Jewish Apple Cake I

4.5
220 Ratings
  • 5 155
  • 4 44
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

A delicious cake filled and topped with apples and cinnamon.

Recipe by JBS BOX

28 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan. Combine the ground cinnamon and 5 teaspoons of the sugar together and set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking powder and 2 cups of the sugar. Stir in the vegetable oil, beaten eggs, orange juice and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Top with 1/2 of the sliced apples and sprinkle with 1/2 of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Pour the remaining batter over the top and layer the remaining sliced apples and cinnamon sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 70 to 90 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 191.1mg. Full Nutrition
