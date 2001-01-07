Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

4.8
15 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Make the day before desired; this cake improves with time. Made in a pressure cooker. If desired, garnish with confectioners' sugar or whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 8-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease an 8-inch springform pan that will fit inside the pressure cooker. Mix the chocolate wafer crumbs and cinnamon together. Sprinkle the crumb mixture on the bottom of springform pan, pressing gently to form the crust.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate and butter together and set aside.

  • With a food processor or electric mixer, process cream cheese until smooth. Add chocolate mixture, and process until mixture is well-mixed and uniformly colored. Pour in the cream, vanilla extract, sugar, and eggs. Beat well. Sieve cocoa powder over batter, and pulse or mix on low speed until cocoa is thoroughly incorporated. Pour mixture over crumbs in pan. Cover cake with a piece of waxed paper. Wrap the entire pan with aluminum foil.

  • Add water to pressure cooker. Place pan on the trivet in pressure cooker. Seal the cooker and bring it up to 15 pounds (high) pressure. Reduce the heat to maintain the pressure, and cook 45 to 50 minutes. Remove cooker from heat, and let the pressure drop on its own. Remove cheesecake from cooker, and let cool to room temperature in pan on a wire rack.

  • Remove cheesecake from pan, and refrigerate for 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 34.7g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 196.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022