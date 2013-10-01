Yellow Cake Made from Scratch

I was reluctant to make a cake with shortening (Crisco); but I was nearly out of butter, so I decided to give this recipe a try. And I did just about everything wrong, but it still came out great. First, because I wanted to use it for a pineapple-upside-down cake, I substituted 3/4 C pineapple juice and 1/4 C cherry juice for the cup of milk. Then, I found I didn't have enough baking powder (and it was old, too), but I went ahead and used the 2 t I had. Lastly, I forgot the vanilla until I put the cake in the oven, so I just drizzled it on top! (I did follow the suggestion of using a water bath because I don't like dry cakes.) Anyway, to my amazement, it came out wonderfully--very light, moist, and flavorful--much better than my old recipe for yellow cake. It took about 50 minutes to bake, and I kept testing it because a pineapple-upside-down cake can take longer than a regular yellow cake, given the moistness of the fruit. My boyfriend, who usually prefers flourless cakes, really loved this recipe, too; he can't stop raving about how tasty it is. I'm looking forward to making this cake when I actually have all the right ingredients and can follow the recipe exactly (though I'll still use the fruit juice instead of milk the next time I make a pineapple-upside-down cake). Thanks, Foxy.