Peach Cobbler Dump Cake I
Yellow cake mix and peaches canned in heavy syrup are the primary components in this simple dump cake recipe.
If you notice this is my 2nd review. I did what others stated about melting the butter instead of thinly slicing.. NO WAY...Came out way soggy & i even drained a lil juice since I was trying the melted butter way. NOPE not for me.. The other is a little time consuming because you have to cover all AREAS with thinly sliced butter or will have dry patches. The time is worth it to me. Did not like the melted butter way, wish I did a lot quicker.. but nope... read my other review on this because this is outta this world good!!!!Read More
I am sorry this tasted like baking soda and baking powder. I have to agree with a past review maybe if you actually make the mix with the oil and eggs then pour it over it would take the taste of baking soda away.Read More
I LOVE to bake. I bake a lot of recipes that are very involved and time-consuming. My father explained a cake to me he saw on a cooking show and wanted it for Fathers Day. I, of course, turned to AllRecipes.com and found this recipe. I was a little hesitant because it seemed way too easy. I made it and followed some other reviewers suggestions and added 1/2 cup brown sugar sprinkled on top followed by the cinnamon. My husband and my sister-in-law wouldn't shut up about it!! I can't believe slaving over a stove making all of these fancy things - and this is the one he absolutely loves - go figure! Thanks - I'll be making this over and over and over....
This cake was so good. I changed the recipe a little though. Instead of just adding the dry cake mix on top of the peaches I mixed the cake mix with the eggs and the oil and then I spread the cake mix over the peaches. I also sprinkled cinnamon over the peaches. Very delicious served with vanilla ice cream on top.
Great recipe. Loved the ease of preparation and inexpensive items found in most kitchen pantry's. Made the recipe exactly as written and it was wonderful, but I have since customized it to my family's preference. Increased the peaches to 2.5 cans and drained the syrup from the 3rd can only (we like more peaches), used peaches in LIGHT syrup and I haven't been able to tell the difference. Sprinkled cinnamon over peaches before adding the cake mix and then finished the recipe with a 1/3 cup dark brown sugar on top of the cake mix, followed by the the cinnamon and finally chilled a cube of butter and grated it over the top (handheld cheese grater works wonders for this). This spreads the butter more evenly and allows it to achieve a crystalized finish. Rave reviews every time!
I have made this recipe for many years and my family loves it. I partially drain the peaches and mine is never soggy. I also find it easier to melt the butter or margarine and drizzle it over the top.
I've made this several times and it's a good, easy dessert. To cut down on the "sweetness", use peaches in very light syrup instead of heavy syrup.
Very good, quick and easy to make. My 13 year old made it with very little help from me. It's rich and very sweet, but the sweetness lessens after the first day and the taste is great. I have tried regular and lite peaches. The lite is definitely the best. I added about 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon to the peaches and sprinkled cinnamon on top of the butter. It was a VERY big hit and everyone loved it. The best part is that noone knew that the topping was a cake mix! This one's a keeper. I've made it at least 10 times! Just too easy!!
Yummy, I made it for dinner. everyone loved it couldn't belive that you put the cake mix in dry. Wasn't sogy, I did drain off some of the juice. I used peaches that I had canned with no sugar. Put about 1/4 cup brown sugar on top of mix with some cinnamon & the butter.
My Bunco group loved this! Be sure to cut the butter into tiny pieces to ensure it melts properly and you don't end up with powdered cake mix on the top.
This is a delicious and easy cake to make. I like to put the dry cake mix in a bowl, melt the butter and pour it over the cake mix. Then I mix it until crumbly and sprinkle on top along with some chopped walnuts.
This is a great recipe. However, I made a few changes. I used 1 29oz. cans of peaches with juice, plus a 16oz. can w/o the juice. I sprinkled cinnamon over the peaches before covering with cake mix, sprinkled a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon over cake mix. Finally, I shredded butter over topping as suggested by another reviewer. It turned out great, not soggy at all...baked for 60 minutes.
I made this yesterday as a way to use up some fresh peaches. I read a lot of reviews and here is what I did. -used 9 very large peaches, sliced thin -sprinkled with a little brown sugar and cinnamon -sprinkled with a buttered pecan cake mix -did the freezer/grater trick with the butter -sprinkled with more cinnamon I have to say this turned out perfect!! Delicious and hit the spot. Can't wait to try it with different fruit/cake mix combinations. I also gave the recipe to a friend and she made it today also!
This was an INCREDIBLE cobbler!! Last week, I used a recipe from this site to make a fabulous (and very time-consuming!) cobbler out of cherries and blueberries. Since it was so delicious, we were all craving another, so I looked up a faster recipe. This ended up being, by far, the best cobbler I've EVER had. I made a few changes: I used 1 can blueberries in heavy syrup, 1 large can (29 oz) peaches in heavy syrup, 1 average can peaches drained, and 2 small tropical fruit cups (I was getting desperate for filling!). I then sprinkled 1/2 cup white sugar over the fruits in the pan. Next, I cut 1 1/2 sticks of butter into the cake mix with 3/4 cup brown sugar. I scattered this on top, and then baked for 45 minutes! Make sure to give the cobbler time to set. I waited about 4 hours before we cut into it, which gave it the opportunity to set. This was a FABULOUS cobbler!! I have honestly never had better, even from bakeries. Thank you so much for the recipe!!!
AMAZING! I mixed the peaches, juice, and cake mix together, reserving about a half cup of cake mix for the topping. I added a tsp of Mexican Vanilla to the mixture. (vanilla makes EVERYTHING better, right?) Then, poured into my Pam sprayed pan, topped evenly with the reserved cake mix, added about a 1/3 cup brown sugar like others had suggested, sprinkled cinnamon, then added the thinly sliced butter evenly on top. It is HEAVEN!!!! Even better when topped with Vanilla Ice cream.... I am so happy to have found this recipe!! Thank You, Jessica!
I consider this to be one of my favorite KISS (keep it simple, stupid) recipes! It takes 5 minutes to throw together and the end result is fantastic and perfect for company or potlucks. Definitely slice the butter instead of melting it. The crust gets crispier when the butter melts into it instead of just the top. I tried grating the butter once, but the butter clumped together and it was hard to get it evenly over the top. And if you love the peaches (like me!) use 2 29oz cans of peaches, but drain one of the cans first so it won't be soggy. I actually have this in my oven right now. Yum!!!
This was very very very good! I kept the juice of one can, and drained most out of the other. I then sprinkled about a tsp of cinnamon right over the peaches, then spread the cake mix over it. I cut about a stick of butter in thin slices and placed all over top, IT DOES NOT WORK WELL melting the butter and drizzling. Plus it will get to dark too if you put the cinnamon over the topping, i think since i put it over the peaches it took away that "canned"taste. Overall, very good recipe, and I baked at 350 for 40 mins. Mmmm
Not a recipe which knocks me out of my socks, but still a very tasty dish. STILL - **why** would anyone fuss with trying to push the cake mix into the fruit & its syrup ???? Drain the syrup into a bowl, add mix, beat until smooth & pour over the fruit in the baking dish. Slick as a trout, much faster. I've done it with both approaches now, and there is no way I'll fool with the "push it down" method again. Taste & texture are comparable.
Excellent as written. I loathe when people take a recipe and alter it so severely. Really...you aren't rating the recipe, you are rating a creation you came up with. No, Jessica isn't the first one to come up with this recipe...but I do like the one she listed. Thanks so much for sharing, hon, and keep them coming!
I made this dessert tonight for my husband and daughter, using fresh farm market peaches that were nearly overripe. After peeling and slicing the peaches, I tossed them with some cinnamon sugar and nutmeg before spreading them in the pan. I melted the butter and drizzled it over the cake mix, then sprinkled the top with brown sugar and cinnamon. I then served it warm with vanilla ice cream. So simple, and it came out absolutely, insanely delicious! I look forward to making this again, perhaps with apples in the fall.
I have made this recipe many times and it's terrific! As many others have said, the butter needs to be distributed evenly over the top or there will be dry spots. I add about 1/4 cup extra butter to make sure it's all covered. NOTE: I do not drain 1/2 the syrup as others have suggested. I prepare it the night before and let all the ingredients meld in the fridge overnight, then bake the next day. I like the results better!
The best way I have found so far to mix the cake mix and butter is to let the butter sit to room temp and mix it in with the cake mix that way and crumble on top. The butter is even and perfect. I make this with peaches cherry/pineapple, blackberry, strawberry, anything!
Turned out amazing. Will make it again, and again. I used fresh peaches left over from canning. Ladled in some left over simple syrup, spread the dry cake mix evenly over the top, thinly cut and placed butter over nearly every inch. I only had to use a wee bit more butter than called for to cover it well. I left out the cinnamon because I didn't have any. This was not a problem. I was unsure about how liquid the juicy part was after baking but realized soon enough that it thickens up as it cools. Ate it warm and had seconds. Okay, maybe it was thirds. Don't judge me.
I make this quite a bit for a quick family dessert and I do one stick butter, cut into squares and distributed over the dry cake mix. When I first started making this, I drizzled the melted butter which caused the cake to be soggy. The butter squares cut up makes for a crispier, more cobbler like topping. EDITED 07/23/08: I made this again today, only using half canned apple pie filling and a can of no-sugar diced peaches. I also added a 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and a couple good shakes of nutmeg. I can't explain how good this smelled. Nothing like a simple dessert to make a bad day better!
This was a great, super easy recipe. I used white cake mix as I didn't have yellow on hand. It turned our wonderfully. I also used fresh peaches instead of canned (8 peaches). I sliced them and cooked them with about 1/4 c. of sugar and some cinnamon. The fresh peaches and sugar made a great syrup. It was just enough to keep the cake from being too dry or too wet.
I love this dump cake more that peach cobbler! The secret for me has been grating the stick of butter straight from the fridge on top of the cake mix with my hand grater. This covers the mix perfectly.
This is so gooey and great! Definitely drain some of the syrup so it doesn't get soggy, and cut up the peaches a little if they don't cover the bottom of the pan, and it will turn out fabulous! What a treat for potlucks!
Mmmm.. This was fantastic. Used a smaller than 9x13 dish, but it came out absolutely scrumptious. Will probably just melt the butter next time, but used a veggie peeler on really cold butter to make shavings to spread over the cake mix. I liked the other suggestion of putting some oats/brown sugar in the topping with the cinnamon too.
I love making dump cake - I just put the stick of butter (not margarine) in the 9x13 pan and it melts while the oven preheats, then literally dump in the peaches (I slice each slice into thirds) and dump the cake mix on top - and I don't mix ANY of the ingredients together! - then sprinkle with cinnamon and chopped pecans. So delicious and soooo easy!!! Also have made it with 1 can crushed pineapple + 1 can cherry pie filling. Also really yummy!!!
I just want to know if you anyone has made this with fresh peaches. I'm concerned about sweetness and consistency if I don't have syrup.
This turned out great. I used a Duncan Hines golden butter cake instead of yellow.
A few things I've found that help prevent the sogginess are to #1 drain one can of peaches and #2 sprinkle half of a pkg of peach gelatin into the peaches befor topping with the dry cake mix. Everyone always loves this.
This a great recipe! I drained the peaches and also recommend to layer the bottom of the pan with a thin layer of the cake mix and pat it down. Put stick of butter in freezer as you prepare and then"shave' it, using a grater, over the top for a crisp topping. I mixed brown sugar with cinnamon and used that for the top, be generous!
I love this recipe!!!! I have made it numerous times always with great results and compliments. I melt my butter and completely cover the batter with it, I cook it about 10-15 minutes longer than the recipe calls for to ensure there are no soggy spots. I also take the juice from the peaches and mix it with the batter then pour that over the sliced peaches. Turns out perfect and yummy every time!!!
