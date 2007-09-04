Overnight Coffee Cake

When I first got this recipe I thought it would be strange to make this cake, then refrigerate it, and bake the next morning. But it's great. The cake is so moist and delicious. It's wonderful when you have company staying at your house, and it makes a great breakfast with a cup of coffee.
Wonderful! I also doubled this recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan. When the cake was done I sprinkled the top with a little extra crumb topping (1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup flour). Everyone kept raving about how moist it was! This is a keeper!
One of the best coffee cakes I've tried! I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 inch pan. It came out really moist. I glazed it with a mixture of 1 cup of confectioner's sugar and 2 Tbsp. of milk. A definite keeper!
This coffee cake is amazing! It's nice because I can make it the night before and then just get up and put it in the oven. I made 2 changes -- 1) I had no buttermilk, so I soured my own milk with 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice and then however much milk makes 1/2 cup of the milk/lemon juice solution. 2) I wanted to make the topping a bit richer, so I added chocolate chips and almond slivers to the cinnamon and brown sugar mixture. I put half of the batter in the pan, sprinkled just cinnamon and brown sugar over the top, then put the rest of the batter in the pan and covered the rest of the batter with the cinnamon/brown sugar/almond/chocolate chip mixture. It turned out wonderfully! My husband was so happy when he saw it coming out of the oven!
This was really tasty and easy to make because I could mix it up the night before. It was a little confusing to my 8 year old, though because step one has you pour the batter into a pan and then step three has you prepare the pan ("how do you prepare the pan once the batter is in it, mom?") I didn't follow the rest exactly as written, either: I subbed in half fresh-ground whole wheat pastry flour to make it a little healthier, used pecans instead of walnuts because we don't like walnuts much and used soured goat's milk instead of buttermilk because that's what we had. The texture is moist and light, the flavor cinnamon-y and the topping crunchy and sweet. We'll make it again!
This cake turned out AH-MAZING! I doubled the recipe, added 1 cup light sour cream and 1tsp vanilla to the batter before the dry ingredients/buttermilk, and modified the crumb topping a bit as some family members have nut allergies. (I combined 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup flour, 1 tsp cinnamon and 2 Tbsp butter until crumb-like). Baking time for the 9x13 pan took 35 minutes...came out PERFECT! This tastes a lot like those 'Amish Friendship Breads' that get passed around with those 'starter' bags, but this is just so much simpler and you can enjoy it that much more when there is no mess to clean up. AND FINALLY, THE AROMA while it bakes...it got my daughter out of bed and down the stairs to investigate. :) YUMMY!
I decided, after midnight, to get this ready for the morning. I'm so glad I did. This cake was moist, unlike many coffee cakes. The cinnamon flavor was subtle, but enough, I think. I made one substitution - I used plain fat-free yogurt instead of buttermilk, because that's what I had on hand. I mixed it by hand rather than in my KA. I baked it in an 8" square Pyrex pan and it was done in 40 minutes. I think that you could do other things with this coffee cake, more spice (nutmeg...mmm), vanilla, etc., but there is no need. It's that good and it's so easy.
Really good and easy! I had to sub almonds for walnuts as that was all I had. At the last minute, I realized my square pan was unavailable, so I wound up using a 9 1/4" by 5 1/4" loaf pan. Also, I'm vegan, so I subbed natural sugar and powdered egg replacer for the regular items. Lastyly, I didn't put this in the refrigerator overnight--I baked it after mixing it up. Even with all of these adjustments, the cake turned out fine!
I so wish I could give this more stars, because it has great flavor and the topping is scrumptious. It's not moist enough though. I followed the instructions to a "T" when making it but it definitely didn't turn out to be very moist. Very disappointing in that regard. Not sure how other reviewers were able to get such a moist result. I use an oven thermometer, so I know the baking temp was correct. The only thing I can think of is that maybe I should have left tin foil on it while it baked (the recipe didn't say whether to remove the cover or not when baking it; I took it off because that's how I normally bake cake).
Excellent! I did not let it sit overnight, just baked it when done putting it together and it was fabulous! I did add a layer of the topping in the middle of the batter, then piled the rest on top. Served it to company and everyone loved it! Will definitely make this again!
LOVE LOVE LOVE. This was so great for a playdate I had at my house. I made it the night before and cleaned it up the night before so all I had to do that morning was pop it in the oven. No mess to fret over! Plan on making this for women's bible study! I let it sit on the counter for 30 minutes before I stuck it in the oven ONLY because it was in a glass 9x13 (doubled the recipe to 24 servings) and worried about sticking cold glass into hot oven. GREAT RECIPE!!!
This was pretty good! I love the idea of making something the night before for breakfast ;) I think I would have liked this with a glaze but my hubby didn't want more sugar on it. A great recipe! Thanks for a new go-to recipe :)
AWESOME! made as written,,only added blueberries,,,My only regret, is not doubling,,had 1 piece husband devoured rest.............OMG! made it again this time put rasp. in cut them in half,,eyeballed amount and added 1tsp. of chambourd to wet mix,,WOW! out of this world..
It was okay. We ate it, but it's not like how I like coffee cake. The cake was a little spongy and not too much flavor. The topping was mild...I like mine to be crumbly & yummy (use pecans, not walnuts).
Love this one for so many reasons. First, you make the night before, which is such a time saver in the morning. Second, it is easy to put together with ingredients that are usually on hand. Third, it baked perfectly in the time noted and turned out so moist with delicious flavors. I made a little vanilla glaze for the top, but this would have been great without it. Everyone kept making the comment that they loved it and wished I made a bigger pan of it - next time.
Made exactly as instructed. At 42 minutes it was slightly overcooked (good thing I checked on it a few mins early!). I would bake it for 35 minutes next time and check it at 30. Flavor was good, but not amazing. I would make it again, but add a touch more cinnamon to kick up the flavor a bit.
Very good! Mine was baked-up within 30-35 minutes. If you desire a simple glaze, here's my personal favorite: 2 Tbl. softened butter, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 3/4 cup 10X, and milk (to desired consistency). COOL CAKE SLIGHTLY before you spread the glaze on, or it melts too quickly.
This was very good. I didn't cook it for 40 minutes as it was done at 25 minutes. Loved the crunchy crumb topping, the smaller nut pieces was just right for it. Thought it was very moist, even after leaving it uncovered for half the day. Being able to mix this up the day before and have it warm in the morning was why I decided to make this and I wasn't disappoined with the results. Will be making this again.
This was very tasty and it was very nice to just pop it in the oven in the morning. It did not say whether or not to uncover before baking, I did. Also, I have an oven that runs on the hot side. Adjusted it accordingly but it still was done in only 35 minutes.
This is the best coffee cake I have ever had (sorry mom). I followed many of the reviews and doubled and baked in 9x13 dish. I also doubled the topping and added a little extra before baking in the morning. I didn't use the nuts, for preference. Originally I planned on adding sour cream like so many people did but I decided against it and added just a little more buttermilk. It was wonderful! It was so moist and yummy and very hard not to eat too much. I will be making this many times over.
This coffee cake was "okay". My husband and the kids enjoyed it, but I wasn't crazy about it. I didn't care for the cinnamon in it, except for the topping. I still much prefer our favorite coffee cake from a local hotel.
I rate this coffee cake 5 stars for convenience (make at night, bake in morning--GREAT!), and 5 stars for taste (melt in your mouth and gets lots of compliments!). I gave a final rating of 4 stars, though, because it isn't very easy to serve. I doubled the recipe and made it for our church fellowship, and much of it fell apart as we cut it, and as people ate it, more of it crumbled. BUT I got rave reviews! :) I will make it again.
Wonderful recipe, this is great when you have a busy house full of guests and want something simple and delicious for breakfast. I make it with whole wheat flour just so I feel as though it has something fiber-full in it besides the nuts. Terrific recipe.
Made this for my office breakfast...it was a big hit. Not a single crumb left in the basket! Prepared the night before and was great to pop in the oven while I was getting ready for work. Great for brunch too. Will definitly make this again.
VERY good cake and quite easy. My daughter has made this 3 times now within the last 4 days! Two as gifts and just last night for us for Easter brunch. I would agree with a previous review that 35 minutes might the correct amount of time so I would suggest checking it then. (By the 3rd time my daughter had added a little more cinnamon to the cake and some extra cinnamon/brown sugar on the top just prior to baking...but those are just our preferences).
This cake was perfect for breakfast - not too sweet. I can see why some people are doubling the recipe - the amount of batter produced from following the recipe below was barely enough for a 8x8 pan so the cake was pretty thin. We didn't mind though. The cake was in the oven roughly 40 minutes but I should have taken it out around 30-35. I omitted the nuts altogether because my husband doesn't like them. Very good.
I work in an adult family home. I care for seniors and am always looking for easy recipes that can bee made ahead and cooked later when needed. I made this for breakfast for something different. My clients loved it. My three ladies commented that this cake reminded them of happy times when they were younger cooking for church functions. I didn't have buttermilk so I did a mixture of milk and sour cream and made a double batch of the topping. They have requested that I make these into muffins and freeze them so my co workers who don't bake have something tasty to serve instead of toast. this is a keeper. Thanks!
If you need something special to serve with breakfast, make this! Not the most amazing coffee cake ever, but the fact that you can do all the work the night before makes it five star. The house smelled incredible! I used 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour,and the kids gobbled it up!
This is a really great coffee cake. My family has a tradition of having a coffee cake on Christmas morning. I think that this recipe is perfect for this because I just get up on Christmas morning and put it in the oven. This is so much easier than the old tradition of getting up early and starting from scratch.
yummy yum yum! This is the best coffee cake I've ever made or eaten! I do not know what the people who said it wasn't moist are talking about, because it was the best! I baked it in the morning for breakfast, and even my mum who doesn't like cakes said it was good. I did not have any buttermilk so I used plain milk, which turned out fine. It was not too sweet, thank goodness, and the topping was great. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thank you soooooooo much!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2001
Maybe I made it wrong but it was flat like a pancake. It tasted very good though.
This is amazing. Beyond amazingly good, actually. I can't imagine what some of the reviewers did to make this cake not moist. Maybe, it's me and my changes, and not this recipe alone, haha, but what I made from this recipe was delicious. Now, I did make some changes (tip: never make something "to the T" of a recipe, and always, always taste and make changes). I basically doubled the batch since I was putting it in a bunt pan. I used real butter, no nuts and 2% milk instead of buttermilk (maybe this helped make it less dense?) and I didn't measure the cinnamon. I did not let it sit over night either since I wanted to bake it immediately. On top of that, I made a more crumbly sort of topping by adding a tablespoon of flour and melted butter mixed with the the brown sugar/cinnamon mix to put on top. A great starter recipe. Very moist and good.
My family enjoyed this although I think either the baking time or temperature may be off. I baked at 350 for 40 min and the cake came out slightly overbaked. I may try 35 minutes next time. I did change the topping a bit to a streusel with the butter, cinnamon and brown sugar instead of the nut mixture.
I decided to double the recipe and I noticed right away when I put the strusel on, it started sinking into the cake. I baked it the next morning, and almost all of it sunk to the bottom of the cake. I think if I try this again, I would bake without the strusel topping for at least 20-30 minutes or until the topping wouldn't sink in and then add the strusel. I was disapointed in the strusel part but loved the rest of it. It has a nice flavor and is very easy to make. I love that you don't have to bake till morning.
This was very tasty, but I accidently used cake flour instead of all purpose and it was extremely light and fluffy which was very different. I'm sure it will be even better with all purpose flour. So wonderful to be able to prepare the night before then just pop in the oven in the morning. I think that next time I will make a layer of topping in the middle of the cake as well. Do not hesitate to try this recipe.
I love that you o not need to change naything about this recipe and that it can be prepared the night before. It's moist and delicious. To make your own buttermilk, simply put a half tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice in a measuring cup, fill it up to the 1/2 c line with milk, and let it sit for 5 minutes. My cake was done 10 minutes early, so keep an eye on it. Thanks!
I wanted to bake coffee cakes for neighbors for Christmas and decided to try this one. Instead of one pan, I made the recipe exactly as written and divided it into two loaf pans. I used Ducky's topping (with a little extra browm sugar), and they turned out great! It made a medium sized loaf (it rises, but is not super tall) and the drizzled icing on a Christmas plate made a great presentation. Fortunately one crumbled in half, so we devoured it warm - just yummy!! If you do it in loaf pans, make sure to grease the pans well so it will stay together when you remove it. I baked them immediately and after being in the fridge overnight, and they turned out equally well.
We made this coffee cake last night and baked it this morning. It was just ok - I think there are better coffeecakes out there. It was really sweet. It also had a dense/chewy texture. It took 35-40 minutes to bake too - I am glad I checked on it earlier.
I love this recipe, just being able to pop it in in the morning is so convenient. I also didn't like the darker color so I just substitute white sugar for the brown in the batter. I also like the topping, so I add a little more and always double the recipe, I could eat an 8 x 8 myself!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2004
I love this coffee cake, it's now a family tradition!!! I make Christmas Eve night and put in the oven first thing Christmas morning. Then I wake up the family.. Thanks
This was pretty darn good. I took it to a study a group, and it disappeared. The only I would say needed improvement was the fact that it came out a little dry. However, I think it was because I didn't have any buttermilk, and instead I used soymilk with lemon juice. Next time, I'll see if I can get some real buttermilk. I'm sure it will be fantastic!
Perfect for early morning meetings when it can mixed the evening before! Put it in the oven to cook while getting ready for work! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Very moist and delicious. Next time, I may add an icing on top.
This is a great recipe. Easy to make and tastes absolutely wonderful. My family loves this cake. I don't buy buttermilk, but found a way to make a buttermilk substitute with regular/fresh milk(I usually use 2%). For one cup of milk, use one Tablespoon of vinegar, I use apple cider vinegar. Let it sit for five minutes before adding it to the recipe. Thank you, Amy for sharing this recipe.
I'm giving this 5 stars simply because it was so easy to prepare and so easy to make. Who doesn't want a cake that you can make the night before and throw in the oven the next morning!? And in my opinion, it came out very very good. The one thing I did different was I baked it for only 35 minutes. I think 45 mintues could've dried it out. It was fully cooked after 35. Delicious and Easy!!
This cake has the potential to be really great! I made a few changes according to what I had on hand and healthier substitute. I doubled the recipe and baked in a loaf pan. Then instead of doubling the butter, I added 1/3 cup of unsweetened apple sauce. Substituted 2cups of all purpose for 1 cup all purpose, and 1 cup whole wheat, and changed buttermilk to 200 grams vanilla yoghurt, and added 1 tsp of miracle whip. I also changed the walnuts to almonds and hazelnuts. YUM!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2002
TURNED OUT GREAT. I LOVED MAKING IT THE NIGHT BEFORE AND NOT STRESSING THE NEXT DAY ABOUT THE OTHER THINGS I HAD TO MAKE.
This was really good and easy to make. Followed recipe exactly with only one change. I used whole wheat floor instead of white flour. Liked making it the night before and just having to get up and put in the oven the next morning. will make again!
This was delicious! It was my very first 'from scratch' cake that wasn't a cheesecake. Hubby and family loved it, it was gone in a few days. We made our own buttermilk (stores were all out around here.) Won't change a thing next time I make it!
I thought that there would be a lot more cake batter than there actually was. The batter hardly covered the bottom of my pan. However the cake as really good and moist. Next time I make it I'll be sure to double the recipe
This was pretty good, but seemed to be missing something. I doubled recipe for a 9x13 and used sour cream instead of buttermilk. I came out very moist but needed to be just a little sweeter. May try adding some vanilla next time or increase the brown sugar. I did love how it can be made the night before. That alone makes it a very usable recipe just needs to be tweeked just a bit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2003
I made this for a group breakfast potluck and it turned out beautifully! Everyone loved it! I will definately make this again and again! I doubled the recipe and put it in a bigger pan and added extra topping. I also added some extra cinnamon.
I made this for my office and they loved it. I didn't use the streusel in this recipe. I made my own with butter, flour, and sugar. The struesel in the recipe would dry out the cake. I also didn't bake it as long and I doubled the recipe. It was easy to make and very popular. I'll make it next again next week.
I originally tried this recipe in 2004 and recently re-made it for Mother's Day 2007 morning. My mother-in-law, Dee, loved it and requested a copy of the recipe. The only 'tweak' I did was to add about half a cup of raisins. My husband loved it, too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2005
OK, I admit I did not make it the night before. I made the whole thing in the morning, but it still turned out great. Very fluffy; not as dense as most quick breads. I did not have any nuts, so I used chocolate sprinkles on the top.
Easy to make. I mixed it all together and baked the same day and not wait overnight. I will make again, but cut back a little on the sugar, a little too sweet for me. I will make this again and next time I will try the overnight method to see how it turns out.
This is a good make-ahead recipe. Don't overbake. I also bake it right away, for 30 minutes. Can't see how you would get a thin batter - I use 4 1/2 ounces for the one cup of flour. I also have added sliced or chopped peeled apple to the topping, works well. We like it with whipped cream, yummy.
I thought this coffee cake was delicious! I prepared it the night before for company and just had to pop it in the oven as is. We enjoyed it as a dessert cake after a pasta dinner. I liked that it was so moist, you didn't need to rely on milk or coffee as with other cakes I've tried. I will be making this again!
I had a 9" square pan, so did generous measures. For the cake, I swapped a dash of nutmeg plus 1/2 tsp vanilla for the cinnamon, and I also added a pinch of salt and a dollop of sour cream. I used buttermilk from a mix. For the topping, my husband prefers pecans and I added 3T melted butter and ~1/2 C flour, to make the topping more of a crumb, which sunk into the cake in spots while baking and came out so delicious. Also, because I baked it in a dark, nonstick pan, I baked it at 325 degrees for only 30 minutes. I had made this as written once before, which is why I searched for the recipe again—because of the overnight part. But I didn't have room temp butter before bed, so I made and baked it in the morning. This is ridiculously easy and tastes wonderful. My new favorite coffee cake. I think the brown sugar in the cake batter must be the secret.
As suggested by many, I doubled the recipe using a 9"X13" pan. Instead of buttermilk, I used plain yogurt and I slightly reduced the amount of baking soda in this double portion. It only took me 30min to bake, but i purposely left it in the oven a little longer to further brown the topping which I shouldn't have. It over dried the edges. However, the cake in general is still very moist and a crowd pleaser. The fact that it could be prepared overnight is a big time saver in the morning when you get out of bed late, but still want a fresh bake over coffee. Next time, I will put in 1tsp of vanilla essence to further enrich the taste. Great recipe, love it!
I doubled the recipe for a 9X13 pan. It is very tasty. The directions are in the wrong order though. You should prepare the pan the night before and refrigerate the batter in the pan. I was worried about the topping sinking in so I didn't add it until this morning about 20 minutes into baking but I think that was a mistake because the sugar is just sort of sitting on the top. It still tastes good but is not a Wow-er. I still give it 4 stars because that part is my fault for not following the directions.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.