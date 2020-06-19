Stroopwafels

18 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

Dutch stroopwafels (translation: molasseswaffles) Foreign people love them, so I translated this Dutch recipe to English.

By Marshmallow87

Gallery

Credit: cvonk

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the flour, melted butter, sugar, yeast, milk and egg. When the dough becomes to stiff to stir, turn out onto a floured surface and knead by hand for a few minutes. Set aside to rise for 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • To make the filling, heat the molasses, brown sugar, remaining butter and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir to blend, and set aside.

  • Preheat a pizzelle iron. Knead the dough briefly, and divide the dough into 2 inch balls, or a size compatible with your pizzelle iron pattern. Press the balls in the preheated iron, and cook until the iron stops releasing steam, or until the waffles are golden brown.

  • Carefully remove with a knife or spatula, and split in half horizontally (like pocket bread) while they are still warm. Don't wait too long, otherwise they will break. Spread filling on the insides, and put the halves back together.

Note

If you can't split the waffles because they are too thin, just sandwich the filling between two waffles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 99.8g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 190.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/10/2022