I made this last night for a party at my job. I found it to be very easy to put together and the ingredients were readily available. I did make a few changes, I kept the basic recipe but added some freshly ground nutmeg to the peach mixture, as well as I put some butter pieces in the mixture, and I sprinkled the top with cinnamon and some brown sugar. It was delish!! It's a good recipe if you don't want to spend time in the kitchen and make something that will wow the crowd!
I changed this recipe quite a bit from the original because I wanted a peach crisp but am still giving it 5 stars because when a recipe can stand up to so many different variations, it deserves 5 stars! I used 2 16oz bags of frozen peaches, thawed and about 4 fresh peaches sliced up. Added about 1/4 cup ginger syrup (fresh ginger added to simple syrup and boiled until thick), some crystallized ginger and ground cinnamon to the peaches. Used SPICE CAKE MIX but I wanted more of a crumbly texture for the topping so I used 1 1/2 sticks unsalted slightly softened butter, added 3/4 cup oats, and 1/2 cup chopped almonds (I was out of pecans). Used two forks to mash everything up into large crumbles which I evenly distributed over the peaches. Baked as the recipe suggests. This was ABSOLUTELY the best peach crisp/crumble I have ever tasted!! My friends were fighting over the last bits in the pan and were threatening to lick the pan clean! The ginger was definitely a great addition!
Modified... my family likes cherries and blueberries... so I halved the recipe to two smaller square baking dishes and used cherry pie filling and blueberry pie filling half of the cake mix on each and 1/4 butter on each and mmmmmmm mmmmmm what a delight with french vanilla ice cream. A keeper for sure!
I used a French Vanilla cake mix, (it was all I had) and grated the cold butter like someone mentioned. Great idea! My house smells like Disney World main street! Tastes very good. I added cinnamon sugar mixture to the top and only had to bake it35 minutes. It was done. Great recipe!!
OMG! I made this for Thanksgiving and it was F A B U L O U S!!! I did follow other suggestions and I grated froze my stick of butter and grated it on top, I also threw some brown sugar and pecans on top. I also topped it with some home made whipped topping. I'm eating it now for breakfast.
I think this is the best version of the Peach Dump Cake that can be made with canned peaches. I combined many of the tips and this is what I got. Ok: I used 3 -15 oz. cans of the peaches in juice (not syrup). After I poured the peaches in the pan, I mixed the cake batter with the juice from 2 cans and poured it on top and spread it evenly with a spoon. I then sprinkled about 3/4 cup of quick cook oatmeal evenly over the top to cut the foreshadowed soggy in the other comments. Then I spooned the full amount of butter/melted on top. I then sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar over that. Cooked @ 375 for 45 min. exactly. It was great! If you want it cake like this would be the way to go. I like it a little more "soggy" so next time I will add another 1/2 can of juice! Enjoy!!!
After tasting this peach cobbler dump cake, I dumped this cake straight into the garbage can......husband and daughter agreed.
Very quick, easy, and delicious recipe. I used enough peaches to cover the bottom of my pan (used peaches in light syrup)and covered with cake mix, then pieces of butter, and then sprinkled on a layer of brown sugar followed by a little cinnamon. Served warm with vanilla ice cream...absolutely wonderful!
Fabulous! I took the other reviews suggestions and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar to the cake mix. I then cut the butter in like I was making biscuits..Fabulous recipe will definitely make again, thanks!!
NOTE: YOU HAVE TO PRESS the cake mix DOWN into the liquid or you will end up with powder on top. ALso, if you want a healthier variation, use frozen peaches or drained peaches to cut down on SUGAR. IT WAS TOO SWEET FOR ME. So, Use water instead of the fruit juice. Also, instead of butter , you can use OIL or smart balance. I use a mixture of canola and light olive oil and drizzle this over the top (oil won't clog the arteries like butter or margarine).
Excellent idea! I had bought fresh peaches and wanted to use them up and was looking for something like this. I made a few modifications. Obviously, used fresh peaches, I added a handful of fresh strawberries, I used a pastry blender/cutter and mixed a few spoonfuls of brown sugar and cold butter. I don't mind spending the few extra minutes to use the pastry blender...to me it made it a perfectly crusted top and perfectly moist below! Delicious!
