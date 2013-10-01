Coconut Poke Cake
White cake soaked in sweet creamy coconut milk and smothered in whipped topping and flaked coconut. A real treat for those with a sweet tooth.
Delicious!! And fellow cooks, don't alter recipes so that they are so, so different than the original poster's and then give them a negative review! If anything, make the original recipe first...THEN tweak it if you must. Only review recipes that have been prepared as directed!Read More
Such a great cake! Rave reviews from everybody on this one. Make absolutely sure to use coconut CREAM, not coconut milk. It will be in the alcohol section. It also looks really pretty with some sliced, fresh strawberries on top. Enjoy!
This cake was delicious. I did not have a can of cream of coconut in my pantry, but I did have a can of coconut milk. I combined the coconut milk with the condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl and the mixture was a bit runny, so I added a bit of cornstarch (about 3-4T.)and simmered the 2 ingredients in the microwave for about 4 min.(stirring after 2 min.) to thicken it a bit. It worked out great.
Wow, what a great dessert! I used Devils Food instead of white cake, and added 1/2 tsp. coconut extract to the batter. I also heated up the condensed milk and coconut cream slightly so the sauce would be thinner while pouring over the cake. Poked holes using a wooden spoon handle ... the sauce absorbed right in. The cake came out light and fluffy, not soggy like I thought it would. Fabulous taste ... hubby ate 2 big pieces as soon as I finished sprinkling the coconut! Thanks for the recipe - this will definitely become a family favorite!
I have to admit it. The cake is pretty good. I saw the recipe and thought oh my god this looks disgusting. But I was intrigued that the recipe recieved such high reviews and so many; so I assumed it had a cult following and I was quickly seduced -- finding myself in my local grocery store searching for the ridiculous ingredients. I made the cake and yes I have to admit again-- it is delicious and very light. It is much much better than I would have thought and it does not have that coconut tanning product taste that I find offensive. In any event, the cake, while perverse in its cult status (you should see how weird it looks in my icebox), is a winner. I altered the recipe slightly by pouring a snifter of armagnac over the top before icing it. I also used Betty Crocker yellow cake mix rather than white. GO HOME AND MAKE THIS CAKE NOW AND JOIN THE COCONUT POKE CAKE CULT.
This was so easy, but I did make a few alterations. I added 2 teaspoons of coconut extract to the cake mix for a more home made taste. I also took the advice of others so I only used the cream of coconut without the sweetened condensed milk.( this was plenty moist ) I used cool whip french vanilla and topped with coconut. It was a big hit!! No one would believe that this was so easy and quick to make!! Thanks for this shorter version, it will quickly become one of my favorites!
It really surprised me how much I didn't like this cake. First, it was way too sweet for my tastes and second, it tasted like preservatives. I realize that the base is a box cake, but maybe if not everything came out of a can/box/tub it would taste better? I would imagine that homemade whipped cream would have made a positive difference.
I accidentally bought coconut mike instead of coconut cream and I actually liked it better. It wasn't as heavy as the cream! I added a bit of coconut to the cake batter before baking too. Toasting the coconut on top is a nice touch.
Great dessert! I made this for Christmas, nervous that no one would try it and it was the first to go on the table! SO moist & sweet...everyone loved this! Must use the CREAM OF COCONUT (I buy it in the Mexican or Asian section of my food store) I also mix the coconut into the whipped cream, instead of just sprnkling it on top of the cake. I make it as a bundt cake the day before, refrigerate overnight and shave chocolate on top before serving...they love it! I also make it w/ Devil's food cake and it goes over just as well. An instant family favorite!
This was amazing and this is how I tweaked it. I added a package of coconut pudding (not instant because there wasn't any) and 1/2 tsp of coconut extract to white cake mix and made according to directions. Some of the reviews said this cake did not have a strong coconut flavor...well this worked perfectly. I used 8 x 8 square pans. While still hot I poked holes about an inch apart with a straw. Using the cream of coconut and 1/3 can condensed sweetened milk I SLOWLY poured it all of it over the cakes and let them cool. I roasted about 1/2 cup pecans, chopped them and drained a small can of crushed pineapple mixing together. I whipped fresh heavy cream with no sugar (since many of the reviews said the cake was sweet) and used about 1/3 whipped cream folding it into the pineapple and pecans and used that in between the layers. I spread the rest of the whipped cream on the cake and coated w the toasted coconut. The cake was not too sweet or soggy. It was total perfection and delicious. I cook a lot but I don't bake often and this was off the charts delicious. Reading the other reviews helped immensely. Good luck...very easy, very delectable a real winner!
