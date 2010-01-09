Chocolate Chip Apple Cake

4.5
84 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 21
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Apples add moistness to the spicy chocolate batter and chocolate chips further enhance the chocolate flavor.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 or 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl cream the butter or margarine with the sugar. Beat in the eggs then add the water and the vanilla.

  • Stir the flour, cocoa, baking soda, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg together. Beat this mixture into the creamed mixture. Stir in the chopped apples and the semisweet chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until the cake tests done when a toothpick is inserted near the center. Transfer to a rack to cool. Makes about 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 200.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022