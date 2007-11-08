Jewish Apple Cake I
A delicious cake filled and topped with apples and cinnamon.
I have made this cake hundreds of times over the last 35 years with the following changes: Use 4 to 5 large apples (preferably Rome apples - they are nice and firm, not too sweet, not too tart); use 1 tablespoon vanilla; be generous with the cinnamon/sugar mixture - at least 1/2 cup sugar and 2 to 3 tsp. cinnamon (I never really measure it, just dump it on there!); pour cinnamon/sugar mixture over apples then set aside; I always use a large tube pan coated with Baker's Joy for even baking; bake for at least 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours. When finishing putting batter and apples into pan, I drizzle the juice from the apples on top for a finishing touch. It also seems important in the way you mix the batter. First I start with beating the eggs and sugar together; combine the flour, salt and baking powder together; then add alternately the flour mixture and oil, then the orange juice, then lastly the vanilla. This cake comes out perfect every time! Always gets rave reviews and requests for the recipe.Read More
I was very disappointed with this recipe - because I never got a chance to eat it. I printed it out and followed it to the letter. My husband set the timer for 70 minutes, but I thought it would be prudent to check it after 55. By that time it was burned. My oven's temperatures are consistent, so it is not an equipment malfunction. Unfortunately, I chose to try this recipe for Thanksgiving tomorrow, and now I have no cake to take to my mother-in-law's house. I would DEFINITELY recommend checking the cake after 45-50 minutes.Read More
A lot of Jewish apple cakes come out dry but this cake is very moist and delicious. The only difference I made in the recipe was to follow my friends advice and mix the cinnamon/sugar with the apple slices instead of sprinkling the cinnamon and sugar over the apples. That gave the apples a delicious flavor in the cake. At 350 degrees it took 85 minutes to come out perfectly.
I have been making this recipe for MANY years. It is just about foolproof. Everyone loves it. I do a couple of things differently: I cut up the apples and sprinkle them with sugar and cinammon and let them sit. I use 3 layers of batter and 2 layers of apples (ending with the batter) and then pour the juice from the apple/sugar/cin mixture over the batter before putting the cake in the oven.
This was a great cake. As other reviewers suggested I made 1 1/2 times the batter and the cake baked perfectly to the top of the tube pan. I doubled the apples, mixed them in brown sugar and cinnamon and made two layers instead of one. I would use even more apples next time. I drizzled a powdered sugar glaze with almond extract over the top and down the sides. Made for a beautiful and delicious cake. Everyone loved it!
High marks for this one! I made it lowfat by substituting apple sauce for the oil, and it still turned out well. I also substituted rum for the orange juice, as recommended by another reviewer, and I think that adds a nice touch. I would even increase the amount next time for a stronger flavor. Mine didn't need as long to bake -- only an hour. Also, be generous with the apple -- it bakes so nicely in the cake.
Love this cake. I cheated and used 4 apples, instead of mixing apples in white sugar, I used brown, and instead of orange juice I used 1/4 cup of Rum! Much better.
I used 6 small apples in the recipe and tossed them with the cinnamin and sugar after I cut them (so they would not brown). I layered the cake 2 times in a tube pan also. Cake came out GREAT. If you want something not too sweet, but full of fruit this is the cake for you. Cake matures in flavor in 1-2 days and is divine with vanilla ice cream.
My family loved the cake, but next time I will add more apples.
I have made this cake 5 times now, and its been a winner every time. Can be made as dessert and served with cream. Turns out perfect each time, so no worries if you have to make it at the last minute.Looks attractive too. Made it for my mothers frieds, and they liked it so much that we literally had to grab the last few pieces to keep for my hubby,when he came home from work! Baking time may not be 70 mins...45-50mins are usually enough.
