Overnight Coffee Cake

183 Ratings
  • 5 111
  • 4 47
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

When I first got this recipe I thought it would be strange to make this cake, then refrigerate it, and bake the next morning. But it's great. The cake is so moist and delicious. It's wonderful when you have company staying at your house, and it makes a great breakfast with a cup of coffee.

By Amy Posont

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -8 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly grease an 8 inch square baking pan. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar, and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Beat in the egg until well blended. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir the flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Spread evenly into the prepared baking pan.

  • In a small bowl, mix 1/4 cup brown sugar, walnuts, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over the batter. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake the cake for 40 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 29.5mg; sodium 102.2mg. Full Nutrition
