Blueberry Buckle
I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.
I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.
I thought this recipe was excellent. I don't understand some reviewers changing the recipe around and then rating it based on the changes. It should be rated on the original recipe--that's what people are reading.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. I don't understand why everyone gives this recipe a high rating but then writes in the review that they made a million modifications. I made the mistake of following the recipe to a T and it ended up taking over an hour to cook (the edges burned while the middle was still soggy after the hour,) the crumb mixture was more like a paste and the total outcome was a dry mess of a what should be a blueberry buckle. I certainly won't follow this recipe again, but I will try one like it with all the modifications in place. Please people, don't give recipes a 5 star rating if you made any kind of modification to it, that is very misleading!!!!Read More
I thought this recipe was excellent. I don't understand some reviewers changing the recipe around and then rating it based on the changes. It should be rated on the original recipe--that's what people are reading.
Looking for something to make with blueberries, I came across this recipe, one I've been making exactly, for over 40 years. I have never found it necessary to change it at all. It is moist, bursting with berries, with a beautiful streusel topping. For me to repeat a recipe as I have with this one, for more times than I could ever count, speaks volumes about this wonderful cake. Another example of how perfection needn't be tinkered with.
I double the recipe and use a 9 x 13 pan. I don't double the fruit, though. I use 2 cups of fruit for a 9 x 13 pan, there's still tons of fruit in the cake. I've also used raspberries, huckleberries, and black berries in this recipe, all of which came out great! Just make sure you toss the fruit in a tablespoon or so of flour before adding them to the recipe, that way the fruit will not sink to the bottom. These are best served with vanilla ice cream and a few berries sprinkled on top.
My friends raved about this blueberry treat and my husband devoured it. I substituted butter for shortening, added 1 teaspoon vanilla, cut the flour to 1-1/2 cups and cooked it for 40 minutes. It was delicious!
This was very good-the crumb topping alone was sooo delicious. I took in all the reviews and this is what I came up with. I used butter instead of shortening, added in 2tsp vanilla, used 1 1/2 cups of flour and 1/4 heavy cream 1/4 milk for the liquid for a richer flavor(can also use 1/2 cup sour cream instead which makes it very tasty too). As far as the topping- I as well used 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 white sugar. I don't think you need to add any extra blueberries-there was plenty. It is a very heavy batter so don't be fooled when you can't pour it into the pan-just spoon it in and spread it around. Does take like 50+ minutes to bake-so keep checking the middle til your knife comes out clean. Def a keeper! If making for a larger crowd..double and bake in a 13x9 inch pan for 1 hour.
I did not care for this recipe. I don't understand why everyone gives this recipe a high rating but then writes in the review that they made a million modifications. I made the mistake of following the recipe to a T and it ended up taking over an hour to cook (the edges burned while the middle was still soggy after the hour,) the crumb mixture was more like a paste and the total outcome was a dry mess of a what should be a blueberry buckle. I certainly won't follow this recipe again, but I will try one like it with all the modifications in place. Please people, don't give recipes a 5 star rating if you made any kind of modification to it, that is very misleading!!!!
After reading previous reviews, I used only 1 1/2 c. flour, substituted half butter for the shortening, and added some vanilla (1-2 tsp.) It was wonderful! My husband always eats my treats with a big glass of milk - but he said he didn't even need it with this buckle because it was so moist and light. I also cooked it on 350 instead of 375 for about 40 minutes - remove it when a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out completely clean! Great recipe :)
This is an excellent recipe AS IS. I can understand changing things like brown sugar in place of white sugar for the topping, but the amount of flour, the use of shortening, etc. are essential components of the recipe and if changed, it becomes an entirely different recipe. This cake is just perfectly soft, moist, and delicious. Just the right amount of sweetness and amazing blueberry flavor. A lot of people have stated that the blueberries sink to the bottom, but a lot of those same people thinned out the batter by reducing the amound of flour. This batter is supposed to be very thick, as that's what holds up the blueberries, and trust me the finished cake is not lacking in moisture AT ALL. That's probably due to the shortening, so if you used butter instead, you changed the recipe and ended up with a drier cake and blamed it on the flour :O Stick with the recipe and you'll do fine. The only thing I had to do differently was double the baking time. I did dredge the blueberries in flour just in case, but I doubt they would've sunk either way. Add some flaked coconut or lemon zest to this cake for a yummy variation.
GREAT! That's what my husband said when I asked him how it was! Definitely don't skimp on the berries! That's what makes it so moist. I did add a tsp. of vanilla and used butter instead of shortening, but I beat the batter with an electric mixer (up to the berries) and used all two cups of flour when I alternated the adding of the milk and flour. It raised beautifully in an 8x8 pan and the top crumb crust was lovely. I baked it for 45 min. Will DEFINITELY make this again! Thanks!
After reading through reviews, I made several changes that resulted in very yummy results: Decreased flour to 1-2/3 cup, added 1 tsp almond extract to the milk before mixing it all in, used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar (instead of 1/2 cup of just white sugar), and melted the butter. I also doubled the ingredients and baked in a 9x13 pan at 375 degrees for 40 minutes, then turned it off and let it sit for another 15 minutes. The almond extract complemented the blueberry flavor perfectly, and the smell was divine. The use of melted butter and brown sugar also made the topping nice and crunchy. I brought it to a potluck so it was still a bit warm from the oven, and it got rave reviews.
This is a great recipe for fresh blueberries. I took the advice of the other reviews and used 1 1/2 cups of flour, added 1 tsp. of vanilla and used 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar for the topping. I also extended the baking time by about 10 minutes. Very Yummy!
One word.... AWESOME!!! Like others I substiuted 1/2 the shortening with butter. Also for the topping I used a mixture of regular sugar and brown sugar. Definitely a make it again!!
I give it 4 stars as written, but 5 stars with some minor changes: I doubled the recipe EXCEPT for the amount of blueberries (it was plenty) and used 3c flour instead of 4. Also substituted brown sugar for half the total sugar in both the batter and the topping, and used half and half instead of milk. Baked for a little less than an hour. With these modifications, it's a delicious, moist, yummy cake!
I wish I could give it 6 stars!!! I followed the recipe exactly except I added 1 tsp vanilla extract and substituted the 1/4 cup shortening with half stick butter (save the other half stick for the topping). I baked in a 13 x 9 inch pan and although it did not seem like enough batter, it rose beautifully (I admit I added one extra egg, so two eggs total). I did not change the quantity of any of ingredients. The only step I recommend changing is to sprinkle the blueberries on top and pat down rather than stir them in. This way, the blueberries stayed intact and the cake stayed white rather than being discolored from the berries. This is a GREAT cake base and I am sure, any fruit will work with this (ex, apples, peaches, other berries, etc)
I had a lot of blueberries in my fridge and needed to use them up. I made this as an afternoon snack and it turned out delicious!! I took the advice of previous reviewers and only used 1-1/2 cups of flour. I used buttermilk in place of the milk and added a splash of vanilla extract. After 30 minutes of baking, the sides were getting brown, but the center wasn't quite set. I layed a peice of foil over my baking dish and lowered the oven temp by 10 degrees. I let it cook about another 10 minutes and it was done. This is definitely a cross between a coffee cake and a blueberry muffin. This was a great way to use up my blueberries. Thanks Janice.
This was great as-is ... I wouldn't change a thing. I will say that the dough seemed thicker than it should be, so that it wouldn't "pour" into the pan. We patted it down evenly in the baking pan and everything turned out great.
I made it just the way the recipe says. No changes although I did use frozen blueberries. It turned out very good. HOWEVER: there is no way this was cooked in 25 minutes at 375. No possible way. I think the author needs to correct this. It takes at least 45 minutes in a 8x8 pan. It is so thick and dense and moist... I kept checking mine every 5-7 minutes for 3 or 4 times past 25 minutes.
Very good comfort cake. I enjoyed it in the morning. Key is to make sure you use fresh blueberries. After washing them I shook the blueberries in a flour and sugar mixture before adding them to the batter. With the batter being to dry, I added in about 1/4 cup of applesauce to the batter and it seemed to improve taste and texture. I also buttered the sides of the pan and coated it with a cinnamon and sugar mixture before pouring my batter into the pan. This leaves a great finishing crust to the sides of the cake. Finishing I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white and cut the topping with a pastry cutter before sprinkling. Thanks for sharing.
Took other's advice used 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 brown sugar and 1/4 white sugar in the cake and split the sugar 1/4 cup brown 1/4 cup white for the topping and I used butter for the shortening in the cake. It came out great. It did have to bake a full 48 minutes so the time is off like everyone says. Thanks for all the tips, it saved me a lot of time and money :).
