Turtles® Cheesecake

This was very RICH and decident! I actually didn't have enough of the carmels but I did have extra ice cream carmel sauce, so I added it to the milk. But I don't think it was necessary. And I also forgot to the pecans down before I spread the cream cheese in the middle...since the edges were exposed I was able to get a few around the edges. My favorite was decorating the top. Since of course mine cracked (Im always afraid it's not cooked long enough, nothing worse then under cooked desserts). So what I did was I drizzeled some remaining carmel sauce on top. Then I sprinkled a few chunks of chocolate chips and the pecans. Then I melted some Lindt Chocolate and drizzled that back and forth. It looked professionally done. The cake was very heavy. And everyone wanted a large piece, however everyone felt sick after, but man it was worth it. I didn't really try any thing different thought the recipe was pretty good on it's own. Thanks for sharing :) UPDATE::::: so I made this again, trust me to always do something wrong. I bought enough carmels this time, and had some left over which was good. Because without measuring the can of milk I just plopped it right in. where I am there is not the smaller cans they're the size up. Anyway so I added the extra carmels on hand to make the sauce thicker. And I actually put the carmel mixture in properly. This is such an AWESOME dessert! Yes it is sweet, yes it is rich, but that is what cheesecake is all about! its a fave!