Cherries in the Snow Cake I

4.4
36 Ratings
This cake made my grandmother famous on her block!! So easy too!! Great for block parties, picnics, or holidays.

Recipe by Yvonne

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare and bake cake according to directions given on cake mix box using a 9 x 13 inch pan. Cool in pan.

  • Prepare pudding according to directions. Pour on top of cooled cake. Pour cherries on top of pudding. Serve. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 273.1mg. Full Nutrition
