Bookbinder's Fabulous Cheesecake

For the last several years, this has been one of my two go-to cheesecake recipes, and it's always a hit with adults and kids. I typically bake a half batch of the recipe to make 24 mini-cheesecakes to limit how much we eat! (Cut baking time down to about 15-20 minutes.) Definitely use fresh lemon juice as it and the lemon zest are key to getting the great flavor. I do also make a more traditional graham cracker crust which is thicker than suggested for the crust in this recipe. I recommend cutting the strawberries into pretty small pieces to make the cake easier to eat, especially on the mini-cheesecakes. One other reviewer wrote about having the topping not set - it has to cool enough. Here in Florida that means it ends up in the fridge. Bake and enjoy!