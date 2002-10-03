Apple Cake II
A nice no-added-sugar apple cake sweetened with fruit juice.
I baked this cake for my diabetic friends as gifts. Although I didn't try it, they raved about it and have requested it again.
This cake is ok - nothing too special but worth a try.
It did flatten down after cooling, but it might be my fault - I made my own flour + baking soda + baking powder mixture instead of the self-raising flour. I liked the taste though, very moist and fruity. I think I might try this as muffins. I really like the idea.
This was delicious! Just the right amount of sweetness, even though I left out the raisins. I'm sure it would be good with them in, too. For those of you who would like to make it even more healthy, I'll let you know that I made it with whole wheat flour instead of white flour, and it was still delicious. Drizzling a bit of honey over a slice of this cake makes for a wonderfully guilt-free dessert!
This was just so-so. Too many raisins and cooks much quicker than listed.
Fruity with the sultanas. Cuts well and holds together well. We both enjoyed it - and the virtuous feeling because of the no sugar!
Very nice blend of flavours. Add some ginger for a little extra zing...
