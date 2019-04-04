Christian Rice
This is my most requested recipe. It goes well with any meat, especially ham or turkey. My kids, though grown, still ask for this during family get togethers and holidays. It freezes well.
The box of soup has two packets of soup. You use both packets. The almonds are added when you mix everything together. This is an awesome recipe. My family loves it.Read More
Over processed and salty taste, because of the noodle soup mix I imagine. I didn't like it much. Essentially it was home made rice a roni...with out the home made taste.Read More
The box of soup has two packets of soup. You use both packets. The almonds are added when you mix everything together. This is an awesome recipe. My family loves it.
I agree, this sounds really good, but it is confusing. The recipe calls for one packet of soup, but the directions call for two and the almonds are mentioned nowhere. I guess I'll just have to experiment myself, but it would be nice to see it corrected.
Pretty good for a side dish, but I had to make changes because of ingredients on hand. I decided to use only 1 of the soup mix packages, used shallots, in place of onions & 2 andouille sausages. So with these changes in mind the dish still had a goodt flavor. I also finished cooking it on the stove, I wanted to cut down on the cooking time & keep it w/some extra juice. Not to salty, no leftovers. Maybe add a touch of hot sauce next time. I'll make it again.
LOVED this recipe. Took as a side for our Thanksgiving dinner, and made it again to take to another family dinner the following week. Had to double the recipe the 2nd time, and there was nothing left! I loved the way the saugusage and the bell peppers played off of each other and the almonds. I didn't know you could buy frozen chopped onion, but we just chopped up an onion. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing! :-D
Ok, this is quite funny...as I put the noodle soup and rice in the pot I realized...this is EXACTLY Rice-A-Roni! So if you want' to make it simpler just use 1or2 boxes of Rice-A-Roni chicken flavour add sauted meat and veg...my Christian Rice is in the oven now and smells fabulous. By the way, I love Rice-A-Roni!!!
The recipe says "one package" of the soup mix, which contains 2 packets.."use both" Also, sprinkle the almonds over the rice, as stated at the end of the recipe. Very good by the way!
This recipe was delicious -- only 4 people and it was devoured. Highly recommend it, and thanks for sharing it.
Edible, not as flavorful as I expected with the soup mix and the sausage.
This is a good recipe to have as a meal during the week or as a side dish. I omitted the red peppers and used the dry chicken noodle soup mix. I also omitted the almonds. I chopped a small onion and used that instead of the frozen pack. It was super easy to make and the chicken soup and sausage gave the rice a nice flavor. My kids loved it!
Pretty good like that it is so versatile.. yum I dropped the soup mix due to salt added low sodium veggie broth and extra rice.
I didn't have any sausage so I used bacon and it was very good that way. I would make this again.
I have a picky family so not all of the ingredients were used but the rice, noodle mix, and veggies were a big hit. Even with the 9 month old.
I LOVE THIS DISH!!!! I made this as a side dish for turkey one night and we ended up saving the turkey for sandwiches and just ate this for dinner! I recommend this to anyone who is looking for a quick one dish meal
