. I have been making a similar recipe for yrs. called Brownie Delight. The only diff. is that my recipe calls for cubed brownies instead of Oreos & a slightly diff. cream cheese layer (i.e. an 8 AND 3 oz. block of cream cheese is mixed w/ 2 c. confectioner's sugar/2 c. Cool-whip). I definitely prefer my stand-by recipe. For one, the cream cheese layer in this recipe is waaay too tangy. I guess I could have ommitted one of the blocks of cream cheese as other's suggested (and I wish I would have...). I am glad that I subbed choc. pudding for vanilla tho (vanilla would be too bland, both color & tastewise). I brought this to a friends house last night. My fiance & I were invited to watch the OSU/USC fball game (go Buckeyes!) on their big screen TV. After the oh so SAAAD loss, we needed sugar (and boy this is SWEEET - I even used ff, sf pudding/Cool-whip, sugar sub. & red.-fat Oreos/cream cheese to accommodate my diabetic friend!!!)!!! My friend's son liked this a LOT (he asked for 2nd's & mom had to keep him from eating 3rd's!!!). I must say, I am glad I tried this recipe (and it's INSANELY easy to prepare to boot - just plan ahead so it has time to chill), even if I wasn't crazy for it. One word of caution (I warned you...): Your kiddos will be BOUNCING OFF THE WALLS AFTER EATING THIS - hahaha! Thx. for sharing your recipe, Pam :)
Besides tasting delicious, all the layers to this resulted in something more like a cake, rather than just pudding. It was also convenient because I could add each layer as I had time throughout the day.
VERY easy to make. I used my food processor to chop up the Oreos and it worked wonderfully. I did find this dessert too rich, but I used chocolate pudding rather than vanilla so it might be my own fault lol Overall it's a quick, simple, and yummy recipe.
I take this to all my potluck parties, and everyone loves it. It's a great conversation piece because everyone asks for the recipe. I've tried using cheesecake flavored pudding, and I liked it even better.
This is my husband's favorite dessert and his co-workers always ask for it when they have a potluck. I've changed it up a bit by using chocolate pudding rather than vanilla. Also I thought the cream cheese mixture was a bit too sweet, so I cut the confectioners' sugar in half and it made a huge difference.
This was great! An absolute hit at our Labor-day cook out. I used reduced fat oreo's, reduced fat cream cheese, splenda, fat free sugar free whipped topping and used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. It was great, and didn't taste healthy at all!
I made this for my boyfriends family and it was definitly a hit!! The best part was that is was easy to make!
This is an awesome cheesecake to serve with co-workers or bring to potlucks. The secret to this cheesecake is the vanilla pudding in the cake that makes it so mouthmelting!Don't expect to bring home any leftovers!
Love, love, love this recipe. I use chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. I've taken this to many get togethers and everyone loves it. Definitely a big hit! I also use mini chocolate chips in addition to oreo crumbs for the topping.
I have made this cake numerous times and it is fantastic! I use vanilla puding, light cream cheese, light cool whip and I put chocolate chips instead of cookies on top. Men, women or kids, everybody loves it.
Absolutely Delicious!! Instead of layering the cream cheese and pudding - I just mixed it all together and made only 1 layer. I also used low fat cream cheese and cool whip and couldn't tell anything was missing at all!!!
my friends devoured it
I've used a very similar recipe for years, but I don't make this cake in layers; I blend together the pudding, whipped topping, cream cheese mixture, and half the crushed oreos, leaving out the butter entirely. It makes a luscious "Dirt Cake" for potlucks and picnics!
This was very easy to make. Instead of vanilla pudding I used the oreo pudding. My BF loved it so much he ate it for breakfast too!! I will be making this again for large groups because it is very simple.
yum
Richer than I expected and not that great.The recipe calls for too much cream cheese for my tastes, making the recipe too tangy. If I made this again I would cut the cream cheese in half at least.
I take this treat everywhere! Quick & Easy - No baking. I've tried it with the mint oreos as well and it is great. Plan on trying it with White Chocolate pudding next! Enjoy!
Mmmm good! Chocolate pudding is best for this. A nice cool desert for the hot summer days. Thanks
this recipe is AMAZING!!!!! its one the greatest desserts i have ever made! i made it for my moms birthday for when we celebrated with the family, and they thought it was great! and for those that said the cream cheese was too strong, its not! its perfect! and also i used fat free cream cheese and it tasted just as good as it normally would!
Good, but nothing special. Basically a dirt pudding.
Oreos are so cookie-like!
Very rich but delicious!
I made this recipe for my husband and a friend and they absolutly loved it. I had them rate it on a scale of 1 to 10 and they gave it a 15. It was a very easy recipe. Thanks!
My husband made this tonight with my 4yo daughter. He followed the recipe excatly with the exception of 1) using a trifle bowl and doing 2 of each layer, and 2) he used chocolate instant pudding. All 3 of my kids loved this although they couldn't finish their given serving...I am assuming it was too rich with all of the whipped cream. It was very messy looking once my husband satrted serving but otherwise looked very yummy! Thank you for the super easy recipe that allows for little helper hands. Happy New Years!
This "cake" was really rich and really good. I did take one reviewer's advice and used only one package of cream cheese. I also used French Vanilla instead of regular vanilla. Next time I plan to cut back on the whip cream and add an extra layer of oreos.
This was my first attempt at cooking/baking/preparing any type of dish. It was easy and tasted great!
This was great! It is a great dessert that is easy to make. The vanilla pudding gives a great twist on the oreos and whipped cream. I highly recommend it for any party.
Very tasty!
This is SO yummy!!! I used instant Oreo pudding instead of vanilla, beacause I LOVE Oreo cookies. Everyone that tried this loved it.
Woah nelly! I was hoping to find "the oreo dessert" that is always present at potlucks. This is it! I served it slightly frozen on accident (didn't take it out soon enough), but everyone adored it! It was kinda like an ice cream cake. So this one is good thawed or slightly frozen! Very easy to make and disappears just as quickly...especially when 12 college students are around.
What a light, and tasty dessert, perfect for a warm spring or summer day! I followed the recipe exactly, except substituted cookies and cream jello... Yum! From my three year old niece "you make a good cake auntie!"
This recipe came out good, I too cut the cream cheese in half. I'm glad I did, I think the amount of cream cheese called for in the recipe would have been too much! My children loved it and the adults like it too. It's the perfect summer/spring dessert. And, it's very easy to make.
Easy to make, family loved it! Good idea to double the pudding, will try next time!
This is a really good recipe. The only thing that needs changing is going from vanilla to chocolate pudding. The kids beg to have me fix this. They would rather have the chocolate pudding though.
I made this cake for my husbands birthday and it was a big hit! Everyone really loved it. I followed some of the suggestions of others and reduced the cream cheese to 1 1/2 boxes and substituted with chocolate pudding. I used all light/fat-free products and it still tasted excellent!! Thanks Pam
OMG. This did not last long in my house. I used half the cream cheese and 2 boxes of chocolate pudding. So, so good.
Made this for dessert for my parents (very small,casual)anniversary party. Used devil's food pudding mix w/3cups of milk as suggested by another reviewer and I used the two full packages of cream cheese and didn't find it too tangy at all. Brought the leftovers (makes aLOT) to work next day and everyone loved it! Will try making w/FF ingredients next time.
I made this cake and left it with a friend who said the cake tasted much better after sitting in the fridge over night.
the flavors in this do not seem to stand out at all. the only real flavor you pick is the cream cheese layer, which was ok to me becuse i like the tanginess of it.
I decided to make this recipe because it was a NO BAKE one, and it seemed to be real good, on a HOT DAY, well, let me tell ya, that it was horrible.
My family loves this recipe! It is both sons' request on birthdays, and will be a part of tomorrow's Thanksgiving dessert menu. I modified it slightly to place all the oreo cookies on the bottom layer instead of saving some for the topping -- and instead I sprinkle chocolate sprinkles on top just prior to serving. Took this to work also one day for a birthday, and it was a huge hit.
Growing up, I always knew this recipe as Dirt Cake. Either way, it is the BEST! I took it to work for Food Day and it was very well received. People were saying they felt sick because they ate too much :) Haha. I used a *little* less cream cheese than the recipe called for. Next time I might experiment with different flavors of pudding such as chocolate or Oreo. But, this recipe is absolutely perfect as is!
My husband and I can't get enough of this! I used rf oreo's, ff cream cheese, sf/ff pudding and made my own whipped cream. It was good the day I made it, but it was awesome the next day. Make it a day ahead if you can. I am no longer allowed to show up anywhere without this dessert!
I made this according to the directions and I agree with most of the others that it needs to be chocolate pudding rather than vanilla. My husband and I really enjoyed it, though!
This ended up pretty good, but I found a few problems with it. First there was no way the amount of cookie would cover the bottom of a 9x13 pan, so I used an 8x11 and it barley covered, but then the cream cheese mixture ended up being too thick. Next time I will put less cream cheese as I thought there was too much. Otherwise I did enjoy it.
this is a great cake...I've been making it for years with a few changes. First, I only use one package of cream cheese, 2 packages of cool whip, no milk, and instant pudding (in the can). I use one cool whip with the cream cheese & powdered sugar, and another for the very top. It's excellent! People of all ages love this!
I used reduced fat Oreos, low fat Cool Whip, fat free Cream Cheese, and Sugar Free/Fat Free Pudding and the recipe still tasted excellent!
