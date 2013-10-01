Coconut Poke Cake

I made this for my husband's birthday. He really liked it. It was helpful to read the reviews beforehand because I learned some tips. First, it is true that the cake must be hot or at least still warm when you pour the liquid over the cake. Otherwise it will not sink in quickly enough. I microwaved the mixture first too so it was thinner and easier to pour. I poured a bit too fast, leaving some of the mixture to pool up on the sides of the cake pan instead of sinking into the holes I had created with a straw. The more holes the better. I made this in a 9x13 pan and didn't even consider trying to take the cake out of the pan before or after pouring the liquid - that would be very difficult as the cake probably would have fallen apart from all the moisture. I followed the recipe to the letter (except I only needed half the recommended amount of cool whip) and it IS sweet, but not overly so, in my opinion. I used Betty Crocker moist white cake mix which I cooked a bit too long, so it was a little dry initially - luckily for me, this recipe will result in a moist cake no matter what. The flavor is not overwhelmingly coconut, so I think it's important to start with a good flavorful cake mix since that will be the main flavor. Next time I might make my own base cake and add coconut extract as others have suggested. Overall, this is easy and good and a crowd pleaser.