I've made this for my husband's birthday two years in a row and he loves it! I couldn't find cream of coconut, so I just used coconut milk (coconut milk is not the juice, it's a diluted cream from the pressed flesh of the coconut). I never use cool whip because I think it tastes like chemicals, so I made real whipped cream and I also toasted the coconut. This cake is messy, but it's fantastic!
This is one of my favorite coconut cake recipes. My only suggestion is that you only put half of the condensed milk mixture on the cake. All of it is just too much.
Oh my, I made this cake today and all I can say is yummy yummy yummy! I sliced a thin piece after adding the coc and letting it sit for a few hours. My modifications were as follows: I used a DH yellow cake mix, added a few drops of coconut extract to the batter, omitted the condensed milk and used approx 1/4 can of the cream of coconut. I plan to make real whipped cream and sprinkle coconut on top of the cake. I haven't put the whipped cream on the cake yet I wanted to let it sit overnight in the fridge and didn't want to whipped cream to soften! Thanks for sharing. Will definitely make this again and again.
I thought this was a very good coconut cake recipe. I will make it again.
I love this cake! It always goes over great at family gatherings. For people who can't find the cream of coconut, IT IS IN THE LIQUOR or mixed drink supply section at the market. It is used for Pinia Colodas. I add crushed pineapple to the top of mine with the cool whip and coconut. Great recipe is all I can say!!!
My coconut loving husband is already asking for another one of these. I used about 2/3's of a can of coconut "milk" and a whole can of sweetened condensed milk and tossed in 1 cup of coconut into the batter. This was perfectly sweet enough for us. As soon as I took it out of the oven I used a chopstick with the largest round end to poke holes for the combined milks. I used a large spoon and tilted the cake pan in order to assure the milks getting into as many of the poked holes as possible instead of having it run off to soak the edge of the cake. I'm posting a picture so you can see the holes in the cake. It was topped with an entire 8 ounce container of lite Cool Whip and sprinkled with toasted coconut. Since it was done in a 9X13 pan I shared with a neighbor who called and asked for the recipe and was stunned to learn it was a cake mix! After hubby's first serving, he mumbled something about "not sharing anymore cakes"!! Totally deelish!
I made this for my husband's birthday. He really liked it. It was helpful to read the reviews beforehand because I learned some tips. First, it is true that the cake must be hot or at least still warm when you pour the liquid over the cake. Otherwise it will not sink in quickly enough. I microwaved the mixture first too so it was thinner and easier to pour. I poured a bit too fast, leaving some of the mixture to pool up on the sides of the cake pan instead of sinking into the holes I had created with a straw. The more holes the better. I made this in a 9x13 pan and didn't even consider trying to take the cake out of the pan before or after pouring the liquid - that would be very difficult as the cake probably would have fallen apart from all the moisture. I followed the recipe to the letter (except I only needed half the recommended amount of cool whip) and it IS sweet, but not overly so, in my opinion. I used Betty Crocker moist white cake mix which I cooked a bit too long, so it was a little dry initially - luckily for me, this recipe will result in a moist cake no matter what. The flavor is not overwhelmingly coconut, so I think it's important to start with a good flavorful cake mix since that will be the main flavor. Next time I might make my own base cake and add coconut extract as others have suggested. Overall, this is easy and good and a crowd pleaser.
I changed this up, when I made it. Boo and hiss all you want, I'm still going to rate it and tell you what I did. :) I prepared the cake as directed, but I added 1/4 tsp coconut extract. For the cream of coconut mixture, I used 1/2 cup of cream of coconut and 1/2 cup of milk. I thought the condensed milk would make it too sweet. For the "frosting" 1 small tub of whipped topping, 1 3.5 oz instant vanilla pudding and1 cup of milk. Mix pudding and milk together, then fold in whipped topping. Then topped with coconut. I brought this to Easter dinner and my inlaws loved it. It was so moist and not overly sweet.
