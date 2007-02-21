Turtles® Cheesecake
Pecans, caramel and chocolate all wrapped up in a decadent cheesecake batter, what could be better?
A great cheesecake... with some modifications to suit the taste of my friends. First, I made this crust out of oreos - I think it fits better. I think the chocolate cheesecake would be overwhelming, so I mixed the chocolate with a little bit of the cheescake batter and swirled it throughout the plain batter. I did the same thing with some of the caramel, so when we cut into the cheesecake, you could see the chocolate and caramel ribbons without overpowering the cheesecake. I did put in the layer of caramel and pecans, and it was excellent! I always bake my cheesecakes in a springform pan fit inside one of those silicone cake pans, then place the cheesecake in a roasting pan and put water halfway up the side of the cheesecake pan. This has always worked well for me - I get the benefits of a waterbath without the leaking that foil can do. Before I boxed it up to take to work, I used some Smuckers hot fudge topping to cover the top of the cake in a very thin layer, then placed pecan halves around. Finally, I drizzled what was left of the caramel sauce on top of this cake. It looked beatuiful! I am known for my cheesecakes, and my coworkers were quite impressed. Try this one - you won't be disappointed@Read More
This cheesecake was awesome with one simple change. Instead of melting the chocolate chips and adding to the batter, I added 1 cup of mini semi-sweet morsels to the batter. This made it a little less chocolatey and even prettier. After baking the cheesecake I also drizzled some caramel ice cream topping over the top and then sprinkled a few more mini chocolate chips and chopped pecans. Looked professionally made!!
Thank you for this recipe! Nobody ever believes that I made this myself, they assume I bought it. I've actually never used the vanilla wafers, I like to use the Oreo cookie crumbs that come in a box. And I found that melting the caramels and milk in a glass bowl in the microwave is easier and takes less time.
This is great! Here are some good hints to make it better: Use oreo cookie crumbs instead of vanilla wafers. Build up the sides of the crust and only pour the caramel close to the edge, but not all the way to the edge. When I poured it to the edge it made a large build up of caramel that was very hard. Also, allow the caramel to cool before pouring the cheese mixture on top of it. When making the cheese mixture, allow the cream cheese to come to room temp before mixing. That will make it a richer and smoother filling. Enjoy!
Great recipe!!! I changed the vanilla wafers to Oreo crumbs, and I used Hershey's Milk Chocolate Chips instead of the semisweet. It turned out to be amazingly authentic to the original "Turtle". I also susbtituted T.Marzetti's Caramel Dip instead of unwrapping all those caramels and melting them.
Incredible! I made this for Thanksgiving, and my stepfather wouldn't let it leave the house. They were practically fighting over it. I have made it several times since then, and if you cook it longer at a lower temperature it becomes even creamier!
This recipe is awesome! I made two cakes because I had a daughter and a friend with birthdays. My friend requested a Turtle Cheesecake. I followed reviews and used oreo cookies for the crust, added mini choc chips to the batter, and softened the cream cheese to room temp before mixing. I baked in a water bath so the caramel wouldn't get hard; turned off oven at end of baking time and let cool in oven about 3 hours before chilling. Cheesecakes came out perfect! To garnish I melted milk choc chips in microwave, dipped my fingertips in and flung the chocolate across cakes in opposite directions, then I placed pecans around the edge. I posted a photo because it looked so pretty. My friend and family raved about how good it was! I will definitely make again.
Spray the bottom of the pan with cooking spray, put parchment paper on top of that, then spray the paper. Otherwise it sticks horribly to the bottom. Also, just nuke the caramels with evaporated milk. Same for chocolate chips. Much easier, faster & less messy. Finally, definitely use a pre-made oreo cookie crust!! (Forget the graham cracker crust.)
The idea of the caramel and pecans was great, but I used a graham cracker crust and Chantal's New York Cheesecake for the actual cheesecake part then topped with pecans and chocolate sauce.
What a fantastic recipe! I'd give this recipe more stars if I could! I took this to a holiday party and it was the biggest hit. Everyone was raving about it and people were asking me for the recipe. I thought it was a pretty easy recipe too. Like another person suggested, I topped it with chopped pecans and drizzeled carmel. It dressed it up and made it look more yummy. This one is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
This was a delicious cheesecake. I wanted to make my own birthday cake so I chose this one because of all of the nice reviews. You were all right! I altered the crust by using half oreos and half chocolate cookies with chocolate cream filling (from the bulk section). I only used about 3 Tablespoons of butter instead of 6 in the crust and I toasted extra pecans and added those to the crust. The cake was so creamy and good, thanks for sharing your recipe.
