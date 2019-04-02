Meatloaf that Doesn't Crumble

4.5
131 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 23
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

I have tried and tried meatloaf recipes they all fall apart before you get them out of the pan. This meatloaf is very good and sticks together to be served. Leftover meatloaf makes wonderful sandwiches with mayonnaise.

Recipe by SMURF12535

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a food processor or blender, combine the bell pepper, onion and celery. Process until finely chopped, but not liquid. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the ground beef, ground pork, cracker crumbs, onion soup mix, salt, pepper, sage and milk. Mix well using your hands, or if you have a stand mixer, mix using the paddle attachment. Transfer to a 9x5 inch loaf pan and form into a loaf, mounding in the center. Cover with a generous layer of ketchup.

  • Bake for 1 1/2 hours in the preheated oven. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers, slice and serve cold in sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 67.9mg; sodium 790.3mg. Full Nutrition