The key here is to use cream of coconut (NOT COCONUT MILK) and omit the condensed milk. TOO SWEET otherwise. I also used freshly whipped cream that I lightly sweetened and shaved large curls of fresh coconut that I toasted. With these changes, it was perfect.
I love all things coconut and I love tres leches cake so I was excited to come across this recipe thinking it's like combining two of my favorite things and I wasn't disapointed! Now this cake isn't as wet as a tres leches cake and that's fine, it's not supposed to be. I couldn't stomach using a boxed cake or fake whipped topping so I admit I made my own white cake and my own stabilized whipped cream and we all loved it. When I made my cake I cut the amount of vanilla called for in half and replaced the other half with coconut extract. Highly recomend this cake whether you use a boxed mix or make your own cake but I strongly recomend making your own whipped cream either a regular whipped cream or a stabilized whipped cream recipe (there are several good ones here on allrecipes) they'll both taste better than the fake whipped topping, the only difference being the stabilized whipped cream holds up better rather than "melting" or deflating some.
I made this cake over the weekend, and I was quite impressed with how it turned out! I accidentally bought yellow cake mix instead of white, and it STILL turned out fabulous. I did make a few modifications. I drained (very well) a large can of crushed pineapple and reserved the juice. I substituted the reserved juice for half of the water in the cake mix recipe, which meant I still had a small amount of juice left after that. After the cake was finished baking I mixed together the remaining juice and the cream of coconut, and I omitted the sweetened condensed milk. I placed the drained pineapple on top of the cake before spreading on the whipped cream. Even after omitting the condensed milk, the cake was very moist and sweet but not excessively sweet. I don't like coconut but I sent the cake to work with my husband, who is a police officer. He said that everyone went crazy over the cake and it was gone in no time! Update 12/20/2010 after having made this cake several times: I've found that it's best to stick to the recipe except for the icing. To ice the cake and make it hold together a little better, take 1 container of plain white cake icing and gradually fold into it an entire tub of whipped topping, extra creamy if available. This holds the cake together a little better. Also, I like to put the coconut on the iced cake, and then pat in a small amount of toasted coconut flakes to improve the appearance.
OMG! Soooooooooooooooooooooooo good! To die for! I made it just like the recipe says. It gets better and better the longer it sits in the fridge (a day or two ..... or longer)! SERVE COLD! Nice and moist! Definitely use a straw to poke holes in the cake. It may seem like the holes are too big at first, but after you pore the liquid over the top and let it sit in the fridge, the holes eventually fill in (you can't even tell they were there). I also added coconut extract flavoring to the cake mix (because I happened to have it in the cupboard) which made it taste extra coconutty! LOL! YUM!! Yes, it was sweet (like other reviews said) but what do you expect?..... it's a cake. Delightful with a cup of french roast coffee. mmmmmmmmmmmmmm NOTE: I HIGHLY recommend using cream of coconut. Yes, it is hard to find, but if you look hard enough, you'll find it. I found mine at Safeway in the mixed drink/bar items/wine section next to the margarita mix. :-)
Okay, first off let me say that I didn't find coconut cream at my local grocery store, so I used a mix of coconut milk and a bit of powdered sugar, then mixed that with the can of sweetened condensed milk. Then I tried the mixture, and i hated it! It tasted like raw eggs... GROSS! I was about to call the whole thing off, but I said what the heck... I am almost done. So I got the cake out of the oven and poked holes all over and poured the mixture over the cake, let it cool and smothered it cool whip and coconut flakes. I put in the fridge for a little bit to get it nice and cold. After 15 minutes in the fridge, I cut it and let my family try it first. The looks on their faces were priceless! I decided to try it myself, and ended up LOVING THIS CAKE! An amazing recipe after all! One of the best cakes I have ever tried!
Out of this world! I followed the recipe and used some tips from other reviewers. Here's a summary of the tips. I used cream of coconut, which I found in the liquor store with the drink mixes. It's really thick, even thicker than the sweetened condensed milk. I added 1 tsp. coconut extract to the cake batter (boy, did that smell good!). I poked holes in the top of the cake with the handle of a wooden spoon. I think the holes were too big, so next time I'll try using this big meat serving fork that I have. It works best to drizzle the milk mixture really slowly in a fine stream, filling up the holes. I also mixed some of the coconut with the wipped topping. It came out so moist and beautiful. And yes, it is sweet - but cakes are supposed to be sweet! However, if you did want it less sweet, I think it would work fine to use less S.C. milk too.
Outstanding! I make a version of this recipe only using 1 can sweetened condensed milk. Once cool, I spread raspberry preserves on top then frost with cool whip and coconut. YUM!
Easy and big elegant flavor! I’m so happy that I made this for Christmas dessert. I read the reviews that this was too sweet and recommendations to cut the sweetness by only using either the cream of coconut or condensed milk…don’t listen to them. It’s not too sweet, it’s perfect…it’s cake people! I mixed about 2/3 of the bag of coconut flakes with cool whip which was at room temperature and frosted the cake and its layers. This, along with the cream of coconut gave enough of a coconut flavor and didn’t need to add any further coconut flavor to the cake batter. I made this cake twice in less than 1 week. For the first time, 1 basic white cake mix box was enough for two 9 inch round Calphalon cake pans, lined with parchment paper at the bottom. There was enough of the cream of coconut and condensed milk mixture for both cakes. It’s seems like your drenching the cake with too liquid much but as the cake cools it absorbs it all. I let both cake rounds sit in the refrigerator 2 days before frosting and cutting into it. I think cutting into it any earlier it will fall apart. The second time I made this cake I used a bundt pan and it feels like because of the thickness of the cake it didn’t absorb the liquid all the way through…it was still good though. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe this weekend and nobody was very excited about it......until they tasted it!! They loved it so much that they made me freeze the leftovers instead of giving it away to any of the guests. I used real whipped cream instead of whipped topping. It was wonderful. Thanks for the recipe!
i just made this for a work outing & everyone loved it (including me)! it is so easy too! thank you :) [i wasn't really familiar with coconut cream so had a bit of a time finding it until i looked for images of the product on google & realized it was in the international section of the store... where all the goya products are... and not in the baking section]
I tried this cake at work, and it was fabulous! The cook said it is even better if it sits overnight in the fridge to soak up all the liquid. I am definately showing this one off at get togethers. Thanks for the recipe.
This cake was exactly what I had hoped it would be-YUMMY! I did change it up a little, but I know it would be fantastic as is. As per some reviews I added 1/2 teaspoon of coconut extract to the cake batter as I was mixing it. I folded in an 8 oz. can of very well drained crushed pineapple w/ the whipped topping. Also I toasted my coconut slightly for a more intense flavor and to add a little crunch. Then I sprinkled on some finely crushed walnuts and decorated with some marachino cherries. My family really enjoyed this and I know I will be using this recipe often! Thanks for sharing. :)
WOW ... This Cake is one of the best tasting Cakes I have made. I made this for a potluck at work, by the end of the day there was none left and four people asked for the recipe. Even people that don't like Coconut loved this. I followed the directions but added 1 tsp of Coconut Extract and 1 tsp of Rum Extract to the Batter. Since I do not like Cool Whip I frosted with real Whipped Cream.
This cake was absolutely delicious! I was nervous about using everything out of a can/box/tub, but it turned out great. Coconut cake is my hubs favorite, so I made it for his birthday and he can't stop raving about it. Will definitely make again. Thank you!
This cake is very rich and most. It actually tasted better on the third day (?) I think that the next time I make this cake, I will reduce the coconut cream, I thought it was a little too rich. I had also added coconut in the cake mix and my husband suggested that I leave it out next time. I would agree. I also will not use the white cake mix with the pudding in the mix. I don't think it was necessary. It is a delicious cake!!! Thanks for sharing.
YUM! I used a tad less of the sweetened and condensed milk just cause I ran out, and it was still AWESOME.
This is a REALLY Moist cake - and so YUMMY :) Just a little tip, make sure you let the cake refridgerate at least an hour, if not it will fall apart when you try to cut it. Tastes the same, just doesn't look as pretty.
This was a good recipe with a few minor changes. Unless you can handle really sweet stuff I recommend forgoing the condensed milk. The cream of coconut already has all the sugar needed for this recipe; just warm it slightly in the microwave before adding it to the cake. Also I suggest topping the cake with toasted coconut and homemade whipped cream with a touch of vanilla instead of using frozen whipped topping.
I had this at an ofice party today and it was amazing. This will most definitely be at our Christmas table.
I have made this cake for years. My recipe calls for it to be made 2 days in advance as it need time to "cure". It's a huge hit in our family. I make this using all 3 flavors of cake mix...white/yellow/chocolate. My family prefers the chocolate!!! Yummy!!
Awesome coconut cake. I've been making this for a while. However, I recommend adding 1 tsp. coconut extract to the batter and using homemade whipped cream on top, sprinkled with coconut. Yum!!
Overall, a great cake. If you're wondering to use or not use the condensed milk: DO NOT USE IT. It is plenty sweet without & too sweet if you add it. Thanks for the recipe.
I use yellow cake mix for this recipe and sub. whole milk for the water called for on the cake mix box (I do this with all cake mixes). I also add in a tsp. of vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp. of butter extract to the batter. Cake is very moist and delicious - much better made a day or two in advance and chilled until serving time. Cream of coconut is located beside the alcholoic drink mixes at my supermarket.
Great flavor, make sure to use parchment paper if you are going to remove the cake from the pan. I used the "Cool Whipped Frosting" from this site.
Soo good but only if you use canned coconut milk instead of cream of coconut and if you make your home made whip cream using hvy whipping cream, powder sugar, and vanilla extract.
Made this for my son's 22nd birthday because he's a fan of coconut. I did not use any sweetened condensed milk, just more of the cream of coconut. I used a frozen whipped topping that I found at the co-op that seemed better for you than Cool Whip and I lightly mixed the flaked coconut into it. It was enjoyed by all, except my husband who is NOT a fan of coconut. :)
I've got one heck of a sweet tooth, but even this was to much for me. If I ever make this again, I will double the cream of coconut and omit the sweetened condensed milk, as I think thats what put this cake over the sweet edge
I made this for Easter '15. I did not use the sweetened condensed milk because the coconut cream or cream of coconut that I bought was already sweetened. It was fabulous and only got better the longer it sat in the fridge. I believe I also added some coconut extract to the cake batter. I took another reviewer's advice and made my own whipped cream for the top. It was out-of-this-world!
Made this recipe exactly as directed and it was a huge huge hit!! Very moist, rich, and sweet, even three days after being made. So rich that you won't need large pieces to feel satisfied. Should be called coconut cream cake, it's so moist and creamy tasting (but not overly so). Super easy to make. As mentioned in the recipe, don't let the cake cool before poking the holes and pouring the cream of coconut/condensed milk over it (I didn't notice that distinction until the cake had already cooled, and found it difficult to get the liquid to absorb correctly....despite this, however, it still turned out delicious!!). Definitely a keeper.
This is always a big hit! I have made it for many years. Deadly sweet tho.
I didn't have coconut cream so I used one can ffsc milk plus one small can of coconut milk. It was really wonderful although I did have a couple "dry spots" in the cake. Next time I will use more coconut milk and be more careful poking my holes! I added coconut extract to the cake mix and some flake coconut on top of the whipped cream as well for a super coconut flavor. Everyone enjoyed this - thanks!
WOW!!... Is all I have to say about this cake. So extremely simple to make; without it 'tasting' simple. Not an overwhelming coconut flavor, which is nice, though if you really want a LOT of coconut taste you can add coconut extract as some have said. I actually make this cake in two small cake pans (I keep one for myself and give the other away). Definitely heat your cream sauce to thin it before pouring over your cake. Its unimaginably, ~sinfully~ delicious with chocolate sauce, also not bad to put a can of pineapple tid bits in the batter. It is SOOOOO worth it to try this cake!!
This is one of our favorite easy cakes. My group of friends love it and I am asked to make it a lot. I don't alter the recipe at all and it really is good.
This cake was just awesome! It is definetly a
I just realized that I've never reviewed this recipe! I have actually made this several times now and will never make another coconut cake than this one. As other reviewers have said, I am now officially a member of the "coconut poke cake cult"!!! It is so delicious and moist, not overly sweet (as I was afraid of), and sooooo easy!! The fiance said it was better than mom's and I almost keeled over!! :) You can't ask for anything more than that!
This cake is GREAT! I used a can of unsweetened coconut milk instead of cream of coconut because I knew it would be too sweet otherwise. I also used some of the coconut milk in the mix as part of the liquid. It turned out perfect. Not too sweet with a nice velvety texture. Not at all mushy like I was afraid it would be. This is my husband's new favorite cake. Thanks Leslie for the wonderful recipe.
WARNING: This cake will do evil things to your bathroom scales. It will sabotage any coconut-lover's best efforts at self control. I had definitely better not make it again for a while! When you try it, make sure to puts lots and lots of holes in it--with something bigger than a table fork--especially in the center of the cake, and also pour the cream of coconut/milk mixture over it in increments, so that the middle of the cake can absorb some. I toasted my coconut to put on the top, and didn't use quite 8 ounces. Next time, I will only sprinkle the coconut on half of the cake. My husband likes coconut flavor, but hates the texture of it. Then we can quietly devour it together.
I've made this recipe several times and it has turned out great. In fact, when I've been short on the whipped topping I skipped it and it was still yummy. Don't be scared about adding so much syrup to the cake; it seems like a lot when you're doing it but the cake soaks it right up like a sponge. Yes, *some* people will gripe that it's too sweet, but they are the people who only like plain pound cake--like my mother. For the rest of us cake lovers, it is just perfect. My aunt went nuts over it and now I have to bring one every time I see her. Happy Baking.
This is how my mom always made coconut cake. It's one of my favorites.
amaaaaazingg!!!!! followed recipe exactly as written. i've made it three times and it's always the first dessert gone! deelish! =)
SO good. I was a bit worried it would be too sweet but it wasn't.. my 15 year old made this for us and lightly toasted the coconut for the top. She didn't use all the cool whip it called for...about half was enough. This cake will not disappoint the coconut fan!!
This was a really good cake, but next time I think I will only add half the coconut cream and milk. The cake was falling apart when I was slicing it because it was too moist. Also I used half the whipped topping and half vanilla frosting. My husband and brothers really enjoyed it, I just wish it was more sturdy.
I agree with reducing the sweetened condensed milk. This is very good though, decedent dessert to take places.
This cake needs more coconut cream or condensed milk to make it moist. I think I would add a can of evaporated milk next time to be more like a tres leches cake.
I did not care for this recipe.
I thought this would be good as a chocolate-coconut cake, and it absolutely was. The only thing I did differently was to use a devil's food cake mix and light whipped topping. I also lightly toasted the coconut.
Scanning the recipe ingredients a few days ago, I couldn't wait to make this! I wasn't expecting the cream of coconut to be so sweet, so I thought about omitting the sweetened condensed milk, but against my better judgement, I mixed it with the cream of coconut and added a tsp of vanilla, just because. I really wanted love this, but it was simply too sweet. I didn't hate it though, and I will make this again with some major tweaks. It wasn't really as coconutty as I expected, so I'd probably use coconut pudding to "poke" into the holes next time. I used Cool Whip, but it only added to the sweetness factor, so next time, I'll make homemade whipped cream and add a few sliced strawberries, as I think they would complement the coconut flavors nicely.
My mom made a cake like this on special occasions with a few changes. 1. She usually used a French vanilla, but would sometimes use a pineapple cake 2. Only mix 3/4 of the cream of coconut with the sweetened condensed milk 3. Mix remaining cream of coconut with whipped topping
You can get coconut cream at Trader Joes. The stuff you get in liquor department is full of sugar too. Coconut cream is just very thick natural coconut w/o sugar.
My husband loves coconut desserts so made this for him for Father's Day and he loved it. Had a hard time finding the coconut cream (I was looking in the baking section of the store), but our store keeps in the the mixer section for cocktails (I guess you can use it for Pina Coladas?). Anyway, I would have like a stronger coconut flavor...and maybe some chocolate chips on top would be good for those who like chocolate-coconut. Next time I might add the chips and some coconut extract. But hubby loved it and it was easy to make!!
Good taste but came out soggy. Will probably try again.
This cake is incredible!!!The first time I made it my wife completely fell in love with it! I lightly toasted the coconut flakes, which not only added a dimension to the cake but made our kitchen smell delicious as well. Another key is to let it sit in the fridge...not easy to do when your kitchen smells like a pina colada. Trust me, the longer in the fridge the better.
Fantastic cake! Oddly difficult to pull off though given how simple it is - I've made it (1) too runny, (2) oddly shaped. Even when it's a soggy mess it's delicious. When I've gotten it just right it's been pretty *and* delicious.
Delicious easy cake!! My family raved about it!!
I love how easy this was! I love the Pepperidge Farm coconut cake and wanted to make one similar. This is it! I used a white french vanilla cake mix and subbed coconut milk for coconut creme, since that was all I had. For the frosting, I mixed a half a tub of "Fluffy white frosting" with a tub of whipped topping with some flaked coconut. It was still fluffy, but a little more substantial than just whipped topping. I topped it with more coconut. REALLY really good!
I'm not much for coconut, but this cake is good. I want to let others know, however, that most cake mixes on the market today are no longer 18.25 ounces; they've shaved off anywhere from 2-3 ounces to save themselves some money on production costs, etc., and boost their profits at the same time. Adjust the recipe accordingly.
So easy and everyone loved it!
This one has become a family favorite. I combine the cream of coconut and sweet condensed milk together the night before I make this cake. I make the cake the next morning and let chill until evening. The cake turns out perfect everytime. It is sweet like a sundae or coconut creme pie.
This is wonderful but I do think there is an error with this recipe. I think it should be coconut milk with sweetened condensed milk OR cream of coconut. Coconut milk is found with the Asian food section and is unsweetened. Cream of coconut is found in liquor stores and used to make Piña Coladas. It is very sweet on its own!! I made mine mixing 14oz of sweetened condensed milk and the unsweetened coconut milk! Perfect!!! Had quite a bit of milk left over too...can't imagine 16 oz of each.
The recipe as is gets four stars. To turn this cake into a 5 star cake I added 1 teaspoon of coconut flavoring in the batter and threw in a couple handfuls of coconut. Poke holes in cake using a wooden spoon handle. Otherwise, the holes are not big enough. I used 1 can of coco lopez cream of coconut (make sure you stir thoroughly before using as there is always oil in the bottom of the can) and mixed with 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk. Poured on top. I used the whipped cream mousse frosting and instead of adding vanilla to the pudding I used 1 teaspoon coconut flavoring and then topped with flaked coconut. Very good!!
A little too sweet, but with some modifications, could be a really great cake. Will try again with a little less sweetened condensed milk and maybe using my own cake mix (so I can add less sugar). Great texture, though, and I would definitely recommend taking the time to make fresh whipped cream. It's worth the effort.
I made this for the seniors card group and although it was delicious for me it was far too sweet. I think it is because as I have got older I have lost my tastes for sweet stuff. Anyway as other people said I only used half of the sweetened milk and definitely used cream of coconut. It came up very very moist so much so that we used spoons instead of forks. Although it was delicious and the ladies enjoyed it I would not make it again. Just one other thing. If you don't like the recipe please don't make nasty comments. Just put why you didn't instead of slagging off the recipe in total. Other people may have loved it.
This was a great recipe. I was able to lighten up the prepared cake by using egg whites and applesauce without noticing the change. I also found that 8 oz of whipped topping and about half the reccomended coconut was enough for us.
Made the recipe exactly as stated and it was delicious! My fiance's mom was really impressed.
This is the best Coconut Cake..I have ever eaten..so moist and flavorful...
Anyone who doesn't like this cake is an idiot. It is a simple masterpiece.
I was so excited to make this cake after reading all the rave reviews but was sadly disappointed. I was afraid it'd be too sweet like many others said so I only used 1/4 can of the sweetened condensed milk with the cream of coconut; which was something like $3 for a can at Walmart. The cake was light but my family just found it way too sweet. I actually ended up throwing it away which broke my heart since it looked so pretty with all the coconut. I guess everyone has different tastes. My sweet tooth just isn't as sweet as I thought.
This cake tastes great and is so easy. I also could only find coconut milk. I did as one of the reviewers recommended and mixed in 4 T. of cornstarch with the coconut milk and sweetened condensed milk. Worked great! I would highly recommend this recipe as a quick cake that tastes delicious!
OMG, this is the best cake ever. And the easiest. My husband and I are snowed in with 20" in the driveway and I decided to bake. My husband has eaten three pieces already. This is GOOD stuff!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very good and very easy. Followed the recipe exactly.
VERY TASTY! I give it only 4 stars though because I would've had to adjust ingredients to make it *perfect. I started out with making my White cake from scratch...because Scratch is better (imo) :) I used the "cake mixes from scratch and variations" recipe off this site following the suggestions from the review from April 5, 2008. I found "cream of coconut" instead of coconut milk which is what the recipe calls for, but cream of coconut is incredibly thick esp. mixed with S/C milk. (Cream of coconut was easily found in the "mixed drink" section of our local walmart) I would've used coconut milk in my cake mix as the liquid to give it more coconut flavor, and added a little to the cream of coconut/sweetened milk mixture to thin it out a bit, so it more easily soaks into the cake. But even without these adjustments the cake is WONDERFUL! Thank you! Edited to say that I only used about 1/8 of the can of Sweetened condensed milk. It would've been waaaaaaaay to sweet adding the whole thing.
This was excellent! I made it a day ahead, used whole eggs instead of egg whites as the cake box called for. I think letting it sit allowed for the cake to soak up all the liquid.
If you are a fan of coconut- this cake is for you!!! SO GOOD!! I used a standard white cake, but used light coconut milk for the water called for in the directions. When the cake was just out of the oven, I poked holes in it and drizzled with a can of Cream of Coconut. I frosted with standard white frosting and dumped a small bag of coconut over the top. This cake was a big hit at the 4th of July picnic I went to-- there was none left!
This cake is excellent. I made it for my husband's birthday and he was very pleased. I will be making another one this week for Easter. I followed the directions exactly and it was perfect!
O M G!!!!!
I used a chocolate fudge cake mix (it's what I had on hand, plus I like the combo of chocolate & coconut) I also use the fat end of a chopstick to poke the holes & made the holes about an 1" apart so I had lots of good sized holes to pour the coconut/Sweetened condensed milk combo into, so I didn't find that there was "too much" liquid like many reviewers found. You just want to pour very slowly and allow the mixture to settle into the holes. I topped with light cool whip (I don't care for the "greasy" taste that the full fat cool whip leaves me with) & toasted coconut. For me personally, maybe using a chocolate cake mix was a mistake, since I didn't really pick up the flavor of the coconut cream, but I am giving the 4 stars because it got lots of raves from people at the party, and it does make a VERY moist cake without it being mushy - I left the leftovers with the hosts and they made a point to tell me last night how AWESOME that cake was.
This recipe has been around many years. I used to make it a lot. It doesn't work well anymore because the size of cake mixes has shrunk from 18 1/4 oz. To 15 1/4oz. The last time I made this I couldn't figure out what I did wrong because the cake was so little. I finally figured out the problem. You can't find a mix that has 18 1/4 oz.
I made this cake for our family Christmas Eve party. Since our theme were appetizers, I made them as cupcakes!! This was the BEST coconut cake I've had. The cake was super moist and had the greatest flavor. One thing I altered was use coconut milk instead of water in the cake mix (the box recipe calls for water). I've also taken this idea and made german chocolate (cup) cakes (super moist and super yum). This recipe is simple, versitile and simply delicious!
This was delicious. The only thing I did different is to use coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. I never use vegetable oil and the coconut oil gave an additional hint of coconut flavor to the cake. It was a big hit with my family! I cut individual slices and topped with fresh whippes cream, sweetened shredded coconut, and a maraschino cherry!
Absolutely great recipe. I've made this cake three times already and the most recent time I was rushing and accidentally used coconut milk instead of the coconut cream. It was STILL a hit with party guests and people were asking for the recipe. A winner!
Everyone loved this cake. It's very sweet though so you'll only be able to eat a small piece. Would work well for a potluck.
