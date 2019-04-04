Christian Rice

20 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is my most requested recipe. It goes well with any meat, especially ham or turkey. My kids, though grown, still ask for this during family get togethers and holidays. It freezes well.

By CHERYLARROWOOD

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a large pot, combine the rice, both packets of soup mix and water. Bring to a boil, then simmer over low heat for 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, crumble the sausage into a large skillet over medium-high heat. As soon as it begins to release its juices, add the onion, pepper and celery. Cook and stir until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender. Drain, and stir into the rice mixture. The mixture will appear soupy, but the rice will absorb the liquid while baking. Pour into a greased 2 quart casserole dish. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove the aluminum foil, sprinkle sliced almonds on top, and continue cooking for 15 minutes to let the top of the rice brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 662.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022