I have been making this cake for 33 years!!! and I'm 43. I use Macintosh apples. 4-5 depending on size. I also set the apples aside with the cinnamon/sugar mixture. Then make the batter. I am going to try one reviewers idea of 3 layers of batter and 2 of apples... as I've never really liked the apples on top...thanks. I also pour the juice of the apples into my batter before layering cake. It's important to note that this cake is great for freezing. After cooling, wrap and freeze for future use:) Around the holidays I make the cake into 2 loaf pans instead of the round bundt. Then I have 2 gifts out of one cake :) I love this cake. It's great with tea or coffee in the morning. I've brought it into work with rave reviews...only problem is everyone that tries it wants it MORE so print recipes wherever you bring it or you'll be baking it often :)
Oh my stars, this is good! I made modifications as per other reviewers: Use 4-5 apples, blend them with 1/2 C sugar + 1 Tbsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Make 3 "layers" of the cake, 2 of the apples. Use 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup apple sauce. Mine baked for 71 minutes. And last but not least...top the warm baked cake with caramel glaze: 1/4 butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, a tsp or so of milk or cream. Bring to a boil, let cool slightly & drizzle over the cake. I think one slice is worth about 30 WW points, but honey...it'll take ya to a place you've never been...go for it!
I have eaten this cake for over 40 years. My mother made it every Easter. One year I made it without the layers. I just mixed all the ingredients and put it in the pan. That is the way I have made it ever since. IT IS VERY MOIST this way!!! My husband took the cake and recipe to work. People have tried it both ways and agree the mixing is much more moist. ENJOYMENT is found no matter which way you make it.
Super easy to make and tasted delicious. Coated the apples in the brown sugar as directed by other reviewers. Cake came out beautifully from the pan. My cake cooked in under 60 mins - about 55 mins. Watch your cooking time the first time you make it. Would definitely recommend as a recipe and will definitely make again, many times. Note: batter is very thick. It's not a mistake in the measurements!
I made this for an event at church last week and had some batter and filling left over so I decided to use it to make a few muffins. They were awesome! My husband loved them so much I had to make another batch just so I could make more muffins! I made the recipe as stated except I followed the suggestions of sprinkling the sugar and cinnamon on the apples and letting them sit about ten minutes before I used them. I also reserved about 2 to 3 tsp cinnamon sugar mixture and added it to the batter so the whole cake (and muffins!) would have a cinnamon sugar flavor to it. I filled the muffin cups up about a quarter way with batter, put the apple filling in, then topped it with more batter to fill them up to about 3/4 the way and then baked them about 20-25 min. They came out so moist and had a wonderful apple cinnamon taste. I loved the apple filling in the middle of the muffins!I'm definitely going to save this recipe and make more muffins in the future! Its a 5 star recipe and my husband agrees!
Sooo delicious and my kitchen smelled amazing. I took the advice of the other posts and used more apples.
The flavor was very good. I used the suggestions of mixing extra sugar and cinnamon with the apples. In my case I don't know what I did but this cake was moist, unlike a heavy Jewish Apple cake. Kjell Stava stated the cake was heavy, heavy is what I'm looking for. What did I do to make this cake "too moist". But it was very good.
This was awesome! I took it to a Christmas dinner party and it got rave reveiws. I did mix brown sugar and cinnamon rather than white sugar with the apples and let them soak while I was making the batter. I used Granny Smiths. I also made a caramel glaze to drizzle over it! I'll definately make this again!
I've made a cake very, very similar to this for years and I've discovered that the apple taste is better with 4 Granny Smith apples, sliced about 1/4" thick. I've sliced them before with my Pampered Chef apple corer/slicer thingy and couldn't taste the apples, so it's better if the apples are sliced thicker, but not too thick. I usually add 1/2 tsp of fresh orange zest to the batter, too, just to take it up a notch, and next time will mix my apple slices with the cinnamon-sugar mixture instead of sprinkling it over the apples. People love this cake, and it smells SO good while it's baking!!
Moist and tasty apple cake, but i had to make a couple of changes. Usually, i don't like to use so much oil in my cakes, it's not ealthy at all and i don't like the oily aftertaste either, so i cut the amount of oil in half (maybe a little less) and added homemade apple sauce instead. Forgot about the orange juice and added more apples. Loved it!!
I have use this exact recipe several times. It always comes out wonderfully. This is always a hit with my family & co-workers.
