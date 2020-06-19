Butter Mints
These heavenly nuggets are out of this world! Always a huge hit with everyone who tries them!
I know this is VERY LONG, but these are specific instructions on how to get your MINTS to TURN OUT! Well, yes! Making butter mints is not as easy as pie! There are a few helpful hints and "know hows" that might give you more of an idea on how and what to do. Making mints is really a science! No really! First and foremost (my very strong suggestion, it can be done without it, but I wouldn't attempt it!) Is get yourself a smoothed/polished marble slab or granite (marble is better it can be less pouruos)wash and butter it (with real butter!) and get it in the freezer or outside if it's freezing (you know, snow) In the winter time I store mine outside in a large garbage bag always at the ready ;) You will use this. The reason why she tells you to cover the pot so that sugar crystals will get washed down is because if there is just ONE grain of undesolved sugar, it has the potential to turn All the rest of the batch to sugar and keep it from becoming the heavenly little candy that it is. A suggestion here (and what I always do) is take a clean, good bristle baster, next to your pan put your bastor in about 2 cups of warm water and as your mixture is boiling, take the bastor and baste down the sides of the pan with the water rinsing the bastor (in your warm water) frequently paying attention that you see no sugar crystals anywhere on the sides. Once that's done and you are sure there's no sugar on the sides, leave it alone! No more stirring! Don't fuss with it! Let it reach tRead More
I tried this recipe twice and both times it failed to produce what the recipe claimed. After about a minute using the spatula to bring the candy to the center, it started to sugar on me. Needless to say, it didn't turn out as expected and I didn't even get to the part of buttering hands and stretching it. And yes, I did check my candy thermometer for the boiling point of water.Read More
I'm not sure how KKATT82 was able to get this recipe to produce Butter Mints. All I was able to make was mint sugar. Better luck to future cooks.
This is a great recipe IF you are very very careful to stop cooking at exactly 260 degrees. You also have to make sure that the room is low humidity. High humidity or overcooking the mixture will cause it to yield a pile of mint sugar instead of lovely butter mints.
I have also wasted the ingredients on this recipe. My wife says that I should never put in a metal pan. She says that I should use marble slab. Something about the metal reacts with the sugar. Not sure I want to try again, but if I do, I'll let you guys know. In the meantime I'm still looking for a good mint recipe. Any out there?
Like the two others, I failed to make this recipe work as well. It turned into a crytalized sugary mess. I as well followed the directions specifically and am not sure what would be missing from this recipe or wrong because as it stands, it doesn't work.
This is a GREAT recipe, however, not easy for the beginner. In order to make it turn out right I had to start with a smaller recipe. I made 1/3 the recipe at a time.It is Much easier to handle and did not sugar. I did use a marble slab and buttered it. I did not refridgerate it. I think the secret seems to be to not start working it too soon. let it sit till it really is cool enough to handle. Doing the smaller batch was a great deal easier and the results are so worth it. Just like my favorite butter mints. Thank you for this terrific recipe
I too had a difficult time with this recipe. Wish I would have read the reviews before I wasted all the ingreidients not to mention my time. Please post what went wrong with this recipe or what we did wrong. Very Disappointing!
I was making these for a wedding shower. I used a heavy duty themometer. I ended up with a big pile of sugary buttery mess when I started to pull it. Very disappointing.
Unless you are a Master Candy Maker don't even think about trying this.
reduce butter to 3 tablespoons and must use a marble slab put in freezer and buttered mine is a 15in x 15in.this recipe will work,if you do as i suggest
We made multiple batches of this for wedding favors. Some came out perfect and others sugared. But after looking at and strictly following the following tips in the other reviews we had success :) 1: Put a buttered marble slab or buttered thick-bottomed glass baking dish in the freezer in advance and wait until it's frosty and then start the candy. 2: Only do a 1/3 of a recipe! The whole recipe is too much candy to effectively work with. 3: Baste the sides of the pot with warm water once the candy is boiling and then put the lid on for 3 minutes. 4: Don't add too much flavoring. We used peppermint for some and vanilla for others. We added too much vanilla (2 capfuls) the first few times and the candy didn't set up. Next time we only did one capful and it came out great! 5: Add the flavoring and color as you pour the candy into the chilled dish or after you've poured the candy in the chilled dish. If you add it after you remove it from the heat it will sugar because it's still cooking in the pot. 6: Only heat the candy to 260 F. Even a little less (like 5 degrees) is ok. Side note: you don't have to be a professional or even super experienced to make these. We aren't :) Just follow the tips in the reviews!
It can be tricky preventing crystallization of the sugar. Replace the "1 cup water" with "1 cup light corn syrup", and reduce the sugar to 2 1/2 cups. This makes the recipe much, much easier.
I made these with my sister-in-law, and the end result is ABSOLUTELY worth the effort. These mints are heavenly!! We did use a marble slab rather than metal, and I'm sure it helped that my sister-in-law knew what she was doing. After reading all the negative reviews, I'm a little nervous about trying it on my own.
Wonderful recipe! I added 1/4 tsp of cream of tartar to help prevent crystallization in addition to brushing the sides of the pan with warm water. I used a candy thermometer and heated it to the hard ball stage, or 260° F after removing the cover. I had no issues with a buttered metal jelly roll pan that was not chilled, as that is what I use when I make toffee and nut brittle.
It was a sugary mess. Don't even bother.
