Jewish Apple Cake I

This was my first bundt cake and I must say I am quite pleased with it. The texture is awesome - crispy on the outside and moist and tender inside. I would not recommend making 1 1/2 times the batter as some have suggested. The volume of the cake is just right as is - it bakes into a perfect ring shape. I guess if you wanted more of a volcano shape, you could use more batter, although I'd be afraid it would overflow as it baked. My personal tweaks were as follows: I diced my apples (12 oz. - about 3 medium) and tossed them with 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar instead of using the 2 tsp. cinnamon and 5 tsp. white sugar, then folded them into the batter. Having no orange juice, after wracking my brain I decided to use Triple Sec instead (1/2 cup), which seemed to do nicely. I also increased the vanilla to 1 tablespoon and added 1 tsp. nutmeg for extra flavor. Finally, I topped the cake with a simple caramel glaze (1/4 brown sugar + 1/4 cup butter + 1 tsp. milk), which was awesome. The only thing I'd do differently next time is increase the amount of apples (probably a full 16 oz.) and this cake would be truly perfect. BTW, mine baked in only 65 minutes, so keep a close eye on it.