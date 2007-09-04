Overnight Coffee Cake

This is amazing. Beyond amazingly good, actually. I can't imagine what some of the reviewers did to make this cake not moist. Maybe, it's me and my changes, and not this recipe alone, haha, but what I made from this recipe was delicious. Now, I did make some changes (tip: never make something "to the T" of a recipe, and always, always taste and make changes). I basically doubled the batch since I was putting it in a bunt pan. I used real butter, no nuts and 2% milk instead of buttermilk (maybe this helped make it less dense?) and I didn't measure the cinnamon. I did not let it sit over night either since I wanted to bake it immediately. On top of that, I made a more crumbly sort of topping by adding a tablespoon of flour and melted butter mixed with the the brown sugar/cinnamon mix to put on top. A great starter recipe. Very moist and good.