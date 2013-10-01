Chocolate Graham Nut Cake

This cake is great and makes a difference from the other graham cracker cake recipes.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until stiff. Gradually beat in 1/4 cup sugar until the mixture is slightly glossy. Set aside.

  • In another large bowl, beat the egg yolks. Gradually beat in the remaining 3/4 cup sugar until the mixture is thick and pale. Beat in the vanilla. In another bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, and salt. Beat into the egg yolk mixture. Stir in the walnuts and chocolate. Stir in about 1/3 of the egg whites to lighten the batter and then fold in the rest gently but thoroughly.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake the cake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Let cool on a rack. Makes 12 servings.

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 97.7mg. Full Nutrition