This was super! Only thing I changed was using butter for the shortening and decreasing the flour to 1.5 cups. I used frozen blueberries that I thawed, dried, and coated in flour. Mine took about 40 minutes to bake. I let the butter for the topping get a little too soft, so the topping melted more into the cake, so make sure your butter is pretty cold.
Delicious.... I really like the taste, not too sweet. Mine took 50 minutes to bake, maybe because I used frozen blueberries. I used butter, added a tsp of vanilla and half a tsp cinnamon in the batter. I will be making this again. Thanks for this great recipe....
This is a very good recipe! I was craving for some type of blueberry dessert and this definitely hit the spot! I didn't change a thing.. although I did have to cook it about 5 minutes longer than what was put since the top didn't look done at all. Overall a great recipe. It's also best when it's straight out of the oven =)
I followed the recipe as stated and the taste of shortening was overpowering. We threw it out. Next time I'll try again and substitute butter. *** I'm changing my rating to 4 stars because I made this again with butter and it's fabulous! Don't use shortening!
This is one of the MOST DELICIOUS recipes I have yet to pick up off of this site. I stuck with the recommended shortening for the cake part of this recipe, as I believe it produces a much lighter, melt-in-your mouth texture. Reduced the flour amount to 1-1/2 cup and added the 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Used half light brown sugar for the topping. My goodness, I wish I could get fresh blueberries all year round, just to be able to eat this more often! Thank you so much for this recipe, Janice.
I used frozen raspberries instead of the blueberries and it was really good! I think the topping is what makes it too good...hard to stay out of! I also had to add more milk (or reduce flour) and I like to bake cakes at 350F and , with the addition of frozen berries, the bake time was between 50 and 55 minutes. This was very good warm with vanilla ice cream.
This was very good and brought back memories. Nice crumb, not too sweet, light and moist, this was a lovely and easy dessert. It would be great with other fruit, such as peaches or apples, or even another berry. Perfect served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Yummy and easy! I had some wild blueberries to use, and was looking for something good to make. So glad I tried this recipe. I made it exactly as the recipe was written, which I think you should do if you are going to review a recipe. I figure if you don't like something, you can change it next time. No changes needed! Very moist and tasty, nothing too fussy. Simple ingredients, simple preparation, and simply good! I did have to bake it longer. I tested it at the designated time with a toothpick, and it was quite doughy. I baked it an extra 10 minutes, that did the trick. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly as written (as I always do the first time around) and it was excellent. Nice weight, balance of sweetness, and wonderfully moist. All of my workmates agreed and that rarely happens. Work both as a coffee cake or after dinner treat. I used a nonstick 9x9 enameled ceramic pan as it was the only pan available at the time. Even with the larger pan, it rose just above the edge. Again, a winner recipe just as written.
Awesome recipe! We could not stop eating this. I followed recipe and am oh sooooo happy with the results. I do not have a sweet tooth and still found this wonderful. This will be the "go-to" recipe for a nice addition to a brunch or for dessert. You can not go wrong, just follow the recipe!
I have made blueberry buckle for years, and this recipe is similar to mine, with one major difference - folding in the blueberries rather than sprinkling them on top, and using a smaller pan. What a delightful difference! The berries are more evenly distributed, and the cake is fluffier. I'll make it this way from now on.
We loved this. I made it with frozen blueberries, so it took much longer to cook, (about 13-15 extra minutes in total) but still came out moist and delicious. Next time I may try adding some cardamom to the batter for a little extra flavor in the cake itself. Yum!
July/07, This is really good, should be made with fresh blueberries though and it won't turn out so juicy. I don't understand how other people make changes to the recipe then base their starts on their changes, that has always baffled me. I used real butter instead of shortening. Quite a few viewers decreased the amount of flour to 1 1/2 cups but you don't have to, you just have to increase the milk to 3/4 cup then the batter isn't so thick :-) Thanks for the recipe, it's wonderful and smells so good when baking. I am a Nova Scotia girl and there is a little place in Nova Scotia that is the blueberry capital of the world called Oxford.
This tasted good, but I will definitely make a change. There was way too much flour in this recipe. The batter was so thick that there was no "pouring" into the pan about it!! I will start with 1 1/2 cups next time and add more if needed. I followed the advice of another reviewer and doubled the topping ingredients, BIG mistake. It turned out as hard as a rock! The topping that was actually "attached" to the cake was very tasty and not quite as hard. Also, I had to bake it for 55 minutes to get a toothpick to come out clean. I used frozen blueberries and they were fine. Overall good tasting, though.
