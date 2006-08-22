Blueberry Buckle

I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.

Recipe by JBS BOX

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease one 8x8 inch pan.

  • Cream together 3/4 cup sugar, shortening, and egg.

  • In a separate bowl mix together 2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir into sugar mixture, alternating with milk. Stir in blueberries. Pour into greased 8x8 inch pan.

  • To make topping: Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, cinnamon, and butter. Sprinkle over cake batter.

  • Bake at 375 degree F (190 degrees C) for 25-30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 259.4mg. Full Nutrition
