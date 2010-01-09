Chocolate Chip Apple Cake
Apples add moistness to the spicy chocolate batter and chocolate chips further enhance the chocolate flavor.
Apples add moistness to the spicy chocolate batter and chocolate chips further enhance the chocolate flavor.
My family REALLY liked this recipe! We have made it several times but usually add a frosting. Our favorite frosting is to take another cup or so of the choclate chips, add about a tablespoon of crisco, heat to melting point in microwave, stir well .... then drizzle over the top and sides of the cake. PS: when adding the chips to the cake (not the frosting) you MAY want to add them AFTER you have poured the batter into the pan. Basically just sprinkle them on top and stir them only slightly into the batter. This way they may not settle as much toward the bottom. To me this cake tastes even better after it has been around for a day.Read More
I may have done something wrong when I made this, but I found it very heavy. All the chocolate chips fell to the bottom of the cake too, which I didn't really like. It is very moist and the cake itself has a nice spice flavor, but I don't think I'll make this again.Read More
My family REALLY liked this recipe! We have made it several times but usually add a frosting. Our favorite frosting is to take another cup or so of the choclate chips, add about a tablespoon of crisco, heat to melting point in microwave, stir well .... then drizzle over the top and sides of the cake. PS: when adding the chips to the cake (not the frosting) you MAY want to add them AFTER you have poured the batter into the pan. Basically just sprinkle them on top and stir them only slightly into the batter. This way they may not settle as much toward the bottom. To me this cake tastes even better after it has been around for a day.
This recipe is one my family has used for over 30 years. My little sister won a blue ribbon at our county fair with it. I'll will note here that the nutmeg may be replaced with ground allspice for a nuance of flavor I prefer. As much as 1 cup of chopped nuts may be added if desired. A bundt pan may be used instead of the tube pan without making any change in time or temperature.
This is a great-tasting cake that my family loved. The recipe is very accommodating to variations, as I discovered. You can halve proportions and bake in an 8x8 inch square pan. If you want to speed up baking time, you can bake at 350 instead of 325 and start checking the center for done-ness at around 45 minutes. You can double the amount of cocoa and also increase the apples. I used all whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. I also substituted buttermilk for half the butter, and the finished product was still extremely moist and delicious. The acidity in the buttermilk reacts with the baking soda, so the flavor will not be sour and the reaction will also lighten the cake somewhat.
very good recipe..instead of white sugar i used brown and used 4 c grated apples instead of the 2 and i cooked it in a 13x9 inch pan for 50 minutes at 325...yummy
An interesting, unusual, and delicious cake that's not too difficult to make. Good for special occasions.
I found this recipe really spicey - but overall super delicious. I made it for the first time on a friday night by the end of the weekend - I had made it 3 times!! By the last one, I used 1/2 a tsp of nutmeg. It was much better - you can taste the cinnamon and chocolate chips a lot more.
Excellent! Even after I made it more "healthy" it was still decadent. I double the apples (I used 4 apples, finely dicing 2 and pureeing the other 2 in a food processor) and cut the butter in half. I also reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups (the apples are very sweet) and use whole wheat flour. I also reduced cooking time to 1 hour.
This is a great-tasting cake that my family loved. The recipe is very accommodating to variations, as I discovered. You can halve proportions and bake in an 8x8 inch square pan. If you want to speed up baking time, you can bake at 350 instead of 325 and start checking the center for done-ness at around 45 minutes. You can double the amount of cocoa and also increase the apples. I used all whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. I also substituted buttermilk for half the butter, and the finished product was still extremely moist and delicious. The acidity in the buttermilk reacts with the baking soda, so the flavor will not be sour and the reaction will also lighten the cake somewhat.
I made this just for fun and it came out EXCELLENT! Completely random combination, but it tastes amazing! I used 1 cup of mini semi sweet chocolate chips rather than the regular - which spreads the chocolate more throughout the cake. I also dusted with a light layer of powdered sugar. I finally had a recipe to share with my grandmother rather than begging her for something new to try! :)
I loved this. The flavors work very well together and the cake is rich and moist.
