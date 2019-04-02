Meatloaf that Doesn't Crumble
I have tried and tried meatloaf recipes they all fall apart before you get them out of the pan. This meatloaf is very good and sticks together to be served. Leftover meatloaf makes wonderful sandwiches with mayonnaise.
I tried this recipe and it has a very good flavor, DIDN'T fall apart and makes excellent sandwiches... This is the one that I've been looking for, for a long time.Read More
I realize I'm in the minority here. The only thing I left out was the green pepper, however I substituted a couple carrots. The pan FILLED with grease which I had to drain out, and then I waited 5 minutes to cut the loaf and it completely crumbled. Maybe I did something wrong but this definately did not work out for me, and due to the overpowering flavor of the sausage, I am not going to try it again.Read More
This is an excellent recipe. I use Ritz or Townhouse original flavor crackers. Here's a nice little tip for the anti-grease crowd. Line the bottom of your loaf pan with bread. (Two pieces usually does it) Place the meatloaf on top and cook per recipe. The bread soaks up the grease and peels off easily, leaving a beautifully moist yet grease free meatloaf! Bon Appetite!
I slightly modified this recipe, and created a 5 star winner! I sauteed the chopped veggies, then quickly pulsed them in the food processor before mixing with other ingredients. Also, cut the sausage to 1/2 lb, only added 1 cup of milk, 1 cup bread crumbs and ommited the catchup. I am not a big meat loaf fan, but this actually changed my mind. It stayed together, and was awesome!
Soooooo... I was looking for a meatloaf recipe that would be as "generic" as possible. My husband was craving it and I had never made it. I am Peruvian and my husband is Bahamian and in Peru we do not make meatloaf as part of our day to day menu. Anyway... I picked this recipe as the ingredients sounded like a generic meatloaf, but I made a few changes: I did not have the onion soup so did not put it in, I replaced it by 1/4 cup of men-si (tau-si) sauce (you can find it in Asian foodstores). I added 2 eggs and cut the milk in half. We do not have mild pork sausages here in Peru so I replaced it by Argentinian chorizos. I did not cover it with ketchup before baking it. I left the rest just as it said on the recipe and it turned out delicious. My husband said it was the best meatloaf he has ever tried!
I've only made meatloaf a couple of times many years ago based off a recipe of my grandmother's. I didn't keep the recipe and she has since passed. This came the closest to her recipe that I found. It turned out great and stayed moist and together. I had to alter it to feed 8 picky people however. I used 3 lbs of beef with 1 lb of ground pork sausage. Some weren't fans of onions, so I replaced the raw onions with about 8 baby portabella mushrooms. I also used red and green bell peppers. I mixed some butter crackers with salted crackers. To help with the size, I kept the milk the same but added 2 eggs. I still used just one dry onion soup mix. I waited to add the ketchup until the last 20 minutes. I didn't have sage so I just left it out. I ended up using 2 loaf pans. My husband was in love. He ate it hot on day 1 and ate cold meatloaf sandwiches on day 2. Everyone else ate it, even my 2 year old nephew. I served it with green bean casserole, cheddar and bacon baked potato halves and baked rolls. It was surprisingly quick to prepare and I was ecstatic with the result.
i'll start by saying i have a favorite meatloaf recipe but was out of eggs, so i found this one as an alternative. i used only ground turkey for the meat, but kept the rest of the recipe the same, minus the green peppers. although i still prefer my original, this helped me out greatly today when i realized i had used the last egg and we had our hearts set on meatloaf. good flavor from the soup mix, i really enjoyed that. thanks!!
Me and my husband absolutely loved this recipe! This was my second attempt at making meatloaf and it was a success!! I think the only thing i did different was that i grated the onion, bell pepper, and celery. I dont have a food processor, and i dont like to bite into the pieces of vegetables, so i grated them instead. I also used just ground beef, and i think i made more than 2 pounds because it didnt fit in my loaf pan. Luckily i had a larger aluminum one that it fit perfect in. I also had to increase cooking time because mine wasnt done in 1 1/2 hours. This recipe is definately a keeper!
excellent!! stayed together and had a wonderful taste. this is now my staple meatloaf recipe.
This meatloaf was OUTSTANGING. LOVED the flavor. I think the Bell Pepper and celery really added to the exceptional flavor and consistency. I won't go searching for other meatloaf recipes, this one is a keeper. Thanks for sharing. GREAT recipe!
I loved this recipe! I didn't have green peppers and I didn't use ketchup, but It was a great savory meatloaf. I was suprised how well it held up without the egg but it sliced beautifly. and the veggies keep it moist and flavorful.
Extreamly good recipe... The guys loved it and raved about it like o other meatloaf... I will use this recipe over and over again...
No meatloaf needs eggs to not crumble... i dont know why people waste eggs in meatloaf... Best Meatloaf is easiest... 1 1/2 - 2 pounds lean ground beef, cup of crumbs, diced onion (videllia) diced fresh garlic, teaspoon or oregano, 1/4 teasp thyme. 2 tsp black pepper. let the crumb mix sit together over night to share flavours and moisture. mix together with the beef. mix a can of tomatoe soup with 3 tablesppon of sugar, and pout over it, heat at 350 for 1- 1 1/2 hrs depending on how browned you want it. ENJOY
I tried this recipe last night, except I went with Scallion11's suggestion of sauteing the veggies first and it was fantastic!! Definitely the best meatloaf recipe I've ever tried!!!
This meatloaf was yummie and easy to make. I was surprised when my 2 year old asked for more. Parents and husband liked it too. This is now my signiture recipe for meatloaf. Thanks!
Um, can you say yummy!!!??? We loved this recipe, even my 5 year old ate it, and believe me that is no easy task! I didn't add bell peppers because we just don't really like them. Everything else was followed exactly- it did not fall apart AT ALL!!!
If you want your meatloaf not to crumble, simply put a pan of water on the shelf below it while baking
This was an excellent meatloaf! The flavors were terrific. We made it for our ski trip & had meatloaf sandwiches the next day. Thanks so much for the recipe
wonderful!
This meatloaf was really moist and was delicious, however next time I will add a bit more spices to it. Believe me, it was all devoured in the end either way!
This meatloaf was tasty, but not a traditional meatloaf by any means because of the sausage, which somewhat dominates the flavor. It was yummy, just not what I expected.
good flavor it really dosent crumbled
My goodness, it's true! Not only was this tasty, but it didn't crumble, as promised. It's now my only meatloaf recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Wow this was the best, I did replace the sausage with ground turkey and added onion powder and oregano and used low soduim crackers. The meatloaf still was great, thank you so much. (made 2 loafs was great in sandwiches next day)
Made this tonight for my husband and I. I was a little nervous with the amount of milk, but it absorbed into the crackers. A fabulous meatloaf. We will be making this again. FYI - it makes two loaves.
Not quite as spicy as I'd like - which really surprised me with the soup mix - but great meatloaf non the less. Will probably tweak the spices a bit next time - but there are many next times to come! THANKS!
really good didnt use onion mix,but added worchesthire on top after loaf made. best meatloaf Ive had
This is a good basic meatloaf. I used Hot Pork Sausage and it provided a slight kick. It comes together very quickly and easily using a food processor for the vegetables and the stand mixer to blend all the ingredients. I'm looking forward to the sandwiches tomorrow.
Wonderful recipe. We make this quite often because the kids and my husband love it.
This tasted good and it does not crumble. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband and I love this meatloaf! He is the cook at his firehouse. The other firefighters love it!
Excellent meatloaf! I have made this several times and it is a huge hit with everyone. I use bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs and leave out the celery and it is still great!
Okay, mine fell apart, does that mean I messed up? It stayed together just fine cold on sandwiches, but hot out of the dish it crumbled. The flavor was delicious though; I'll make it again. Also, this recipe produced a lot of meatloaf. It tested the limits of my loaf pan. I think my onion and bell pepper may have been too big. Watch out for this when shopping for your veggies for this recipe.
This is the best meatloaf I have ever made. I did not add the sage, I did add 3 carrots just chopped all the veggies in a chopper. There is just enough meatloaf to make 4 mini loaves in the Pampered Chef loaf pan. I will use more ketchup on the top next time. I will make this a regular in meal planning.
The recipe is nothing special. It did give me incentive to experiment with meatloaf and see if I can improve on the flavors, cut the fat and increase the nutritional impact.
My family really enjoyed this! I did leave out the green pepper, but followed the recipe otherwise. I will definitely make this again!
Moist, tasty, hearty...yes, we liked it and will fix it again
had great flavor and was very moist. I used ground turkey instead of beef and it was very good.
This is very delicious meatloaf. I added only 1/2lb pork sausage because that's all I had.
This is the best meatloaf that I've ever tried. Thank you so much, Smurf for the recipe!
Excellent recipe. I didn't use the bell pepper because my husband doesn't like it, and I'm not a fan of pork sausage, so I used ground veal instead. Also, I'm lactose intolerant, so I used 2 eggs and 1 cup of tomato sauce/ketchup instead and it turned out great. Not sure how this would fit in a loaf pan... I had a lot of meat and used a much bigger dish. Nonetheless, it turned out fantastic.
great recipe!this is a keeper
This is fantastic! I know I have a winner when my boyfriend can't stop talking about it! We both thought it was better than our parents', which we had previously though impossible. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!!
This recipe is very close to the meatloaf recipe my mom makes with just a few exceptions; fresh onion in place of dry onion soup mix and omit the sage. I also swirl ketchup on the top and remove foil for last 10 minutes to allow it to brown. If you let it cool for 10 minutes before slicing, it will cut nicely without falling apart. It's very moist and a little crisp on bottom, but not burnt. For tasty meatloaf sandwiches (next day), try making a can of condensed tomato soup with just half a can of milk and pour it over the reheated meatloaf until warm and bubbly. Place between two slices of bread and VOILA! meatloaf sandwiches...YUMMMMM very tasty!
We really loved this meatloaf. My wife actually ate it again the next day
I have never made a meatloaf befre this was the easiest and I already had all the ingredients. My family loved it. I will make this again.
This recipe is simple and delicious. I would highly recommend it. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and it still did not crumble!
Really good meat loaf; one of the best recipes I have tried. The sausage gives it a great flavor. The only thing I did differently was adding fresh garlic and some cajun seasoning. Makes fabulous meat loaf sandwiches; worth making an extra loaf on Friday night to have sandwiches for the weekend!
I finally found it...an excellent meatloaf recipe!! The flavor is great, it held together, love it! I have made a kazillion different meatloafs, but this is the BEST! Thanks..
This recipe was wonderful! I made it as stated, but I did add a half cup of carrots to the other veggies in the food processer. The carrots added nice coloring. Everyone loved it & it will be a favorite from now on.
I threw in some other veggies and it turned out WONDERFUL. It tastes even better as leftovers if you brown them on the stove. Wow!
I absolutely love this recipe! I only have plain bread crumbs so I guess I haven't technically "tried" this recipe...however, this meatloaf does.not.crumble and the seasoning is perfect! I also put sliced bread on the bottom of the loaf pan to help absorb the grease. This is the only meatloaf recipe that I've found to love and use it over and over. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good. Even better the next day as open faced sandwiches. Will make again.
True to its name it did not crumble. Great flavor, the only change that I made was to omit the salt. Will definitely add to my recipe rotation! Thanks!
Followed the recipe exactly and it did crumble. Very good but I have other meatloaf recipes just as good if not better.
Made it today One of the best MeatLoaf Recipes I have found.5 stars for this one...Thanks
This is really tasty. I was a little doubtful of the celery and green peppers but it works. Since this recipe makes so much, I usually get at least 4 meals for 2 out of it. I buy the mini loaf tins at a dollar store and divide the recipe evenly between them. I usually get 8 tins out of one batch. They freeze great and are so nice to have on hand.
Well done! Great and easy recipe. Not the best meatloaf I've ever had, but definitely deserving of a top-notch rating.
My husband made this tonight especially because he loves meatloaf sandwiches, but I must say it was good. Little extra effort than I like to go thru but it was really nice not having to cook myself. :)
I doubled the reciped and threw in pre diced onions, celery,and green peppers. Speeded up preparation and I still got rave reviews. This is a great recipe!
We really liked this when it was hot. It didn't fall apart but was nice and juicy but there are other recipes that I like better cold. Grilling the slices made a decent sandwich though!
After I made this meatloaf recipe, my family said they didn't want any other meatloaf. Therefore, it is the only meatloaf recipe I now use.