This is the most perfect coffee cake I've ever made. I followed the recipe just as written, my shortening was the butter flavored kind that I need to use up from Christmas. This cake is so moist and rose up just beautifully. I'm not big on cakes, they usually are too dry and sweet for me, but this was just the right amount of sweetness, and the blueberries are in every bite. The crunchy topping is wonderful..there really is no need to top with anything, but our guest has some whipped cream, and that was great too. I will keep this as my to go to coffee cake recipe from now on.
Very good! I ooubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan for about 45 minutes. Turned out great. Would suggest this for breakfast or brunch. I did follow the suggestions of the other reviewers made these changes: 1. Cut down the flour to 1 1/2 cups 2. Used butter instead of shortening 3. Dusted blueberries with flour just before adding them to batter 4. Used 1/4 c white sugar and 1/4 c brown sugar for topping 5. Added 1 t. vanilla
I just made this recipe for the first time yesterday to the letter, since it is fresh blueberry season here in Nova Scotia i had fresh blueberries right from the field,it was good however if i make it again i will put less sugar and butter than what the topping called for because both my hubby and myself found it too sweet and greasy, i probably will remake it but will less of those two ingrediants because it took away from the blueberry taste, but overall it wasn't bad!
very good dessert. i followed some other reviewers and used butter instead of shortening and 1 1/2 cups flour instead of 2 cups. baked 35 minutes and it turned out wonderful.
I made this exactly as written and it is very good! No changes necessary! At first I thought the amount of blueberries sounded excessive, but I put all two cups in anyway and I’m glad I did. Very good with a cup of coffee, or even better with whipped cream and a cherry, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert! YUM! UPDATE 8/21/12: I made this again and used butter instead of shortening. I noticed this time that it took 37 minutes in my oven to test done. Still YUM!
Turned out great and great tasting too! I added 1 tsp of vanilla as others have suggested and also used 1 1/2 cups of blueberries because that was all I had. I also used butter instead of shortening. I had no problems baking it at 375 for nearly 30 minutes. I used melted butter for the topping but next time I will use softened butter because I think the topping was crunchy instead of crumbly. Very nice overall - will definitely make again!
I followed the other recommendations of using butter instead of shortening and also baked it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. I also added a pinch of nutmeg to the crumble mixture. It came out wonderful - very light and fluffy.
I followed the directions (although I did use a combination of brown and white sugar) and my family loved it! My husband did suggest less of the "cake." Next time I will follow the advice of others and add vanilla and cut back on the flour. Also, don't cut back on the topping or the blueberries....they are the best!!
We had it for breakfast-- I don't think I'd ever made a coffee cake for breakfast-- and my kids were ecstatic to have cake for breakfast! I used butter instead of shortening in the cake batter and chopped frozen strawberries instead of blueberries. We loved it! I think next time I will add vanilla to the batter and use brown/white sugar for the crumb topping. I may add a bit more flour too to the crumb topping to make it more crumbly. A keeper!!!
I tried this recipe and followed it to a "t". My oven works just fine and I used all the right ingredients. My cake came out of the oven gooey and underdone in the center and crispy on the outside. That is when I used a dark metal non-stick pan. Just a warning for anyone else trying this recipe. After trying it again at 350 degrees for 30min it came out tasting quite delicious. But I'm unimpressed at the original baking temperature and time.
Absolutely delicious! However, the center will not be done if the directions are followed (even though a toothpick comes out clean). Increase baking time by ten minutes, but keep an eye out. Use butter-flavored shortening or butter, and it's tastier.
This was wonderful! The best cake I've had in a long time. As others suggested, I used only 1 1/2 cups flour, butter instead of shortening, and more brown sugar than white. Also I added one teasoon of vanilla and one of almond extract. I added 20 minutes to the baking time too. Oh, and I used two knives to cut up the topping ingedients to make them nice and crumbly. Absolutely delicious!!!
I tried this recipe today and it was delicious! This one is definitely a keeper! I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and baked it for 10 minutes longer. Instead of using 1/2 cup of white sugar for the topping, I reduced it to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar.
YUMMY! My kids are begging to have it again. I used frozen blueberries and cooked it for 35 minutes (after reading other reviews). Center wasn't as done as the edges but wasn't doughy either and was my daughter's "favorite" part.
Used butter-flavored shortening & added about a 1/4C milk, but other than that, left the recipe as is. Batter WILL be thick, so you'll have to spoon (rather than pour) the mixture into the baking dish. Also, took more like 35 minutes for mine to finish baking. Delicious, especially with a glass of cold milk! :)
OMG this tasted very close to the way my dear friend Faun made her buckle when she brought it to church on Sundays. I added the zest and juice of a fresh lemon and cut down on the sugar. Next time I will add more blueberrys.
Pretty good. I added some lemon rind to the batter.
Ok. Used butter instead of shortening. For the 3/4 cup of sugar, I used 1/4 cup of brown and 1/2 cup of white. I added about 1/2 tsp or maybe a little more to the sugar-egg-butter mixture. Decreased baking soda by about 1/2 tsp and only used a healthy dash of salt. Added an extra 1/2 cup of blueberries. In the topping, used an extra tbsp of butter, and used 1/4 of brown and 1/4 cup of white sugar. Increased cinnamon to 1 tsp. Decreased temp to 350 for the first 20 min, then upped it to 375 for the last 7-10 min. CAME OUT BEAUTIFUL AND DELICIOUS, GOLDEN BROWN, PERFECTLY SWEETENED BUT NOT TOO SWEET. I have made this two days in a row...wonderful and easy :)
Excellent. I did have to bake it longer than stated, about 45 minutes. It came out tender and very good. This one is a keeper.
We enjoyed this Blueberry Buckle recipe. I folded 1/2 the blueberries into the batter . Putting the remaining blueberries on top the batter pressing them in slightly. I didn't use 1/2 cup sugar for the topping. We used 1/4 cup sugar & 1/4 cup packed brown sugar . The center was very gooey after 30 minutes so we needed to bake 10 minutes longer . Great thanks.
Perfect just as written. No need to make any changes, this cake is bursting with blueberries and light and moist! Served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert...big hit!
Really yummy and leaves the house smelling sooo good! It tastes just like a blueberry muffin with delicious sweet topping! I followed the recipe as follows using the full 2 cups of flour but adding one teaspoon vanilla. I opted to use half white and half brown sugar for the crumble topping since I love the taste of brown sugar. I didn't have a problem with the blueberries sinking to the bottom- as a precaution, I did mix the blueberries with 1 tablespoon flour just to be safe before adding them to the batter. It took about 40 minutes in the oven for it to cook completely. Very yummy; will make again!
Mine took a little longer to bake than listed. Use this recipe when you have fresh blueberries. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Very good recipe.
Have made this twice now - once with fresh blueberries, once with frozen blueberries. Both times, the taste was GREAT with the only noticeable difference being the frozen berries' purple colored batter. The only change made was using butter in place of the shortening and using half white and brown sugar for the topping. Very yummy (not super sweet) treat!!!!
I love this recipe and have made it several times since 2004. But I am always looking for ways to make recipes a little healthier. So...I reduced shortening to only 1 tablespoon, substituted low-fat buttermilk for the milk (needed to use a little more to get the batter the right consistency), added 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and swapped 2/3 cup of all-purpose flour for 2/3 cup of whole wheat flour. I also reduced the heat to 350 degrees and cooked it for 45 minutes. Pretty good if I say so myself! Next time I make it, I am going to reduce the amount of topping and use brown sugar instead of the white.
I've made this recipe twice now and aside from adding a tsp of almond extract I wouldn't change a thing to the ingredients, although I did have to cook it for about 40 minutes before the center was done. I love the crusty topping, and there are so many blueberries it can't help but be moist...a keeper for the occasional brunch or to serve a la mode for dessert :)
This is exactly the same as my grandmother's blueberry recipe except for that hers uses brown sugar in the topping instead of white. This is an awesome cake. It's a favorite in my family and among my friends.
I made this recipe for a playdate and everyone loved it. It has a great flavor and is so easy to make. I used butter instead of shortening, a mixture of strawberries and blueberries based on what I had in the house, and it took almost 45 minutes to cook through in the middle. I will be making this one again and again.
Excellent! I used coconut oil instead of shortening. Yummy! I will definitely be making this again.
I loved this recipe but made a few changes for fun and liked them: Instead of mixing the blueberries in the batter, I poured them in between two layers of batter, so they were like a pudding in the center. Doubled the crumble topping because, let's face it, that's what everyone likes! Then, I cooked it a little longer, like 40 or so, because the middle wasn't done. Mmmm!
This JUST came out of the oven and I can't begin to explain how good this is! I followed everyones sugestion by going with 1 1/2c flour (I used whole wheat pastry flour) but also used xylitol instead of sugar.. Incredible flavor, so light and cake like!
A BIG HIT!!! My family just loved it. It really tasty with some vanilla icecream on the side..
I used butter instead of shortening, reduced the flour to 1 1/2 cups, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and used part brown sugar in place of half the white sugar. I also used about a cup more blueberries. It was excellent. I plan to try this with apples and cranberries as a thanksgiving dessert when blueberries go out of season.
I used butter rather than shortening, reduced the flour to 1.5c on the advice of other reviewers, and used half white sugar, half brown sugar in the topping. I also coated the blueberries in flour, per another reviewer, to keep them from sinking (they didn't sink!). I didn't know what a "buckle" was, but now I do...it looks like coffee-cake and tastes like a blueberry muffin. It turned out very nicely.
I also doubled the recipe (including the fruit)and used a 9x13 butter greased glass pan. I love cinnamon so I tripled the amount called for (1 tbsp total) in the topping. This was fantastic. The top tasted like the top of a Drake's coffee cake. I expected more of a coffee cake texture, but it was so moist, it could easily serve as a standalone dessert. Leftovers have remained moist for at least a couple days since. This one is a keeper - might just replace the blueberries with different seasonal fruits throughout the year.
This is my favorite blueberry recipe. It's perfect for a summer party. I didn't change a thing. It's moist and delicious.
I have made this recipe for years, but a little differently: for the topping, I do not use white sugar,I use .5 cup brown sugar. The batter itself does come out thick, but just spread it into a 9x13 inch pan and cook at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 min. It is perrrrfect :)
We enjoy anything with blueberries, so this is the new favorite. Thanks for sharing.
This is "The Best!". Follow this recipe exactly because it turned out great. The ONLY recommendation is to watch your cook time. Cooking this in an 8X8 pan for 25-30 minutes is not enough. I'd give it 40+ minutes. Just be sure to check it with a toothpick. Aside from the extra cooking time needed, this Blueberry Buckle recipe is better than store bought or anything else Ive had! Totally de-lish!
Wonderful! This has been in my recipe box for some time waiting for blueberries to come in season; well worth the wait! I usually opt for similar recipes with buttermilk, sour cream or cream cheese, so I was particularly thrilled that this recipe does just fine without any of 'em. Made this as directed, altho the cooking time for mine was 48 minutes. Also, the word "pour" had me running back to the recipe looking for which liquid ingredients I must've left out. The batter is thick, and "plops" rather than "pours." Nevertheless, a definite repeater for us. Thank you so much, JBS Box for sharing!!
Made this for our first annual Ourtabletalk.com gathering out in Ohio. Took ~Taylor's~ advice and cut back on the flour and upped the crumb topping. Delicious and thank you!!
I have been using this recipe for years and was pleased to find it on Allrecipes. Watch the cooking time, this buckle tends to need at least 40-45 minutes in my oven. I also add at least 10 minutes to my cooking time if I am using frozen blueberries.
8.1.11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7985/blueberry-buckle/ ... Almost identical to Better Homes & Gardens recipe. Not bad, but not a one I'll see again. Blueberry Buttermilk Coffeecake is awesome. Awesome.
Very good! I added only 2/3 cup of sugar and it was enough, actually the topping was way too much sweetness so next time I wont add that. Perhaps more blueberries?
Even though I have never actually tasted this myself, I made it for a bake sale and people raved about it. By the way it smelled when it was baking, I knew it was a keeper. These are the changes I made: 1 1/2 cup flour instead of 2, 1 t vanilla, and for the topping I used 1/4 cup brown and white sugar each. I tossed my blueberries in 1 T of flour before adding them to the mixture. And I baked it for 50 minutes. AMAZING.
Very very good! Like other reviewers, I used 1.5 cups of flour and just a pinch more. I also used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar for the topping. I was a tad skeptical about the cinnamon in the topping - I can't help but associate cinnamon with apples - but I decided to go with it anyway, and I am very glad I did. We had this with warm with a scoop of Cool Whip and some left-over blueberries. This is definitely comfort food, but also elegant enough to serve to company. Thanks so much, Janice!
So good! Delicious as is.
I prepared this recipe as directed, and it came out fantastic! The only thing missing was the Dream Whip. This dessert also has the 'some more' taste. When you finish the first piece, you will want some more! You have been warned! :)
Oooooooooh...this is so, so good! I love blueberries and this is absolutely one of my new favorites! Made a couple of changes for personal preference...used half white sugar, half brown sugar...butter instead of shortening...added a tsp. of vanilla...and left out the cinnamon. This was amazing!!!
This was Awesome! I only added 1tsp of cinnamon, but other than that recipe remained the same. I did(completely by accident!!) use an entire stick of butter instead of a 1/2 stick for the topping but it was still delicious! I won't do it that way again, but it was worth it, as I usually put extra butter on it when I eat baked goods. I coated the blueberries with cornstarch so they wouldn't sink to the bottom. All in all- AWESOME!
This was a terrific recipe! I used 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1 stick of softened butter and added a tsp. of vanilla. Will definitely make again.
We had wild berries from the mountain so I made this. It was really wonderful.
Delicious! A little of this goes a long way in the belly! :) I made it exactly as is, except that many of the ingredients I used are not the usual (i.e. used organic palm shortening, Himilayan salt, raw milk/butter, ect...) I doubt that made a huge difference, but either way, it tasted great! It also took longer to cook, so I baked for about 45 minutes. This one is a keeper in the recipe box! Thank you, JBS BOX!
Really good, made in a pinch. It was a bit dry so ill adjust the bake time next go around.
YUMMY!!!
I made this and it turned out amazingly-- definitely something I'll be making again! I did follow the suggestions of other reviewers to replace the shortening with butter and add a splash of vanilla.... I also replaced 1/2 cup of white flour with whole wheat flour. Delicious recipe!
Gone within a day in a household of 5! This recipe was so easy and amazing. Everyone loved it. Only problem was I only got to enjoy one small piece. Recipe was perfect as is; nothing needs to be changed unless you need to take into account humidity, altitude, or bad oven. FANTASTIC Cake
Make topping first and then place it in the fridge or freezer while you make the batter. I used brown sugar for the topping in place of white sugar and also added a SMALL amount of chopped walnuts to the topping. Great cake.
This was absolutely delicious...only change was to add some of the topping to the bottom of the baking dish and to use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white for the topping. Oh yeah I also added 1/3 cup of applesause to the batter.
Wow! I took the advice of other reviewers and decreased the flour to 1.5 cups, and added a splash of vanilla, and this turned out perfect. I also added extra cinnamon.Anybody who likes blueberries should try this!
Talk about a hubby pleaser! I have made this recipe about 10 times now and all our friends love it. I followed advice and reduced the flour, substituted butter for shortning, changed the cooking instructions and added vanilla. We are wheat intolerant so I use spelt flour and it still comes out great. I have also tried frozen organic berries and its just as good.
For one, this will make your house smell AMAZING. I don't like blueberries, but this makes me love them. The cake is moist, the top is crunchy with margerine or crusty with butter. (I made both) Only change I made was a teeny bit less flour (1/2 cup?) and I added vanilla. Also tossed the blueberries in flour before I put them in.
This was great. I made all the changes suggested (adding a little more milk and a teaspoon of vanilla). But for the topping, I used HARD butter instead of the soft butter the recipe calls for. I mashed everything together with a pastry blender then sprinkled it on top of the batter in the baking dish. Hard butter is necessary to make the topping crumbly--otherwise you'll end up with something like the consistency of icing for the topping. Also, my husband made this a second time using 1/3 cup of cranberries and the rest blueberries. Not enough cranberries to overpower the blueberries but enough to give it an occasional tartness that added to the flavor. It was delicious!
This was easy to make, but I wasn't really pleased with the results. My husband is enjoying it, but I feel it is a little too dry and lacks flavor. I made it exactly as stated. Sorry it didn't work for me.
Made this yesterday and it was a hit. It smelled insane as it was baking and the taste did not disappoint. I followed the recipe exactly. No need to add or change anything. It was moist and an 8x8 pan was the perfect size. The crumbs were delicious too. This was the frst time I ever used shortening. I was going to change to butter but I'm glad I tried the original way. Have extra blueberries, will be making again tomorrow! Enjoy!
This is what my grndaughter chose for her birthday dessert after I tried the recipe the first time. Good luck in getting it to serve 10 people, however! 6 needed 2nds and we ran out!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections