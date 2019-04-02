Baked Orange Salmon with Fennel

Rating: 4.18 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A surprisingly good and healthy dish for guests or family. Salmon fillets are roasted with fennel bulb in an orange sauce.

By ellenmoriah

2 more images

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook fennel in olive oil until translucent, about 20 minutes.

  • Place the fillets skin side down in a glass baking dish. Pour the orange juice over the fillets. Sprinkle fennel over in an even layer, and season with OLD BAY. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 110.6mg; sodium 156.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

ellenmoriah2
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
The photo for this recipe (taken by Linda) looks like the green portion of the fennel was included in the recipe. Only the bulb (the white part) should be used, and it needs to be sauteed before baking on top of the fish. The salmon will dry out if baked too long. I put the dish in the oven at the same time I turn the oven on (to 350°). Bake, covered with foil, for 30 minutes and it should be cooked, but moist. Serve with the fennel on top of each piece of salmon. The flavors compliment one another very nicely. This review is written by the original poster of the recipe (ellenmoriah), and is intended to clear up any misunderstandings about it. It's a very tasty dish when made correctly. (Note: one reviewer recommends adding Old Bay Seasoning. That ingredient is in the original recipe.) Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

LynnInHK
Rating: 1 stars
01/20/2005
Healthy all right but totlly devoid of taste! The fennel tasted so promisingly good while baking but the salmon failed to soak up any of the fennel or OJ taste. A big disappoint. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Reviews:
ellenmoriah
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2012
THE FENNEL: Remove all green stems, any discolored parts of the white fennel core, and the then dice a small yellow onion or 2 shallots. Sautee fennel and onions in about 2 tblsp. of good (green) olive oil over medium heat until the diced fennel and onions soften and begin to caramelize (about 20-30 minutes). Cut the salmon filet into serving size portions. I cut 1 lb. filet (about 1/2" thick) into 4 pieces to serve 4. Place skin-side down in an 8x8 glass cooking dish. Pour 1/4 c. orange juice over the fillets. It will spill onto, and cover, the bottom of the dish. Liberally sprinkle the top of each fillet with Old Bay Seasoning (if you have another fish seasoning you prefer, it should work too). Top each fillet with the cooked fennel and onion so it's evenly distributed. Cover the dish with tin foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with the fennel still on top of each piece. This goes very nicely with sauteed red swiss chard (with caramelized onions and garlic) and brown rice (spiced with lemon juice and garlic salt). I've served this dish many times to many different people. It always gets rave reviews and no leftovers. For those of you who read LynnHK's review (no offense to her that I don't remember her name just right).... well, if you read her review, you should know she made it wrong. I'm sure she meant no harm. Read More
Helpful
(32)
erics90405
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2006
I found that if you sprinkle the fish with Fennel pollen in the last 5 minutes of cooking it REALLY adds to the flavor. Also if you sprinkle on a pinch or two of "Old Bay" seasoning it really helps. The orange juice keeps the fish moist and tasty! This is a staple recipe in my book. Read More
Helpful
(15)
OMULLANEY
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2010
If you eat healthy you will love this recipe. I served the fish over a balsamic/oil dressed green salad with red onion, orange segments and roasted almond slices. I would use more fennel next time....I will be making this one a lot. Would be great for a dinner party as it is also quick and easy. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
leah
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
This recipe sounded really neat but tasted even better than I expected. I did not have the Old Bay seasoning so I added a pinch of salt pepper paprika mustard and celery seasonings to the fennel as it sauted in the oil. I used rainbow trout and cooked it for 15 minutes. Very moist and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Anne
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2009
Fabulous! Easy to make healthy and "different!" Read More
Helpful
(7)
KEALIHERB
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2005
East good flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BarbH
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2016
I liked this a lot. Made as written except added one chopped shallot to the fennel while sautéing. Cooking time at 20 minutes seemed perfect. Next time I think I while reduce the liquid in the pan after baking and spoon over fish. Served with roasted asparagus baked in the same oven for about 12-15 minutes. Great healthy meal that was simple, few ingredients and quick! Read More
Helpful
(1)
