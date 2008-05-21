Fluffy Buttercream Frosting

The secret of this light frosting is to mix it with a mixer for the recommended time at high speed. This incorporates air to make it light. 1-1/2 cups frosting is enough to frost the top of one 9 inch cake.
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
126 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 30.4mg. Full Nutrition
At first I saw some complaints about the frosting being runny...afterwards, I noticed that those who had problems w/ the frosting were "newbies" - key point and that's simply you need to make sure that your utensils and bowls are thoroughly clean and grease free -in otherwords don't use a plastic mixing bowl! Remember this recipe uses an egg white and it will not set up properly if your utensils/mixing bowl has any trace of grease/fat in it.
Well, I'm certainly no "newbie," but I did have trouble with this frosting setting up. I had to make a number of corrections, including adding meringue powder, to make it right. I do have a favorite, no-fail buttercream with egg whites that works beautifully every time, so I guess I'll stick with what works for me.
I used almond extract instead of vanilla, I sifted the powdered sugar and I omitted the water because I didn't need it. I beat it on high for about 5 minutes using the whisk attachment on my mixer. I found that the egg white gave it a nice fluffy texture without compromising the buttercream taste. It came out fantastic! I will definitely make this again!! (:
This is a wonderful and easy buttercream frosting recipe. The longer you beat it the fluffier it will be. It sets up nicely when refrigerated, it would be perfect to use for decorating cakes after it has been refrigerated for a short while. I increased the vanilla to 1 tsp, and omitted adding any water. As with most frostings, it is rich but very delicious. Double the recipe for a full size cake.
I'm not sure I would call this a buttercream at all considering the tiny amount of butter. It's quite sweet also, toothache sweet. And am I the only one here who has problems with uncooked egg whites? I did try it since I had access to local eggs, but I won't be trying it again. It's just not good enough to repeat.
This was the worst frosting ever. It wasn't fluffy, it was creamy and runny. I let it mix on high forever, and nothing happened. It's not thick enough at all. I think I may have to add some flour and see if that will save it. I guess I'll stick to my regular buttercream frosting I usually use.
Great icing, very easy to make! Followed directions exactly and it set up perfectly. I made the icing in my Kitchenaid stand mixer with whisk attachment. I think making it in a metal or glass bowl instead of plastic probably makes a lot of difference.
This turned out very well for me. I only used 1 1/2 cups of sugar, though. I kept an eye on it for the whole 10 min and added a few drops of water or a few spoons of sugar when the texture looked funny. It turned out fluffy and GREAT. Goes really well with Vegan Chocolate Cake.
It didn't really work for me either! At least not for what I wanted. It wasn't a bad frosting, just not fluffy or stiff enough. I did add a little extra butter as was recommeded by another poster, but I added some extra powdered sugar to compensate. I whipped it for almost 10 minutes and thought it looked OK, but when I started to put it in the icing bag, I knew I was in for trouble! Because of timing, I went ahead and used it on the cupcakes I had planned to use it on, but the pipping tip marks dissapeared as soon as I got done pipping the frosting on (just a basic big circle around the cupcake with a little poof for the top) and the poof I added to the top feel and melted into the frosting right away. Luckily the frosting wasn't so loose that it was dripping off the cupcakes- but it wasn't far from it. *side note- it is almost 80 degrees today, so that may not have helped (no a/c at our house- usually don't need it). I put the cupcakes in the fridge to see if the frosting would get a little firmer and it did, but I'm sure as soon as the warm up again it will be too runny. Oh well! They taste good!
Quick and tasty, but it is quite sweet. I used powdered egg whites instead of fresh because powdered is pasteurized to prevent spoilage. Also, do put in the time with the mixer, it is totally worth it.
I was not too pleased with this frosting. It was really liquidy and far too sweet. It did not taste like butter cream frosting at all. It was easy though! If you really don't have a lot of time and the person that your making it for really like sugar, then this would be a great recipe.
Maybe good...but not what I was looking for. I wanted a more buttery frosting....this was sugary. I sifted the confectioners sugar, used 2 t of water as I was beating. I could kind of taste the grittiness of the sugar.
This isn't a type of buttercream that I was looking for. It was too sweet for me. I am looking for something like Starbucks Vanilla Cream frosting so I can add sprinkle some raw sugar or sugar glitter on top. I think it must be french buttercream. That being said, I tried this recipe but was really uncomfortable with the raw egg whites. This frosting had the sweetness and consistancy of canned frosting, but without the preservative taste. If that is what you are looking for and you don't mind the raw egg...you may like it. I tossed mine.
I followed the instructions exactly, even taking others advice on making sure everything was perfectly clean, but the frosting was still runny. I had to refrigerate the cake to keep the frosting from melting off. It tasted fine, but I won't be using this recipe again.
I have been looking for a great go-to frosting for birthday cakes and cupcakes...and this is finally it. I will use often with 4 kids and 8 nieces and nephews. It was quickly made and with ingredients I had on hand.
WOW! I finally found a great recipe for buttercream frosting! I did make a few adjustments to suit my taste. I used a whole stick of butter and a 1/4 cup of cocoa. This is perfect for the birthday cake I am making and it is the perfect texture for decorating. It just doesn't even taste like I made it from scratch. Usually my frosting tastes like sugar, or it's too runny or it's too sweet. It's perfect! Thank you for posting this recipe! My family loves you for it! :)
This recipe works for me! For a "frosting" recipe without shortening - this one does the trick. I've made it a few times and I add a little more vanilla and a little less water. It works every time. Double the recipe for frosting to spare - otherwise it's just enough for a spread on a small round cake.
This frosting is amazing.. i used almond extract instead of vanilla becuase well my prefrence is almond flavor.. and it was amzaing!! I used it on the recipe for the Heavenly White Cake.. (use an extra 1/2 cup milk) and omg.. my husband and I both agreed this is the best cake and frosting combo we have ever had even professional so thanks for sharing!
My recipe did turn out in regards to consistency, I could taste the fresh raw egg white through, and decided to add cocoa powder to remedy this. In the end I was far too concerned to use this icing for preschoolers cupcakes due to the raw egg. I looked up food safety information from egg producers and they highly recommend that individuals do not eat raw egg products due to salmonella. Therefore I cannot give this recipe any more then a one. I would be interested to see an adapted recipe posted with dried pasteurized egg white from the person who made the change.
this recipe is a big challenge. i thought that the other reviewers didn't follow the instructions properly that's why they ended up with a runny frosting...but i was wrong. i made sure my bowl and other utensils was grease free and had high hopes it was gonna work for me but it didn't. i think this recipe needs to be experimented with and customized so that it wouldn't be such a challenge.
Not as fluffy as I thought it might be. but a very good quick icing! :) My son has a peanut allergy, so we need to bring our own cupcakes and things for him to parties. This is a great quick icing I can make when we need to be somewhere! Thanks for sharing!
Just made this frosting and it's very close to what I wanted Almost bakery quality light and fluffy. not quite the same but still yummy and fluffy. The recipe didn't state and I didn't find any reviews that included the order that you were supposed to mix everything . I whipped the egg whites and vanilla together just until it was a little frothy then added that to about half the powdered sugar and all the butter and then slowly added powdered sugar. I added a couple drops of water when it got a little bit thick then just beat it for about eight minutes . Voilà Nice fluffy icing enough for 12+ cupcakes. This is a keeper!
This was a stellar icing! I loved it and it only took about 10 mins of my time! My sister couldn't believe that i had whipped up such a great frosting in such little time. I agree 100% with Newlywewds. It wasnt runny at all and it was light a fluffy and awesome. You just have to make sure that all of the items you use for making this frosting are clean and non-plastic. I will never NEVER buy frosting from the store agian becase this taste better than anything mass produced. Great Job Dee. :)
Yummy but was more like icing than frosting but maybe it needed more whipping. I was short on time and could not mix for 5-10 minutes and my mixer was not working. But, it tasted very good! I will definitely try this again and hopefully make it more "whipped" this time. I like that it has easy ingredients that you usually have on-hand too!
Tasted great and was super easy to make. I didn't really even read the reviews until after I made the frosting. I was searching for something quick. This frosting was perfect. Not too sweet and just fluffy enough. I also liked the size of the recipe. This was a good amount for cupcakes - I didn't end up with tons of leftover frosting like other recipes.
I just made this for some mini-cup cakes. I did do a few alteration: Meringue powder (2 tsp. powder + 2 Tbsp water), bumped up the vanilla to 1 tsp., decreased the water to 2 tsp). I also made sure to have a metal bowl for the mixer as suggested. It turned out perfect! I used the start tip to pipe a swirl on top and sprinkled with decorative sprinkles. The ridges on the frosting kept their shape. THANKS for sharing the recipe. It will be my go-to recipe for cupcake decorating.
Wonderful recipe. The egg white keeps it from being quite as sweet as other buttercream recipes. Use glass or metal pans so there is no grease and it will beat up fluffy and delicious. I like to add a Tbsp of shortening to add a little creaminess
Perfect....my first time making homemade buttercream and I'll probably never buy premade again! Imperative to use real butter - not margarine! Also, I used pure vanilla extract and not imitation. I'm sure both of these ingredients aided to my success!
Well I read in a previous comment not to use a plastic bowl but that’s all I had. I ended up adding extra sugar to make it less runny. Still a little runny but it was perfect do glaze the sugar cookies I made. It was SOOOOO sweet. I mean it’s buttercream so of course it was. But I added a pinch of salt to it to offset it a little cuz it was too much for me but I thought it was still great.
Yummy, but even after whipping on high for 10 minutes it wouldn't set. I even checked the humidity and it was low! Would be great drizzled as a glaze or something though...just not for the cupcake tops I was doing.
Good frosting! I'm not sure what the other complaints are about. That said, I eyeballed the powdered sugar instead of measuring it...maybe it needs a little more than 2 cups? If I make this again I will probably double the vanilla, but I think that's personal preference.
I liked this frosting - I used meringue powder instead of an egg white. It whipped up fine with a nice consistency. It wasn't SUPER fluffy but it was perfect for frosting cupcakes. I don't generally like overly sweet frosting - I thought the fluffiness cut the sweetness back nicely. Another reviewer mentioned making sure there is no grease on your bowl - doesn't really applys since you are adding BUTTER into the recipe.
I only had a bit of butter and needed a quick frosting for cupcakes. This one was great and yielding just enough for a dozen large cupcakes. It turned out exactly as promised. I too used the whisk attachment and left it on high speed for ten minutes, no issues. I did use almond extract instead of the vanilla, will likely use the vanilla next time just to see how it tastes.
This was my second time making frosting and it came out great. My family is picky about frosting and hate cream cheese frosting. This was super easy to make. I also added a touch of maple syrup (1/2 teaspoon) for a fall flavor. It was delicious, you can't go wrong. I also used my electric cookie press which has a frosting option with tips. It works great.
Initially, I thought the frosting was too thick, and I added more water. That was my mistake because it got too thin, and not so fluffy. If you are looking for something more creamy and light, this isn't it. If you like a thick sugar cookie icing, then this will be for you. Overall I gave it 4 stars because the sugar cookie icing effect was great with the brownie cupcake. Just the right mix.
This frosting, although not really fluffy, was delicious! I used it to frost sugar cookies, and it worked out really well. It was perfect for cookies, but I think I would need to add a bit more powdered sugar to frost a cake.
