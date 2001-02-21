Moist Herman Coffee Cake

I cut the recipe in half, and it didn't look like enough batter for 2 square pans. I put it all in one square pan but then had to cook for double the stated time, so maybe I should have done 2 :) I left out all the nuts due to an allergy in the household. For sourdough starter I used some of my Amish Friendship Starter, which has more sugar than regular sourdough. Since I used a sweeter starter I did not use the optional honey. Out of the bowl, the glaze was nothing special, but when I sat down and had a piece of this coffee cake everything went together and it tasted wonderful! UPDATE: Made this again, and this time I split it between two pans. Taste was actually better! I still had to cook 5 minutes longer than recipe states. I highly recommend this recipe, it melts in your mouth!