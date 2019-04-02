Meatloaf that Doesn't Crumble

I've only made meatloaf a couple of times many years ago based off a recipe of my grandmother's. I didn't keep the recipe and she has since passed. This came the closest to her recipe that I found. It turned out great and stayed moist and together. I had to alter it to feed 8 picky people however. I used 3 lbs of beef with 1 lb of ground pork sausage. Some weren't fans of onions, so I replaced the raw onions with about 8 baby portabella mushrooms. I also used red and green bell peppers. I mixed some butter crackers with salted crackers. To help with the size, I kept the milk the same but added 2 eggs. I still used just one dry onion soup mix. I waited to add the ketchup until the last 20 minutes. I didn't have sage so I just left it out. I ended up using 2 loaf pans. My husband was in love. He ate it hot on day 1 and ate cold meatloaf sandwiches on day 2. Everyone else ate it, even my 2 year old nephew. I served it with green bean casserole, cheddar and bacon baked potato halves and baked rolls. It was surprisingly quick to prepare and I was ecstatic with the result.