We love this recipe. I like to add a couple handfuls of frozen blueberries with the peaches. I also drain one of the cans of peaches, add 1/4 cup of brown sugar on top of the cake mix, and an extra sprinkle of cinnamon. I could eat the whole pan. Love love love it. Thanks!
Very easy to make and delicious!! I took a fork and pressed the cake mix into the syrup and then I melted the butter and drizzled it over the top rather than cut it up. Didn't last long at all-I will definitely be making this again.
Holy jeez. I read most of the reviews and I honestly can't understand how y'all were able to stomach this. The most helpful critical review is right - it tastes like peachy baking soda. I followed the recipe and then added a bit of brown sugar on top as I saw in another review. It smelled a-ma-zing! It even looked awesome. The consistency is exactly what I was hoping for - crusty top, cakey middle, gooey bottom. But it tasted so, so, so salty (baking soda) that no amount of ice cream, whipped cream, or frosting could render this cake palatable. Ugh, this was horrible. I wouldn't even recommend it to my enemies.
A huge hit and oh so easy. I used 12 fresh sliced peaches and sprinkled 1 tsp. cinnamon on top (if they're ripe no need to add sugar). I also increased the cinnamon sprinkled on top to 1 tsp. Grating the cold butter worked great.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!!! It is so easy and cheap and makes your house smell great. I made a couple of small changes. I used peaches in light syrup. I added a drained can of chopped peaches because I like a lot of fruit. I also used light butter. AFter it cooked for 15 minutes, I took it out and sprayed it down with butter spray. When it was done I took a spatula and lightly pressed the top crust down to make sure it wasn't too powdery since I used light butter. Just a few extra steps to lighten it up and the reviews were more positive then when my mother in law made it with real butter. It ijust isn't as rich and the topping is crisper. I have tried this with blueberry pie filling which was ok but not as good as the peaches. I also tried it with apple pie filling which I would not recommend.
Although this recipe is great just the way it is, I have made a few modifications to it by adding a half of cup of cream cheese wiped and folded into the peaches before I put them into the pan. After that I put chopped pecans on top of the peaches and used a cinnamon swirl cake mix then I drizzled the melted butter on the mix and it's not too soggy nor too dry.Try this its really good.
Everyone loved this dessert. It was very easy to make - I let it bake a little longer than the 45 minutes because it looked soggy but it came out fine. I would have given it five stars but it is very rich.
Traditionally i've made Dump Cake with crushed pineapple and cherry pie filling. I now have a new tradition, Peach Dump Cake. I love this because it's not overly sweet nor does it have a bite to it(which is what you get with the pineapple and cherry). Three alterations were made; I used 1 and 1/2 sticks of butter and omitted the cinnamon (by accident). The butter I cut up into thin pats and placed over the dry cake mix. Draining the peaches, I used canned peaches in light syrup.
The ONLY reason I gave this 4 stars is because the original calls for canned peaches. I use fresh fruit whenever possible. I was looking for a way to use up some JUMBO (1 lb each) peaches we got from the local orchard, and this has the most reviews with such a high rating. I now know why! I used about 3 lb of fresh peaches, dribbled with a little bit of maple syrup (2 Tbsp?), and followed the rest as written (but with grating butter as was suggested by many). This is DEFINITELY a keeper with the mod to fresh peaches. (fresh fruit and boxed cake mix... I know... but peaches shouldn't come in a can :-p)
I used fresh peaches,sliced about 2 cups and added 3/4 cups of water. I also use a reduced fat cake mix and it turned out very good.
This is ridicously easy! I cannot believe that I've never made this recipe until now. I baked this at the cottage this past weekend for the family and they couldn't believe how tasty it was! I used 1 1/2 cans of 28 oz sliced peaches in juice, drained 1 can fully. I also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar to the top and grated the butter over top that. Served with a good quality vanilla ice cream. This will now be my "go-to" dessert recipe!
