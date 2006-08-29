Lime Kissed Cheesecake

This cheesecake turned out excellent. I did not follow the crust recipe, but used my own graham cracker crust recipe with a lime twist. I melted 6 tb of butter with 1 tb of grated lime peel and 1 tsp of lime juice. Mix melted butter combo with 2 cups of crushed graham crackers combined with 5 tb of gran sugar. Press into 9" springform pan and bake for 10 min at 350 F. I combined the ingredients like I would a typical cheescake. I combined sugar/cream cheese first, then added vanilla and eggs one at a time, then lime juice, then the remaining dry ingredients. I never bake cheesecakes over 300 F, so I baked this one at 300 F for about 80 min or until the middle is still slightly wiggly (if it doesn't wiggle, it gets overcooked). Yes, 5 packages of cream cheese makes for a very heavy cake, but it turns out great. While cooling, make sure to slide a plastic spatula or knife between the cake and the pan to eliminate cracks (I did not loosen the spring on the pan like the directions indicated). My cake didn't turn out too tart (I think the graham cracker crust helped sweeten things) and everybody loved it. It was perfect for my summertime bbq. Would definitely make it again.

