Turtles® Cheesecake

Pecans, caramel and chocolate all wrapped up in a decadent cheesecake batter, what could be better?

By Kevin Ryan

12
1 -9 inch round cheesecake
12
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter one 9 inch springform pan.

  • Toast the pecans at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 6 minutes. Remove pecans and set aside. Leave oven at 350 degrees C (175 degrees C). In a small saucepan, melt the unsalted butter.

  • Combine vanilla wafer crumbs with the melted butter then press into the bottom of the prepared springform pan. Place the pan onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove and allow to cool.

  • In a double boiler, or a bowl set over barely simmering water, melt the caramels in the evaporated milk. Stir until smooth. Pour this over the cooled crust. Sprinkle the nuts over the top.

  • In a bowl, combine the cheese, sugar, and vanilla and beat until smooth, scraping down the bowl several times. Add the eggs, one at a time and beat until smooth. Melt the chocolate chips in the double boiler and mix into the cheese mixture. Pour the batter over the caramel layer.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes or until barely set. Chill over night in the refrigerator before serving.

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

671 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 44.1g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 363.2mg. Full Nutrition