This is so easy to make! I loved it. I shredded the butter and it was fantastic. Great for kids to make!
Wow, this was awesome! I made this when my in-laws came over and had to hide the box of cake mix from my mother-in-law so she wouldn't see that it wasn't homemade. I agree with draining the peaches before using. I'd bet this recipe would work well with cherry pie filling and chocolate cake mix. Or blueberries and lemon cake...the possibilities are endless!
This was a good recipe that I used with fresh white flesh peaches my neighbor gave me from his tree. I just added a little cinnamon and sugar before adding the cake mix. I also used a cheese grater with really cold butter to distribute it evenly over entire pan. This worked like a charm. Thanks to the reviewer who suggested that. Overall very easy and quick recipe for good dessert. UPDATE: Used mixed fresh berries and was a delicious topping for ice cream.
A friend made this recipe using a crock pot. It turned out beautifully!!!
I was looking for a recipe to use some fresh peaches that were going soft. SO I used this recipe and modified it a bit. I covered the 13x9 pan with peeled and sliced fresh freestones. I had one extra that I liquified with a hand blender. Since this recipe called for canned with the juice, I added some simple syrup to the sliced peaches. The cake mix was added and sprinkled with cinnimon sugar. This tip can be used by all; rather than slicing the butter, I used frozen unsalted butter and grated it. Then I sprinkled it over the top. This came out great and served it warm with vanilla ice cream....Mmmmmmm
Tasty and easy - went together in ten minutes and baked while we ate. For those of you who said it was soggy, I wonder if you have had cobblers before, which are supposed to be juicy on the bottom and cakey on the top. Mine was like this but the cake was not soggy at all. I used a Golden Butter Yellow Moist Deluxe cake mix (or something like that) and used 3 cans of peaches in 100% fruit juice. Drained one can but dumped the other two. Cut my peaches up and used a grater with cold butter for the top (thank you reviewers who submitted those tips!) I used half the butter the recipe called for and still got the top well covered with the grating method. No dry spots - I mashed all the mix down into the juices well. My family loved this recipe! It's not something I'd serve for a fancy dinner party because it's not super pretty and the texture is a little spongy for me, but the taste was very good! Kind of down-homey, so it was perfect for a family dessert.
This recipe was very easy and VERY good. I would use an extra can of peaches because I like it a little juicier. I also used Orange Supreme cake mix by Duncan Hines. I give this recipe and A+++!
I use no sugar added peaches and a sugar free yellow cake mix. Superb! Only a fraction of the carbs!!
Just made this tonight and it is fantastic!!! I did follow some of the suggestions made in the reviews: *I used 3 regs sized cans of Delmonte Freestone Peaches - two with the juice and one drained. *Sprinkled cinnamon over the peaches and on top of the cake mix *Sprinkled brown sugar on top of the cake mix *Sliced the butter and arranged evenly over the top of the cake mix *Baked for an additional 10 minutes because it looked a bit runny after the 45 minutes. I can't wait to try this again with other fruit and cake mixes!!
Rich & tasty and a cinch to make-------a real comfort food desert in the tapioca pudding/apple crisp family. My only suggestion is it may be better to use unsalted butter. This tasted really salty to me and I'm a salt fiend....just not in my dessert!
This was fabulous! Used peaches in lite syrup and sprinkled 1/4 cup of brown sugar over the top to make it crunchier, and grated a stick of butter from the freezer. I did cut up the peaches into little bite-size chunks, right there in the glass dish. This just couldnt be easier, and it tastes like you slaved over it. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious and so easy! However, next time I would try using peaches in light syrup, as it was a bit sweet for my taste with the heavy syrup (though everyone else in my house liked it just as it was).
This has to be one of the easiest AND yummiest desserts that I have ever made. I made the recipe in an 8x8 pan, so I just halved all of the ingredients. I added some brown sugar on top, and I still cooked it for 45 mins. Both myself, and my boyfriend both LOVED it! It also goes really well fresh out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream on top. It also made the house smell so wonderful. I will definitely be making this recipe again!