I'm begged to bring this to parties. It's incredible. I've tweaked it in the following ways: I substitute natural applesauce for oil (super healthy), I sometimes omit the orange juice (not always necessary), I use one cup brown and one cup white sugar, and I let the apples soak in the sugar and cinnamon mixture before using them--wow!! I've also given out the recipe a number of times!
This was my first attempt at a cake that didn't come from a box. It was really good. My family didn't even wait for it to cool down. It was easy to make. It took a long time to cook, but I must say it was worth the wait.
Excellent recipe! I added one more apple to the ingredients. It made the house smell so inviting while it was in the oven baking! This one is certain to impress your guests!
Super easy recipe! It comes out soooo moist and delicious. I make this cake every year for Rosh Hashana and it is always a big hit!!! I usually drizzle the top with a white glaze made from powdered sugar and parve soy milk. BEWARE OF BAKING TIME - I baked mine for 60 MINUTES - THAT'S IT. - Otherwise it might start burning....
I gave it one star because there were no minus stars. I followed this recipe to the letter and the dough was like greasy bread dough, it said pour into the mold...but this you had to lay out it was so stiff. It didn't even rise, the apples were overdone sticky, and the cake is so heavy it could be used as a weapon. Worst recipe I have ever followed. I should have stayed with my own recipe instead of trying this one.
This is an awesome cake. My version is very simple - flour, sugar, eggs, oj, oil and baking powder....mix til smooth - then layer in the pan with apples, butter and cinnamon.
I been making this cake for years. For those out there that want it to be a little sweeter I suggest letting your apples sit on the counter for a few days, so they will rippen more. The sweeter the apple the better the taste. After that is done when your ready to bake insted of cutting the apples use a cheese grater and grate the apples add sugar and cinnamon and set aside untill your ready to use them. Hope this helps.
THE FIRST TIME I MADE THIS CAKE,I WAS A LITTLE SURPRISED AT HOW THICK THE BATTER WAS SO I ADDED A LITTLE BIT MORE OJ AND OIL.AND,I HAD TO BAKE IT FOR THE FULL 90 MIN.I JUST MADE IT AGAIN AND DID THE SAME EXACT THING AND IT TURNED OUT JUST AS GREAT!I HAD A PROBLEM WITH MY OLD JEWISH APPLE CAKE RECIPES BECAUSE IT KEPT GIVING ME HEARTBURN...WHY....I DON'T KNOW BUT WITH THIS RECIPE I USED A FRESH ORANGE FOR THE JUICE AND THANK GOODNESS....NO HEARTBURN! I REALLY LOVE THIS CAKE,IT'S SO MOIST AND DELICIOUS.AND IT ALSO FREEZES REALLY WELL.I CUT IT INTO SERVING PORTIONS AND WRAP WELL AND PUT THE PIECES INTO A FREEZER BAG,THEN WHENEVER I WANT A PIECE FOR MY MORNING COFFEE,I TAKE A SLICE OUT AND IN THE MORNING I AM ENJOYING THIS WONDERFUL CAKE! THANKS EVER SO MUCH!!!
This cake is very moist and tasty. It took mine 60-65 min. in a bundt pan. Greased and floured, nothing stuck. Keep checking doneness with a butter knife not with toothpick because it's too deep to reach bottom. I used brown sugar for the 5tsp to mix with cinn to replace the white sugar. I also used an extra apple. It would not be enough with three unless they are huge. This type of dense (pound cake) type is better served the day after baking. But is still tastes good the same day just not the same texture. Very yummy recipe.
It turned out great! Delicious and moist! I did what others suggested: mixed apples with sugar and cinnamon. I also created 3 layers of apples. People mentioned that it was "just like from the good bakery" :) I baked it for 75 min on 350F - didn't burn, was ust perfect...
I've experimented with the recipe quite a few times. No matter what, it's always turned out great! I've found that the more you beat it the cakier and denser it becomes. If you're looking for an eggy, light dessert, mix it by hand and don't worry about little lumps. Also, if you want the apples to be softer, cook them with cinnamon, sugar and a splash of rum before hand over the stove.
