Chocolate Chip Apple Cake

I loved this cake! BUT a couple of notes. Half of my family loved this cake, and the other half thought it was "Christmasy" and thought the apple/chocolate/spices mixture was weird. SO if you're looking for an "everyone will love it" chocolate cake, this may not be it. It'll probably be a bigger hit at a potluck or something. Also, if you add extra apples (I put 3 in), it does add extra moisture, making it slightly heavier but very moist. You may want to put half the nutmeg so it's not too overpowering. I also floured and greased the pan as best as I could, but chunks still came off when I took the cake out. But if you do what I did, stick the pieces back on it and drizzle chocolate on the top or spread chocolate icing on the top, it will make it even more delicious. ;-)