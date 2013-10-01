Peach Cobbler Dump Cake I

Yellow cake mix and peaches canned in heavy syrup are the primary components in this simple dump cake recipe.

By deleteduser

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Empty peaches into the bottom of one 9x13 inch pan. Cover with the dry cake mix and press down firmly. Cut butter into small pieces and place on top of cake mix. Sprinkle top with cinnamon.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 171mg. Full Nutrition
