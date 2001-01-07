Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
Make the day before desired; this cake improves with time. Made in a pressure cooker. If desired, garnish with confectioners' sugar or whipped cream and sliced strawberries.
This is a great recipe. I made it for a holiday and the entire cake was gone. Thank goodness I made 2 becasue everyone was asking if there was more!!! My kids loved it and it has been one of the best cakes I have ever made. You definatly need to try this one!!!Read More
this was a absolutley fabulous recipe. it was so good i had to take it to my friends at school!!! they loved it too! however i baked my cheesecake in a 375 degree oven for until it wasnt giggly in the middle. then i put it in the fridge for a few hours and it was perfect!!!!
Wasn't kidding about needing to wait overnight for it to set. It's delicious the next day. I don't know if a pressure cooker is the best idea for cheesecake, but this is the only one I've ever made and it came out great.
This is just what you want when you are making a chocolate mousse cheesecake, delicious!
I have made this cheese cake many times. It's always the top hit at dinner parties and holiday dinners. After learning a few tips, my success rate is always 100%. I usually cut it into small slices and serve it topped with a red raspberry sauce. My guests just love it and can't believe it was "baked" in my pressure cooker. One thing that I've learned was to prepare mix only after ingredients have reached room temperature. Love this recipe!! Rick H
I made this recipe in my instant pot and it was delicious. I have a couple of suggestions though. I made it in an 8-inch springform pan I would suggest that you put a parchment round in the bottom of the pan to make it easier to get the pie out of the pan. I used parchment paper on top rather than wax paper also. the crust does need some butter with the cookie crumbs and I believe it needs a little bit more than a half a cup, next time I'm going to try 3/4 cup of crumbs.
I made this in an Instant Pot, and it's SO good. The only change that I made was to sub unsweetened chocolate for some of the semisweet, because I generally like desserts less sweet. It turned out perfect, and I'll definitely make it again as soon as I get out of this carb coma.
Is the cooking directions the same for the instant pot
This was really good, and I'm so pleased that I could make it in my Instant Pot. I took it to an afternoon get together and there wasn't a single complaint, just many Ummm, yummy, and delicious. I'll make this again many times.
This is everything to me. On holidays, the first thing everyone goes for is the cheesecake I made! It was so good, I had to make three more! Best dessert ever!!!!!!!!!!!!
This recipe is absolutely amazing! It is especially good with caramel over the top. I used crushed Oreos for the crust and cooked mine in the oven at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Just until it didn't jiggle when tapped and don't forget the water bath. It is now our favorite cheesecake. So good!
I did not make any changes!! This needs to be made the day before so it will set properly. When it's first done it seems like it's not cooked but it will set up!
It was delicious!! Everyone loved it!! Will definitely make it again.
Fantastic recipe! I make all my cheesecakes in the pressure cooker. I was concerned about all the ingredients fitting, as there's the 8 oz of whipping cream. But they fit and it was a decadently rich chocolate cake with a creamy mousse cheesecake! I used oreos for my crust and didn't need butter for the crust. I also own a mini bundt pan for the pressure cooker, & make lots of desserts with it!
I was surprised the crust didn't call for melted butter. Forgot to grease the pan, so tough getting it out- don't skip that! Used 1 ounce of semisweet chips, and the color was lighter than the posted picture. Still delicious though! I made this in an 8 inch pan in the Instant Pot, and 45 minutes was perfect.