This was very RICH and decident! I actually didn't have enough of the carmels but I did have extra ice cream carmel sauce, so I added it to the milk. But I don't think it was necessary. And I also forgot to the pecans down before I spread the cream cheese in the middle...since the edges were exposed I was able to get a few around the edges. My favorite was decorating the top. Since of course mine cracked (Im always afraid it's not cooked long enough, nothing worse then under cooked desserts). So what I did was I drizzeled some remaining carmel sauce on top. Then I sprinkled a few chunks of chocolate chips and the pecans. Then I melted some Lindt Chocolate and drizzled that back and forth. It looked professionally done. The cake was very heavy. And everyone wanted a large piece, however everyone felt sick after, but man it was worth it. I didn't really try any thing different thought the recipe was pretty good on it's own. Thanks for sharing :) UPDATE::::: so I made this again, trust me to always do something wrong. I bought enough carmels this time, and had some left over which was good. Because without measuring the can of milk I just plopped it right in. where I am there is not the smaller cans they're the size up. Anyway so I added the extra carmels on hand to make the sauce thicker. And I actually put the carmel mixture in properly. This is such an AWESOME dessert! Yes it is sweet, yes it is rich, but that is what cheesecake is all about! its a fave!
AMAZING!! Wish I knew the lattice topping in the pic was not part of the recipe though....
Really yummy, but I had minor crust issues. When I poured in the filling my crust all pushed to the outside. I think next time before pouring in cream cheese mix I'll put in freezer to set up for 30 minutes or so. Otherwise...awesome!
WOW! If I could give this recipe even more stars, I would definitely do it! This was SO worth my time in baking this delicious cheesecake. My BF absoultely loved it! He wanted to share the 1st slice, but I knew that we needed our own plates. Here's what I did: I bought a springform pan from wal-mart cost was about $10, greased the entire pan with butter, used 14 oreo cookies with a few tablespoons of butter & baked it for about 7 min. I melted the caramel pieces with the evaporated milk in the mircrowave & did the same thing for the chocolate, (thanks to the other reviewers). I reserved some of the caramel sauce to decorate the cheesecake at the end. I also made chocolate sauce for the toppings by using 1/2 chocolate chips and a little bit of cream. I finished the cheesecake with more pecans. I'm craving this right now! Can't wait to get home from work so that I can have more. Thank you for this wonderful recipe. Check out these videos for tips on baking your cheesecake: http://www.ehow.com/video_2332630_making-caramel-cheesecake.html
I loved this recipe! My 1st time making cheesecake and it turned out amazing. I used Smuckers caramel and fudge on top; and for the pecans I coated them with the same caramel and put them in the oven for 10 min, and put that on top. All my topping were on top and. For the crust i used chocolate graham crackers and smashed them with a bean smasher. *the key was to not over mix the batter!
good but not the best, I'll keep looking
Made this recipe last night. I think when they say 1 can evaporated milk they mean the half can that you can buy at the supermarket. I mistakely used the whole can and ended up pouring over 1/2 out. Like others said the caramel was way too runny! Mixed some of that mixture with 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture to add extra caramel flavour. This cheesecake is by far AWESOME!!! Please make it, you and others will not be disappointed with the results.
My daughter and I made this for our family for Christmas Eve dinner. We never made a cheesecake before. We appreciated everyone's comments. The cheesecake turned out simply delicious and looked beautiful. Our family LOVED it and talked about it for a week.
This was a great cheesecake. Remember not to overbeat the batter because it will rise in the oven, then fall just a little after you take it out. This is a baked custard. The protein in the eggs is what binds it together in the baking process. The best thing about this cake is how much fun it is to decorate. You can use chocolate, caramel, and nuts in any creative way. This dessert was a great presentation at our Christmas party. I will make this one again.
Really good, didnt put the melted chocolate chips in the mixture, so the cake was not as sweet as I would have liked it, melted chocolate over top instead, other than that very good cheesecake :)
This cheesecake is rich and decadent, I found the caramel a little too much, but next time, I think I'll reduce it to half...Fabulous Recipe!
Yummy! I followed the advice of other reviewers & made a few revisions. I made an Oreo crust & added mini chocolate chips to the batter instead of melting them. I also took the easy way out & used Marzetti's caramel dip in place of melting caramels. I garnished the cheesecake with pecan halves & drizzled melted semisweet chocolate over the top. People raved & couldn't believe I made it myself!
