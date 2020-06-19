This is very much like all the Dutch recipes I've found for making these at home, but they taste nothing like the store bought or fresh baked ones you get in the Netherlands. I've found some things that make them taste more like what I was used to when I was living in the Netherlands. I'll post a full recipe when I've perfected it, but for now, I'll say use dark corn syrup instead of molasses, and only about half as much. Use a full cup of butter. Instead of just heating it on warm to let it blend, boil it for a minute or so (soft ball on your candy thermometer) and it will turn out much better.
For the Americans in the group... don't use blackstrap molasses. American molasses is very strongly sulphured (and frankly horrible). Look for mild or unsulphured or, better yet, Canadian or British molasses (or treacle).
Horrible! Do not use this recipe, I am Dutch and a very competent baker and I have never used a recipe that was more useless than this one. The dough did not rise, the molasses does not work for this recipe. Such a waste of ingredients and my time.
Definitely use corn syrup instead of molasses. I went to the Netherlands 3 times last year and have had many local store bought stroopwafels. I have tried making stroopwafels using both molasses and corn syrup on different occasions and the ones that use corn syrup are definitely a lot more authentic tasting
This recipe is a joke. I am so used to trusting recipes that I find online that I let my guard down. Please do not make this. We have bought Daelmans stroopwafels before and were trying to recreate them. This recipe was designed by a 3rd grader, apparently. The 'filling' will just taste like molasses, and the 'waffles' will just be bland cookies. It is no small wonder that a stiff dough will not rise, molasses will not be sweet caramel, so save your money and go to another site for your Daelmans close. There are many, so just compare recipe's before spending money on these ingredients.
I found World Table Waffle Crisps at Walmart work just great for the cookie part. Also tried graham crackers and they taste delicious too. Followed the sauce part exactly and it turned out super. So much less expensive than buying them in the store. The ones I bought in Holland ended up costing about $2 each!
The cookies are fine, but the filling is grotesquely heavy on molasses. I actually think it must be a typo because nothing could intentionally be made to taste this way. I served these to a large group of people, all of whom agreed and few of whom could actually stand to finish a single wafel. Other recipes produce a filling that is much closer to caramel than to a thick molasses syrup. If you use this recipe, I'd suggest cutting the molasses content at LEAST in half, and probably in thirds or quarters.
We just got back from Europe, so I made these for the kids to try. The syrup tasted far too much of molasses. In Holland, it was much more like caramel. I will have to try corn syrup as one reviewer suggested, or perhaps just melted caramels.