Very simple and very good. I melted the butter. And placed half the cake mix on the top and half on the bottem.
With my changes it was 5 stars! I added a cup of fresh blueberries to the peaches. I also sprinkled about 1 T. of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. On top of the cake mix, I added about 1/2 cup of pecan halves and about 1/4 cup more butter. This was OUTSTANDING!!! YUMMY!!!
This game out a bit "gooey" for me and I'm not sure why. My husband and kids enjoyed it though. Served it piping hot and the pan was emptied quickly.
I have made this many times and we love it. I throw the cake mix and stick of butter in the food processor and then sprinkle over the top of peaches, then sprinkle on the cinnamon. Easy-peasy! =) Hubby and BIL have to have ice cream on top. =)
This recipe also works with canned pears and is just as yummy. Follow all directions exactly the same, just use pears instead of peaches.
Yummy and super easy! Everyone loved this delicious desert. I got my stick of butter super cold and used a potato peeler to "shave" the butter. Doing that enables you to cover every bit of the cake topping, thus no dry cake mix showing. Will definitely make again!!
This recipe is the bomb!!!! My church fed a women/children homeless shelter yesterday and I had promised spaghetti and peach cobbler. I came across this recipe. It looked easy and used less ingredients. I drained the juice, cut the peaches into small pieces. I am a Watkins rep, so I used our Apple Bake spice. I poured some juice in pan with peaches and a little over the cake mix. On top of cake mix I grated frozed butter (better coverage) and sprinkled a little white sugar. Feeding so many (50), I used foil lasagna pans I got from the Dollar Store. I will be using this recipe for an afternoon snack for my church and whenever I get a sweet tooth. Thanks again!!!!
Very easy, my 4 year old helped make this. Everyone loved it! Served with vanilla ice cream! YUMMY!
Good recipe but I also added a 6 oz can crush pineapple for sooo delicious.
I made this for a family get together and the adults and the kids loved it! I added some nutmeg (It's great with a sprinkle of brown sugar as well) and used a little more butter than the recipe. My only suggestion would be to drain the juice off the peaches. Thanks for the wonderful recipe, It's a staple in our home.
UPDATE: I made this a second time with three cans of sliced peaches that I cut in half. This time I used a frozen stick of butter when shredding and it worked much better, resulting in an even distribution over the cake mix. I also added a little less than 1/2 tsp. nutmeg sprinkled over the cinnamon. I still stirred it just a bit at 35 minutes and then baked for another 13 minutes. I made this with a couple of tweaks. I used 3 cans of peach halves with heavy syrup and one can with light syrup. I drained the light syrup and one of the heavy syrup cans. I sprinkled 1/4 cup brown sugar and the cinnamon on top. I grated a cold stick of butter over top top. At 35 minutes, I stirred it up and baked the remaining 10 minutes. Stirring seemed to help reduce the liquid and increased the cake texture. My husband loved it and I'll definitely make this again.
This was delicious and so easy. You can't go wrong with a dump cake. The only thing i would have done differently is to drain a little of the peach juice before preparing it. It was a little too runny but did thicken slightly as it cooled. I will make this again with this alteration.
I have made this dish several times and I wanted to update my review. I've made the recipe as written and it is great, but I absolutely enjoyed the dish with the following changes: I took the advice of previous posters and 1. put some cake mix on the bottom of the dish 2. sprinkled nutmeg and a little brown sugar on top of the peaches 3. grated frozen butter (over the dish) on top of the cake mix and 4. sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar on top of the butter. Happy eating and thanks to all for the amazing tips.
What a great fall dessert! I used Butter Pecan cake mix, added a lot of cinnamon and some ginger to the peaches. I also melted the butter, and used 1/2 stick more than was called for. It's great with fresh whipped cream!!!
Quick and easy but still not worth the time or effort. Too sweet, too soggy...too bad !!