This cheesecake is to die for! The flavors blend beautifully and the texture is smooth. I've yet to have it crack. I try to keep all the ingredients on hand for an impromptu dessert.
Great recipe! Made for my pregnant sister in law and she went nutty over it...either it was the craving or it was really good. I used caramel sauce so didn't need the evap milk obviously as then you don't need to make the caramel sauce. Worked great. Acutally it was Dulce Delecce sauce. Supurb! drizzled with a bit of the sauce, mileted milk chocolate and pecans
This was my first attempt at a cheesecake. I was a little nervous about the whole process, but the recipe was easy to follow. It turned out great and delicious!!!!!
Simply delicious!! Instead of completely combining the chocolate with the cream cheese mixture, I folded it in, allowing for a swirled effect. Looked and tasted superb! =)
This turned out magnificent! Beyond my expectations. Like some others I made the crust into an Oreo cookie crust, didn't mix the chocolate into the cheesecake but marbled it and some caramel into it. I also did the chocolate/caramel/pecan topping. It was perfection and tasted amazing!
I love this recipe just the way it is, but I love chocolate and caramel. This is rich and so tasty. I made it for my husband's birthday that we celebrated with all our friends. Everyone raved about how delicious it was...I agree, it's a tasty treat. I make it several times a year and enjoy it more each time. Thanks for this amazing recipe!
This was a crowd pleaser. As suggested by another reviewer, I didn't melt the chocolate chips and it worked well.
I make cheesecake all of the time and this was fabulous, but I did make a few changes to avoid the extra mess that comes with melting caramel and chocolate. Instead of melting caramels, I used hot caramel ice cream topping. I didn't melt the chocolate chips, I sprinkled them over the pecan/caramel layer. I topped the whole thing with more caramel and chococolate chips.
best cheesecake ever! nobody believes me when i tell them i made it myself, always a hit at parties!!
This cheesecake is fantastic! I used oreo crumbs instead of vanilla wafer crumbs, and milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. I, like many others, just added the chocolate chips to the batter without melting them. I also used caramel ice cream topping instead of melting caramels. It turned out great! I sprinkled a few chocolate chips and pecans over the top and drizzled a little bit of caramel, after the cheesecake had cooled for about an hour. It looked professional, and tasted awesome.
Outstanding! Not so hard to make and OOOO so good. Only change I made was sweet chocolate chips instead of semisweet. I am not so much a chocolate lover.
This was super yummy! (I was too lazy to unwrap the caramels and had a jar of caramel ice cream topping that I used instead.)
Great!
Incredible!! Made this cheesecake for girls night and it was a hit. Will definitely make this again!
LOVED IT!!!! This was my first cheesecake i've ever made and everyone thought I bought it. The only changes I made was that I used ice cream caramel topping just because I couldn't find any other type of caramel and it still came out awesome. Definitely will make again!
Fantastic! I didn't blend the melted chocolate completely with the batter, just swirled it in for a marbled look. It came out perfect! Now I don't have to pay an arm & a leg at the cheesecake factory!!!
This is sure to please any crowd. I made it once and had many request to make it again. I followed someone's suggestion and used the Oreo crust instead of vanilla wafers, and used the mini chips in the actual cheese part, it turned out perfect. Next time I make it, I think I will buy the dipping caramel instead of unwrapping all 50 candies (what a pain).
I read many reviews before making this cheesecake and made the following changes: added extra butter to springformpan, used oreo's instead of nilla wafers, and placed caramel in the center of crust. The cheesecake flovor was ok, caramel still steeped out sides and I could not get outter ring off. I would recommend not putting caramel on top of crust instead just of top of cheesecake. I would also use a New York style cheesecake for the base. Would make againg but only with the above changes.
I have a recipe I have used for years that is almost identical to this. The changes others have made are easy options I have used and I noticed a couple that did not realize that you do not need the evaporated milk if you use caaramel sauce. Don't it will NEVER thicken. I always use a water bath for cheesecakes so they do not crack but also with this one the caramel will not get hard or burn with a water bath. Do not place caramel all the way to the edge of crust and I always go up the sides of pan with crust. Melt chips in microwave with just a small amount of milk or cream never water and it will drizzle over top beautifully. I also marble the chocolate in the batter instead of fully incorporate it. I have made turtle cheesecake for almost every occasion and my husband takes it to work every so often for the maintenance shop and they down it so quick that there are times he didn't get any so I make an extra for those occasions! Awesome recipe and beautiful looking dessert!
This was delicious. Made it for Christmas!
Excellent!!! I went with the oreo cookie crumbs instead of the vanilla wafer. I'm testing recipes to bring to Holiday gatherings, so I only had this one to share with my husband. I cut it up into bite-size squares and threw it in the freezer. Perfect! Definately going to use this one for the holidays.
Very rich. There are still some options to try to improve...
Everyone loved it ... and was surprised I baked it. I used about a little less then 3/4 of the caramel sauce that was .
turned out very good! used graham crackers for the crust. only problem was caramels mixed with evaporated milk was too runny. next time will melt caramels with a small portion of milk until they are spreadable, but not liquid. i left most of the batter regular flavored and melted chocolate chips with a portion of the batter. i swirled it in, it made an impressive marble pattern.
amazing!!! What a wonderful cake. I made chocolate pecans to decorate. It did crack though despite playing with the temp (450, then 250) and not opening the oven. Oh well...
This is the first cheesecake I have ever made and will make it again it was a big hit with everyone that tried it.
My family just loves this dessert... as good as you would find in any fancy restaurant! I use the microwave to melt the caramels ... works great.
Out of this world!! The only thing we would do different is not to bake the crust 1st. It was hard.
This was the first cheesecake I have ever made and it turned out perfect!! I made the crust with oreos and left out that chocolate because I prefer original cheesecakes. I also had to up the amount of oreos because it didn't make enough crust but not a big deal. Defenitly will make this again!! Thank you!
I made this again for my best friends birthday. It was fantastic. In fact, her family took her out to the Cheesecake Factory that night and she told them, "I'll have my dessert at home!"
This cheesecake was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except used Oreo crumbs for the base instead of wafer crumbs.
I bake each month for the office birthdays and this cheesecake was a HUGE hit with everyone. I already had graham crackers crushed, so i used them to make the crust. I've already been warned this will be a regular request from the gang.
Oh boy, this was good! I would advise using caramel sauce for the caramel layer instead of waiting for a batch of caramels to melt. It is essentially the same thing and it takes less time. If you also don't have a double broiler on hand just as I did, you can just stick the chocolate chips in a saucepan with a tiny bit of water and melt them that way for a quicker result. My whole family and my boyfriend really enjoyed this and it tasted the best about a day and a half after baking, in my opinion.
I haven't taken it out of the pan yet, but so far, this cake is lovely! I followed the suggestions of others and used caramel sauce, and did not melt the chocolate chips before stirring them in. This looks to be a very good basic cheesecake recipe.
Really good recipe! Just made it for my husbands birthday. I even used salted butter (on accident) and it turned out fine. Also did the "no-no" and used some not regular cream cheese (i used one regular, one reduced fat and one fat free) and it still turned out with only a minor amount of cracking on the top.
I need more stars! This makes an awesome cake! My granddaughter, Gabi at 2 1/2 years old, and I made this last weekend for her mama's birthday. I studied the article, Baking Cheesecake, Step by Step in preparation for making it. I am happy to say that the cake turned out perfectly and looked very professional.
This is a DELICIOUS recipe. FYI- I melted the caramels, etc. in a pan directly on the stove, as I do not have a double broiler and it all came out fine. Some work, but very rich!
This cheesecake is amazing!! I did substitute chocolate crumbs for vanilla, but other than that I followed the recipe. The next time I make it, I will try it with caramel sauce, just because it's a pain in the butt unwrapping the caramels. I reserved some of the caramel mixture and drizzeled it over the top along with some melted chocolate and then topped that with more chopped pecans. To prevent the caramel mixture from being displaced with the next layer, I put it in the fridge to thicken it, and then spooned the cheesecake mixture over it. I will definitely make it again, everyone loved it. It's not too sweet, just very rich.
This was sooooo decadent and delicious and go rave reviews. I followed the recipe as is, but did drizzle chocolate and caramel sauce and some pecans on the top of the cake to make it pretty. I cooked it in a water bath as I usually do with cheesecakes, but it still cracked. I think the pecans created air pockets that I could not get out. I will try to avoid this problem next time by mixing the melted caramels with pecans instead of layering them separately. Like other reviewers, I used oreo cookie crumbs for the crust instead of the vanilla wafer crumbs.
Excellent cheesecake. I did mix it up a bit but the overall base was the same. Will definitely make again. ***see my picture***
This was a great cheesecake! Great flavor. I ended up just microwaving the caramels since they were taking forever in the double boiler. My friends said it was a keeper recipe! I will definitely make this again.
The cheesecake was wonderful but I couldn't get it out of the pan. THe caramel layer stuck to the sides and it wouldn't budge! However, it was tasty!
What can I say? Chocolate, caramel, cheesecake...it doesn't get any better than this, and this is well worth the time.
I loved it, but the person I made it for said it was too sweet, OH well I love sweet stuff :P
I make this cheesecake using Chantal's cheesecake recipe for the actual cake part. Everytime I make it, it comes out amazing and I get BEGGED to bring it to every family get together.
This turned out so pretty. I followed the recipe pretty much as it states except I didn't melt the choco chips, I just threw them into the batter. Also, I reserved half of the caramel for the top. I wasn't really worried about the top cracking b/c I knew I was going to decorate the top. I added caramel, pecans and some more choco chips to the top and it turned out beautiful. I know my brother is going to love this for his b-day!
No matter how tempting you really need to refrigerate before serving to keep the layers together. Top with drizzled chocolate and chopped pecans. Very rich and creamy!!!
I have made this twice, once with crushed oreo cookies, and once with oreo crumbs. If you just do the crumbs, 2 c is way too much in comparison to the butter and my crust was falling apart like crazy. If you do the oreo cookies, 2 cups is enougfh, but you have to make sure to put some wax paper on the bottom of the pan so that the crust will come off with the cake. other than that i did everything else the same as the recipe, except always milk chocolate chips and a few more of them
My husband's daughter asked me to make a turtle cheesecake for her graduation party. I found this recipe on your website. This recipe totally blew everyone away. It's the only way I can describe their reaction. The graduate lives in IN. We live in WI. She took the (very small amount of) leftovers home on the plane with her. Thank you for this fabulous recipe! Lynn Fields
I made this cheese cake for a good friends birthday, that's what she wanted. First Timer here..... Followed the NY Cheese Cake Recipe and followed this one for the chocolate/pecans/caramels additions. Decorated my cake similar to the picture and it turned out excellent. Can't wait to present it to my friend fro her birthday.......
This was a very easy recipe. My first time making cheesecake and it came out delicious! Made me look like a pro! Thank you!!!
This was my first cheesecake with "stuff" in it and it was great. I substituted white chocolate chips for the semi-sweet so I don't think it's as chocolatey as it would be - next time I'll follow the recipe (but it still tastes delicious). I also used a waterbath - no cracks. I did not, however, realize that the nuts and caramel were going to creep up the sides of the pan instead of staying on the bottom. Turned out perfect though.
Wow! This was excellent and a real crowd pleaser. It got rave reviews from every person who tried it. I had no problems with the cake cracking or sticking to the pan. I think this may be because the store was out of cheap springform pans so I bought a $17 (ouch!) pan. I definitely plan to make this again as soon as I have an excuse to do so!
If I could give this recipe 15 stars I would, it's that good. I did the recipe exactly as instructed and it was so wonderful. I made it for my mom and dad's visit and they said that it was the best they'd ever had. My husband loved it but I told him that it was definitely a "company" dessert because of the calorie count and the time it takes, but it is SO worth it. I think next time I'm going to really slather on the butter on the pan sides so the caramel might come out easier, but that was no big deal. This stuff is so good I would have eaten it right out of the pan.... thank you thank you thank you for this recipe!
This was my first attempt at making a baked cheesecake. I give it 4 stars because the texture and presentation were good, but it did not taste, or remind me of the taste of turtles chocolates. Like many suggested I used Oreo Cookie crumbs for the crust and caramel ice cream topping to make it a little easier. I did not use the water bath method but I think I will if I ever make this particular cheesecake again. The caramel was pushed to the outside edges of the cake, there was none left in the center of the cake, and turned into a hard and chewy layer all around the outside of the cake that was barely edible. Everything else was delicious, and I had lots of fun decorating the top of the cake.
This cheesecake is fantatic!! I made it for Christmas dinner and it was a hit. It is a bit rich and sweet though, so a small piece goes a long way. I made a graham cracker crust and it was great! Next time I may use a bit less caramel, but either way, I loved it and will make it again. :-)
This recipe is unbelievably yummy. It's well worth the effort to make it.
I made this FABULOUS cheesecake for a brunch and everyone loved it! Highly recommended for anyone who likes cheesecake! A definite keeper. Thanks!
This is a great recipe that is not hard to make. I have never made a cheesecake and everyone liked this one. I used an oreo cookie crust and melted the caramels in the microwave. I also put a half cup of milk chocolate chips on top of the caramel layer instead of mixing them in. Once the cheesecake came out to the oven I drizzled caramel on top that I had saved and then sprinkled another half cup of chocolate chips on top. It was great!
made this one over the weekend and was a hit with my girlfriend! used grahm craker crumbs and had to use at least 3 tbps additional butter than recipe called for, also added a dash of sugar. i think the crust was my favorite! followed one of the suggestions and marbled the chocolate instead of stirring in. turned out okay, but chocolate was not spread all the way throug the cheescake, was only really on top and got hard and crunchy after baking. also saved some of the carmel and drizzled over the top, which was good. next time I will follow the recipe and see how it turns out.
awesome recipe, I did not melt the choc chips and add them, I added mini chips to the batter and used a graham cracker crust. Very rich and I get requests for this all the time. Thanx for the recipe.......
This cheesecake was great. I made the crust out of oreos just out of personal preference. I didn't melt the chocolate chips instead I added 1 cup of semi-sweet chips to the batter. After cooling the cheesecake I drizzled caramel and chocolate ice cream toppings over the top and sprinkled a few chopped pecans on top.
All I can say is keep this recipe how it is.. The only the i changed was instead of mixing in chocolate i just swirled it... because i thought it would be too sweet with the chocolate drizzle and Carmel and i thought the Nuts weren't going to be good but it was a hit, great job guys
Great flavor. Awesome texture
Served this at a dinner party and everyone loooooved it! The only change I made was a chocolate cookie crust, otherwise I follow the recipe. It was fun to make and even more fun to eat!
Yum, Yum! I made this for a pie/cake auction and it sold for over $20.00. Is truly going to be a standard recipe - Thanks! I'd recommend that you bake the cheese cake on the cookie sheet, too (not just baking the crust), as something (not cake - maybe butter or caramel?) dripped to the bottom of the oven. Also, I greased and wax papered (and greased again) the bottom of the springform pan; next time I'll be sure to wax paper the sides, too - the caramel got pretty gooey. But YUMMMMMMMM! Thanks again for a terrific recipe!
This was the first cheesecake I have ever made. I made it for the annual Christmas Toy Run Chili supper, it was a HIT. I did make a few changes though. I put 1/2 of the caramel/pecan mixture on the crust. On the top of the cheesecake I drizzled 1/2 c melted milk chocolate chips, 1 package (8oz.) Heath Milk chocolate toffee bits and the remaining caramel/pecan mixture. I baked it for the 40 min. but used the hot water bath technique. Loved it and will make again soon!
This one made DH hit the floor! I modified as some suggested with the Oreo crust and swirling the chocolate and caramel through the cheesecake batter and it worked wonderfully. I submitted this for our company bake off and won the cheesecake division and the grand prize. This one's definitely a keeper!!!
My 19 yr old daughter fixed this for Christmas Eve lunch and WOW, we were truely impressed. She did everything exact except she used white chocolate chips as my dad is allergic to regular..everyone agreed best cheesecake EVER ! Thanks for a wonderful recipe !
The caramel is runny, the flavor of the filling is poor at best. It's not even worth the try to fix it up. There are better recipes to use for sure.
I was very intimidated at the thought of baking a cheesecake but this was a gift to my husband for Valentines day. My family all agreed it was the best cheesecake they had tasted. I would only suggest having extra caramel, chocolate and pecans on hand to decorate the top as it is in the photo! Five stars for yummy!
I made some moderations to this recipe. I used an 8x8 square pan-- only 2 light cream cheese, i tried melting the caramels in milk--but would have rather used the caramel dip, used oreo's for crust and 1/2 of butter (the goo in the oreos help it stick together). would make it again- very rich.
Really good but crazy sweet and super rich.
I made this cheesecake for my own birthday party. I used the nilla wafers for the crust, however I added some finely chopped pecans to the crust. I also added a semi sweet chocolate ganache to cover the whole cake, sprinkled chopped pecans, and drizzled caramel over the top. It looked beautiful and tasted great.
This cheesecake was delicious! Unfortunately for me, I do not know how to use or even have a spring form pan so instead I bought two Oreo pie crust and made two cakes with those. I reduced the cooking time by 15 minutes. I would suggest checking often for each over is different. I did not want to make it to chocolaty so I just mixed the chocolate chips in with the pecans. I only mixed half a cup of the pecans in with the batter and saved the other half to be on top of the cakes. I poured some caramel on the bottom of each cake and saved the rest for the middle and top of the cakes. I only filled half of the batter up in each pie then swirled some caramel around then layered the rest of the batter on top.
