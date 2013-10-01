Cherries in the Snow Cake I
This cake made my grandmother famous on her block!! So easy too!! Great for block parties, picnics, or holidays.
I decided to add even more cherry taste to this simple cake by making it a cherry poke cake. Just poked holes in the cake and poured cherry gelatin over it. The cake got rave reviews and will definitely be made again in our house.
I made this for my family and no one liked it. Even I did not like it. It was extremely easy unfortunately no one liked it.
A co-worker baked this cake for our office Christmas party. It was simply delicious! With the cherries on top, it was a beautiful table decoration, I hated to cut it, but loved every bite and so did everybody else.
my husband just loved this cake. He ate half of it the first night I made it. It was very very easy. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
This cake was great! It is moist and a very good summertime treat. Thanks!!
I made this cake to take to christmas dinner with my family and it was a huge hit! I also made it a poke cake as suggested by another reviewer, using raspberry jello to pour over the cake. I also mixed about a cup of whipped cream in with the pudding. Very moist and tasty without being too rich of a dessert.
Such simple yet tasty cake. I tried this for my mother's birthday on Valentines and used a heart shaped cake pan, looked very festive on the table. Thanks for sharing, we loved every bite.
Easy to make, and so delicious looking, and a big hit with all my picky eaters.
Sadly the family didn't care for this it all. It wasn't as good as I expected to be but it was a pretty cake.
This cake is very easy and very moist too.
I don't care for pudding as cake icing, especially combining vanilla pudding and white cake. It didn't have a lot of flavor. I prefer cakes to have a richer flavor and texture. It might be considered a light, summer-time cake, but because of the name, I made it in the winter and it was disappointing.
Fun, cheap dessert for family that begs for sweets but you have little to nothing on hand. I used a low-sugar cake mix made with a can of diet lemon lime soda (something I learned years ago through Weight Watchers), sugar-free cheesecake flavored pudding (made with fat free evaporated milk) and "lite" cherry pie filling. Honest to God, my husband has eaten half of this already. He says it's really yummy and I'm evil to have made it. Double bonus because I've 1) made my husband something sweet with little effort and 2) I've cleaned out my pantry. YAY!
This was great. The kids and hubby were fighting over it. If you really like cherries use 2 cans.
Wonderful recipe. My kids loved it too. Not too sweet, yummy! Thanks for sharing!
Used this recipe for a quick Thanksgiving dessert, and it was a HUGE hit! Everyone loved it!
This cake is delicious! Not being a fan of instant pudding, I opted to use Cook & Serve instead. My guests loved it and came back for more. I will definitely make this again.
AMAZING! i made a few adjustments to make this cake less fattening, and it turned out soooo well, i cannot say enough about it. instead of oil, i subbed cherry yogurt in the cake mix, and used the water and eggs as directed. the cake wasstill incredibly moist and the cherry added extra flavor. i used fat free sugar free pudding and sugar free pie filling. i could have eaten half the pan in one sitting it is that good!! definitely try this recipe !!
This is a very quick, easy to make & great tasting cake to make when you have little time to make something more elaborate. I used cherry chip cake mix which was delish. I also added some cool whip to the vanilla pudding mix. One word of advise I used an 8x12 pan which isn't large enough. There wasn't enough room to use all the pudding mix without spilling over the sides! I would try making this again possibly with chocolate cake..umm choc cake with cherries:)
Very simple and delicious cake.
Unique twist for something to do with cake mix. Great for potlucks.
I made this cake tonight and just finished having some. Wow! It was delicious. All three of us had second helpings. I thought the cherries might turn the cake too sour, but the combination of the vanilla pudding and yellow cake with the cherries was perfect. Do make sure you use the pan size specified. Mine was too small, so once the cake was cooled, I put it on a cookie sheet and then added the toppings. Absolutely delicious!! I definitely will make this again. I doubt the leftovers will last very long! :-)
This recipe was super easy...and super good! I shared it with some friends who also thought it was amazing :o) It is an easy way to add a little "oomph" to a simple cake.
I gave this 4 stars because I haven't tried it with cake. I made it with brownies and it was AWESOME!!!
It looks beautiful. Cherries on my Snow Cake will be a hit at our church potluck! I followed the recipe but then make it into a poke cake using Strawberry Jello (what I had on hand) then I folded a cup of whipped cream into the pudding. Using only 1 can of pie filling over my 13 x 9 cake I slowly and lightly spooned it over the top. Thanks for this recipe Yvonne. I'm sure it would have been delicious as is!
WoW! I couldn’t believe how east this was...it’s my new favorite cake!
Good, but still have some left over after two days, so not likely to make again. It's easy when you have all the items in your kitchen already and need to make something quick.
This cake was a big hit at home and at work. I used a 5 oz. box of cook and serve vanilla pudding instead of instant. Let it cool completely before spreading it on. It was great. Thanks, Gail
Wonderful cake!!!! The vanilla pudding was a unique idea as icing. I made this cake yesterday and I made the yellow cake mix from scratch using cake flour. I have been on a cake flour kick in all of my cakes lately and found an easy recipe for making cake flour. It's cheaper and more delicious way.
