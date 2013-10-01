Chocolate Graham Nut Cake
This cake is great and makes a difference from the other graham cracker cake recipes.
This cake is great and makes a difference from the other graham cracker cake recipes.
Great recipe! It's really quick and easy to make and everyone loves it! Everyone's always asking me the recipe for this cake! I've even been told it tastes like Turtles!Read More
This is very eggy and flat. The flavor is good, but I would bake it in a smaller pan next time.Read More
Great recipe! It's really quick and easy to make and everyone loves it! Everyone's always asking me the recipe for this cake! I've even been told it tastes like Turtles!
This is very eggy and flat. The flavor is good, but I would bake it in a smaller pan next time.
These were just ok. I understand the other review that says that it was eggy. I would describe it as spungy, but not bad. I did bake in a smaller baking pan based on that other recommendation and I think that helped. Otherwise, I imagine it would turn out super thin.I really don't understand the other person who said they are like turtles. Turtles have a caramel component that this is definitely missing. This was just ok. Would not make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections