Hot and Sweet Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.53 stars
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is the best I've made. It tastes like the ones I have tried at Chinese restaurants.

By ycrowe

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the vinegar to a boil in a small, non-reactive pot, and mix in sugar until dissolved. Reduce heat to low, simmer 5 minutes, and remove from heat. Mash the garlic and salt into a smooth paste, and mix into the pot. Stir in the red pepper flakes. Cool to room temperature before using, or store up to 2 days in the refrigerator.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 145.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (76)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tracy Gregory
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2006
It really does taste like that at the Chinese restaurants. Very good spicy! I thickened it a little with cornstarch as I was using it as a dipping sauce for fondue. Read More
Helpful
(39)

Most helpful critical review

RiceLover
Rating: 3 stars
10/25/2010
This was a bit too 'vinager-ish' for us. Perhaps next time I won't use as much rice vinegar although this was a nice concept. Read More
Helpful
(5)
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tracy Gregory
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2006
It really does taste like that at the Chinese restaurants. Very good spicy! I thickened it a little with cornstarch as I was using it as a dipping sauce for fondue. Read More
Helpful
(39)
Carissa Vanco Bywaters
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2008
All I can say is make it exactly the way it is and you can't go wrong. I served it with tokatsu and everyone raved about it and was very surprised at the flavor that this sauce brought to the table. Will def make on many occasions. Read More
Helpful
(35)
tizzylizz
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2007
My husband & I went bonkers over this sauce when we used it with the 'Chicken Katsu' & white rice I make off this site. I only used 1 t. red pepper flakes & it was spicy enough for us. Excellent!! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
HUGSMOMMY
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2009
I thought this was the perfect combination of flavors but definitely too spicy. I've made it twice the second time with garlic powder instead of fresh (because I was out) and only a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and it was perfect! Read More
Helpful
(13)
GABESGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2007
Wow this was really authentic! I served it with store bought eggrolls from the freezer section and made fried rice and hot and sour soup. My hubby was so impressed he asked me to serve as an appetizer at our superbowl party this weekend! Read More
Helpful
(11)
STEVE IN FL
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2006
This sauce is outstanding! I also thickened it with cornstarch (about 1 TBS).. The chilis gave it a fantastic color and flavor. I will definately be making this again.. thanks much! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2010
Nice! VERY spicy as written so add the red pepper sparingly if you're a heat lightweight. I added little more garlic and salt than called for. The texture was perfect a little thinner than syrup. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jajam
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2009
Fantastic sauce for eggrolls or wontons. It is meant to be on the thin side to gently flavor not coat items. Just like the good oriental restaurant versions. Read More
Helpful
(7)
bzyarb2@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2011
Fantastic! Taste just like from the restaurant. I used Splenda instead of white sugar because that's all I keep in the house and used minced garlic from the jar instead of a garlic clove. The sauce was thin initially however it had thickened to the perfect syrupy consistency by the next day. I used it on homemade spring rolls by using large lettuce leaves as the wrap and put grilled chicken cubes with julienned cut cucumbers and shredded carrots on the inside. Low-fat and very filling!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
RiceLover
Rating: 3 stars
10/25/2010
This was a bit too 'vinager-ish' for us. Perhaps next time I won't use as much rice vinegar although this was a nice concept. Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022