Moist Herman Coffee Cake
A sourdough spiced coffee cake, also known as an Amish Friendship Cake.
This sourdough spiced coffee cake is heavenly. My kids love the fruit and nuts added. I have tried an the equally good coffee cake "Amish Friendship Cake" and do not find them to be the same.Read More
This sourdough spiced coffee cake is heavenly. My kids love the fruit and nuts added. I have tried an the equally good coffee cake "Amish Friendship Cake" and do not find them to be the same.
I cut the recipe in half, and it didn't look like enough batter for 2 square pans. I put it all in one square pan but then had to cook for double the stated time, so maybe I should have done 2 :) I left out all the nuts due to an allergy in the household. For sourdough starter I used some of my Amish Friendship Starter, which has more sugar than regular sourdough. Since I used a sweeter starter I did not use the optional honey. Out of the bowl, the glaze was nothing special, but when I sat down and had a piece of this coffee cake everything went together and it tasted wonderful! UPDATE: Made this again, and this time I split it between two pans. Taste was actually better! I still had to cook 5 minutes longer than recipe states. I highly recommend this recipe, it melts in your mouth!
I made recipe as directed, but baked in a single, nonstick, 9x13. deep cake pan. The cook time increased to thirty minutes. The glaze did not look impressive at first, however as someone else stated, it combined with the rest of the cake very well. Overall, I was pleased; it resembles the Herman coffee cake my Memaw used to make.
My first time leaving a review. This was the worst recipe I have ever made. I don't know how people mixed it up because mine was so thick. There wasn't any liquid except for the 1 cup starter and 2/3 cup oil. Had to add milk to even stir it. One question why the extra salt when self rising flour already has salt in it. It's in the oven now and I am saying a heil Mary prayer over it so that we can at least eat it. If anyone knows what I did wrong, please tell me.
Yummy but a bit too sweet. Think I’ll use less white sugar and definitely not the honey. Only made 3-8” square pans. Baked for 20 minutes. Added blueberries for my fruit and pecans for the nuts. Loved it and will make again.
I agree with "craftingchick". I kept going back to reading the ingredients, thinking that I must have missed the liquid for sure. It is not a typical cake batter. Much thicker. I added half a cup of milk. I suspect that the sourdough starter that I already had, is much thicker than the sourdough starter that is decribed in this recipe. I am letting the starter do it's magic overnight and then will cook in the morning. We will see....