I was surprised to see no eggs in this recipe but my son (who hates eggs) was very happy. I didn't use green pepper (not fond of it) but otherwise followed the recipe using sausage with sage added instead of adding the sage. True to it's name, it didn't crumble!
I followed this recipe as printed, except I made one change, I replaced the ketchup with Campbells Healthy Request tomato soup (undiluted). Preparation is easy, and I served the meatloaf with red-skin potato (mashed with skins), and lightly steamed peas.. a hit in my household, I will make this again!!
Thank you for this recipe. I have been looking for a meatloaf recipe that I would serve anyone esp. children. My recipe that I made all the time my kids were at home just has not had the right texture for years. Maybe becauce of the pink slime added to the meat during those years. Because of low cholesterol diet, I used a lean beef roast that I had Brookshires cut off any big pieces of fat and grind for me and also with the pork sausage I dumped the fat off right away. Because of low-sodium diet I left out the 1/4 tsp of salt in this recipe. I am so glad I tried this recipe because I have found my favorite recipe for a meatloaf. This is smooth, moist, flavorful, beautiful to look at, excellent flavor and texture, very easy. JM
I made this meatloaf it was very tasty, but it was also greasy too. I am not a big meatloaf eater but I wanted to try this out. I will make it again but I will do it with ground turkey, & smoked italian turkey sausage. I will also use season panko bread crumbs instead cracker crumbs
EXCELLENT,,,,one of the best meatlofs I have ever made, I will be makinf this one from now on.
I set out to make my boyfriend a meatloaf he would like, plus last more than one of two meals. I've never made this dish before, either. I was confused as to what constituted "pork sausage". I just grabbed a pound of Italian sausage, took the meat out of the casing and combined it. Wow! I'm still getting compliments more than a month later, and true to its title it didn't crumble! I will definitely make it again!
Delicious! Held it's shape perfectly. This recipe is a keeper.
It is not bad, but I have had much better and easier to make meatloaf. It just is not worth the effort that it takes to make it. I will continue my hunt for a really great meatloaf....
I have made this recipe three times now. The four star rating is for the ingredients and methods in the original. However I now make it a bit differently. I do not use bell peppers and celery. I increase the onion to make up for the difference. I cook up a 1/4 lb of bacon and saute the onion and some garlic in the drippings. I add the bacon to the mix as well. I then put two slices of bread in the bottom of the loaf pan and press in the mix, making sure to get out all voids. My loaf pans are glass so this helps a bit. I cook until internal temp of 160 is reached, shut the oven off and let it cool down a bit. The meat loaf slices up real nice. I use 90/10 ground beef an good quality mild breakfast sausage. Has become a favorite in our house.
I made this for my husband who is a committed carnivore (I and my daughters are pescatarian) and he loved it! Typically he thinks my cooking is bland and because I don't Taste the meat dishes I make him, I have a hard time knowing what to do differently. But he was very pleased with this. I cut the recipe in half and it made one large loaf. However the loaf shrank considerably during cooking. I used almond milk instead of the milk and topped it with BBQ sauce. Very moist and not crumbly, as promised. It was however swimming in grease when I took it out of the oven to check on it at 1.5 hours. I drained the grease and cooked for another 10 minutes and it was perfect!I will definitely make tis again and freeze the second loaf.
Fabulous! I wouldn't change a thing.
I made this tonight and it was wonderful! I thought with the onions it might be too powerful but it was great. This is the best recipe I have made yet for meatloaf. My 13 month old devoured it. Oh..and in Texas we LOVE ketchup on our meatloaf! I highly recommend this recipe, it has great flavor.
Not a meatloaf kinda family, but have made this recipe more thane once because we really like it! Decided to make it this evening, but discovered I was out of celery right in the middle of prepping. BUMMER! However, I had fresh broccoli with stems, so I cut the florets off and peeled the stalks, cut them up as I would have the celery and put them in the blender. Nobody noticed the change!
Tweaked it for ingredients I had in hand but it still came out great and held together well. Ended up with 2lb just beef and didn't have soup mix so I did tbls dried onions, tsp powdered onion and 2 tbls better than boullion, also just used regular bread crumbs. Next time I'm going to flavor up the ketchup a bit more for the top but this is definitely replacing my old meatloaf recipe.
I had searched for a meatloaf recipe that did not crumble, had flavor, and was good as I remember my mother made, this recipe met all requirements. I had tried at least 15 different recipes all failed and I began to lose hope. I have made meatloaf with this recipe 15 or more times without failure. For those who like left over meatloaf sandwiches, stop looking, this is the best.
I added 3 cloves of garlic and 1/2 cup of parm cheese.
This recipe turned out good I only used half of the onion soup mix because of the salt and added worstershire sauce to the meatloaf mixture. And it didn't crumble.
my husband called it awesome! really good! used panko breadcrumbs, everything else as written. had Spanish rice and string beans.
Thought I had onion soup mix, but didn't. Used a packet of brown gravy mix instead...turned out very flavourful. Easy to slice for sandwiches the next day. I will definitely be putting this recipe in my rotation!
This was truly a great meatloaf. I went light on the ketchup because we're not really fans, and I think I could have even left it off entirely. This one is a keeper.
I have made this meatloaf a few times and it is delicious. I decided to make it a little different this time. I sauted onion, celery garlic and mushrooms and added salt, pepper, sage and also allspice to the mixture. I added salt, pepper and onion soup mix to the meat. I used italian style breadcrumbs as that is what I had and added them to the milk to soak. For the topping I mixed together brown sugar, ketchup and dry mustard. A little twist to the original recipe and it was also delicious. Each time I omitted the green pepper. This has become my go to meatloaf recipe. It stays together and anyone can add their own twist.
I made it today, sunday, and this was the first time my meatloaf didn't crumble amd the favor was yummy!! I had to do seconds! Thanks.
Tasty meatloaf and leftovers made good sandwiches ! I adapted a couple of things based on ingredients I had on hand. I omitted the pork sausage. I also subbed bread crumbs for the cracker crumbs and a yellow bell pepper for green.
the only substitution I made was to add chopped jalapeños (2 large) for the celery. I also by mistake put the ketchup in with the other ingredients when I mixed the meatloaf. it was excellent. I made 6 mini meatloafs in a large muffin tin using about half of the meat mixture and the rest I made into a loaf using a glass bread dish to cook it in. I was perfect for serving the mini meatloafs for dinner and then using the rest for sandwiches. I also sprinkled the top with a bout a cup of sharp cheddar cheese. It was enjoyed by all.
Awesome... it didn't fall apart either!!!
Delicious flavor! I didn't believe it would be a loaf that holds together ... yet it does and remains tender to the bite. We'll be making this again.
The flavor was great, the prep was so easy....but..........it fell apart. Completely crumbled. :(
The flavor was great, but contrary to the name, mine crumbled =(
I tried this recipe tonight and it is flavorful, but it is very greasy. I didn't think to look for nutrition information until after it was made, and I couldn't find anything, which may be a good thing! It is tasty, but I will probably look for a lighter recipe. It did crumble on me as well as some other reviewers I think because it's so tender (due to all the grease) that it just falls apart.
I've been waiting for this my whole life. This was amazing and it stays together. Imagine that?! :-) The few changes I did make. RED bell pepper, medium onion and three medium stalks of celery, chopped and sautéed in a little olive oil for 5 minutes, until just soft, then pulsed 5-7 times in a mini processor. A whole roll of Ritz crackers, ground PORK (plain) and Heinz 57 for the sauce. The rest as follows. Thank you!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was a crumbled mess!
Followed the recipe and it was great! Will definitely make it again!
While it still fell apart, Hubby said it's the tastiest meatloaf I've ever made, so it's a keeper! Not sure what to do to make the slices more dense/compact so that it's delicious AND sliceable, but maybe I'll scroll through more reviews to see suggestions. Eggs? We'll find out! Thanks for posting this!
This is the best meatloaf, don't go changing anything. It does make great sandwiches, too. Try a meatloaf grilled cheese.
My kids love meatloaf and I love sandwiches using the leftovers. Instead of the crackers I use 1 cup of dry oatmeal. This is a good way to hide some veggies if you have picky kids.
Great tasting. Used half lean pork and half lean ground beef. Added one cup of red wine and cooked at 300F for 2.5 hrs.
Never fails to please at our house. It's all about the sandwiches next day.