Loved this!!! Just a little too much nutmeg for me, but very flavorful, dense and robust. The taste just tickles your tastebuds, spicy, fruity, melty, yummy. Can you tell I liked this? Really good. Thanks Carol!
very moist and chocolate chips make it really yummy
I may have done something wrong when I made this, but I found it very heavy. All the chocolate chips fell to the bottom of the cake too, which I didn't really like. It is very moist and the cake itself has a nice spice flavor, but I don't think I'll make this again.
Moist and dense cake. I doubled the amount of chocolate chips, and increased the apples to 3 cups. Used a bundt cake pan and baked at 350 for 50 minutes. Turned out delicious.
Very moist cake, next time I would chop the apple finer. Very good, did not use chocolaate chips, it was sweet enough.
Fantastic cake. This was so very simple to make. I made it in a bunt pan. The kids helped, apples were larger than i would have chopped but they loved it. I added walnuts to mine. The kids really loved it. The chocolate with the spices really creates an unusual flavor that works perfectly. I can't wait to make this again, it would be just perfect warm with cinnamon flavored whipped cream and a cup of hot cider.
Loved this!!! Just a little too much nutmeg for me, but very flavorful, dense and robust. The taste just tickles your tastebuds, spicy, fruity, melty, yummy. Can you tell I liked this? Really good. Thanks Carol!
Easily one of the best cakes I've ever made. Whenever I serve it, people are skeptical, but end up LOVING it! I've used milk cholcolate chips instead of semisweet, and a half teaspoon of ground nutmeg instead of a full teaspoon. Yummy and moist and a reall crowd pleaser!!
Everyone loved this! My husband did suggest adding more apple next time.
great and different recipe! love the combination of chocolate and cinnamon, and the addition of texture and sweetness from the apples was wonderful. i substituted apple pie spice for the cinnamon and nutmeg, and used a bundt pan. i think adding nuts would be something i'll try next time. thanks!
This cake was moist and chocolately and used up lots of my extra apples from my tree.
I made it for my sisters birthday and everybody ate it!
This recipe turned out great and was easy to make. However, I used milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet. Turned out great!
I loved this cake! BUT a couple of notes. Half of my family loved this cake, and the other half thought it was "Christmasy" and thought the apple/chocolate/spices mixture was weird. SO if you're looking for an "everyone will love it" chocolate cake, this may not be it. It'll probably be a bigger hit at a potluck or something. Also, if you add extra apples (I put 3 in), it does add extra moisture, making it slightly heavier but very moist. You may want to put half the nutmeg so it's not too overpowering. I also floured and greased the pan as best as I could, but chunks still came off when I took the cake out. But if you do what I did, stick the pieces back on it and drizzle chocolate on the top or spread chocolate icing on the top, it will make it even more delicious. ;-)
Oh my, this is yummy! The only thing I did differently is substitute allspice for the nutmeg. It could probably use a little less chocolate chips, and I've never said anything like that before! The more chocolate, the better! However, I think the chocolate chips overpower the apple flavor a little. It was delish though!
Really moist and delicious. just b/c i had one i added a banana. Also I used pureed apples b/c i didn't want it to be chunky, and since it seemed to make the batter thin enough, I didn't add the 1/2 cup water as recipe states. Since I like the chocolate flavor I added twice the cocoa powder. I used about 1.5 cups sugar, about half cup Splenda. The chips didn't sink to the bottom for me.
This is so easy and so good....
Turned out fantastic! I used a cream cheese frosting on it which worked very well.
Very tasty cake. Each time i serve it to friends they ask for the recipe. I usually use more than 2 cups of apples.
I thought this recipe was just ok. Fine, easy to make (actually my 12 year old executed it perfectly, unassisted), but kind of bland, and I'm not sure all the flavors really went together all that well. The spices made it taste pumpkin-y; there was just too much going on. If I were to make it again, I would double the chocolate chips and the apples -- they were the best parts and both were sort of lost in there. My daughter, the cake's baker, didn't even want a whole slice of the cake; she just picked out and ate some of the apples and chocolate chips, if that tells you anything. Frankly, I was tempted to do the same.
It's a tasty cake, but if youre not an expert baker, I would advise making it in cupcake tins, versus the cake ring. Because its a heavy cake, this makes it alot easier to serve and consume. My cake ring also fell apart and pieces of the cake stuck to the pan. Some modifications: I also doubled the qty of apples. added brown sugar and used white chocolate chips instead of brown.
great cake! I used a teaspoon of allspice instead of nutmeg and it came out delicious
This cake is the best! We use a ton more chocolate chips than the recipe calls for which makes the cake a dark chocolate base. We also double the amount of apples and there is never too much. We always make this when we need a cake and it stays fresh and moist for days and days. Highly recommended.
Very good! I did add a pinch of salt. Very good cake for the fall season. Makes the house smell great.
This is a lovely, fragrant, moist cake full of delicious flavour. I used big chunks of chocolate as opposed to chips and added an extra half apple. I also added a sprinkling of ginger which worked well. I will definitley make this one again.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving and it turned out great. I doubled the apples, and I'm glad I did. It tasted good the next day straight from the fridge or warmed in the microwave.
Very moist and easy to make. My kids love it. will make again. I used dehydrated apples that I soaked in water and they worked great.
Kind of bland. Won't make again.
I made this cake yesterday night and it came out moist and yummy. I used a bundt pan instead since I didn't have tube pan.
I brought this cake in to work today, and it was gone super fast. Everyone loved it. Super moist, with a unique blend of apples & chocolate. I used the miniature chocolate chips instead of the regular ones and that seemed to fix the sinking chocolate problem. I will definately be making this cake again in the future.
It was a very flavorful cake. I suggest to add more apple ( don't chop it very small)and chocolate chip.My husband loved it :)I will make it again.
Very moist. You don't have to chop apples very finely, and it's OK to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups.
I made this for the first time and took it to a meeting, where it received many compliments. So it is good! For me personally, I prefer a denser cake. One reviewer here said that theirs came out dense, but mine was quite light and airy. Just a matter of preference. I would also add more chips than the recipe calls for, as well as perhaps double the apples, as a number of reviewers here suggested. It needs more apples to up the apple flavor. Was happy with the moistness.
This cake was very moist and delicious but the taste of apples was subtle, still the tastes of chocolate and cinnamon went together very well. Just a little note, the cake was well done after an hour in my oven so I suggest you check your cake before if your oven is new.
I wish I had more stars! WOW! I wanted to take a picture of this, but, I cut into it instead! This was AMAZING! I did add some salt, because, there was none in the recipe and I thought that odd. I used 1/2 brown sugar and added more spices (clove, allspice, extra cinnamon) that is my preference. This blew me away. If you are unsure about this and have everything on hand as I did, I would definitely try it! This makes me wish I had more Honey Crisp apples so I could make another! I can't wait for my son to try this, he is going to want to go to the farm after school and get more apples! BRAVO!
Great recipe! Very moist and flavorful. I substituted AP flour for the coco powder adding an extra 1/4 cup chocolate chips. I puréed the cored skinned apples and added a touch of allspice, clove and toasted walnuts. Bravo!
Very very yummy..i made it exactly as it says with the exact amounts..turned out lovely & moist..the choc chips add that extra special yummy flavour..i guess you could keep that out and add more fruits if you want too..too good..
Great dessert or could be a breakfast cake. After 2 days I wrapped cake in saran and refrigerated. My 90 year old mom said "you can bake this again!"
Very delicious!
