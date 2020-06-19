Sweet and Tangy Green Beans

Rating: 3.78 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Sweet and tangy! This is a wonderful alternative to plain green beans or green bean casserole. It is quick and easy to make. Gives a unique twist to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

By ODIEZMA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
Yield:
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Fry the bacon in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat until browned. Remove bacon, and set aside while reserving the grease in the pan. Stir the sugar, vinegar and onion into the bacon grease, and reduce the heat to medium. Add the beans, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until the beans have reached your desired doneness. Crumble the bacon over the top before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 145.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Kim Lococo
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2013
Love this recipe! Has become a family favorite for the holidays. The first time I made these, the kids complained because of the vinegar smell while cooking. But once they tasted them, they said they were the best green beans they ever had. Now they ask for them every holiday meal! I cook a little more bacon then the recipe calls for. With men in the house, you can NEVER have too much bacon!
Most helpful critical review

The Bunny Chef
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2010
It sounds like these beans would be REALLY overpoweringly sweet and sour of made with that much sugar and vinegar! Wow! I use only 2 tablespoons of sugar and vinegar and add about a teaspoon of salt as well as pepper. They're fantastic- I actually think about them if I know there are leftovers in the fridge. Also I use a slightly different cooking method- cut the bacon into pieces with kitchen shears (you can do this right over the pan). Cook in frying pan. Remove bacon and add onions. Cook until tender. Add green beans sugar vinegar salt and pepper. Cook until they're as done as you want (less than 5 minutes for us). Stir in the bacon. Yum! 5 stars prepared this way 3 stars with the amount of sugar and vinegar stated in the recipe.
Reviews:
Kim Lococo
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2013
Love this recipe! Has become a family favorite for the holidays. The first time I made these, the kids complained because of the vinegar smell while cooking. But once they tasted them, they said they were the best green beans they ever had. Now they ask for them every holiday meal! I cook a little more bacon then the recipe calls for. With men in the house, you can NEVER have too much bacon! Read More
DONNA
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2005
Too much fat. I added more bacon but only used 3 T. bacon grease and canned cut green beans and kept basting them until they were glazed. Family loved them.
Rob
Rating: 3 stars
12/29/2009
My Best Friend Linda McLean suggested I try this. I LOVE vinegar but this is too much. Reduce the sugar a little and the vinegar more add a clove of garlic and you have a winner.
kim c
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2014
Instead of frozen I went with the fresh green beans washed and trimmed in the bag. I used white wine vinegar instead of just plain white. I followed the other reviews who said there was too much vinegar and sugar so I cut the vinegar to a 1/4 cup and sugar to 3 tbs. I also drained off some of the bacon grease to make it less fatty. Because the green beans were fresh and the reduced amount of liquid I steamed the green beans prior per the package instructions (4 -5 min). I rinsed the beans in cold water to keep them from cooking further. I then picked up where you add the green beans in the recipe and simmered for the 20 min. The green beans are perfectly cooked. They were tender but not mushy. A nice recipe when wanting something different.
TARA113
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2008
I enjoy this recipe. I did cut back on the sugar & vinegar somewhat. I enjoy the flavor of using cider vinegar. Introduced to me many many years ago by my former mother-in-law using canned french green bean. Still make this that way.
NanaS
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
I love this recipe. Very tasty.
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2008
This is a wonderful base recipe altho I felt the amount of sugar and bacon fat suggested was not needed. I had great results cutting way back on both and also on the vinegar. With these alterations my gang really loved the dish. Give this a try and adjust to your liking. Thank you!
MAMADAVIS
Rating: 1 stars
12/20/2005
This had a very strong smell and wasn't to my taste.
