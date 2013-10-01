Two Bowl Cake
I don't remember when I got this recipe, but it has been a favorite for years. It's quick, easy and makes a moist cake that keeps well.
I don't remember when I got this recipe, but it has been a favorite for years. It's quick, easy and makes a moist cake that keeps well.
This is a great recipe for me, since it is vegan as well as soy-free (we know some highly allergic kids). I found it very moist and mild in flavour. I substituted a cup of white sugar with brown sugar(that's what I had) and to avoid cocoa, used zest and juice of half a lemon. Delicious!Read More
The chocolate cake was fine, but it was IMPOSSIBLE to remove from the ungreased pan. I made it into a trifle.Read More
This is a great recipe for me, since it is vegan as well as soy-free (we know some highly allergic kids). I found it very moist and mild in flavour. I substituted a cup of white sugar with brown sugar(that's what I had) and to avoid cocoa, used zest and juice of half a lemon. Delicious!
this is a geat birthday cake I also vary it by substituting the cocoa with corn starch and adding a different flavouring like strawberry or orange yummy evry time:)
I made this cake following one reviewer's suggestion of omitting cocoa, using white and brown sugar and adding lemon. It was DELICIOUS! Here's a hint for feeding it to your family: don't tell them what's NOT in it! When mine heard 'no eggs, no butter, no milk' their faces looked like I had said it had liver in it. Thanks for a great recipe.
Holy Smokes! I wanted to bake a simple, yet delicious cake and this is the recipe to do it with! Not only do you not need eggs or milk but it comes together nicely and it tastes good. I will add more cocoa to the recipe next time, however, because I like it to taste very chocolatey. I'm pleasantly surprised with this recipe and I'm definitely going to use it over and over again.
I found this receipe when I started to learn how to bake. It is so easy, you don't need butter, you only need cooking oil. The cake is ready after you dump the dry ingredients to the wet one and mix them well. It is one of the best cake to make when you are in a hurry. I baked it so often especially when I want to bake something to kill time but don't want a complicated recipe. Try it, it is really moist.
This was a great cake. I followed the recipe exactly. I'm really not a chocolate cake person, but this was excellent! My husband loved it too! I made some frosting for it, but it was so moist that I really didn't need it. I will definately make this again.
thank you for a great recipe.i have kids with allergies to eggs and nuts and i finally found an egg-free recipe that works. i definitely will use this again.
This is wonderful. Great for birthdays. Even with out the vinegar. Added white chocolate chips for a reverse chocolate chip effect. Very Yum!
Five stars for a dairy free cake! My brother has a milk allergy, so I made this for him this weekend. I did substitute 1 c. dark brown sugar for a 1 c. of white. It turned out very moist and also had a nice texture. He wants the recipe so I think it was a hit for someone that usually misses out on chocolate cake! Thanks so much!
Very moist and easy. Looked wonderful, was told it tastes almost like texas sheet cake. I would make it again!
This cake is excellent! I've made it for every birthday in our house over the last year, and for every birthday the kids have gone to (1 is egg allergic and they are both lactose intolerant) since they need to bring their own cake. It is super moist, comes out of the pan well and is easy to spread with icing. I've cut back on the cocoa to 3 tbsps, I figure the kids don't need that much caffeine.
This is probably the tastiest, easiest egg free cake I've made. I used this recipe for cupcakes for my nephew's birthday party and they were a hit with all the kids.
The chocolate cake was fine, but it was IMPOSSIBLE to remove from the ungreased pan. I made it into a trifle.
A delicious quick and easy recipe. I substituted coconut shavings for the chocolate and it turned out fantastic!
Made this for my daughter's birthday. We had a guest who can't have dairy. Instead of cocoa I added chopped fresh strawberries and a box of strawberry jello mix. I frosted it with a simple powdered sugar frosting. It was amazing. We will make this cake often.
Cake tastes great! I made the cake completly allergy free by using gluten free flour. The cake turned out perfect with Bob's Red Mill GF flour. The entire middle sank with Pamela's GF baking mix, while it didn't look too good it tasted great. Bob's flour kinda has an aftertaste, but it still tastes fine. Next time, I'm going to use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar, also half-and-half of the 2 flours.
It does not not really have a cake texture but the taste is acceptable.
This is a great recipe! My daughter is allergic to milk AND eggs so I was looking for a choc cake recipe without these two things for quite some time. Tried it on Mother's Day last weekend and I was pleasantly surprised. I was sooo happy looking at how happy my little 4 year old was eating the cake! Thanks for the recipe!
