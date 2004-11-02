Chocolate Macaroon Cake
This cake and its icing are made from scratch. I cook for a living and the people who I have tried this on love it!
I was looking for a macaroon filling to use with a chocolate cake mix and this filling did work wonderfully with a box mix. I, like several other reviewers miss the old Bundt Cake mixes. I have to say this will make you forget your yearning! Cathy's filling and your easy-to-do cake mix will create an awesome cake. Use the Chocolate Glaze I submitted by Jennifer to make the perfect topping for this dessert. This is a "heavy duty" glaze---a full-bodied, flavorful change from the powdered sugar glaze I usually make.Read More
Sorry to say this recipe was a lot more trouble than it was worth. The egg whites are not easy to work with and it turned out somewhat dry and crumbly. I wanted to make something from scratch on principle, but in the end I think it would've been a better dessert if it were made with Duncan Hines. Sorry!!Read More
Oh, wow. Absolutely amazing. For the cake the only change I made was substituting 1/4 cup potato starch for 1/4 cup of the flour--it gives it a denser, moister texture. Used unsweetened coconut in the filling mixture, and put all the coconut in on top of the first half of the chocolate batter, then added the rest of the chocolate batter, so it gives it a tunnel-of-coconut effect. (I found it worked best to sort of mold the coconut mixture into a rope, and lay it on top of the batter--it's sticky and clumpy and hard to spoon.) Instead of the frosting, I made a glaze by heating 3/4 cup heavy cream and adding 6 oz bittersweet chocolate, then cooling to 90 degrees and pouring it over the top of the cake.
This is a great cake. It is similar to the old chocolate macaroon Bundt mix, but it's better. I have gotten rave reviews when I've made this. It's now my husband's favorite cake!
My mother started making it for us as a special treat birthday cake every year. My wife makes it for me once a year and for our kid's birthdays. We all love it!
I made this for a dinner party and I have to say that I wasn't that impressed with the taste. Presentation was very nice, but the cake was actually a little bland. If you like a sweet cake, I don't think this is for you. It needs something, although I'm not sure what. I did drizzled the chocolate glaze over the cake and when that dried I drizzled warm vanilla icing over it. The icing had a marbled look. Overall, I won't make it again.
thisrecipe was good but I wouldn't make it again. My family thought it was just okay and they want something else.
The texture of this cake is great, with the sugary sweet icing and coconut. Of course, I made the mistake of not letting the cake cool all the way before removing it from the Bundt and it broke in half, but it was easy to mold back together, and the icing held it together. I will definitely use this recipe again!
The frostine is EXCELLENT, but the cake isn't as good as I thought it should be for the amount of work that went into it! Very good, but not spectacular.
Incredibly yummy cake. Made it for my boyfriend's birthday and even his great-baker mom loved it. Note that I don't eat refined sugar so I substituted the white sugar with evaporated cane juice, I used unsweetened chocolate, unsweeteneed coconut, and substituted the corn syrup with a mixture of more evaporated cane juice and lowfat milk. For the novice baker (like myself) I would recommend setting aside a few hours for this cake. But it was fantastic and well worth it.
Holy Moly was this YUMMY! My husband and I fought over who would get the last piece! It was moist, chocolatey, delicious and just the recipe I was looking for. It was a bit time consuming to make, but well worth the effort. Thanks for such a yummy recipe - definitely a keeper in our house!
This was a good recipie. Very tasty--everyone liked it a lot. The only thing is that it was a bit dry. I dont know if it is my oven or the altitude difference. I live in Southwestern BC. Next time I would bake it for only 40-45 min and it would be perfect.
Great cake! Made it for a birthday and everyone loved it. Will make again for sure!
This had a great flavor but too much coconut. I did it twice with half the coconut and it came out much better. It was fun to make. Happy Fourth of July everyone! :)
It's really good! When my friends come over I always make it. They love it!
Excellent......for those that said it was too dry.....maybe you baked it too long??? Fudgey deliciousness!!! oh and as for the glaze.....melt chocolate chips and thin with milk.....perfect
I followed the directions exactly and we loved this. My husband requested a chocolate and coconut cake for his birthday, and this recipe was the first one that sounded really good. It was a little time-consuming, but it was worth it. It was like eating a giant mounds bar.
I made this recipe for Easter this year, but it seemed very dry. When I ate another slice of the cake the next day, I poured milk over the top to moisten it. I won't say that I wouldn't make again, but I will do some extensive experimentation to see what I can come up with to eliminate the dryness.
This cake was not a favorite for me and hubby. I took it out of the oven at 50 minutes, and it was a bit dry. I'd start checking for doneness about 40 minutes instead. And the filling was just...weird. It was like a pocket of dry coconut in the middle. It wasn't the worst flavor, but the cake texture was dry, crumbly, and paired with the dry coconut center--just wasn't very pleasant. I think some tweaks could be made to improve it; but as-is, it's just a 3 star cake for me. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a wonderful cake. I made it for my granddaughter's birthday cake and she loved it! I did change the icing to a sour cream glaze. It was a huge success and so, so delicious!
I can make it chocolate Macaroon Cake
The frosting takes a couple of hours to cool, and I recommend a hand mixer to beat it to the right consistency. The cake and filling are very good, but the frosting is a very sweet, fudge-like frosting which is great if you have a sweet tooth, but it was a little too sweet for us.
Very moist and delicious. Everyone loved it and I will be making this again.
Made the filling and glaze with the Black Magic cake, both were awesome!
