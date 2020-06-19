Butter Mints

These heavenly nuggets are out of this world! Always a huge hit with everyone who tries them!

By KKATT82

prep:

30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
24
Yield:
1 1/2 pounds
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan, and place in the refrigerator.

  • In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and butter. Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir occasionally with a wooden spoon. When the mixture starts to boil, reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook for 3 minutes to allow the steam to wash the crystals that form on the insides of the pan. Uncover, and heat the mixture to 250 to 265 degrees F (121 to 129 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a rigid ball.

  • Remove from the heat, and stir in the peppermint oil and food coloring. Be sure to keep your face away from the steam as the odor is very strong. Pour into the chilled pan. Let stand undisturbed for several minutes.

  • Use a rubber spatula to gently fold the edges of the hot candy into the center to soften. Continue folding until the candy is cool enough to pick up with your hands. Butter your fingers, and pack the candy into a ball. Begin stretching and pulling. Continue stretching and pulling until the the candy becomes porous and satiny, about 5 minutes.

  • Pull the candy into a 1/2 inch thick rope, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces using greased scissors. Let the candy cool completely, then store in an airtight tin for at least 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.5mg. Full Nutrition
