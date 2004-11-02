Chocolate Macaroon Cake

This cake and its icing are made from scratch. I cook for a living and the people who I have tried this on love it!

Recipe by Cathy

Ingredients

Filling:
Cake:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch bundt pan.

  • To Make Filling: Beat egg white with 1 teaspoon vanilla until soft mounds form. Add 1/2 cup sugar gradually, beating until stiff peaks form. Stir in coconut and 1 tablespoon flour. Set filling aside.

  • Dissolve the cocoa in the hot coffee. Separate the three eggs, setting the yolks aside. Beat the egg whites until soft mounds form. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup sugar until meringue stands in medium-stiff peaks.

  • Combine the sour cream and the baking soda. Beat remaining 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, shortening, egg yolks, salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 of the of the cocoa mixture until light and creamy, about 4 minutes. Stir in 2 cups flour, the sour cream mixture, and the remaining cocoa mixture; blend well.

  • Fold about 1/3 of the beaten egg whites into the batter to lighten it; gently fold in remaining egg whites.

  • Turn 1/2 of the chocolate batter into the prepared pan. Place 1/2 of the coconut mixture on top. Cover with the remaining chocolate batter, then the remaining coconut mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes. Let cake cool completely before removing from pan and icing.

  • To Make Icing: Combine 2 cups sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa powder; transfer to a saucepan. Add butter, corn syrup, and milk. Bring to boil over medium heat, stirring frequently, and let boil for 1 minute. Do not overcook! Remove from heat, let cool, and stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat icing until it is at a soft, spreading consistency; glaze cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
630 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 102.6g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 421.8mg. Full Nutrition