This cake did not turn out at all as I expected. It was very dense, with a consistency more like a brownie or cookie than a cake. Although I would not describe the cake as particularly flavorful, it still managed to overpower the apples. My husband who hasn't met a desert that he hasn't liked had to force himself to finish his slice, and suggested I take it to the office with me. Normally he would be finding excuses for why it should stay home. All in all I was very disappointed. If I want something like this in the future, I will probably just take my favorite chocolate bundt cake recipe and add some spices and apples.
Loved this cake. I followed other reviewers suggestions and sprinkled the chips on after it was in the pan so they didn't all sink to the bottom. I also made my own applesauce, so I used half pureed into sauce and half chunks. Gave it more of an apple flavor that way.
what agreat recipe,,(,") i did it and my mother in low loved it hehehe thanx v.much
I substituted 1 cup whole wheat flour, added 115 grams of apple sauce, 1/4 teaspoon of dried ginger as cannot have nutmeg due to allergy. due to Apple sauce just needed a splash of water. used 18 muffin tins which baked in 30 minutes vs 1.5 hr. for cake pan. They were a tad dry, will try 3/4 cup whole wheat flour next time. still excellent
Moist, flavorful. Nice recipe. Just for fun I tried the cake, halving all the ingredients except the apples which I left the same. The 2 apples yielded 3+ cups diced. I baked it in an 8 x 8 inch pan for about 45 min. The result was still a moist, flavorful cake with a stronger apple presence and fewer calories per serving.
The cake is very moist. The only problem I have with it is the nutmeg is overpowering - might leave that out the next time I make it. I added the chocolate chips last as one of the other reviewers' had said, and they didn't sink to the bottom.
This is a fabulous cake!
I thought this was very good and easy to make. It was especially good cold the next day. My guests really liked it! Yummy!!
Good the first day. It got slightly mushy from the apples.
This is super good! I made it exact to the recipe. The only problem I had was I couldn't get it out of the bunt pan-so we ate it out of it! Guess I didn't grease enough-worth making-
Waiting for the reviews. Made this tonight to take as a dessert contribution to a TGIF tomorrow. Hopefully the reviewer who said it was better the next day is right. I only changed out the nutmeg for allspice as recommended by someone else. I used Grated Asian Brown Pears.
I have made this cake twice--once for a co-worker's birthday and once for my husband's. It is a delicious cake, but both times I have had a difficult time getting it out of the pan. It always breaks. The first time I let it cool for 10 minutes, the second it cooled completely. If anyone knows what I've done wrong, please let me know because the cake is great! I also agree that the chocolate chips should be added after pouring it into the pan--they sink otherwise.
The cake looks good and is very moist but the combination of flavors just didn't work for me.
Would give it 5 stars but made changes. Used 1 banana and 1/2 cup oil rather than 1 cup butter. Used 1 1/2 cups sugar which was still a bit too much - would use 1 1/4 next time. Used 3 Tbsp. cocoa and 3 peeled and diced apples. I liked the look and taste of the apple chunks in the cake. It rose so high - and was very tasty!!! My boys loved it!!! Definitely in my recipe box and will make again!
Another constant in our house.
This cake is awesome! My husband said it was the best cake I have ever made. Honestly, great mix of chocolate, spices and the apples make it very moist.
Turned out great. Will make it again!
SOOOOOOOOOOOOO FAB! We used mini chocolate chips and it was FAB! Assorted types of apples, with a few raisins mixed in for good measure...YUM! Big hit with the pre-school set!
the kids love this!Taste like choco-chip muffin I did add walnut
Just tried a warm slice of this yummy cake. Followed the recipe and used a bundt cake pan with it turning out great. Can't wait to share with work friends tomorrow for coffee break.
I really enjoyed this. I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of apple butter, in order to lower the fat content. I also used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 cups of white flour, and it turned out great! I made half as muffins and the other half as a plain sheet cake. Both were really moist and tasty.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections