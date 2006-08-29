Lime Kissed Cheesecake

4
23 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This cheesecake will steal the limelight at a summer party! This cake looks beautiful garnished with a stem of featherleaf fern.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
1 day 1 hr
total:
1 day 2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1 cup sifted flour, 1/4 cup white sugar, and butter with a pastry blender to make coarse crumbs. With a fork, mix in the lime peel, egg yolk, and 1 teaspoon lime juice. Dough will have a paste-like consistency. Cover the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with the crust mixture. Bake in preheated oven until slightly brown, about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

  • Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, and 1/2 cup flour; beat until smooth. Blend in eggs one at a time, mixing until fully incorporated before adding the next egg. Mix in 1 cup lime juice, vanilla extract, and salt. Beat until smooth. Pour filling into prepared crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes. Reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Bake until center of the cheesecake doesn't wiggle when the pan is gently shaken, about 1 hour. Remove cake from oven and cool on wire rack.

  • Release spring on the outside rim after 1 hour of cooling time, but do not remove the sides. Loosening the spring will help to prevent the cake from cracking. If you remove the rim, the cake will not hold its shape. Chill the cake several hours before serving. Cake develops better flavor if chilled overnight.

Cook's Note:

To Garnish: Separate a featherleaf fern down the middle rib to give tiny "fernettes." Arrange on top of the cheesecake with the point of each "fernette" towards the outside edge of the cake. Arrange lime slices in the center of the ferns, reserving one slice for the top of the alternating slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
612 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 43.2g; cholesterol 233.1mg; sodium 561.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022