I made this for my family one weekend. They all loved it!
The only thing I don't like about this recipe is that it doesn't taste too good the day after. So make sure you eat it up in one day!
This dessert is absolutely delicious made precisely by the directions. Loved it! Thanks for a great recipe!!
The first time I made this I couldn't believe how easy it was to make this. So I immediately made two and gave the other one to my friend who went crazy over it. This cake is best made with quality whipped cream and cookies because it makes all the difference.
Love this but only with CHOCOLATE pudding! This is awesome, especially for summertime potlucks! Be sure that this stays VERY cold. Love this! Not for the folks watching their sugar intake!
Absolutely delicious. Next time I will use instant chocolate pudding instead of the vanilla. Tasted even better the next day.
I made this for my son's football team. It didn't last long! A couple mentioned it was the best dessert they had ever had. I followed the recipe exactly as it was written. Thanks for sharing!
Instead of crushing the oreos to bite size pieces, I would crush them till they are grain like. Also, be careful about using too much cool whip. I was hoping this would be more of a cheese cake, but in a 9x13 pan, the cream cheese mixture is thin.
This is the best!! I love it because I am not too much of a cake fan. It is the perfect combo of ingredients...it is sooooo yummy! I have been making it for my children's birthdays for the past 3 years now.
I have made this twice now because after I made it the first time for a get together with my husbands coworkers they requested it again. Needless to say I didnt take home any leftovers and I didnt change the recipe one bit.
So easy to make! I used "devil food" flavored instant pudding and it was very YUMMY!!
I like it ! it is easy too make ... and I added chocolate chips 4 more flavor :)
My grandma has been making this for years and I love it. However my grandma does it a little different. She mixes everything together instead of layering it and it really tastes great that way too. I would definitely use this recipe again.
i really like this recipe but I only had cheesecake pudding and I did not have a pie pan. I decided I would make mini cheesecakes in a cupcake pan. I also divided the oreos and I used the halves with the cream as the crust and the other halves I crushed up and put in the pudding and cheesecake batter.
This was an awesome recipe. My kids loved it and will make a great after school snack!
A very rich cake.
Wonderful! I've had and made many desserts similar to this one, but the Oreo spin just puts this over the top. I tried this because my son absolutely loves Oreos and he had a bad week so I wanted to give him a little surprise. We made pigs of ourselves! I followed recipe to a tee and had no problems serving it. Next time I'll try the chocolate pudding version.
Excellent! I always have to make this for my husband to take into work for potlucks!
A friend of mine got this recipe off the website and gave it to me to try. I used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. It is soooooo good. My family asks for me to make it whenever I can. I think adding some mint extract or even Kahula, Amaretto, or Bailey's for the grown ups would be a yummy addition to the pudding.
Excellent. I actually only had one 16 ounce container of cool whip, so I used that. When I make this again I will use two, more for appearance than taste. The dish held together just fine without top layer of cool whip. I also used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. VERY Nice and Tasty Dessert!!
This recipe was simple to make and veryone liked it. A good dish to take to a potluck dinner.
The oreo cookie cake was very good. Although I think chocolate pudding would be better.
This is a great recipe. Everyone loves it when I bring it to a party. The only changes that I make are to put all the Oreo cookies, except 5 or 6, in the food processor. This makes a really good crust, it reminds me of the Friendly's Oreo cake. I also use white chocolate pudding or Oreo pudding when I can get it. I crush the left over cookies and put them on top.
I agree with one of reviews that I have read. This wasn't the most greatest recipe considering I have tasted better. It was kind of on the runny side when you actually served it. Instead of layering the whipped topping and the pudding I found it alot better when you mixed the 2 together and added cookies in the mixture. I haven't quite found a recipe that is as good as the ones at potluck but i'm sure I'll find one. oh yeah! it also helps if the cream cheese is soften before you mix it.
Wow! This was too good! I happened to have some oreos already crushed from another treat earlier this week and I wasn't sure how I would use them. I had to cut the recipe in half but I still used the whole package of vanilla pudding. Awesome!
I made this for New Years. I thought it was great and my guest liked it too even though it was a little messy!
Very Good oreo type dessert. The only small change i might make in the future would be to double the amount of pudding.
Very yummy! I first had this at a BBQ one summer and have been looking for a recipe since. I use chocolate pudding instead of vanilla and it isn't too rich. My only word of caution is that because you need to make and refrigerate each layer separately, it can take a while to make. I wasn't prepared the first time I made it! Definitely a keeper =)
This recipe is wonderful. I made it for my boyfriends family and it went so quick. Now they are asking me for more. The only thing I changed was to not chop the top oreo as fine as the oreos you use for the crust. Thanks! :)
