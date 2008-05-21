Fluffy Buttercream Frosting

It didn't really work for me either! At least not for what I wanted. It wasn't a bad frosting, just not fluffy or stiff enough. I did add a little extra butter as was recommeded by another poster, but I added some extra powdered sugar to compensate. I whipped it for almost 10 minutes and thought it looked OK, but when I started to put it in the icing bag, I knew I was in for trouble! Because of timing, I went ahead and used it on the cupcakes I had planned to use it on, but the pipping tip marks dissapeared as soon as I got done pipping the frosting on (just a basic big circle around the cupcake with a little poof for the top) and the poof I added to the top feel and melted into the frosting right away. Luckily the frosting wasn't so loose that it was dripping off the cupcakes- but it wasn't far from it. *side note- it is almost 80 degrees today, so that may not have helped (no a/c at our house- usually don't need it). I put the cupcakes in the fridge to see if the frosting would get a little firmer and it did, but I'm sure as soon as the warm up again it will be too runny. Oh well! They taste good!