Fluffy Buttercream Frosting

3.6
91 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 15
  • 3 8
  • 2 6
  • 1 19

The secret of this light frosting is to mix it with a mixer for the recommended time at high speed. This incorporates air to make it light. 1-1/2 cups frosting is enough to frost the top of one 9 inch cake.

Recipe by Dee Akeson

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in bowl. Beat at low speed to mix. Beat at high speed until smooth and fluffy, approximately 5-10 minutes. If too stiff, beat in a few drops of water.

    Advertisement

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 30.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022