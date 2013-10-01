Peach Cobbler Dump Cake I

Tasty and easy - went together in ten minutes and baked while we ate. For those of you who said it was soggy, I wonder if you have had cobblers before, which are supposed to be juicy on the bottom and cakey on the top. Mine was like this but the cake was not soggy at all. I used a Golden Butter Yellow Moist Deluxe cake mix (or something like that) and used 3 cans of peaches in 100% fruit juice. Drained one can but dumped the other two. Cut my peaches up and used a grater with cold butter for the top (thank you reviewers who submitted those tips!) I used half the butter the recipe called for and still got the top well covered with the grating method. No dry spots - I mashed all the mix down into the juices well. My family loved this recipe! It's not something I'd serve for a fancy dinner party because it's not super pretty and the texture is a little spongy for me, but the taste was very good! Kind of down-homey, so it was perfect for a family dessert.