I made this for a Holiday Luncheon. It was a HUGE success. However, I did tweak it a bit. Instead of using 3 cups all purpose flour, I used 1.5 cups of all purpose flour and 1.5 cup of whole wheat flour. I also used 1 cup sugar and 1 cup of Splenda. I combined the cinnamon with 5 tbsp (yes Tablespoons) of Splenda Brown sugar blend and mixed it thru the sliced apples (I used 5 apples), setting them aside while I mixed the rest of the ingredients.
This is my absolute favorite cake. I always have to add more time. Usually 15-20 minutes.
Amazing recipe! I topped with a caramel glaze and it just made it over the top. Perfectly moist, kept great overnight and easy to make.
This cake was excellent. It has a great flavor, is very moist and relatively easy to make. I served it to company and they liked it so much she asked for the recipe. she made one for a birthday party and, like mine, there was nothing left over.
I substitute apple sauce for half the oil, mix the cinnamon/sugar with the apples and add a splash of brandy to the apples. I also mix the apples into the batter before pouring into the pan for more even consistency. Have also used apple juice when there was no OJ in the frige. Caramel Frosting 4 recipe from this site is really wonderful on top of this cake. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.
I used lemon juice, cut the sugar to 1 1/2 c and increased the vanilla to 1 tbsp. I found mine was done in about an hour in a 9" square tin.
I used a Bundt cake pan and baked it for 60 minutes. Cake was very moist but a little too sweet for my taste. Next time I will add more apples and dust them with a little less sugar.
I've made this several times, and it always turns out great and everyone is always asking for the recipe. It's really easy to make, and I'm not an experienced baker. The only problem I've ever had is that one of the first times I made it, the cake stuck in the pan and broke while taking it out. Since then, I've always greased the pan with a mixture of equal parts flour, shortening, and vegetable oil, and the cake literally falls out of the pan every time. I also use this to grease the pan for other types of baking with great results. I usually glaze the finished cake with a mixture of icing sugar, milk, and cinnamon.
Excellent, moist cake. I will definitely make it again. If I were using a pan where I was going to flip the cake at the end, I would start with apples. I liked having them on top. I used 9 very small Gala apples and followed Janyce's recommendations. (Apples mixed in unmeasured sugar and cinnamon, add juice from apples, more apples, 3 layers of each, 1 tbsp vanilla, order of ingredients.) The batter is very thick and delicious. Cake was a big hit.
I've taken this recipe to numerous potlucks and never had any leftover to take home. Everyone raved. This is an awesome recipe.
I made this recipie last night for Rosh Hashana dinner and it was a hit. This was the first itme I've made apple cake and it was dense, but very moist and with great flavor. I struggled with cook time after reading the recipie and other reviews here. I cooked the cake for 80 minutes and the bottom got a bit burned. Next time I will cook it less, but I am adding this to my arsenal of desserts.
I've made this cake, successfully, many times, but each time I've made a few changes. Today, to begin, I increased all the ingredients by 50% to accomodate a large tube pan. Instead of just vanilla extract, I used one teaspoon each of vanilla, almond, and lemon extract. I used five apples, two Granny Smith, two Fuji and one Braeburn, because they're what I had in the fridge. To insure a very moist cake, instead of oil, I used melted butter flavored vegetable shortening. I thoroughly mixed the eggs into the melted shortening and orange juice with a wire whip, when the melted shortening was just slightly warm to the touch. When I mixed the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, it became very obvious that more liquid was needed. I added additional juice as I mixed, until I had a very thick batter; too thick to pour, but perfect for spooning into the tube pan. I tossed the apples in sugar that had been spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Baking at 350 degrees, my bake time was 76 minutes. At 60 minutes, the cake's top had reached a perfect color, but it was clear the cake needed more oven time. I slipped the cake out of the oven at the 60 minute mark and covered the top with foil. The cake looks and tastes terrific.
My family has been making this recipe for years. I use more apples than this recipe calls for. It smells amazing and looks fantastic. A great cake for fall or winter nights.
My Son made this wonderful recipe. It was the best Apple dessert cake I've tasted! I did put an orange juice glaze on the cake but the cake was delicious before the glaze was added!
My 1st attempt at preparing this cake is Murphy's Law. You will appreciate my effort: I have never run out of flour but today I had 2-1/2 Cups & the receipe calls for 3. Of all days not to have a car I walked to the nearby store bought a bag of flour came home; started paring my 6 apples - needless to say 2 are bad on the inside; got the orange juice out & it had gone sour!!!! Do you think this was an omen not to make this cake? I substituted rum for the OJ (I read that on another review). But at the end of all my dismay the cake was delicious, my husband & friends enjoyed it & I will try again & be assured that all ingredients will be at hand!!
Came out perfect and YUMMY! Didn't alter a thing!
Very very good! My family really enjoyed it. It was my first tiem making an apple cake and this recipe was easy to follow and seems fool proof to me!
The cake was definitely delicious, but tasted a bit plain. Were I making it a second time, I would add some powdered sugar frosting on the top, or something to give it an extra kick. Also, I cooked for about 80 minutes, and think that it would have benefited from about 10 minutes less cooking time to make the cake more moist.
I absolutely love this cake!! It is so moist and sweet. It was still delicious after one week. My family asks for it when ever I host a party or dinner. It is definitely a keeper. Again, I can't believe how moist it is!
SO Disappointing... I was really, really hoping this would be good, but I thought it came out bland. The cake I made is edible, but certainly not worth the time I spent making it. The cooking time is way off, and this recipe definitely needs something more!!
Last night I felt like making a Jewish Apple Cake and thought I'd check here to compare this recipe with my mom's traditional recipe she made all through my childhood - it is the same recipe! It is really foolproof and not worth trying any other Jewish Apple Cake recipe but this one. It is loved by all!
I have been trying to find a Jewish Apple Cake recipe I could replicate and this is it! I used 4 Granny Smith apples, but next time would use 5-6. I also found that the top layer of apples got a little burnt so next time I'll do 2 apple layers with 3 cake/dough layers, finishing w/the dough layer. Like most other reviewers, I tossed the apples in the cinnamon & sugar mixture. I'll try brown sugar next time and perhaps using some applesauce instead of so much oil. My family loves this!
wow this cake is fabulous. its so rustic and kinda reminds me of an apple pie. definately something that will be made over and over haha
this cake is very "fallish", simple and delicious. it turned out very good, even if I made a mistake: I was in a hurry and misread, so instead of 5 teaspoon of sugar I put 5 tablespoons...well, don't know if I won't repeat the error on purpose from now on...
My daddy has been making this recipes for years. He is 84 yrs young and lives 1500 miles from me. He makes this cake and every time even if youy are making the same recipe with him in the same kitchen, I don't know what he does but his cake is almost always two or three inches above the pan and delicous. Thank You so much for givin me the recipe just like my daddy's. Thank Ya, Bonnie Jo
YUM! I made some changes per suggestions from others. I mixed the apple slices with cinnamon and sugar (let it sit for 5 mins or so) prior to layering. I didn't measure out the cinnamon and sugar, I just went by how it looked and tasted. I also used rum instead of orange juice. This was absolutely delicious. Tasted best the next day or two. But it tasted great the first day too!
I was sooo nervous about making this cake for a friend at work without trying it, but couldn't cut into it before the presentation. It turned out to be a big hit with my co-workers and requests for the recipe grew more and more. Thank You Janice!!!
Followed the directions and baked for 70 minutes and used 3 large Granny Smiths.. This cake was DRY and had no apple taste. I cannot give it as a gift. I am starting over.
I think the next time I make it, I'll cut the apples into large chunks. I'll also try it with the cake being the last layer. All the apples seemed to sink to the bottom (the top when you take it out of the pan). Other than that, I would not change the recipe. Very good
This was so good & pretty easy to do - it is a very dense cake (read heavy) but very moist. Only draw back - it took a very long time to bake.
This recipe has been in my family for 3 generations. Insanely good.
Used 1/2 cup sugar and 3 tsps of cinnamon like suggested by Janyce. I also mixed the cinnamon sugar mixture in the apples. Turned out perfectly! Whole house smelled amazing also!
This was my first bundt cake and I must say I am quite pleased with it. The texture is awesome - crispy on the outside and moist and tender inside. I would not recommend making 1 1/2 times the batter as some have suggested. The volume of the cake is just right as is - it bakes into a perfect ring shape. I guess if you wanted more of a volcano shape, you could use more batter, although I'd be afraid it would overflow as it baked. My personal tweaks were as follows: I diced my apples (12 oz. - about 3 medium) and tossed them with 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar instead of using the 2 tsp. cinnamon and 5 tsp. white sugar, then folded them into the batter. Having no orange juice, after wracking my brain I decided to use Triple Sec instead (1/2 cup), which seemed to do nicely. I also increased the vanilla to 1 tablespoon and added 1 tsp. nutmeg for extra flavor. Finally, I topped the cake with a simple caramel glaze (1/4 brown sugar + 1/4 cup butter + 1 tsp. milk), which was awesome. The only thing I'd do differently next time is increase the amount of apples (probably a full 16 oz.) and this cake would be truly perfect. BTW, mine baked in only 65 minutes, so keep a close eye on it.
This cake is so yummy I feel like I could eat half of it in one sitting. I used 5 medium Macintoshes because 3 seemed too measly and it was the perfect amount for 3 layers of alternating batter and apples. I used half applesauce and half oil and I accidentally forgot to add the vanilla, but it still came out beautiful and DELICIOUS!
This was such a great cake to make. It is easy if you have an apple corer slicer device. It bakes really nice and the crust is super tasty. I've made this 3 times and have had great raves about it. It tastes much like an apple coffee cake. Its definately my new favorite cake.
First attempt and cake was delicious. The only problem - didn't have enough batter to coat the top layer. Could have easily used a double batch.(used three large apples). So, it doesn't look picture perfect but tastes good! Also, substituted Splenda for the sugar and still great.
awesome i just added 1 more apple
I made this cake (for company no less) following the original directions. Everyone loved it! I might try dividing the batter into 3rds the next time but I think it is great as is. The aroma while baking is amazing. I drizzled brown sugar frosting over the top.
very excellent , very moist even on the 5th day
I liked this recipe. It was very easy to make, but took a really long time to bake. I was scared I was going to burn it. It didn't though even after 2 hours of baking in my bundt cake pan. It is a very heavy cake.
This cake was very moist and delicious - our company had seconds and even thirds! However, MAKE SURE to grease the pan very well. I sprayed my bundt pan with Pam (quite a bit of it) and it stuck pretty badly. The cake looked horrible but tasted wonderful! Btw, it took 80 minutes at 350 to cook.
Fantastic recipe. I use the same base ingredients but with cherries. I buy the frozen ones, dry them well and roll them in the sugar and cinnamon. Excellent cherry cake like my Grandmother used to make!
A great cake 1st time
This cake is delicious. It has a very dense texture, like pound cake and the cinnamon sugar and apples compliment it very well. My family loved it. Mine was done in 75 minutes.
This was so very good.. I too doubled the recipe and added some extra apples. My family went nuts for this. Thank you!!
I used brown sugar instead of white sugar (didnt have any). I also used apple juice instead of orange (didnt have any) and to that I added the juice of one lemon and a swig of beer (I was drinking it and thought it might be good). I also added lemon to the apples mixed with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and sugar. I mixed the dry ingredients (except for the sugar which I mixed in with the eggs, oil and vanilla) separately from the wet and then added them to the mixing bowl cup by cup, alternating between the wet and dry ingredients. The batter looked like velvet and left ribbons across the top! I also put the sugar covered apples in the bottom of the bunt pan and mixed the juice from the apple/spice mixture into the batter before pouring the batter on top of the apples. The apples caramelized and each bite just melts in the mouth!!
I added the sugar and cinnamin to the apples and let them sit for an hour to set. I also used 1 more apple then the recipe called for. I used a blend of granny smith and jonathan. The cake came out great. It was a fun Rosh Hashana cake for my 5 year old son and I to make together. L'Shanah Tovah!
Delicious!
The taste was there, but it came out kind of grainy, like a cornbread. I'll still be looking for a good Jewish apple cake recipe...
Great recipe. I used part brown sugar for this and 1/2 cup oj and 6 macintosh apples. Since I used a Bundt pan and the top would not be visible, I used the marbling effect when adding the apple mixture. Delicious, got many compliments, will make again!
This cake was overall very good. I think it was missing a little something so I added a honey drizzle to it since I made it for Rosh Hashana. I did mix the apples with the cinn/sugar mix beforehand so the apples had a really good flavor in the cake. I also sprinkled the top of the cake with a little more cinn/sugar for some added sweetness.
Great taste, but pretty heavy cake. It's very important to use the right pan, I tried it with a springform pan and the middle was a little gooey while the edges were well done. Will try again with the tube pan.
Follow the recipe exactly and adjust your oven if necessary. I make this exact same recipe for my cafe and people rave over it - and keep coming back and ordering several at a time. In my oven at work - 77 minutes. At home, 60 minutes. Know your ovens, folks!
Not too hard to make -the batter is thick and hard to "pour" evenly, but the finished cake is tasty, and the whole house smells wonderful as it is baking. I enjoyed left-overs for breakfast!
As some of the other reviewers mentioned my cake cooked a bit faster than the instructions indicated. It wasn't ruined, but it was pretty dry and browned on the bottom. We served it with ice cream to make it palatable.
of course you can customize this recipe but thats what makes it gret it is fool proof for the even the novice . It is also great as is only mod i would care to offer if dice your apples so you can fit more in this recipe can take it
I love this cake! I used an angel food cake pan (also known as a tube pan) 5 unpeeled, apple juice instead of orange juice and sugared the pan. I also baked it for 60 minutes in a convection oven and it was FABULOUS!!! I will make this again and again and again.
This was delicious and easy! Didn't change a thing.
This was absolutely delicious. The second time I made it, I made a couple of changes and amped the spice up a bit, adding about 1/2 tsp each of ground cloves and nutmeg. I also made it vegan so I could bring it to work - just substituted about 1/2 cup of baby applesauce and maybe 2/3 cup of plain soymilk for the eggs until the consistency was right. Oh, I did cut the cooking time, too, because at 65 min, it was done to perfection.
Wow, this is a great recipe. On others advice we coated the apples in the cinnamon mixture and the cake turned out great. We served it warm with vanilla icecream and there was no leftovers which is a rarity at our house.
My fiancee and I loved this recipe..I added six apples and on the side I had vanilla bean ice cream.. mmm mmm good
Classic recipe that came together easily. I used approximately 4-5 cups of apples and rolled them in Vietnamese Cinnamon for a stronger and more pungent flavor. I topped with a maple glaze of powdered sugar, maple extract and enough milk to have that drizzle consistency. We also grilled slices and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Delicious!
This cake is my husband's new favorite. I keep getting requests for an encore from all who taste it.
The recipe was very good - although I had to replace the white flour with whole wheat and white sugar with brown sugar and the vegetable oil with butter -(because that's all I had in the pantry) the turn out was great! Thanks!!!
This cake looked really good for Rosh Hashanah and the reviews seemed positive. I used the suggestion of applesauce for oil and Rum for OJ and I also used Splenda for sugar, however my cake came out very dense and the cake part wasnt flavorful at all. I would add 50% more batter too, because double is too much for the pan but as is is too little to coat the apples. The apples were tasty, but then again its hard to screw up cid/sugar apples in the oven unless you burn it. I also baked it for just 50 minutes. It was so much work that I probably wont attempt a re-do. Oh well.
Awesome recipe. I made it as written only adding in a small amount of Apple Pie Spice. Very moist and very good :-)
i tried this recipe today and the outcome was a great cake for everyday, next to my morning coffee or evening tea. i did make a few changes-i used only 1.5 cups suger,3/4 cup oil and 1 cup of whole flour+2cups of all purpose flour.enjoy
