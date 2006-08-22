Blueberry Buckle

This is an excellent recipe AS IS. I can understand changing things like brown sugar in place of white sugar for the topping, but the amount of flour, the use of shortening, etc. are essential components of the recipe and if changed, it becomes an entirely different recipe. This cake is just perfectly soft, moist, and delicious. Just the right amount of sweetness and amazing blueberry flavor. A lot of people have stated that the blueberries sink to the bottom, but a lot of those same people thinned out the batter by reducing the amound of flour. This batter is supposed to be very thick, as that's what holds up the blueberries, and trust me the finished cake is not lacking in moisture AT ALL. That's probably due to the shortening, so if you used butter instead, you changed the recipe and ended up with a drier cake and blamed it on the flour :O Stick with the recipe and you'll do fine. The only thing I had to do differently was double the baking time. I did dredge the blueberries in flour just in case, but I doubt they would've sunk either way. Add some flaked coconut or lemon zest to this cake for a yummy variation.