Lime Kissed Cheesecake

Directions
Cook's Note:
To Garnish: Separate a featherleaf fern down the middle rib to give tiny "fernettes." Arrange on top of the cheesecake with the point of each "fernette" towards the outside edge of the cake. Arrange lime slices in the center of the ferns, reserving one slice for the top of the alternating slices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
612 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 43.2g; cholesterol 233.1mg; sodium 561.1mg. Full Nutrition
This cheesecake turned out excellent. I did not follow the crust recipe, but used my own graham cracker crust recipe with a lime twist. I melted 6 tb of butter with 1 tb of grated lime peel and 1 tsp of lime juice. Mix melted butter combo with 2 cups of crushed graham crackers combined with 5 tb of gran sugar. Press into 9" springform pan and bake for 10 min at 350 F. I combined the ingredients like I would a typical cheescake. I combined sugar/cream cheese first, then added vanilla and eggs one at a time, then lime juice, then the remaining dry ingredients. I never bake cheesecakes over 300 F, so I baked this one at 300 F for about 80 min or until the middle is still slightly wiggly (if it doesn't wiggle, it gets overcooked). Yes, 5 packages of cream cheese makes for a very heavy cake, but it turns out great. While cooling, make sure to slide a plastic spatula or knife between the cake and the pan to eliminate cracks (I did not loosen the spring on the pan like the directions indicated). My cake didn't turn out too tart (I think the graham cracker crust helped sweeten things) and everybody loved it. It was perfect for my summertime bbq. Would definitely make it again.
While the cake tasted great, I found that the recipe wasn't well written. Some of the directions were a bit confusing and I even thought some might have been missing. As well, some of the amounts seemed odd to me. 5 packages of cream cheese? I used 3 and found that was more than enough. Does the springform pan have to be prepared in any way? Greased? Floured? The recipe doesn't say. Also, I had some issues with the crust. I followed the recipe exactly yet as soon as I put the crust into the oven to bake for 6-8 minutes, it started to slide down the sides of my pan. Also, during the cooling process, my cake developed a crack right in the middle. Luckily I was able to hide it with ferns, lime and flowers but it was still frustrating to know that my beautiful cake was imperfect. This recipe is very time consuming and frustrating to make.
I took a lot of shortcuts on this and it still tasted wonderful. I halved the recipe, used bottled juice instead of fresh, and drizzled some lime juice over a store bought graham cracker crust before filling. I took it to work and we devoured it. One woman said it was the best cheesecake she had ever tasted. Thanks! - EDIT - 4 years later, I still love this. I have now made it per the recipe, and it comes out a lot more tart with fresh squeezed juice, but it's still delicious to me. I did get a big crack in the middle when I made the full-sized one, so I covered it with garnish
12/13/2001
This is not an easy cheesecake to make and my hands stung by the time that I was done squeezing these limes. But it is the best cheesecake I've ever had. I eat a lot of cheesecake. My mother and sister loved it, though I would imagine that it would be a challenging flavor for children. I'd recommend this superior recipe in a minute.
08/07/2001
Cheesecake was good, but just a little too tart for my taste.
07/20/2003
This is a really good recipe. I have made it four times now and each time I make it I get rave reviews.
05/07/2002
very tangy...don't think i'll be making this one again...never had cheese get throw out before because know one would eat it
10/13/2003
I think 5 packages is a bit too much cream cheese. This cake was very heavy. Beware of replacing the cream cheese with Neufchatel to reduce calories. It makes this cake too salty.
I have made this cheesecake a few times. I bake it just as it says and the texture of the pie is just perfect! I do use a regular graham cracker crust, with added lime zest. I use a citrus juicer and about 10-12 key limes to make the juice and it delivers quite the sour punch. The flavor can be intense for those just wanting a light lime flavor - this is NOT your cheesecake. But always a good one for summer!
I changed the recipe a bit. I made a graham cracker crust (1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup butter baked at 325 for 10 minutes), used bottled juice, and separated the mixing to more closely resemble other cheesecake recipes (I mixed the cream cheese, juice, vanilla, flour, salt, and sugar, then added the eggs one at a time, mixing in between each addition). The cheesecake turned out really well. It was very flavorful, though don't expect it to be a sweet dessert; it's tart but refreshing...
03/21/2001
Absolutely divine and relatively easy.
09/18/2000
Sorry but I can't agree. I am feeding it to my dog.
This was a really great cake. I felt that a full cup of lime juice was too much, so I reduced it to 1/2 a cup. I also put it in a graham cracker crust because I was lazy and didn't want to make the crust. It was really fantastic, and I got rave reviews on it. It is a very dense cake, and very much like a certain "factory" cake. great recipe, thanks for sharing.