SO delicious. My husband raved about it, and said it was the best peach cobbler he's ever had. (he had no idea i used boxed cake mix) - added some candied pecans, brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon on top, and used southern style canned peaches that already come with brown sugar and cinnamon flavoring. SO delish. Also had some fresh raspberries on hand so i halved them and threw em in. Wonderful dessert served with vanilla ice cream.
this recipe was absolutely GREAT! easy and yummy, my husband loves peaches and loved this desert! altho I only had a white cake mix on hand but still great...but will use a yellow cake mix next time and will save recipe for the future! thanks alot!
This is the perfect dessert to make when you are in a pinch for time, ideas and grocery items in your pantry. I've also made it with different fruits. My husband, who is not a sweets eater, loves this "cake". When we go visiting he begs me to bring it. I always receive raves. THERE IS NO WAY TO MAKE A MISTAKE WHEN MAKING THIS CAKE. It always comes out great!!
This was good, but very sweet. I will probably add an additional can of peaches next time....
I didn't know this recipe was on here. We do this down south, except with a few changes. I use 1 cup of butter and I cut it into the cake mix until it make crumbs. I add nutmeg and cinnamon to the mix. Then crumble on top of the I peaches. Then I press cherrys into the top as a design. Very easy southern dessert! We love it.
This is a good recipe, however I added more of some of the ingredients. I was told that it was the bomb (meaning excellent). Used 3 cans of peaches instead of 2, drained syrup from one can. I mixed white sugar (1/4 cup) and cinnamon (2 tbs) to peaches. Then after adding dry cake mixture, used 1 1/2 sticks of melted butter on top to cover mix, sprinkled more cinnamon on top and sprinkled lightly with more white sugar. Baked in oven until crusty golden brown top. Yummy, made twice within one week!
This was amazing! I drained one can of the peaches and grated a stick of butter over the top per one reviewers comment. It was great my b/f and I really enjoyed it!
nice refreshing dessert...and so simple! i used - 2 cans peaches in lite syrup and a bag of frozen peaches. I threw in a 1/2 pint of fresh raspberries too. drained one can of peaches and added about 1/2 remaining liquid to cake mix. I melted the butter, added to cake mix and spread batter over cinnamon & nutmeg sprinkled peaches. I also crumbled a cup of brown sugar over batter and cooked as directed. served w/ vanilla frozen yogurt and whipped cream. yummy!
there are much better dump cake recipes out there, didn't care for this one.
This is soooo good! I followed the recipe exactly like it said. Towards the end of the cooking time it still had a lot of powder cake mix, so I melted 1/4 cup of butter and drizzled it all over it and used a fork to mix it up a bit. We put it back in the oven and just kept an eye on it till it looked finished. We served it with maple walnut ice cream and it was awesome!
As a quick and easy recipe, this is great. It was a bit sweet for my taste, but that is a good think b/c then I can't eat too much! Next time I'll use three cans of peaches. Also, I used peaches in light syrup and about 2/3 of butter that this called for b/c I couldn't stomach using the whole stick! Wasn't dry at all--even with these adjustments.
Awesome recipe! In our case I took some peaches that were getting ripe and were not all that sweet and skinned them. Since there was no syrup we added maple syrup since we did not have corn syrup. And it came out to be one of the tastiest desserts we have made!
Ok, I thought this was a yummy dessert. Not exactly my cooking style. But time was of the essence and I was too lazy to even think abut some complicated dessert! I mean really, 3 ingredients!!!! How awesome is that! I never bake with cake mixes or canned fruit for that matter but this was so simple and yummy I would definitely make again.
Loved this! I did as others said & drained 1 can & left juice in other can. Also shaved my butter across to cover all areas of cake mic & sprinkled with cinnamon. Taste is delicious. Have tried peaches, blueberries etc.
A standard favorite comfort food. I've made this using both 2 cans of peaches and 3 cans. Depending on how many you use, the texture of the dish is altered. I always use a fork to break up any potential clumps in the cake mix and to make sure that it's spread evenly over the peaches. Then dizzle the butter over the top to cover the entire dish evenly.