Coconut Poke Cake

White cake soaked in sweet creamy coconut milk and smothered in whipped topping and flaked coconut. A real treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare and bake white cake mix according to package directions. Remove cake from oven. While still hot, using a utility fork, poke holes all over the top of the cake.

  • Mix cream of coconut and sweetened condensed milk together. Pour over the top of the still hot cake. Let cake cool completely then frost with the whipped topping and top with the flaked coconut. Keep cake refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 199.5mg. Full Nutrition