This cake was the greatest, my family and friends loved it! They could not believe that is was VEGAN! It also, reminded me of a Hostess cupcake without the cream filing. The next time I cook this cake I am going to make cupcakes...with cream filing.
Even in greased rounds, this moist cake was difficult to remove. I ended up prying it out with a spatula and covering the broken parts with thick frosting. I omitted the cocoa, following another reviewer's advice and substituted it with cornstarch. I SHOULD have added more than the 1 T vanilla that the recipe called for because the flavor was rather uninspired. (But this was my fault and not the original recipe's). Using all-purpose white flour, the top of one of my rounds fell, and both of them peaked quite dramatically using the temp the recipe called for. Super moist cake, but a bit too dense for my taste.
the best cake ever!!! I did add more coca to make it almost 1 cup. I love how easy and simply this recipe is to make. Everyone that has tried is amazed how good it is. It is definitely a keeper! I have made this 2 weeks in a row and am easily spoiling my husband!
This recipe is FANTASTIC. So easy, simple and it is probably the most moist cake I've ever had. I am on a strict Vegan diet due to my daughters severe allergies to milk and soy protein and this is the first sweets I have had in half a year! Wonderful! Thank you for sharing.
Absolutely delicious cake, surprisingly good as I haven't had much luck with most eggless baked goods. I added an extra tablespoon of cocoa powder b/c I wanted something extra chocolately, but otherwise I followed the recipe. It took 35 minutes at 350 in my oven and came out moist and flavorful. Thanks for sharing!
My best friend can't eat eggs, so I always have to try to find/invent recipes for her. Cookies are easy to adapt, but I knew I really needed to find a cake that already excluded eggs. This was great! I left out the cocoa, though, and sprinkled shaved bittersweet chocolate on top while it was still warm. The cake was a bit dense, but it had a good flavor. Thanks!
This is a very forgiving recipe. I used substitutions (grape seed oil & apple cider vinegar) and realized later I forgot the vanilla extract. However, even with my mistake and substitutions the cake turned out moist and chocolately. My boyfriend loved it and he's not a fan of chocolate cake. I want to make it again with lemon as suggested and also with orange. Thanks for the recipe.
A simple dessert, but great for those with dairy or egg allergies.
Good for lent(our religion doesn't allow to eat eggs during the lent as well as meat ,fish and dairy products).
I followed the directions exactly and was amazed that a dairy and egg free cake could be so moist. I recently discovered I am allergic to anything and everything that comes from milk. I half heartedly tried this recipe expecting it to be horrible despite the reviews since I am new at eating dairy free. I assumed my taste buds hadn't adjusted yet but this cake was amazing. I served it to my in-laws and they didn't believe it was dairy and egg free since it was so moist.
BEST CAKE EVER! I made this for my son's birthday party,and he is allergic to eggs, so he never gets to have cake at parties. Not this time! It was so easy to make, and cheap! Last year for the egg free alternative we bought an expensive icecream cake. I didn't have to do that this year because of this recipe! Thank you so much! I will use this for years to come.
Delicious! I have made this twice in the last week - once as a cake, then as cupcakes. I used cream cheese frosting both times, adding coconut into the frosting on the cupcakes for a beach-themed party. Both times well-received! Definitely a keeper!
It's a whacky cake, a.k.a. depression cake. It's been my favorite cake for 60 years. This was the first time making it with white vinegar; usually it's with apple cider vinegar. It is even better the second day which is unusual for cakes. I put my favorite white mountain frosting on it. (See the Betty Crocker Cookbook for the recipe.)
Great cake. Easy and fast
This is also a recipe that is a favorite in our family. This was my husbands favorite Birthday cake. He passed away 5 years ago. We remember his Birthday every year sharing this cake. I have two Grandsons now who request this cake for their Birthdays. Joan
So pleased with how the cake turned out! I didn't have cocoa so I did what another writer suggested; made it a lemon cake. Used half white sugar, half brown sugar. Added juice of half a lemon and lemon zest from the whole lemon.
Did not like this one at all.
Did not like this one at all.
This cake is delicious and super moist!!! I added lemon juice instead of cocoa and made a lemon cream cheese frosting for icing. Yummy!!! Thank you for this awesome recipe!!! My family loved it!!! I will put this recipe in regular rotation with different flavors.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections