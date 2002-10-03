Apple Cake II

A nice no-added-sugar apple cake sweetened with fruit juice.

Recipe by Giselle Manaog

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Place the flour in a bowl and mix well; rub in the butter until the pieces are the size of small peas. Stir in the cinnamon and nutmeg.

  • Stir in the walnuts, raisins, and apples. Add the grated lime rind, eggs, and pineapple juice. Beat well until thoroughly combined. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 1 1/4 hours, or until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Turn out and cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 309.4mg. Full Nutrition
