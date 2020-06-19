Hot and Sweet Dipping Sauce

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars It really does taste like that at the Chinese restaurants. Very good spicy! I thickened it a little with cornstarch as I was using it as a dipping sauce for fondue. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars All I can say is make it exactly the way it is and you can't go wrong. I served it with tokatsu and everyone raved about it and was very surprised at the flavor that this sauce brought to the table. Will def make on many occasions. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars My husband & I went bonkers over this sauce when we used it with the 'Chicken Katsu' & white rice I make off this site. I only used 1 t. red pepper flakes & it was spicy enough for us. Excellent!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was the perfect combination of flavors but definitely too spicy. I've made it twice the second time with garlic powder instead of fresh (because I was out) and only a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and it was perfect! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was really authentic! I served it with store bought eggrolls from the freezer section and made fried rice and hot and sour soup. My hubby was so impressed he asked me to serve as an appetizer at our superbowl party this weekend! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce is outstanding! I also thickened it with cornstarch (about 1 TBS).. The chilis gave it a fantastic color and flavor. I will definately be making this again.. thanks much! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Nice! VERY spicy as written so add the red pepper sparingly if you're a heat lightweight. I added little more garlic and salt than called for. The texture was perfect a little thinner than syrup. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic sauce for eggrolls or wontons. It is meant to be on the thin side to gently flavor not coat items. Just like the good oriental restaurant versions. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Taste just like from the restaurant. I used Splenda instead of white sugar because that's all I keep in the house and used minced garlic from the jar instead of a garlic clove. The sauce was thin initially however it had thickened to the perfect syrupy consistency by the next day. I used it on homemade spring rolls by using large lettuce leaves as the wrap and put grilled chicken cubes with julienned cut cucumbers and shredded carrots on the inside. Low-fat and very filling!!! Helpful (7)