Bookbinder's Fabulous Cheesecake

20 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A friend gave me this delicious lemon-flavored cheesecake recipe. Simple to make, and a favorite ending for a special meal.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle the bottom of a lightly greased 9 inch springform pan with the graham cracker crumbs.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cream cheese and sugar. Mix at medium speed until well blended. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in the lemon juice, vanilla extract ,and lemon rind. Pour batter into the pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Loosen cake from rim of pan; cool before removing rim of pan.

  • Combine apricot preserves and water in a small saucepan. Heat thoroughly, stirring occasionally. Arrange strawberries on top of the cheesecake. Spoon preserves mixture over strawberries. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 28g; cholesterol 144.1mg; sodium 257.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022