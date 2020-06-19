Sweet and Tangy Green Beans

1 of 22

Rating: 3 stars It sounds like these beans would be REALLY overpoweringly sweet and sour of made with that much sugar and vinegar! Wow! I use only 2 tablespoons of sugar and vinegar and add about a teaspoon of salt as well as pepper. They're fantastic- I actually think about them if I know there are leftovers in the fridge. Also I use a slightly different cooking method- cut the bacon into pieces with kitchen shears (you can do this right over the pan). Cook in frying pan. Remove bacon and add onions. Cook until tender. Add green beans sugar vinegar salt and pepper. Cook until they're as done as you want (less than 5 minutes for us). Stir in the bacon. Yum! 5 stars prepared this way 3 stars with the amount of sugar and vinegar stated in the recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe! Has become a family favorite for the holidays. The first time I made these, the kids complained because of the vinegar smell while cooking. But once they tasted them, they said they were the best green beans they ever had. Now they ask for them every holiday meal! I cook a little more bacon then the recipe calls for. With men in the house, you can NEVER have too much bacon! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Too much fat. I added more bacon but only used 3 T. bacon grease and canned cut green beans and kept basting them until they were glazed. Family loved them. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars My Best Friend Linda McLean suggested I try this. I LOVE vinegar but this is too much. Reduce the sugar a little and the vinegar more add a clove of garlic and you have a winner. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Instead of frozen I went with the fresh green beans washed and trimmed in the bag. I used white wine vinegar instead of just plain white. I followed the other reviews who said there was too much vinegar and sugar so I cut the vinegar to a 1/4 cup and sugar to 3 tbs. I also drained off some of the bacon grease to make it less fatty. Because the green beans were fresh and the reduced amount of liquid I steamed the green beans prior per the package instructions (4 -5 min). I rinsed the beans in cold water to keep them from cooking further. I then picked up where you add the green beans in the recipe and simmered for the 20 min. The green beans are perfectly cooked. They were tender but not mushy. A nice recipe when wanting something different. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoy this recipe. I did cut back on the sugar & vinegar somewhat. I enjoy the flavor of using cider vinegar. Introduced to me many many years ago by my former mother-in-law using canned french green bean. Still make this that way. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. Very tasty. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This is a wonderful base recipe altho I felt the amount of sugar and bacon fat suggested was not needed. I had great results cutting way back on both and also on the vinegar. With these alterations my gang really loved the dish. Give this a try and adjust to your liking. Thank you! Helpful (1)