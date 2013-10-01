Yellow Cake Made from Scratch

This delicious yellow cake recipe from scratch is a very simple cake to make. Anyone can do it! You may substitute butter or margarine for half of the shortening if you desire.

By Allrecipes Member

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat sugar and shortening together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Add flour mixture alternately with milk, beating just to combine. Stir in vanilla and pour cake batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes. Cool cake completely and top with your favorite frosting.

139 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 181.1mg. Full Nutrition
