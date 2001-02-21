Moist Herman Coffee Cake

A sourdough spiced coffee cake, also known as an Amish Friendship Cake.

By Autumn

36
3 or 4 - 8 or 9 inch cakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Starter: Mix 2 cups flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 cups warm water, 1/4 ounce yeast in a bowl, cover and let stand over night (cover should be loose). Refrigerate and stir daily. On fifth day feed Herman one cup flour, 1 cup milk and 1/2 cup sugar; stir and refrigerate. Stir daily until 10th day. On 10th day remove 1 cup starter and feed as on fifth day.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease four 8 inch pans or three 9 inch pans.

  • Mix together 1 cup starter, white sugar, self rising flour, salt, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, oil, eggs, raisins, 1 cup chopped nuts, honey (optional). Stir until combined. Pour into prepared pans. Top with sugar-nut topping.

  • Dot with 1/2 cup butter or margarine and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Remove cakes from oven and pour glaze over still-warm cakes.

  • To Make Sugar-Nut Topping: Mix together 1 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 cup chopped nuts.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine 1 cup sifted confectioners' sugar, 2 tablespoons melted margarine, 2 tablespoons milk. Use immediately to glaze cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 151.4mg. Full Nutrition
