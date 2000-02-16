Bookbinder's Fabulous Cheesecake
A friend gave me this delicious lemon-flavored cheesecake recipe. Simple to make, and a favorite ending for a special meal.
Cheesecake is great! It is the easiest recipe that I've found!!! We added blueberries to the top of the cheescake for an even more colorful and fruity dessert. Everbody loves it!!!Read More
I really liked this recipe... it sounded odd to me. Lemon, strawberries, and apricots... But it was great and it has become one of our favorites.
For the last several years, this has been one of my two go-to cheesecake recipes, and it's always a hit with adults and kids. I typically bake a half batch of the recipe to make 24 mini-cheesecakes to limit how much we eat! (Cut baking time down to about 15-20 minutes.) Definitely use fresh lemon juice as it and the lemon zest are key to getting the great flavor. I do also make a more traditional graham cracker crust which is thicker than suggested for the crust in this recipe. I recommend cutting the strawberries into pretty small pieces to make the cake easier to eat, especially on the mini-cheesecakes. One other reviewer wrote about having the topping not set - it has to cool enough. Here in Florida that means it ends up in the fridge. Bake and enjoy!
The cheesecake itself is awesome! The topping, not so much. I followed the recipe exactly, but the apricot topping never set up, so when I took it to my sister's for Easter, I got glaze everywhere! Even a slight tip of the cake plate sent the glaze running, which made a mess in my car and on my clothes. Next time, I'll bake the cheesecake as directed, but top it with a little fresh fruit compote right before serving.
I used 1 tsp. bottled lemon juice and tasted no lemon flavor at all. Either you absolutely must use fresh, or you must use more than 1 tsp., or it needs a boost with some lemon extract. Otherwise, the cheesecake was great!
Impressed the in-laws and was a hit at a birthday party! I squeezed the lemon juice out of a lemon and a half to give it a little more flavor- It was amazing!
Excellent!! Fresh strawberries were not very nice at all so I just skipped them and did the apricot glaze. It was absolutely gorgeous. I baked it in a bain marie (water bath) and I think I'll skip that next time, as the center wasn't quite set enough and when it was cut it was a bit messy to serve. This will be my standard recipe from now on though..it was terrific.
This recipe was a hit. It was light and had a wonderful flavor I made a strawberry glaze with fresh strawberries and used more graham crackers to cover the bottom of the cake. I will make it again.
Easy and impressive! I actually cut the recipe down to three servings, and used a muffin pan for individual servings (which made six muffin cup sizes. I used a little more graham crackers for more of a crust. The cooking time was much shorter. Took them out just as the tops started to crack. I also made a little extra apricot topping and dripped it over the edges. They were very refreshing and pleasing in appearance.
I brought this to work and had a lot of good responses. I ended up using about 1.5 Tbls of lemon juice (about 1/2 a lemon) and enough blueberries to cover the top of the cake instead of the strawberries. I thought the changes worked out great, I might just use 1 Tbls of lemon juice next time though.
This cheesecake is always well received... and I make a lot of them!
This cake is one of the best I've ever tasted! Perfect with a glass of bubbly.
Fantastic cheese cake! I did have to bake it about 1/2 hour longer than stated. The family loved it and we will definitely be seeing this again on our table!
I made just the cheesecake part and half the recipe was enough for my 9-inch pan. The texture was nice and rich and the flavor was lemony perfect!
Too much cream cheese make cake too big for pan. Rising troubles. Use less cheese cream for happy.
I did something wrong. The consistency was not right. I followed the recipe to a "T". That is the reason for my 4 stars. I enjoyed the lemon in the cheesecake. I will be doing that more often. I feel that the apricot was too much. Cut back on the amount. Strawberries and blueberries a must.
This was a good recipe and easy to make. I made 10 individual cheesecakes in large cheesecake molds. I think I would do 12 molds next time and cook for 20-25 minutes. I used a mixture of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and fresh peach slice. I also put toasted almond slices around the edge and drizzled raspberry sauce over it all and served with whipped cream on the side. My guests loved it.
Very easy to make and turned out very pretty. We are have guest tomorrow, so this is dessert!
